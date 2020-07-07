Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Pitiful Loser Open Thread: Just the Oval Office Occupant & His TV 'Friends'

Pitiful Loser Open Thread: Just the Oval Office Occupant & His TV 'Friends'

by | 55 Comments

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4. 4.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      NY Mag has a very brief post about everything new in Mary Trump’s book. This is the only one I haven’t seen already batted around here, and I am posting it because I have a special contempt for Dollar Store Ivanka, aka Mrs Gummo

      Trump “barely even knew” who his daughter-in-law was in 2017
      In April 2017, the president’s extended family was welcomed to a dinner at the White House to celebrate the birthdays of Maryanne and Elizabeth Trump, the president’s sisters. At the dinner, Mary Trump remembers that her uncle gestured toward Eric Trump’s wife, Lara, saying that he “barely even knew who the fuck she was, honestly, but then she gave a great speech during the campaign in Georgia supporting me.” Eric and Lara Trump had been married for eight years at that point.

    5. 5.

      hitchhiker

      @japa21:

      There are still a whole lot of people who think his problems are all due to liberal media.

      I predict that the coming debacle of schools trying to open happens, a few more people will decide he’s not really up to the job.

      But he’s got a solid floor of about 35%, and that’s just who we are now.

    8. 8.

      HumboldtBlue

      We’re a little over six months into a new year, why do the last six months feel like a fucking decade?

    9. 9.

      joel hanes

      @japa21:

      How he is still at around 40%

      We know that 27% of the voters will vote R no matter what.

      (That’s John Rogers “crazification factor”, corroborated by data from the W misadministration of deplorable memory.)

      I attribute much of the additional 12% to single-issue abortion voters who are fucking thrilled about Gorsuch and Kavanaugh,  plus the steady radicalization of Fox News, plus the facebook effect.

    10. 10.

      piratedan

      hell at this point, I wouldn’t even be surprised if the Russians diddled the GOP primaries to make Trump the winner.  Still not entirely confident that these guys didn’t simply trash votes into the bit bucket or modified them both for the GOP primary and the general election.

    11. 11.

      Tim C.

      @joel hanes: Sounds about right in general.   Though I think as things get worse and worse, there’s going to be more of them peeling off as we go.   Thing is, if even some of that crew don’t vote at all, that’s a huge win for team D.      Gerrrymandering keeps you safe in ordinary years,  but this is looking to be an even worse thumping than in 2018,  which means we could win in places nobody expects.

    12. 12.

      Mary G

      Thoughts and prayers for the non-compliers, and fuck DeSantis and fuck Trump:

      BREAKING. 43 hospital ICUs in 21 Florida counties have hit capacity and show zero beds available, according to latest data.— Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) July 7, 2020

      Unfortunately, there are a lot of innocent essential workers and poors who’ll do most of the suffering.

    13. 13.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @HumboldtBlue:

      why do the last six months feel like a fucking decade?

      Conversely, I can’t believe we’re three and a half years into Trump’s presidency.  It does not seem possible that it’s gone on that long.  The pain of November 4 2016 feels like it was a couple of months ago, tops.

    14. 14.

      Roger Moore

      @japa21:

      How he is still at around 40% is amazing, depressing and frightening all at the same time.

      Herbert Hoover got 39.7% of the vote in 1932.  There has been an unreasonable faction in American politics for a long, long time.

    15. 15.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      a couple more trump nuggets from the niece’s book, this time from Slate. These would be funny if he were still just a game-show-hosting buffoon

      • One of the women he complained about was Madonna, who he said chewed gum in an unattractive way.
      • Ivana, Donald’s first wife, was notorious for giving cheap gifts. Mary writes that Ivana and Donald once gave her a three-pack of underwear; another time a gold lamé shoe filled with hard candy, which she thought must have been a past party favor; and another time a regifted charcuterie basket with an indentation where she suspected caviar had been.

      cheap and tacky, one of the constants of his life

    18. 18.

      Kay

      @HumboldtBlue:

      why do the last six months feel like a fucking decade?

      Anecdotally I keep hearing this, and from people who aren’t “political”. I got a work email from a woman I know fairly well today and she wrote at the sign off “is it me or is this the worst summer you can remember?”

      It’s not “malaise”. It’s closer to despair. Bad times.

    19. 19.

