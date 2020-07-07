Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Some Quick Thoughts

1.) I went to Kroger the other day. No one was wearing masks. Today, a short 20 hours after Gov. Justice made mask wearing mandatory, every single person there was wearing a mask. In the parking lot, at the fuel pumps, in the store. No one was bitching. No one was complaining. They were just doing it.

The American people are not the problem. Our shitty leaders who can’t act, are.

2.) I shaved my head again today. It feels amazing.

3.) After a brief seasonal closure for maintenance and cleaning, John Cole’s “Air” BNB is back open for business:

I went to water today and was attacked by a very pissed and slightly damp mom or dad. I have lost count how many nests that is this year but it is a record.

    2. 2.

      Baud

      Yeah, most people will just go with the flow. That’s why the lack of leadership has been so devastating.

      You should consider shaving all over.

      Congrats on the new arrivals.

    3. 3.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      I went to Kroger the other day. No one was wearing masks. Today, a short 20 hours after Gov. Justice made mask wearing mandatory, every single person there was wearing a mask. In the parking lot, at the fuel pumps, in the store. No one was bitching. No one was complaining. They were just doing it.

      The American people are not the problem. Our shitty leaders who can’t act, are.

      This is what I’ve been saying for some time. Most people go along to get along. Making masks mandatory in public will make most people sit up and take it seriously

      Also congratulations on the new birdies setting up residence

    4. 4.

      raven

      When I shave my head my t-shirts stick on the back of my head when I take it off!

    6. 6.

      Roger Moore

      I wonder how many people before thought masks were probably a good idea but were worried they’d look stupid wearing one when others weren’t.  I bet it was a lot.  One of the things that mask orders do is to give people like that the confidence they won’t be the dumb looking one.

    7. 7.

      Nicole

      I’m glad people are complying.

      I went to the salon today for the first time since January- they sprayed my shoes, made me hand sanitize, sign a release saying I held them blameless should I get Covid-19, and wiped down everything before I sat anywhere. Everyone was masked the whole time.

      I’m still a bit anxious about it, although I felt the salon was taking plenty of precautions, but I think it’s part of the new normal. Fortunately, my stylist does such a good cut I can wait another six months if I have to. ;) It also cost slightly less as she didn’t give me the full blow-out (no point, since I roller bladed to and from the salon so my helmet head was sweaty by the time I got home anyway).

    8. 8.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I bought a $20 electric clipper from Amazon in March, and I may never return to the Hair Barn

    9. 9.

      Brachiator

      My local preferred eatery set up more tables outside. Taking a break from work, I am in heaven. Little things count these days.

      Most people around here are good about masks. I saw some yoots, twenties maybe, standing outside near their car, talking. They all wore masks.

      On the other hand, some summer school kids playing basketball outside, no masks at all. Nor their friends sitting and watching.

    11. 11.

      Sasha

      People aren’t bitching and  complaining because Justice is a Republican.  Troopers in Oregon won’t wear masks because of “freedom”.  There is no where near 100% compliance here in Virginia where the mandatory mask order is understood to be another form of overreach by our Democratic governor.

    12. 12.

      Roger Moore

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      This is what I’ve been saying for some time. Most people go along to get along.

      There’s one more important feature: the people who are most aggressively anti-mask are getting validation from higher up.  Trump has been the worst, but plenty of Republican governors have contributed, too.  If/when those important people change their tune, it should have a powerful effect on the most recalcitrant few.

    13. 13.

      Barbara

      One day is not a trend but the death rate today as reported in Wa Po is the highest since June 11.  It cold be one of those days where a state adjusted its reports to reclassify and add deaths that had not been reported as COVID.  Either way I am so fed up with people expressing certainty that so long as the reported number of deaths and the death rate are going down, nothing else matters.  That’s part and parcel of Trump’s “just learn to live with it” strategy.

    15. 15.

      Roger Moore

      @Nicole:

      One thing I’ve been thinking about is nail salons.  I seem to remember that most of the workers there were already wearing masks to protect themselves from chemicals before COVID.  It makes me wonder if they had an easier time adapting than some other personal care jobs and if they might actually have been low risk to open because of that.

