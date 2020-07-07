Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Maybe they met on eHarmonster…

Rachel Maddow did a segment last night on Trump’s monstrous family separation policy at the border and the monsters who implemented it, making the point that these same cruel and incompetent people are now running the botched response to the coronavirus, with predictable results. It’s worth watching, IMO, even if Rachel ain’t your cup of tea.

In the segment, Maddow wondered aloud which terrible thing Trump’s flunkies would be most remembered for, and she made the case that ripping children away from their families is the worst. It is hard to beat in terms of sheer cruelty.

The occasion for revisiting these (ongoing!) cruelties was a new book by Maddow’s NBC colleague, Jacob Soboroff: “Separated: Inside an American Tragedy.” In addition to reminding me to be ashamed to be an American, the segment put to rest any curiosity I had about how Trump advisor Stephen Miller found a carbon-based life form who would accept his sorry hand in marriage: he simply found someone as awful and inhuman as himself. Via TPM:

Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, casually admitted to having zero empathy for the thousands of migrant children who suffered under the Trump administration’s infamous family separation policy at the border in 2018, according to NBC News reporter Jacob Soboroff.

In his new book, titled “Separated: Inside an American Tragedy,” Soboroff recounts a jaw-dropping conversation with Miller, who was serving as deputy press secretary for the Department of Homeland Security at the time, on the administration’s policy of ripping kids from their families and holding them in squalid detention centers under the custody of cruel U.S. border officials.

“My family and colleagues told me that when I have kids, I’ll think about the separations differently, but I don’t think so,” Miller told Soboroff. “DHS sent me to the border to see the separations for myself, to try to make me more compassionate, but it didn’t work.”

“It didn’t work? I will never forget what I saw,” the reporter replied. “Seriously. Are you a white nationalist?”

“No, but I believe if you come to America, you should assimilate. Why do we need to have ‘Little Havana’?” the senior administration official asked.

Pence’s office did not respond to TPM’s request for comment.

I have questions. What hideous thing did Katie Miller say or do that made even people who were willing to work for the Trump administration note that the woman had a compassion deficit? Did we taxpayers foot the bill for the trip that failed to awaken a shred of humanity in Katie Miller?

Last week we talked about a potential reckoning for Trump-era wrongdoing if Biden wins. I don’t know about y’all, but holding these monsters to account on family separation is high on my personal list of priorities. Open thread.

  Amir Khalid
  Anonymous At Work
  Betty Cracker
  Brachiator
  Captain C
  Chyron HR
  Citizen Alan
  cope
  different-church-lady
  donnah
  Ella in New Mexico
  Eunicecycle
  Fair Economist
  Felanius Kootea
  geg6
  Jeffro
  Jerzy Russian
  John Revolta
  karensky
  Kathleen
  kindness
  lgerard
  MagdaInBlack
  MazeDancer
  MisterForkbeard
  MomSense
  No One of Consequence
  NotMax
  p.a.
  patrick Il
  piratedan
  Roger Moore
  senyordave
  SiubhanDuinne
  West of the Cascades

    40Comments

    1. 1.

      Felanius Kootea

      I just wonder what these people think will happen after Trump loses?  I guess the Mercers will keep Steve Miller and his awful wife on their payroll, but some of the people in the Trump administration will be unemployable for the rest of their natural lives.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Citizen Alan

      I honestly pray to God that Katie Miller never has children. She couldn’t possibly love them. At best, they’d grow up as emotional cripples as sociopathic as their parents. At worst, she’d shake them to death in infancy the first time they cried too much.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      different-church-lady

      Hey, I got an idea: let’s drop Katie Miller into the middle of Kolkata and tell her to not speak any English nor associate with any Westerners and see how quickly she assimilates.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Kathleen

      Amen to that Betty. I look forward to her and Ivanka partnering in a new clothing line – Frocks By Frau Goebbels.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      lgerard

      The last line of Katie Miller’s Wiki page made me laugh out loud, until someone just changed it.

      Doesn’t change the fact that she is as loathsome as he is.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Betty Cracker

      @Citizen Alan: She tested positive for coronavirus recently, and media reports noted she was expecting. It’s possible she’ll dote on her own children. Lots of Nazis did while committing atrocities.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      geg6

      Yes, the child separation and bounties on troops are both my most infuriating beefs with these cretins.  The COVID response is sickening, but I totally expected pretty much exactly what happened with it because these people are so dumb.  I’d add helping the Russians steal the election to that, but it happened before the administration did, so I’ll keep it off my list as an administration fuck up that pisses me off and I’ll channel that into my very personal hatred for Trump, the fucking traitor, himself.

