On The Road – way2blue – Venizia Before The Flood

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

On the Road will continue, but it will be forever Alain’s.

These outdoor photos are both stunning and charming, and the colors are fantastic!  Now I want to go to Venice!  ~WaterGirl

Our friends have often urged us to visit Venice, and we’ve always resisted because it’s so overwhelmed with tourists. This past year, however, we planned an October–November trip to a less traveled part of Italy in the pre Alps. And decided to include a few days in Venice as it was off-season. We stayed in a little roof-top flat in a district mostly populated by Venetians.

Our last couple days in Venice, the high, high tide (acqua alta) would flood some of the main plazas, but this flooding was considered a lark by tourists, who bought colorful galoshes to pull over their shoes, and splash through the shallow water covering the plazas & quays. The day we left, the water bus (vaporetto) service was reduced owing to choppy seas, and as we drove north to Salzburg, we encountered snow in the Alps. Venice was inundated by exceptionally high flood waters soon after…

On The Road - way2blue - VENEZIA BEFORE THE FLOOD 6
VENEZIA

A UPS boat on a canal.

On The Road - way2blue - VENEZIA BEFORE THE FLOOD 7
VENEZIA

Artifacts from battles past.

On The Road - way2blue - VENEZIA BEFORE THE FLOOD 5
VENEZIA

Beautifully etched helmet.

On The Road - way2blue - VENEZIA BEFORE THE FLOOD 4
VENEZIA

Helmet for a horse.

On The Road - way2blue - VENEZIA BEFORE THE FLOOD 3
VENEZIA

Produce boat on ‘our canal’.

On The Road - way2blue - VENEZIA BEFORE THE FLOOD 2
VENEZIA

Alleyway to our flat’s entrance.

On The Road - way2blue - VENEZIA BEFORE THE FLOOD 1
VENEZIA

View from our rooftop terrace.

On The Road - way2blue - VENEZIA BEFORE THE FLOOD
VENEZIA

Sunset view from our terrace, with a passing cruise ship getting tugged out to sea.

      Love the art in Venice – walk from church to church and enjoy the awesome altarpieces by some of the best-known painters of the Renaissance – like wandering through a city-sized museum. Looks like you got to stay in a real neighborhood – with a great sunset view! Thanks for the pics.