    17. 17.

      joel hanes

      @Brachiator:

      I’m looking at the data from my county, and the recent papers on how far airborne coronavirus can drift, and there’s no way I’m eating at an outdoors restaurant.

      Some of my kids are getting tired of being cautious.   If I live through the next twelve months without getting infected, I’ll call that a win.

      I’m frightened in a way I haven’t been since April

    19. 19.

      opiejeanne

      Washington’s mandatory mask-wearing order is in force as of today and I’m relieved because now the employees of various stores are allowed to tell people to wear the damned masks, and wear them correctly. I was dismayed by a Costco employee telling me that management wouldn’t let them say anything to the idiots, but now they can.

      Also, our wonderful garden center’s employees will be masked and the idiot owner can’t do a damned thing about it.

    20. 20.

      Nicole

      @Roger Moore: Yeah, nail salons just reopened here in NYC, and I’m curious to see what things look like in 2 weeks.  I’m hopeful all will be well and the face shields/masks will keep estheticians safe.  Personal care things that don’t require taking a mask off are allowed now- so no facials yet, but nails and toes are okay, along with massages.

    21. 21.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Details, please. Make and model? And a photo of you after a self-cut hairdo (just put one of those creepy black bars over your eyes so you think we won’t be able to ID you).

      Thanks! Much appreciated!

    24. 24.

      geg6

      @Sasha:

      Same here in PA.  The awful things they say about Governor Wolf are just  over the top.  Thankfully, the majority of Pennsylvanians approve of and trust him.  And don’t even ask what they say about Dr. Levine, who is the Secretary of Health and also transgender.  It is as vile as you can possibly imagine and more.  My county is full of these idiots and I just want to scream my head off some days.

    25. 25.

      jonas

      @Barbara: We may not get back up to a NYC-in-April death rate, but it’s *going* to go back up — there’s no way it can’t with the rate infections are growing and the fact that most of these states, aside from CA, are not testing anywhere near enough people to catch all the cases. Plus, hospitals in TX and AZ are already reporting that they’re hitting ICU bed capacity. Even if you’re 20 and, all things being equal, your chances of dying of Covid were pretty slim to begin with, if there are no hospital beds, it just got a whole lot worse.

      I’m sure those busy beavers at Fox and NRO are already working on a new explanation for why the rising death rate coming in the next week or two “is actually a positive sign” or something.

    27. 27.

      JPL

      Do we know if trump’s son and grandchildren are going back to school in the fall?   Might be worth an ask, but trump might ask what son..   just sayin

    28. 28.

      Hoodie

      @Sasha: Leadership isn’t the problem per se, it’s the active disinformation from Trump and other GOP leaders.   People would comply if they’d quit making this a partisan issue.  The problem is that a lot of the GOP has basically nothing to run on except Trump, and they’ve let him paint the whole party into a corner.

    29. 29.

      bluefoot

      @Barbara: Death from COVID-19 usually lags a positive test by about a month.  So we may not be seeing an increase in deaths yet due to the 4th of July or whatever, but we may by the end of the month.  Some decrease in death rates are also probably attributable to actually “flattening the curve” so that people could get good care.  But now that cases are rising again and we’re facing shortages of hospital beds, PPE and other resources, at some point critical cases will outpace our ability to care for them, and deaths will again increase.

      At what point do health care workers, hospital staff, grocery store workers, EMS, and other essential workers just say “fuck it” and quit because people can’t be bothered to do the minimum to stop the spread?  Burnout is a thing.  So is despair.

    30. 30.

      opiejeanne

      Dear Mr Cole, thank you for the nest photo.

      We don’t have any birds foolhardy enough to build a nest in one of our tall planters this year, so we have to satisfy ourselves with the antics of the newly fledged baby birbs and their distracted parents. We’re building a trellis for the pumpkins to grow on so that they don’t take over the entire yard, and there are lots of tiny birds that use the birdbath right next to us while we’re working. It’s like we’re too huge for them to notice us, unless we move. One landed on the top rail of the trellis right beside mr opiejeanne and just did not see him at all. It was too busy checking out the birdbath.

