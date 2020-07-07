Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Economics / Grifters Gonna Grift / GOP Venality Open Thread: Every Single Piggy Got Their Nose in the Trough

GOP Venality Open Thread: Every Single Piggy Got Their Nose in the Trough

Of course, the Payroll Protection Program was intended to be a low-documentation, quick-delivery way of doing what the economists call ‘throwing money out of a helicopter’ to keep the economy from collapsing during the first shock of the pandemic. It’s just some kind of miraculous coincidence that the Trump crime cartel’s biggest supporters got there (got theirs) first, before most struggling Heartland diner owners even had the chance to hear about it…


As my old man used to say: These people have their suits tailored with rubber pockets, so they can steal soup.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      Kay

      I looked at the UNDER 150k – genuinely small businesses. Those were released but only by zip code and type of business- the withheld names and addresses for under 150k. Some got as little as 20k, which (depending on how your business is set up) you could use to pay yourself.

      I think it’s a good program. I knew some people would take advantage but the 4 zip codes I looked at around here did okay. I’m afraid people didn’t know you could request smaller sums- 10k or 20k, or they didn’t have enough information/assistance to apply.

      I still think the UI programs and 600 dollar bump is saving the economy, but I think PPP worked okay and we should do it in every catastrophe.

    2. 2.

      germy

      Art celebrity Jeff Koons, whose work sells for tens of millions, received more than $1 million in pandemic aid, according to SBA stats on the Paycheck Protection Program. This piece, “Balloon Dog (Orange),” a 12-footer, sold for a record-setting $58 million. pic.twitter.com/wGK5TekywF— Peter Whoriskey (@PeterWhoriskey) July 6, 2020

      Interesting thread about the sort of money people in Trump’s circle pay for shiny balloon animals.

    4. 4.

      Nicole

      @Kay: Absolutely it’s a net good, but it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be shaming and publicizing the greedy and connected with their hands out for money they don’t need.

      I think this would be a fine investigation for Biden’s new AG come January to open up.

    5. 5.

      Kay

      I would also hate to see some kind of analysis of what’s a worthy small business or nonprofit. That’s just a terrible idea. I think we can make fun of Grover Norquist because he’s full of shit, but I’m glad there wasn’t any attempt to measure the societal worth of the business/nonprofit.

    6. 6.

      PsiFighter37

      All of a sudden getting Republican ads on my FB feed now. Never seen that before; I would assume with data mining, they would know that I am not their target voter. NRSC and Susan Collins ad this AM…wonder if I am being geotargeted because I am visiting Maine at the moment. I got Sara Gideon’s ads when I was in NYC…so who knows.

    7. 7.

      germy

      'Meanwhile, the conservative online media outlet founded by..Tucker Carlson, the Daily Caller, received as much as $1M..And Newsmax..owned by another (Trump) confidante, Christopher Ruddy, got a loan worth $2M-$5M.'

      Draining that swamp of every nickel.https://t.co/WEMw1EE3ny

      — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) July 7, 2020

      Hey, Tucker needed that money! Attacking Tammy Duckworth ain’t cheap.

    8. 8.

      Baud

      I don’t mind pointing out the hypocrisy by some of these groups, but most of these tweets seem like that AP story about Hillary meeting with Clinton Foundation donors while she was Secretary of State. Absent more information, there’s no “scandal” here, anymore than there is a scandal when Trump supporters “receive Social Security.”

    9. 9.

      Kay

      @Nicole:

      Well, if there’s fraud I would support an investigation or oversight but the program was designed to speedy – I think as long as they complied with the rules and met the requirements they get the money.

      If you wanted to tailor it to TRULY small businesses you could cap it at 250k and make it just for payroll. The vast majority of the loans around here were under 150k.

    10. 10.

      Kropacetic

      All this wasteful government spending on well-connected rich people while everyone else suffers. We’d do better without a government.  This is why I never vote.  No need to look at which politicians make what decisions, they’re all the same…

      /FenceSitter

    11. 11.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      To me, it shows how truly stupid the Trumpsters are. They released the info on the loans under 150 k too- no names or addresses but zip codes. Smarter people would have put the focus there :)

      Heartwarming stories of the neighborhood vape shop…

    13. 13.

      Kay

      Liberals should be thrilled with this, really. It is an absolute victory for their economic approach.

      Interesting that when it’s REALLY fucking bad conservatives jettison their entire economic theory and take ours :)

      It had to WORK, so they went with our plan.

    14. 14.

      Baud

      @Kay: I look forward to the outrage when Bernie gets his free college plan enacted and rich Republicans take advantage of it for their children.

    15. 15.

      germy

      If a Dallas megachurch can receive millions, can it finally admit it’s a… business… and be taxed like one?

      I’m not a fan of means testing.  I didn’t want people and businesses who really needed help being forced to wait while this administration tried to figure out who was worthy.   But I think the IRS should be able to calculate who didn’t need a bailout, and tax the money back next year.  This is probably impossible, though.

    16. 16.

      Kropacetic

      @Kay: Interesting that when it’s REALLY fucking bad conservatives jettison their entire economic theory and take ours :)

      Our approach is propping up wealthy people who were slightly set back because they supported our campaigns in the good times?  I sure as fuck hope not.

    20. 20.

      Mary G

      I want to see the list of the companies who were turned away. Who didn’t get the money because they filled out the form wrong or didn’t have an inside connection.

