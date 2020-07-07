Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

Not all heroes wear capes.

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

Militantly superior in their own minds…

This is how realignments happen…

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

This blog will pay for itself.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

How has Obama failed you today?

Consistently wrong since 2002

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Han shot first.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Mission Accomplished!

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

Shocking, but not surprising.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road After Dark – Origuy – Carmel Mission Basilica

On The Road After Dark – Origuy – Carmel Mission Basilica

by | 7 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

On the Road will continue, but it will be forever Alain’s.

Submit Your Photos

The photos in this mission really touched me.  It feels more church-like than some of the missions we’ve seen.  So ornate in the public spaces, and so sparse in Serra’s cell.  I love being taken to another world.  ~WaterGirl

Since Bill can’t make it up north, I thought I would share some photos of the Carmel Mission Basilica. It was founded in 1771 by Father Junipero Serra, as the Mission San Carlos Borromeo. It is the second mission founded by Serra and is one of the most authentically restored. All photos were taken January 2003 with a Canon PowerShot A20. Some have been enhanced because of the lighting.

On The Road - Origuy - Carmel Mission Basilica 6
Carmel, CaliforniaJanuary 22, 2003

Entrance to the basilica. The bell tower and bell are original.

On The Road - Origuy - Carmel Mission Basilica 5
Carmel, CaliforniaJanuary 22, 2003

Inside the basilica. It’s pretty dark and the flash was swallowed up. This is still a working church.

On The Road - Origuy - Carmel Mission Basilica 4
Carmel, CaliforniaJanuary 22, 2003

A shrine, probably the Lady of Bethlehem.

On The Road - Origuy - Carmel Mission Basilica 3
Carmel, CaliforniaJanuary 22, 2003

The pipe organ is relatively recent, only about 30 years old. However, the mission website says that it’s being renovated by the manufacturer, Casavant, because it’s too powerful for the acoustics of the small basilica.

On The Road - Origuy - Carmel Mission Basilica 2
Carmel, CaliforniaJanuary 22, 2003

Some of the chalices and other artifacts are displayed in the museum.

On The Road - Origuy - Carmel Mission Basilica 1
Carmel, CaliforniaJanuary 22, 2003

Junipero Serra is buried under the chapel floor. This is a cenotaph, carved in 1924.

On The Road - Origuy - Carmel Mission Basilica
Carmel, CaliforniaJanuary 22, 2003

This is Serra’s cell. He lived at the Carmel mission most of his later life and died there.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Jinchi
  • Mary G
  • Origuy
  • Scuffletuffle
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    7Comments

    3. 3.

      Origuy

      Thanks, WaterGirl. The Carmel mission is right in the middle of Carmel, unlike some of the nearby missions, which still have some of their original grounds. I’m not a fan of Serra, so I deliberately didn’t use the title “Saint”. I’m hoping to get to some of the more remote missions when things open up. I’ve been to San Juan Bautista, which is right next to an escarpment along the San Andreas Fault. Don’t think I have pictures, though. I really want to go to San Antonio de Padua, which is on the grounds of Fort Hunter LIggitt army base. It’s in the middle of nowhere.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jinchi

      California children are required to do a mission project in the 4th grade. This is the one my son chose a few years back. Being a 21st century kid, he made a youtube video of it.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      All of the missions with the exception of La Purisima and Sonoma(which are both state parks) are working churches(though some have a larger parish church close by such as San Gabriel and San Juan Capistrano).

      @Origuy:

      I’m not a fan of Serra, so I deliberately didn’t use the title “Saint”.

      I think they’ll throw you out of Mission San Juan Capistrano if you don’t call him Saint Serra.  Serra Chapel is at San Juan Capistrano.

      For those who want to take photos inside a dark church, here’s what I’ve started doing.  Shoot a bunch of shots of the place with a high ISO to get a good exposure, then process them by stacking them and taking the mean.  Gets rid of the noise.  I use Photoshop for this, I’m not sure what other programs do this.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      @Jinchi: When I visited Mission Santa Inez back in March there was a couple and their son talking to the cashier at the gift shop(that’s where they take your money to get in).  He was a 4th grader doing his mission project.  I told him I had to do the same thing when I was in 4th grade(50 years ago).

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jinchi

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA: As a non-native of California, I was a bit puzzled when told he’d be doing a mission project. The only people who go on missions where I’m from are Mormons, and I didn’t think he was ready for a trip to South America. I now proudly have a fourth grade understanding of California history.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.