    32. 32.

      Brachiator

      @joel hanes:

      I’m looking at the data from my county, and the recent papers on how far airborne coronavirus can drift, and there’s no way I’m eating at an outdoors restaurant.

      I am listening to a discussion about the airborne issue. One of the guests is a signatory to that recent paper. She noted the importance of ventilation. Outdoors actually sounds safer than indoors in some situations.

      There are also not a lot of other customers being served. All in all, I feel good about my choice.

      And I totally relate to your fear. There are not many places I would go out to.

    34. 34.

      Jinchi

      All Trump had to do was hand out a collection of Trump 2020/MAGA face masks at his rally and this problem would be over. None of them would complain, because they’d be sticking it to the libs and getting free advertising for Trump at the same time.

    35. 35.

      trollhattan

      @joel hanes:

      Statewide CA is recording 23 new cases per 100k tests. Kind of midpack, with Connecticut at a mere 2.9 and Arizona at an astonishing 62. If only we could swap in CT for AZ at our eastern border.

    37. 37.

      MattF

      Went to the supermarket today in my very blue neighborhood. Everyone in the store was wearing a mask (as usual), and nearly everyone I saw on the street was also masked, which is a noticeable increase over past mask usage.

    38. 38.

      joel hanes

      I was out watering the flowers by the front entrance this morning, and was visited by the smallest hummingbird I’ve ever seen.  Much smaller than the ruby-throated, which is the only hummingbird species in much of the US — but in California, we have 14 species.

      Guessing black-chinned hummingbird, but I didn’t get a close enough look to tell for sure.

    39. 39.

      Kay

      Yasmeen Abutaleb
      @yabutaleb7
      ·14m
      Azar, the nation’s top health official, said that health care workers don’t get covid because they wear masks, wash their hands, etc.
      85,000 have gotten infected and 500+ have died, according to the CDC — and that’s considered a dramatic undercount.

      Any other administration he would get fired or have to step down for such a malicious, stupid lie, but the Trump people are all such low quality employees it barely makes the news.
      500 dead caring for others. The Trump morons erase them.

    42. 42.

      John S.

      You’re in way better shape there in West Virginia than we are here in Florida.

      Trump wannabe Ron DeSantis wouldn’t know leadership if it infected him.

    43. 43.

      bluefoot

      Here in MA, there’s a noticeable drop in mask compliance over the last couple of weeks.  It very much depends on what neighborhood/town you’re in, but it’s scary.  On the 4th of July, I saw a lot of house parties and bbqs with 20- and 30-somethings hanging out in big groups, no masks.  And then the college students will be back in August and it’s going to get ugly.

      Several of my siblings are immune compromised.  I have quite a few friends also in very high risk groups.  (At least two, on advice from their doctors, haven’t left their homes since the beginning of March.  They’ll be stuck at home until we get a handle on this disease/have a vaccine. One was joking at least it forces him to finish writing his thesis.)  If none of my family or friends die from this, I will actually be amazed.

    44. 44.

      trollhattan

      @joel hanes:

      Black chinned are tiny and I get them here in Sac, but only in spring-summer while Anna’s are year-round. Black chinned males make an eerie whirring sound when flying, if you hear that then it’s probably a good I.D.

    46. 46.

      Jinchi

      @trollhattan: Statewide CA is recording 23 new cases per 100k tests.

      Hmmm? I think you’re mixing up numbers. California has a test positivity rate of 6% right now. Arizona is at 25% and Connecticutt is 0.8%.

    48. 48.

      opiejeanne

      @joel hanes: Holy cow! I forgot about Santa Clara. I posted about the 40+ school administrators who tested positive after an in-person meeting to discuss how to reopen safely.

      My state just keeps setting new records. Yesterday the new cases were either 1087 or 1177, depending on which source you look at. Three weeks ago we were in the 200s, but it has crept up quickly since then. May 25 we had only 107-116 new cases, and we were driving it down but look at us now. Most people aren’t as scared as they need to be.

    49. 49.

