Oh What a Lonely Boy

Oh What a Lonely Boy

by | 47 Comments

This post is in: 

I haven’t loved the most recent couple Lincoln Project ads, but they’ve completely redeemed themselves here. This ad has an audience of one, Trump, and it really is trying to get into his head, especially since the basis of the ad is true: he’s surrounded by disloyal staffers who leak constantly. The whole tone and tenor is deliciously nasty.

While we’re talking about Trump’s psyche, his niece’s pitying psychological biography has to leave a mark, too.

Donald Trump’s niece writes her study of his character from the perspective of a trained clinical psychologist.

“Child abuse is, in some sense, the expectation of ‘too much’ or ‘not enough’,” she writes. “Donald directly experienced the ‘not enough’ in the loss of connection to his mother at a crucial development stage.

“…Having been abandoned by his mother for at least a year, and having his father fail not only to meet his needs but to make him feel safe or loved, valued or mirrored, Donald suffered deprivations that would scar him for life.

Sad.

    47Comments

    3. 3.

      Betty Cracker

      The thing Mary Trump wrote that will probably bother Trump the most is that he cheated on his SATs. He’s highly invested in everyone else thinking he’s smart, which is why he brags about his (nonexistent) intelligence so much. Having that called into question — again — will leave a mark.

      Here’s an excerpt of the book from The Daily Beast that rings absolutely true:

      “After the election, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong-Un, and Mitch McConnell, all of whom bear more than a passing psychological resemblance to Fred, recognized in a way others should have but did not that Donald’s checkered personal history and his unique personality flaws make him extremely vulnerable to manipulation by smarter, more powerful men,” Mary writes. “His pathologies have rendered him so simple-minded that it takes nothing more than repeating to him the things he says to and about himself dozens of times a day—he’s the smartest, the greatest, the best—to get him to do whatever they want.”

      Yep. They weaponized Trump’s massive insecurities quite effectively.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      different-church-lady

      And speaking of sociopaths: looks like Zuckerberg’s little empire of manipulation is finally imploding:

      More than 750 companies, including Coca-Cola, Hershey and Unilever have suspended their advertising on the platform.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      download my app in the app store mistermix

      @different-church-lady: So much more that I ever expected.  My conclusion is that those big advertisers did some analysis and determined that Facebook ads aren’t effective in addition to whatever issues they have with the platform wrt racism.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Kropacetic

      @Betty Cracker: He’s highly invested in everyone else thinking he’s smart

      Well, let’s put him in a flight suit, land him on an aircraft carrier, and put up a big banner:

      MISSION ACCOMPLISHED!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Kropacetic:

      Well, let’s put him in a flight suit, land him on an aircraft carrier, and put up a big banner:

      MISSION ACCOMPLISHED!

      You mean stuff him into a flight suit.

      Hell, even war criminal W kept up his physical health.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      trollhattan

      @lollipopguild:

      “I’m treated so unfairly” is the constant lament that catches me short every time. Poor little lord Donny.

      His victims, now counted by the millions, I’m sure empathize with this lack of fair treatment.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Another Scott

      I expect Trump's sister, Judge Barry, made sure she was quoted in the niece's book — the Judge calls him a "clown" — to further make people forget the tax evasion thing …

      — Richard M. Nixon (@dick_nixon) July 7, 2020

      It’s the whole lot of them – not just Donnie. We can’t forget that.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      LuciaMia

      The thing Mary Trump wrote that will probably bother Trump the most is that he cheated on his SATs

      Yeah, that he used a proxy. Another shocker….not.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      oldster

      I approve of the Lincoln project’s attempt to cause suspicion and distrust within the Trump crime family.

      I note that this is also exactly what Putin has tried to do with the US as a whole for the last decade or more.

      The Russian support of the NRA and other tentacles of white supremacy has all been intended to destroy our sense of national unity. Ideally, the Russians want to create the conditions for another Rwandan genocide, only with AR-15s in place of machetes.

      And the Russian attempt to destroy the unity and purpose of the West has also succeeded because of Trump, and because of other flunkies like Farage and BoJo. Destroying the EU and destroying NATO are high on Putin’s list of life-time accomplishments, and he has succeeded far better than he ever imagined he would.

      The key to his success? Encouraging the white nationalism that still infected multi-cultural western countries like the US and England.

      The quicker that we can stamp out white nationalism and return to our manifest destiny as a multi-ethnic, multi-racial, multi-cultural melting pot, the sooner that we can defeat Putin’s ambitions.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Another Scott: I listen to MSNBC on my Sirius app sometimes, and the difference in the ads from TV is remarkable. Does Cars for Kids have a facebook ad? also Bill O’Reilly hawking some supplement, which always makes me giggle.

      @different-church-lady: I put The Bridge (mellow geezer pop from the 70s) on a Sirius preset in the car because I am an old man, and they’ve been playing that fucking song a lot for the last month

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Another Scott: one of trump’s biographers, I think Tim O’Brien (sp?) said trump and his siblings are pretty much estranged, but they’ve been circling the wagons about this book. Maybe the statute of limitations hasn’t run out on everything, and I’m guessing the corrupt judge would know that better than any of rest.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      CaseyL

      I understand why the oligarchs,neo-Confederates, Nazis, and theocrats support Trump. I totally get that.