      My hate for these people really has no bounds.  I used to think and say that I never really hated anyone but at my ripe old age, I have learned that I am capable of more hate than I ever thought a liberal like me could.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      NotMax

      Direct descendant of Barbara Bush’s “So why should I waste my beautiful mind on something like that?’

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Felanius Kootea

      @Citizen Alan: This is how we got Trump in the first place – his dad.  The Millers will likely be raising the next generation of right-wing narcissistic sociopaths, but hopefully the Republican Party will have gone the way of the Whigs by the time their children are interested in politics and they can join the other losers in the Libertarian party.

      Or the children might just rebel and be more like Miller’s uncle, who penned a piece blasting his nephew for inhumane immigration policies.  I hope that’s what happens.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Fair Economist

      Total nonsense as well as evil. They are taking children from people fleeing M-13 and seeking asylum. They haven’t even had an opportunity to assimilate.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Brachiator

      “No, but I believe if you come to America, you should assimilate. Why do we need to have ‘Little Havana’?” the senior administration official asked.

      You would think that the Cuban Americans who think that Republicans love them might re-think their position. Naw, probably not.

      Not much can be said for such a vile person, or her equally vile husband.

      And of course, as has been noted, it’s pretty tough to assimilate if you are a child in a cage.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Ella in New Mexico

      @MomSense:

      @Citizen Alan:

      She’s pregnant.

      Cue to “Even the NAZIS loved their children…”

      Sigh.

      @Felanius Kootea:

      Or the children might just rebel and be more like Miller’s uncle

      Or Kellyanne Conway’s teenage daughter, who recently posted something on Twitter under her Dad’s feed about them not blaming her for their failed marriage…

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Roger Moore

      “No, but I believe if you come to America, you should assimilate. Why do we need to have ‘Little Havana’?” the senior administration official asked.

      I wonder if she feels the same way about St. Patrick’s Day and Columbus Day, both of which are there to make specific ethnic groups feel more welcomed.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Roger Moore

      @Felanius Kootea:

      some of the people in the Trump administration will be unemployable for the rest of their natural lives.

      Sadly, I believe anyone above a certain level in the Trump Administration will have a permanent place on Wingnut Welfare.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      cope

      As much as I hope it will happen, I have little faith that anybody will ever pay any formalized legal price for the child separations, sorry to say.  Nor do I expect any of the alpha assholes of the trump administration* to go begging for jobs in the after times.  My feeling is that the most venal nodes of the Republican party have created an infrastructure that will assure they are able to continue living the lives to which they have become accustomed.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      No One of Consequence

      Truth and Reconciliation Commission or GTFO!

      It is my sincerest wish that Biden establishes a taskforce to review each and every action taken by this MalAdministration, and determines if it is harmful to our Nation or not. If it is, it shall be rescinded directly.

      Needless to say, I believe this will be such a task, as to require a team of people and years to complete. Start with the most harmful stuff first, but be sure to GET IT ALL.

      We have healing to do. A LOT of it. A NECESSARY REQUIREMENT for healing to begin, is for the Nation to excise the infection so that the body politic and our nation can begin to heal. Unless and until this is done, the wounds caused by this Bastard will fester and grow.

      My opinion, for what its worth, but I imagine it is held by more than just me.

      Peace,

      – NOoC

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Jeffro

      All those in favor of keeping every last trumpista in a cage until every last immigrant kid is reunited with his/her parents, and given a stipend from said trumpistas’ liquidated assets…?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Anonymous At Work

      I deal and studied the Nuremberg Trials, as in all 18.  The High Command Trial was first but they tried, convicted and sentenced to hard labor more than a few.  While I doubt there’s stomach to sentence everyone involved to 20 years hard labor, I sincerely hope Biden’s compassion combined with experience from TARP’s lack of accountability will make more than a few heads roll.  At the very least, Yomashita is still good law (in case German SAG wants to extradite anyone).

