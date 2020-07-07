1.) I went to Kroger the other day. No one was wearing masks. Today, a short 20 hours after Gov. Justice made mask wearing mandatory, every single person there was wearing a mask. In the parking lot, at the fuel pumps, in the store. No one was bitching. No one was complaining. They were just doing it.

The American people are not the problem. Our shitty leaders who can’t act, are.

2.) I shaved my head again today. It feels amazing.

3.) After a brief seasonal closure for maintenance and cleaning, John Cole’s “Air” BNB is back open for business:

I went to water today and was attacked by a very pissed and slightly damp mom or dad. I have lost count how many nests that is this year but it is a record.