      Jeffro

      trumpov and the GOP are basically just Russian funded racist underpants gnomes at this point.

      I think it’s important that our national snooze media ask GOP Senators and especially trumpublican voters: “Tell us – in great detail – what exactly you’re still supporting at this point?  What’s the part you REALLY LIKE?”

      And then just let them have the mic, repelling any/all sane Americans for the next decade.

    22. 22.

      Baud

      One for Schrodinger’s Cat.

      Across the world, people come to this country with unrelenting optimism and determination toward the future. They study here, innovate here, they make America who we are. Donald Trump doesn't get that — we need a president who does. https://t.co/0VK0MCXMVq— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 7, 2020

    24. 24.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Frankensteinbeck:

      Conversely, I can’t believe we’re three and a half years into Trump’s presidency. It does not seem possible that it’s gone on that long. The pain of November 4 2016 feels like it was a couple of months ago, tops.

      Yes and then that discordancy enters your head and the madness becomes real.

      @Jeffro:

      Indeed.

      @Kay:

      Despair is the best word here, there is a feeling of despair among fair-minded people because we are currently powerless to stop an abomination of leadership that has so badly fucked up our country is at a halt with no prospect of getting moving again any time soon.

    25. 25.

      Citizen Alan

      @Suzanne:

      All the women in the Trump orbit have that generic sorority-girl-from-Ole-Miss look to them. I can see why he can’t tell them apart.

      Speaking from experience, sorority girls from Ole Miss can at least fake charm. All the women I’ve seen from the Trump orbit might as well be androids. (I have not seen enough of Tiffany to apply this judgment to her.) Seriously, has Ivanka ever smiled?

    26. 26.

      Jeffro

      Just dawned on me that trumpov thinks this “re-open the schools thing” is going to result in a huge turnaround in his polls…”Moms want it, dads want it, everyone wants it”.  He doesn’t care about how it happens (or providing more funding for PPE and testing).  He just thinks this is how he turns into some sort of national savior.

      ” ‘Open the schools!’  Jesus, why didn’t WE think of that???” – Biden campaign, never.

      This fucking guy, I swear.

    27. 27.

      debbie

      So this afternoon I listened to a podcast which pointed out just how racist Trump’s Mt. Rushmore and Fourth of July speeches were. I also listened to Trump’s remarks today about reopening schools. Every fucking thing is about how the Dems are just playing politics. I’m tired of all this transference. The Lincoln Project needs to run an ad pointing out that Trump’s true motives can best be determined by listening to what he accuses others of doing.

    28. 28.

      Suzanne

      @Citizen Alan: She’s smiling in that picture where she’s wearing aluminum foil and Jared is grabbing her ass and forgetting that they’re standing in front of a mirror.

      Kaylee McNeenerNeener looks like she belongs on the packaging for the Beachwaver, for fuck’s sake.

    30. 30.

      debbie

      @Suzanne:

      Jr.’s current chick, the one with the Rona, is a ringer for a younger Leonna Helmsley, one of his dad’s hotelier rivals. I find that absolutely creepy.

    32. 32.

      trollhattan

      Is Bolsonaro okay with Trump sending troops to Rio? What does Glem think, does this make him love Trump even more?

    34. 34.

      Suzanne

      @debbie: Ex-Mrs. Newsom is super, SUPER gross. I can smell her starfucker stench from here.

      In all seriousness, I don’t like the heavy mascara trend.

    41. 41.

      West of the Rockies

      @Frankensteinbeck:

      There is some weird reverse polarity, transdimensional shit going on.  For instance, remember that whole Russian bounty thing from way back in (checks notes)… Oh, was that just last week?

    42. 42.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Jeffro:

      Just dawned on me that trumpov thinks this “re-open the schools thing” is going to result in a huge turnaround in his polls

      Toxic narcissism for the Lose, baby.  He is unable to view the world except in terms of ‘I want’.  He wants this to not be happening.  You and I can say that pretending it’s not happening doesn’t work, but he’s incapable of thinking that way, because it means the world doesn’t revolve around his feelings.  And frankly, this is just another rebranding attempt of the exact same thing he’s been doing since day one.  It has all been some variation on sticking his fingers in his ears and shouting “I CAN’T HEAR YOU.”

