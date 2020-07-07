Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let’s Compare Notes: What’s Your Campus Gonna Do This Fall?

So, taking a break from futile raging on Twitter at the latest “Free Speech For Me But Not For Thee” bullshit (an Open Letter in Harper’s, signed by folks you’d expect–Pinker, Weiss, Brooks, etc.–and some you wouldn’t, like Margaret Atwood and Wynton Marsalis), I’d like to make good on a threat from over the weekend.

That would be to posts a thread in which the many Jackals who work in education, K-12 and higher-ed, to compare notes on whose doing what come the fall.

I’ll start.  MIT gave more details about its plans today, adding to the outline they’ve been circulating for a few weeks.

The short form: seniors will be welcome (but not obligated to be) back on campus for the fall, along with “a relatively small fraction of other students whose circumstances require special consideration in terms of their safety, living conditions, visa status or other hardship.” So, more than 1/4, likely much less than 1/2 of the undergraduate student body. Seniors will likely not on campus in the spring, as the MIT leadership wants to ensure that all students have access to campus at some point in the year.

For all students not on campus, all instruction will be online. For those on-campus, some in-person instruction will happen, though there still no details as to what or how.

As far as the money goes. MIT’s cancelling a planned tuition increase, and give $5,000 as a tuition grant to every student. (If with aid a student’s bill is less than $5 grand, the bill will just be zeroed out.) Apparently the total aid budget will be increased, and the cost of off-campus living will be factored into aid decisions, and every student will be offered a research, teaching or service job to be paid up to $1,900.  So, yeah, MIT is effectively reducing its tuition a bit–about 10% of its rack rate, more as a percentage of what almost all students actually pay.  The most MIT aspect of this COVID support is the tech side:

Because the ability to collaborate on p-sets and projects is so essential to the MIT experience, we will loan a cellular-enabled Apple iPad and Apple Pencil to any undergraduate student (or graduate TA) who does not already have one, or who wishes to upgrade relative to what they own…As we did last Spring, MIT will loan wifi hotspots and computing equipment, including laptops, to those who need them.

P-set culture rules!

Other than that: tests for everyone on campus as often as twice a week.  No cooking in the dorms, and MIT will subsidize meal plans.  No access to campus at all for students not in residence. Greek houses have to shut (no way to keep them safe and be sure the rules stick).

All in all, I’m pretty comfortable with these decisions. First semester seniors are working on final research projects and the like, so it makes sense that they would be most able to get something out of an even greatly constrained stay. The campus is really being imagined as a bubble, to be separated as much as possible from the outside world. To the extent that can be made to stick, it just might work.  And the administration seems to be taking the financial needs of the community seriously.

Of course: MIT, though not Harvard-rich, is still a very well-resourced university. We can take a tough budgetary year. And we have a lot of technical capacity to draw on. This isn’t available to everyone, and America’s education system is in a world of hurt.

Anyway–over to you all: what’s happening in your institutions, or in places you know about, and how much confidence (or terror) do you feel right now?

Image: Raphael, The School of Athens, 1511.

  • CaseyL
  • jonas
  • pat
  • Phylllis
  • Starfish

      Phylllis

      It appears my principals think August 17, 2020 is some amorphous date in the future that will never actually arrive.

      jonas

      Small, northeast liberal arts college — planning on having everyone back in late August with elaborate residential and instructional distancing practices, including hybrid instruction with some students online and others in classrooms w/ masks and regular disinfecting of all classrooms and high-traffic areas, required reservations in dining halls, etc. Students and parents were apparently adamant that they be back on campus this fall, although I think a lot of this came together before it became apparent over the past week or two that large swathes of the country — including a lot of college-age people — have apparently decided to willingly reenact the Black Death, just for shits and giggles. I wouldn’t be surprised if we reverse course in the next couple of weeks and adopt the Harvard model. Williams and Bowdoin are doing much the same thing, including canceling fall sports.

      Starfish

      That plan seems like a reasonable one.

      I think that people were trying to cancel Margaret Atwood at some point. Here is a discussion of that time when people tried to cancel Margaret Atwood.

      Atwood is warning that movements should not just exist to eat older waves of the same movements. This happens a lot in feminism where younger feminists are out to get the older ones. When feminism is structured to just attack other women, then none of the real problems are getting addressed.

      People regularly like to go after Whoopi Goldberg because her definition of rape is probably violent rape by strangers. When rape is more inclusive than that, I don’t think Whoopi would know many women who have not been raped. Oprah was fairly open about being sexually assaulted by a family member when she was a child.

      CaseyL

      MIT must have one hell of an endowment, to be able to do that. And one hell of a leadership team, to be willing to do that, unlike some other famous colleges (*cough* Harvard*cough*).

      University of Washington plans to comply with Governor Inslee’s Safe Start protocols. There will be in-person classes with social distancing and other precautions, plus a lot of hybrid and remote classes.

      Governor Inslee has set out a four-phase process for lifting restrictions that were put in place to stem the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as guidelines for higher education institutions…

      The UW is planning to be back this fall for in-person instruction and expects to provide specific details in mid-June to early July. The task force and UW leadership are working on many scenarios, and each week will provide more public health information to inform our decisions. At this time, it is anticipated that autumn quarter will include both in-person and remote elements. For example, some larger classes could be held online with smaller sections held in-person as long as everyone in the room practices social distancing.

      This task force is currently reviewing and updating University protocols to protect student, faculty and staff health in campus spaces including residences, classrooms, labs and libraries. Their work is informed by public health experts, including the UW’s Advisory Committee on Communicable Diseases, Environmental Health & Safety and UW Medicine infectious disease specialists.

      I work at the School of Medicine, and things might be a bit different here as our students who are residents and fellows simply have to do clinical work. We’ll be continuing the strict clinical workplace protocols currently in place. I’m not in the clinical part of the SOM, but in its Administrative offices. For us, continuing to telework is “strongly recommended,” though we may return to the office if we wish to ONLY if we can do so safely and the work we do when there is critical.

      The parts of my job that are critical and that require my physical presence are postal mail and sending lab coats and scrubs to the laundry. The mail, because there are things like patient care documents that need to be forwarded to the appropriate clinic or caregiver (institutions without HIPAA-compliant fax capability can’t simply fax or email correspondence to us). The laundry – well, that should be self-explanatory. I’ve actually been going to the office once a week to take care of that stuff.

      In short, I expect to still be 90% WFH for at least the rest of the summer.

      Reply

