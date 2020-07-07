On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
The photos in this mission really touched me. It feels more church-like than some of the missions we’ve seen. So ornate in the public spaces, and so sparse in Serra’s cell. I love being taken to another world. ~WaterGirl
Since Bill can’t make it up north, I thought I would share some photos of the Carmel Mission Basilica. It was founded in 1771 by Father Junipero Serra, as the Mission San Carlos Borromeo. It is the second mission founded by Serra and is one of the most authentically restored. All photos were taken January 2003 with a Canon PowerShot A20. Some have been enhanced because of the lighting.
Entrance to the basilica. The bell tower and bell are original.
Inside the basilica. It’s pretty dark and the flash was swallowed up. This is still a working church.
A shrine, probably the Lady of Bethlehem.
The pipe organ is relatively recent, only about 30 years old. However, the mission website says that it’s being renovated by the manufacturer, Casavant, because it’s too powerful for the acoustics of the small basilica.
Some of the chalices and other artifacts are displayed in the museum.
Junipero Serra is buried under the chapel floor. This is a cenotaph, carved in 1924.
This is Serra’s cell. He lived at the Carmel mission most of his later life and died there.
