Politically connected firms were among the 650,000 businesses to receive government funded small business aid, according to recently released government data. They included a large restaurant franchisee whose CEO is a major donor to President Donald Trump. https://t.co/e2siuBE1MG — The Associated Press (@AP) July 6, 2020

Of course, the Payroll Protection Program was intended to be a low-documentation, quick-delivery way of doing what the economists call ‘throwing money out of a helicopter’ to keep the economy from collapsing during the first shock of the pandemic. It’s just some kind of miraculous coincidence that the Trump crime cartel’s biggest supporters got there (got theirs) first, before most struggling Heartland diner owners even had the chance to hear about it…

McConnell’s wife’s family business appears on Trump admin’s list of companies that received most PPP money https://t.co/HTx1cv1kmY — Newsweek (@Newsweek) July 6, 2020

“Freedom (n.): To ask nothing. To expect nothing. To depend on nothing. Also we’re a little short on cash so if there’s any extra taxpayer money lying around, I mean I’m not gonna say ‘no.'” — Ayn Rand, The Fountainhead https://t.co/ELBDa9bv9M — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) July 6, 2020

A government so small you can pick its pocket while drowning it in a bathtub. https://t.co/zXy9SGUctj — Schooley (@Rschooley) July 6, 2020





Devin Nunes winery got a PPP loan https://t.co/MoEDszDwUA — Sam Stein (@samstein) July 6, 2020

Several law firms/orgs involved in impeachment defense of Pres. Trump got $1M+ loans: American Center for Law & Justice: $1-2M

Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP: $5-10M

Zeichner, Ellman & Krause: $1-2M — Kayla Tausche (@kaylatausche) July 6, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — Forty lobbyists with ties to President Donald Trump helped clients secure more than $10 billion in federal coronavirus aid, among them five former administration officials whose work potentially violates Trump’s own ethics policy. https://t.co/LHZbOmkVl9 — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) July 6, 2020

Televangelists, Dallas megachurch that hosted Pence approved for millions in pandemic aid https://t.co/tyBA7RaDDj pic.twitter.com/dk0AcrXT5W — Reuters (@Reuters) July 7, 2020

If you are a friend of Trump, Covid is a profitunity. — Schooley (@Rschooley) July 6, 2020

As my old man used to say: These people have their suits tailored with rubber pockets, so they can steal soup.