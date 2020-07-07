On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. On the Road will continue, but it will be forever Alain’s. Submit Your Photos

The photos in this mission really touched me. It feels more church-like than some of the missions we’ve seen. So ornate in the public spaces, and so sparse in Serra’s cell. I love being taken to another world. ~WaterGirl

Since Bill can’t make it up north, I thought I would share some photos of the Carmel Mission Basilica. It was founded in 1771 by Father Junipero Serra, as the Mission San Carlos Borromeo. It is the second mission founded by Serra and is one of the most authentically restored. All photos were taken January 2003 with a Canon PowerShot A20. Some have been enhanced because of the lighting.