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Eunicecycle

      This still horrifies me to the point of despair. I used to be a guardian ad litem for the local family court. Children were removed when their homes were not safe or were neglectful. No matter how awful the home was, the children ALWAYS wanted to go home. I sometimes supervised their visits with their parents, and splitting them up was often tearful. I can’t imagine doing this day after day and still having a soul. I am not criticizing social workers who have a hard enough job. I am criticizing Border Patrol agents who separate families for no good reason.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Chyron HR

      “We need to put them in cages because they won’t assimilate.” is one spicy double chalupa of a take.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      donnah

      @Betty Cracker:  You are far more charitable than I. The Miller’s spawn will likely be quarantined upon birth and cared for by a nanny until it can function on its own. It might actually be better that way.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Roger Moore

      @Chyron HR:

      It’s not just “we need to put them in cages because they won’t assimilate”.  These are people who have literally just gotten here.  She’s criticizing refugees from other countries for not being assimilated the day they show up asking for asylum.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      senyordave

      “Carbon-based life form” describes Katie Miller pretty well, although it is alarming to me that I share that same characteristic with her.

      As for “Eharmonster”, have you trademarked that yet?  Because there are a lot of people out there who have two Trumpsters as parents who might need a service like that someday.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      John Revolta

      So much for the people who worried what the poor dewy young miss was getting her self into. If I was cursed with an overabundance of compassion, right now I’d be worried about Miller.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      West of the Cascades

      @No One of Consequence:  It is my sincerest wish that Biden establishes a taskforce to review each and every action taken by this MalAdministration, and determines if it is harmful to our Nation or not. If it is, it shall be rescinded directly.

      We don’t need a taskforce to figure that out – we can simply presume it for everything it’s done and get on with the rescinding.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      piratedan

      remember, these same people watched Nixon being allowed to walk (granted, not so for all of his henchmen) and virtually zero repercussions for Reagan in Iran/Contra and watched 43 get essentially bupkis for his actions.  They have every reason to suspect that we’ll all be so fucking exhausted trying to unfuck their collective damage that they’ll be little oxygen left to hold them accountable.  You can rest assured that a highly vocal element of the Fourth Estate will work to make that so.

      Me, I have to admit to certain lurid fantasies that alternate between having them being shot into the sun, left stranded on the floating pile of aggregate garbage in the Pacific or drafting them into community service programs that benefit minorities while stripping them of all of their wealth.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      karensky

      Soboroff’s book is titled “Separated. An American Tragedy.”

      When I saw him on Maddow  last night I thought he had aged at least 10 years in a year.   I hope he has a plan to take care of himself.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      patrick Il

      Kidnapping  children as policy was where I thought the American people, even Trump voters, would stand together in outrage. I’m  still  shocked a subset of the American people are OK with it.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      kindness

      Speaking of the karmic paybacks the racist/fascist set has coming would make me sound no better than they are.  I’m not saying those goulish thoughts don’t go through my mind but I at least know better than to utter them publicly.  Budda or Jesus I ain’t.  I just try to get there.

      There has to be a way to do away with the money spigot these racists are now thriving under.  I don’t know how to do that other than make contributions non-tax deductable.  God knows the billionaires wouldn’t give half the money they do if they couldn’t write it off.  They are cheap ass folk.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      MazeDancer

      How did Katie and Stephen, two nazis, get a rabbi to marry them?

      And, clearly, a horrible, horrible person. Very sad that they are going to reproduce.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Captain C

      @Ella in New Mexico: Cue to “Even the NAZIS loved their children…”

      Until they were blatantly losing the war.  Then we have at least one case of a Nazi murdering all six of his children before committing mutual suicide with his wife.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      MisterForkbeard

      The occasion for revisiting these (ongoing!) cruelties was a new book by Maddow’s NBC colleague, Jacob Soboroff: “Separated: Inside an American Tragedy.”

      Once again, reporters holding back critical and important information so they can sell it to the nation. Sigh.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      p.a.

      Just watching recorded discussion on youtube from (Robert) Dole Institute: How the Red Army Defeated Germany; the 3 [German] Excuses.  Excuse 1: that idiot Adolph Hitler.  The speaker sardonically says if you read some histories for 12 years the only man in Germany was Adolph Hitler; well Hitler had help.
      So too Twittler.  When this is over the hammer has to fall on lots of accomplices, none of this “let’s just look forward” bullshit AGAIN.  These people are the result of looking forward after Nixon, Reagan, and W.  Gotta root out every rat involved.

      Reply