      NotMax

      Been quietly tracking the numbers, which in both cases are not good –

      Saudi Arabia (population 33½ million) has been running just about equal with Mexico (population 126 million) insofar as total number of cases and daily cases reported go.

      Don’t have to be a rocket scientist to see the dire disproportionality.

    50. 50.

      satby

      Well, around here the people are the problem, because we’ve had a mandatory mask order in this county since reopening and compliance has been dropping. And it was only about 50% to begin with. I finally called the county health department and told them to just forget even having a mandatory mask requirement if they weren’t going to enforce it. They feel it’s better to send sternly worded letters to “educate” non-compliers. I told the HD they were being dared to enforce their rule, because they are.

      Yeah, the county officials are Republicans, why do you ask?

    51. 51.

      opiejeanne

      @bluefoot: We’re about 6 weeks after Memorial Day so we should have seen a big spike in deaths from that idiocy. We saw the big spike in new cases so I’m going to guess that the treatment for COVID-19 has improved and more people are surviving being terribly sick, when before this people just died.

    53. 53.

      Tom Levenson

      @bluefoot: I know. I’ve been seeing a mask decline in Brookline/Boston. On one of my usual bike routes, many fewer masked walkers/joggers/bicyclists than a couple of weeks ago. Sidewalk pedestrians are not as bad. But still–there’s an erosion.

    55. 55.

      dmsilev

      @Kay: I read that story earlier today. How could he say that with a straight face? More importantly, how could the reporters listen and not just start throwing rotten fruit at him.
      I think the worst part is not the lie itself, but that he clearly has so much contempt for the audience that he can’t be bothered to tell even vaguely plausible lies.

    57. 57.

      dmsilev

      @Tom Levenson: My mom, also in Brookline, has been experimenting with a variety of passive-aggressive ‘wear your mask’ social cues. Her current approach is to loudly comment to my dad that ‘that person isn’t wearing a mask; walk in the road to avoid them’ or similar. No idea if it helps, but at least she’s trying.

    58. 58.

      NotMax

      @opiejeanne

      Going out on a limb, would also say it’s a function of the pie slice of those infected who fall into the brackets deemed less likely to die having expanded.

    59. 59.

      joel hanes

      @opiejeanne:

      the 40+ school administrators who tested positive

      I think this is still garbled.

      Forty-five principles/administrators met, and when one turned up positive shortly later, they were told to quarantine.  That was reported five or six days ago.

      I have seen nothing, and can find nothing, that indicates how many of those forty-five later tested positive, if any.  Nor can I find an explicit statement, but it sounds as if they met indoors and weren’t masked.    Elites tend to assume an impunity that the virus does not recognize.

    60. 60.

      Roger Moore

      @joel hanes:

      The test positivity rate reported today for Florida is 30%.

      I would be cautious about reading too much into one day positivity rates.  They can get heavily skewed by things like testing outfits reporting only positive tests when they get really busy.  You’re much better off looking at things like 7 day averages.  Of course Florida is looking pretty awful no matter which measure you use; their average positive rate for the past week is 18.9% (using data from covidtracking.com).

    64. 64.

      JMG

      In the Cape Cod town where I’m at now, not wearing a mask in the downtown (downvillage) area draws a $300 fine. Compliance is close to universal. That’s all it takes, cops writing tickets.

    66. 66.

      Suzanne

      @opiejeanne: The average age of infected patients is also dropping, which means that the rate of hospitalizations and deaths per capita would be expected to go down. That’s what we’re seeing so far, though of course this may change. Fingers crossed.

      I’ve also seen supposition—nothing more—that the virus is getting simultaneously easier to transmit and less deadly. If that is true, that would be somewhat expected. That’s actually optimal evolution for a virus.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Patricia Kayden

      @satby: And this is why Europe and Canada have banned American visitors. I’m not going to be able to visit my Canadian family and friends for a long time because of these dang mask-averse idiots.

    69. 69.

      Cameron

      @John S.: From what I can see, DeSantis bases what he does on what Trump wants, and if he doesn’t know what Trump wants, he doesn’t do anything at all. I feel lucky that my fellow Olds who I live around have mostly gotten the mask message.  It would appear that in other parts of Manatee County, not so much.

