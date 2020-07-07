Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Working With What We've Got

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Working With What We’ve Got

(Thank you, Rikyrah and LAMH)

  • Amir Khalid
  • Baud
  • debbie
  • hueyplong
  • Jeffro
  • JPL
  • Ladyraxterinok
  • MomSense
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • p.a.
  • raven
  • rikyrah
  • Sebastian
  • trnc
  • WereBear
  • zhena gogolia

    44Comments

    2. 2.

      MomSense

      After the trillions we have spent on war, we are undone by respiratory droplets. Tanks, missiles, bombs, submarines, destroyers, aircraft carriers and all sorts of weapons and none of them stop respiratory droplets.
      The arrogance of it all.

    6. 6.

      Sebastian

      What I am really worried about is Tucker Carlson. That asshole is going to run for president and he will be like Trump except not a complete moron.

    7. 7.

      OzarkHillbilly

      A woman who called police and falsely accused an African American man of threatening her life after he asked her to leash her dog in New York city’s Central Park is being criminally charged over the incident.

      Amy Cooper, 41, whose actions on 25 May were recorded in a video that went viral and were widely criticized as an example of everyday racism, is being charged with filing a false report, a class A misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail.

      “Today our office initiated a prosecution of Amy Cooper for falsely reporting an incident in the third degree,” the Manhattan district attorney, Cy Vance, said in a statement. “We are strongly committed to holding perpetrators of this conduct accountable.”

      A lawyer for Cooper could not immediately be identified. She is expected to be arraigned on 14 October.

      Washing up on the rocky shores of Karma Island.

    9. 9.

      debbie

      I guess I don’t really understand what cancel culture is, but I don’t see Trump employing public shaming, only demonizing. 🤷🏻‍♀️

    10. 10.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Sebastian: God doesn’t like me near enough for that to happen. The MF’er has been spouting absolute idiocy on TV for decades. It’s what folks in the politics biz call a “target rich environment”.

    12. 12.

      JPL

      @Sebastian: Insinuating that Tammy Duckworth hates America should help him.

      Imagine a trump or tucker president instead of FDR.   I loathe those people.  

    14. 14.

      Jeffro

      @Sebastian: I hear you, but even if he’s a ‘smart trumpov’ (weird writing those words in the same sentence), there’s probably a limited appeal to this kind of disgusting nonsense.

       

      On Monday, Carlson went after Duckworth for an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash over the weekend, when the senator suggested a “national dialogue” over whether monuments honoring George Washington should be removed because he owned slaves.

      “When Duckworth does speak in public, you’re reminded what a deeply silly and unimpressive person she is,” Carlson said before playing the clip.  The Fox News host then suggested that he is loath to question anyone’s patriotism, saying, “It’s a very strong charge, and we try not ever to make it.”

      “But in the face of all of this, the conclusion can’t be avoided. These people actually hate America,” Carlson said. “There’s no longer a question about that.”  Later in the segment, Carlson argued that “the leaders of today’s Democratic Party … despise this country.”

      So this is what it looks like to follow “no bottom” trumpov all the way down the infinite spiral of depravity, I guess?  Tammy Duckworth hates America – who knew?

      I guess the GOP better break out their stash of purple heart band-aids again, the fuckers.

    16. 16.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @debbie: Cancel culture is calling idiots out on their absolute inane idiocy without being nice about it, otherwise known as, “free speech.”

      Like a bunch of graduating students from State U saying they don’t want to hear Condi Rice rhapsodize about peace in the Middle East during their commencement. They “canceled” her.

    19. 19.

      Jeffro

      @debbie: it depends on who you ask about the meaning of ‘cancel culture’.

      To normal people, it’s when a star or corporation or someone in a position of power says or does something so egregiously racist, sexist, or otherwise so completely unacceptable that they lose their sponsor(s), get boycotted, or lose their job.

      To trumpublicans, it’s a dog-whistle phrase with echoes of ‘being replaced’, and all that entails.

    22. 22.

      Baud

      @debbie: It’s the next step above politically correct.  It involves actually taking steps to not listen to what they have to say.

      ETA:  At the end of the day, it’s about holding people socially accountable for their words and actions.

    26. 26.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Sebastian: rump was… a freak event. I’ve said it before but it was the equivalent of winning a bet on an inside straight while playing rou*e##e. WI MI and PA by 72,000 total? With Hillary hate? And Russian help? And Comey’s bomb?

      It just went to show that no one should ever take anything for granted, that gauno happens and when it does we are all too likely to fall face first into it.

    28. 28.

      zhena gogolia

      This latest ICE thing has me so depressed.

      Okay, do nothing about the coronavirus. You probably are incapable of doing anything anyway. But then step away from the people who are actually trying to keep higher education going in this country — JUST STOP FUCKING WITH US.

      I hate them, I hate them all so much.

    30. 30.

      zhena gogolia

      Tucker Carlson isn’t going to run for president. I’ll make that prediction.

      He lost Dancing with the Stars in one try.

    31. 31.

      Baud

      @zhena gogolia:

      As bad as things are, I’m enjoying the silence of the “no difference between the parties” crowd, and I’m not looking forward to their return once Biden wins.

    35. 35.

      trnc

      @debbie: I guess I don’t really understand what cancel culture is, but I don’t see Trump employing public shaming, only demonizing.

      It’s like cancelling payment on a check for work performed or services rendered. Oh, wait, that’s what he does.

      It’s actually a way of saying “You’re dead to me.” As with all things social media, sometimes it gets amplified and people lose their jobs or celebrity gigs, which may or may not be an overreaction. DT is trying to claim confederate monuments and his own prez gig are in danger from social media mobs rather than things that never should have happened in the first place.

    40. 40.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud: It’ll drive trump bonkers, he’s probably hiding in the bunker right now. “They’re all out to get me….”

    41. 41.

      hueyplong

      Now that Trump has decided to use the term over and over again, the correct answer is that “cancel culture” no longer has any meaning other than as a vague epithet to be tossed at the libs.

      Repeat, ingrain.  “Libs bad, use cancel culture, Trump good.”. Those with the stomach for it can watch implementation on FoxNews.

      It’s Everything Trump Touches Dies, English language corollary.

