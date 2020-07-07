these are like the worst campaign ideas anyone could ever dream up and that’s it, that’s trump’s real platform
— kilgore trout, suburban female understander (@KT_So_It_Goes) July 6, 2020
the guy is searching for racist artifacts to defend like a nerd searches for easter eggs in Ready Player One.
— Zeddy (@Zeddary) July 6, 2020
it would honestly save so much time https://t.co/SZ4DwzO9De
— Zeddy (@Zeddary) July 6, 2020
Trump campaign ads over the weekend vowed to protect a new statue: “Christ the Redeemer” in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil https://t.co/8BdKz6kdfe pic.twitter.com/iFob0uSRl3
— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) July 6, 2020
Biden and his ANTIFA BLM Marxists have NO plan to protect Brazilian statuary
— DystopianHat (@Popehat) July 6, 2020
I imagine the average fox news production meeting is taking a whole pile of shit voters actually care about but that trump would find very very offensive and insulting to watch, banning it, and then swapping in confederate flags and statues and joe biden wants school cancelled
— kilgore trout, suburban female understander (@KT_So_It_Goes) July 6, 2020
when millions of people actually started getting sick and dying it became impossible to fill the airtime with nonsensical north korean propaganda for trump to repeat and feel good about, and the whole mechanism went into full time somebody-else-is-actually-president mode
— kilgore trout, suburban female understander (@KT_So_It_Goes) July 6, 2020
