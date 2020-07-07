I haven’t loved the most recent couple Lincoln Project ads, but they’ve completely redeemed themselves here. This ad has an audience of one, Trump, and it really is trying to get into his head, especially since the basis of the ad is true: he’s surrounded by disloyal staffers who leak constantly. The whole tone and tenor is deliciously nasty.

While we’re talking about Trump’s psyche, his niece’s pitying psychological biography has to leave a mark, too.

Donald Trump’s niece writes her study of his character from the perspective of a trained clinical psychologist. “Child abuse is, in some sense, the expectation of ‘too much’ or ‘not enough’,” she writes. “Donald directly experienced the ‘not enough’ in the loss of connection to his mother at a crucial development stage. “…Having been abandoned by his mother for at least a year, and having his father fail not only to meet his needs but to make him feel safe or loved, valued or mirrored, Donald suffered deprivations that would scar him for life.

Sad.