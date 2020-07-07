seriously it would obviously be 10,000,000 times better to not have a racist sea lamprey with a brain made of decaying potatoes for president but it is objectively funny how he gets his defenders to scream about how he’s not a racist and then does something outrageously racist
— kilgore trout, suburban female understander (@KT_So_It_Goes) July 6, 2020
“Trump’s incumbent advantages — money and the bully pulpit of the presidency — are eroding.” https://t.co/uJYyqEbjOd
— Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) July 6, 2020
I'm not counting on anything until Biden's hand is on the Bible in January. https://t.co/XBIVyEoEB2
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) July 6, 2020
Here in America, we call that “lying” https://t.co/nWKpnBbOvZ
— Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) July 6, 2020
Please don't give me any "Trump can exploit 'cancel culture' going too far" takes. Maybe another Republican could. But Trump is not trusted *at all* on these issues. And he's not really even trying to be strategic about them; he operates from his impulses. https://t.co/GvTKt9jKqp pic.twitter.com/rnBNvLh4eU
— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) July 6, 2020
