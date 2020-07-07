Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Nevertheless, she persisted

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Just a few bad apples.

Han shot first.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Lighten up, Francis.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

What fresh hell is this?

Word salad with all caps

Women: They Get Shit Done

Too inconsequential to be sued

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Not all heroes wear capes.

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

All your base are belong to Tunch.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

Wetsuit optional.

You are here: Home / Pet Blogging / Cat Blogging / Much Needed Respite Open Thread: Duck, Dogs and Kitteh

Much Needed Respite Open Thread: Duck, Dogs and Kitteh

by | 18 Comments

This post is in: , , , , ,

I’m going to do my best to ignore the news/internet today. Like everyone else, the last week has really taken a toll on my psyche. So here is some of what keeps me sane:

Much Needed Respite Open Thread: Ducks, Dogs and Kitteh 2

Two and a half years and I’ve yet to convince her she’s not a cat. My poor couch.

Much Needed Respite Open Thread: Ducks, Dogs and Kitteh

Here’s Gabe wondering when I’m going to put the clean sheets back on his bed.

Much Needed Respite Open Thread: Ducks, Dogs and Kitteh 3

Bixby, exhausted after a night of fireworks. Which never bothered him, until this year, but he’s been really out of sorts since I got sick and I am not allowed out of his sight. Ever.

Much Needed Respite Open Thread: Ducks, Dogs and Kitteh 1

I found these at the store a few weeks ago. Striped peppers. Very pretty, normal orange pepper flavor. One ended up in stir fry, the other in a salad.

Much Needed Respite Open Thread: Ducks, Dogs and Kitteh 4

And finally, here is Penelope getting her morning scritches.

That’s it – the other ducks and kittehs declined to offer you respite today.  Maybe another day…

Notes: I have a Guest Post from Werebear coming up and I’m also gonna need some camera advice real soon, when I can stick around and participate in a thread. Thanks to everyone who gave me great advice on the Chromebook earlier.

That’s it! Respite open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • columbusqueen
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Elizabelle
  • EmbraceYourInnerCrone
  • Eunicecycle
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Kattails
  • Major Major Major Major
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • trollhattan
  • VOR
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    18Comments

    1. 1.

      trollhattan

      I admire dogs’ ability to get comfortable on whatever hooman furniture they have access to. Also, happy duck is happy. Who doesn’t love ducks?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      I think your dog and mine are related! Mine is a 24 pound mutt/rescue Sato dog but he came to the household after the 3 cats and he learned to curl up on the back of the couch or the recliner,  and sleep/bark at the deer.  SO that is what he does everyday, even after 12 years.  My cats like to “help” make the bed. Funny how it takes 3 times as long with all the “help”.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Eunicecycle

      Thank goodness! I was getting myself in a dark place thinking about the family separations again. I can’t get it out of my mind, but at least your doggies, kitties, and ducks make me smile.

      ETA: Our cat thinks she’s a dog. Runs to the door to greet us, always has to be with us,  begs for food.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      mrmoshpotato

      Tired dogs, a lazy cat and a thoughtful duck – oh my!

      ETA – who’s ready for a mid-aftrrnoon cool salad in this heat?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Elizabelle

      Penelope looks good in blue, as it were.

      JEB Stuart Monument was taken down today, in Richmond.  Did not head down to see — the removers are getting way speedier, since this was their third in a week — but glad to see it.

      Robert E. Lee is only remaining Confederate on Monument Avenue.  Master Robert has a court date on July 23.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Kattails

      OMG furry cat belly, are you allowed to put your face in that and make snuffle-y noises? I had one once, it was very stress-reducing. I am so glad for both of you that you took Gabe on. What a wonderful household you have.

      Also, Great Danes, I mean, furniture? It doesn’t take Nostradamus… ;-)

      not politics, but less than fun: Got a tick bite the other day. I drowned it in vodka, sent it off, and am awaiting test results. So far it was identified as a dog tick, not deer tick, so less prone to disease. However, the site after about 4 days turned red and itchy for about 2″ wide. Advised by medic to be sure to take off and shake out clothing when coming back inside after being out in the yard, as they don’t necessarily attach right away, but if they’re hiding in clothes they can get onto the furniture and then back at you or the pets later.  I remember finding one on the turndown of my sheets one night just before bed; and the cat having one although she never, ever goes out.  So those of you who live in such areas really do be careful, which I am but even so… yuck!! And also, the basic test is $50, worth it, plus doc visit after it got nasty, plus a month’s worth of doxycycline plus nystatin (will only use a week if test is negative), $40.  *sigh

      Reply
    13. 13.

      VOR

      Our old cat Dale used to follow my late wife around the house. Big frame like a football lineman, major chonk, peaked at 22.5 lbs. He always slept at night where he could see both her and the doorway. He seemed to be convinced his job was guard duty. Sometimes I’d go to the bathroom in the middle of the night and find him sound asleep, laying on his back, all 4 paws in the air. But he would still be in position. When our first son was born, Dale decided this new human needed some guarding too so he volunteered to take naps with our son.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Kattails: If you can get to a doctor or PA within 48 hours, you only need one dose of doxy, 200mg. If you remove the tick within about 24 or so hours after it embeds, you’re at very little risk anyway.

      I know too much about ticks.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.