These outdoor photos are both stunning and charming, and the colors are fantastic! Now I want to go to Venice! ~WaterGirl

Our friends have often urged us to visit Venice, and we’ve always resisted because it’s so overwhelmed with tourists. This past year, however, we planned an October–November trip to a less traveled part of Italy in the pre Alps. And decided to include a few days in Venice as it was off-season. We stayed in a little roof-top flat in a district mostly populated by Venetians.

Our last couple days in Venice, the high, high tide (acqua alta) would flood some of the main plazas, but this flooding was considered a lark by tourists, who bought colorful galoshes to pull over their shoes, and splash through the shallow water covering the plazas & quays. The day we left, the water bus (vaporetto) service was reduced owing to choppy seas, and as we drove north to Salzburg, we encountered snow in the Alps. Venice was inundated by exceptionally high flood waters soon after…