      What I don’t get is why lower middle class and lower class men look at him and see a He-Man bestriding the world like a Colossus.  He’s not even a charicature of a Manly Man.  He’s like an 18th Century European courtier: corsetted, wigged, cosmetic-smeared, and teetering on high heels.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Calouste

      @Another Scott: FB makes most of its money of smaller advertisers, so they can afford to have some larger ones drop out for a while. But even so, not having major brands advertising on there is going to make it feel cheap. And showing disdain for your customers isn’t exactly enticing them to come back.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      stinger

      I’m not crazy about the Lincoln Project. Does anyone seriously think that once Trump’s out of office they won’t turn that clever nastiness against Democrats?

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Barbara

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: This lawsuit raises some interesting issues.  “Prior restraints” on publication are so disfavored that I knew the publisher, at least, would be able to get out of the lawsuit.  Mary Trump could be on the hook for return of whatever was paid to her, but in a case like this, the language of the contract will be examined with a fine tooth comb to determine what she actually agreed not to disclose.   Any words that describe what she agreed not to discuss will be read as words of limitation, meaning that she was free to discuss anything not specifically outlined in that clause.  And then, of course, there is the issue of how long that contract should be viewed as being in effect.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Barbara

      @stinger: I share your sentiments.  Their commercials are not intended for people like me.  The jury is still out as to whether they actually understand their role in bringing us to this sorry state.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Kropacetic:

      You think one of those sausage making machines will work? 

      That would literally have to involve making mincemeat out of Dump.

      I mean, we could try…

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Kropacetic

      @mrmoshpotato: That would literally have to involve making mincemeat out of Dump.

      I mean, we could try…

      We could convince him as long as we could show it serves his ego.

      “You’ll have this bigly military celebration on an aircraft carrier. And only a fit, macho man can wear one of these flight suits.  I have just the plan to get you in and you can have as many hamberders as you want.”

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Gin & Tonic

      @LuciaMia: I know a guy from more or less that vintage, probably 5-6 years younger, who earned a pretty good amount of money taking SAT’s for people. Went on to a faculty position at a well-known university.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      mrmoshpotato

      @stinger:

      I’m not crazy about the Lincoln Project. Does anyone seriously think that once Trump’s out of office they won’t turn that clever nastiness against Democrats? 

      They most definitely will.  Look at who’s associated with it.  Professional Ratfucker Rick Wilson?  C’mon!

      The enemy of my enemy is not my friend, and all these fuckers want is a quieter, Republican president who will slyly fuck over most of the country, not this screaming, orange baffoon who yells the quiet parts.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      mad citizen

      I put a hold on the Mary Trump book this afternoon at my library.  I had one for the Bolton book but couldn’t imagine myself reading that one, so I cancelled the hold.

      I too was hoping for the Andrew Gold song in the Lincoln Project ad.  I’m just “meh” on this ad.  Once in a while I really like one–the out of tune harmonica one for the Tulsa trip made me laugh out loud.  By far my favorite one.  They should hit hard and regularly on the dementia theory if they really want him out of the picture.

      As for Katie Miller, wtf?  These people claim to be Christians?

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Cameron

      I do hope Trump gets a taste of his own Michael-Cohen-style medicine:

      “Mr. President, about Donald Trump…”

      “Trump…Trump.  No, sounds a bit familiar, but….Kamala, do you remember a Donald…Now I have it! He was the janitor who inspected the bunker, wasn’t he?”

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Dan B

      @different-church-lady:  The advertisers may be back in a month so stubborn Zuck may wait them out.  Until there is an alternative platform or government pressure nothing may change.  Public pressure may help.  There are a number of tech bros making headlines on the intertubes being monsters that the worship of tech billionaires is in jeopardy.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      germy

      Mary Trump says that Donald’s sister, Maryanne, “had been doing his homework for him,” but that she couldn’t take standardized tests in his place. “To hedge his bets he enlisted Joe Shapiro, a smart kid with a reputation for being a good test taker, to take his SATs for him,” Mary Trump writes. “Donald, who never lacked for funds, paid his buddy well.”

      Joe Shapiro.  I wonder if he’s commented yet.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      rikyrah

      I’m going to keep on asking this. Where are the Governors of AZ, TX and FL on tv, with the Army Corps of Engineers, pointing out the field hospitals that they have created at – convention centers or professional sports arenas? Why aren’t they on television asking medical personnel from around the country to come and help them through this, like Cuomo, Pritzker and Inslee did?

      THEIR HOSPITALS ARE FULL.
      FULL
      FULL

      Reply
    46. 46.

      MaryRC

      @CaseyL: He’s a bully who treats everyone as his inferiors, even his family.  He does what he wants, gets what he wants and doesn’t seek anyone’s approval (we know that’s not true but that’s how his base sees it).  He eats what he wants and instead of lecturing him about cholesterol, his doctors tell the world that he’s in perfect health.  Even his personal slovenliness is a sign of a top dog who doesn’t need to dress to impress.  All this plus his supposed billions makes him look like an alpha male to these people.   He’s what they would be if they could.

      Reply