    43. 43.

      joel hanes

      @Jeffro:

      trumpov thinks this “re-open the schools thing” is going to result in a huge turnaround in his polls

      and it might … until the wave of outbreaks forces re-closure, and the deaths of teachers, parents, and grandparents becomes obvious

      Two months from the start of the school year to the election is just about enough time for it to really go sour.

    44. 44.

      Hungry Joe

      Although even I, a non-football fan, know that a Prevent defense to protect a lead frequently results in disaster, right now I’m hoping that Biden does nothing more than keep putting out calm, well-reasoned messages, and concentrate on not saying anything stupid in Q & A’s. (This is Napoleon’s “When your enemy is making mistakes, leave him alone.”) There are plenty of orgs out there savaging Trump; Biden just has to offer his hand: “Join me on a smoothed-out path into a sane future.” That’s all it’s going to take, right?

      Right?

    45. 45.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @joel hanes:

      Yeah, it’s always the Crazification Factor +/- a couple of percentage points.

      The rest I’ve never thought was solely because of unrelenting propaganda from the likes of Faux “News”.  Instead, I’ve always attributed it to “he hates who they hate”, meaning roughly 13% of the electorate are unrepentant racists.

    47. 47.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Hungry Joe:

      Biden just has to offer his hand: “Join me on a smoothed-out path into a sane future.” That’s all it’s going to take, right?

      Yes.  “I will make the pain stop” is Biden’s selling point.  People want to not be afraid, every single day, of what Trump is going to do.  The pain has been relentless for three and a half years, and people are so angry and so desperate that we’ve seen three solid years of nonstop wave elections.  This election year is about Trump.  Biden is particularly good at “I will make the pain stop”, but truthfully he could be a cardboard cutout.

    48. 48.

      Doug R

      @debbie:

       

      Jr.’s current chick, the one with the Rona, is a ringer for a younger Leonna Helmsley

      Argh-that’s what’s been at the back of my mind-ewwwww!

    50. 50.

      Ken

      @Jeffro: trumpov thinks this “re-open the schools thing” is going to result in a huge turnaround in his polls

      Just like reopening the economy!

      Unfortunately for everyone. Well, at least everyone in a state with an ass-kissing Republican governor (looking at you, Florida). I have hope that some states will say “no way”.

    53. 53.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Jeffro:
      And DeVos had to stick her nose into it:

      President Donald Trump in a ramped-up push to reopen schools vowed Tuesday to “put pressure” on reluctant governors, while Education Secretary Betsy DeVos blasted education leaders who won’t accept risk and “gave up and didn’t try” to launch summer instruction.

      But the result was intensifying tensions with teachers unions and leading school groups, including the PTA, who charged that the Trump administration in a “vacuum of leadership” has “zero credibility in the minds of educators and parents when it comes to this major decision.” The dispute leaves the White House deeply at odds with many involved in making major decisions in the next few weeks about reopening schools.

      DeVos, who has been criticized for standing on the sidelines during the crisis, took a tough tone. During a call with governors, DeVos slammed the Fairfax, Va., district for its distance learning “disaster” in the spring and offering a choice of only zero or two days of in-person instruction moving forward, according to notes of a call, led by Vice President Mike Pence, with governors obtained by POLITICO. Earlier in the pandemic, DeVos had been more open to kids learning both online and during in-person classes.

      “Education leaders need to examine real data and weigh risk…risk is involved in everything we do, from learning to ride a bike to riding a rocket into space and everything in between,” she said.

      But a statement Tuesday night from teachers unions, the PTA, special education administrators and secondary school principals indicated that instead their relationship with the White House has hit a new low.

      “Throughout this pandemic, the administration has failed to address the needs of students, especially those students who need the most support. They have failed to listen to families and public school educators who have been on the frontlines serving their communities,” it said.

      “Public school educators, students and parents must have a voice in critical conversations and decisions on reopening schools. The president should not be brazenly making these decisions.”

      Why yes, I am old enough to remember when conservatives wanted the Department of Education to be dismantled and that education policy should be set at the state/local levels. Unless charter schools and student loans are involved, then “federalism” goes out the window and the Department of Education interferes to it’s heart’s content

    55. 55.

      Jeffro

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): I just heard via VA’s state superintendent of schools that DeVos is also not, repeat not, no way going to waive state progress testing requirements for the upcoming year.

      “That was then.  This is now.  Better study up in between coughs, kids!”