      The Republicans seem to have decided to be Tony Soprano in the sporting goods store – take what you can while the taking is good. If Democrats, the Lincoln Project, the Meidas Touch, and Eleven Films don’t jump all over this, I’ll be pissed.

      And if the media hares off after the latest outrageous thing Twitler says instead of really doing a Farenthold-level investigation of who got loans and still laid their employees off, I’ll be even more pissed.

    21. 21.

      germy

      @Mary G:

      And I’m seeing lots of stories about people being evicted from their apartments.  I thought this stimulus was supposed to prevent this? Either helping tenants or helping landlords?

      Also, when it comes to this administration, is the reason I see all the references to Tony Soprano in blog comments because there haven’t been many movies and TV shows about Russian and Israeli mobsters?

    22. 22.

      frosty

      @Kay:  The $250K cap sounds like a good idea. You convinced me on means testing being a bad idea. Pointing out hypocrisy though, even without investigating fraud? Fire away!

    25. 25.

      Nicole

      @Kay: My furrowed brow part is the businesses that jumped to the front of the line.

      I totally agree that it’s best that the money got out quickly; it’s why I don’t give two shits about the less than $2billion that was sent out to dead folk in the spring- who cares, when the point was to get money into people’s pockets quickly?  But jumping the queue for an upper six figure-seven figure payout?  I wouldn’t mind spending a bit of my taxpayer $ to look into that, even if it ends up there’s no there there.  If it turns out friends of Trump took advantage of legal loopholes, fine; that’s an opportunity to find them and close them.

    26. 26.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Kay:

      The better tie-in isn’t payroll – it’s premises rent/mortgages and fixed obligations, like loans, software licenses and equipment rental. For a very large number of small businesses, they had no work to do, so payroll would be useless.

    28. 28.

      trnc

      @germy:

      Devin Nunes winery got a PPP loan

      Nothing for his cow?

      Each cow gets the max allowed to avoid the lowest tax bracket. If the cow decides to use the money for vacations for Devin, whatcha gonna do?

    29. 29.

      Patricia Kayden

      Trump admin opened internal investigation into who leaked intel about Russians paying the Taliban bounties to kill US soldiers, per @playbookplus. Admin interviewed people with access to the intel, and believes it has narrowed universe of suspects to fewer than 10, Playbook says.— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 7, 2020

    30. 30.

      Jeffro

      My problem with this is that we all know how trumpov & Co work: they are quid pro quo all the way.

      So…I shovel millions at you during a crisis, whether you need it or not, and you wink wink nudge nudge shovel some back to my re-relection campaign.  Ugh.  Even if the kickback is just 10%, that’s potentially hundreds of millions of dollars getting turned around on Biden and Democrats around the country.

      I get that this was both legal and that the aid helped workers and kept the economy from crashing.  Probably the best we can hope for right now is that all of these pro-trumpov recipients are at least publicly outed and reviled.  But there ought to be some sort of conditions (as many of you have noted above) that these kinds of bailouts can only go to payroll, can only go directly to workers, etc.

    31. 31.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @germy:  The in joke is California is Nunes represents REAL California, Central Valley farmers, you know, people who can trace their ancestors back to the Donor Parties and all the cannibal fun times, not those effete cheese eating Coastal Wineries, that Nunes happens to own one.

    32. 32.

      Kropacetic

      @Patricia Kayden: Trump admin opened internal investigation into who leaked intel about Russians paying the Taliban bounties to kill US soldiers

      So, an implicit acknowledgment that they did know about the Russian bounties coupled with proof they care more about their image than the troops’ well-being.

    34. 34.

      Jeffro

      @Patricia Kayden: So they’re going to punish the person/s who let American know trumpov was ignoring Putin’s bounties on our soldiers…but not Putin.

      Same playbook as Ukraine.  For the same reason.

      I guess we will have to settle for more Lincoln Project ads, since apparently nothing merits impeachment anymore.

    35. 35.

      Amir Khalid

      @germy:

      What little I’ve seen of Koons’ art is hideous, tacky, and not even mildly thought-provoking. He’s only a celebrity artist because he was briefly married to an Italian porn star/politician/attention-seeker named Ilona Staller. Staller was then notorious for flashy but not very cunning stunts.

    36. 36.

      Miss Bianca

      @Kay: Our theater got…*checks notes*…under $5,000 from PPP. And we were one of the *lucky* county organizations, in that we got anything at all.

    37. 37.

      trnc

      @Kay: It’s fine not to means test the individual $600-1200 payments (although they were somewhat means tested insofar as the amount was based on the income in your last tax filing), but this is unacceptable:

      WASHINGTON (AP) — Forty lobbyists with ties to President Donald Trump helped clients secure more than $10 billion in federal coronavirus aid, among them five former administration officials whose work potentially violates Trump’s own ethics policy. https://t.co/LHZbOmkVl9

      There’s no difference between giving wealthy individuals and corporations billions of dollars they don’t actually need through pandemic funds than there is through tax cuts.

    39. 39.

      Roger Moore

      @Kay:

      I’m definitely with Kay on this.  We shouldn’t be criticizing the program for giving out loans to eligible businesses that asked for them.  It’s not, and shouldn’t be, their job to vet the politics of companies requesting loans.  Going after the program for doing what it’s designed to do undermines support for doing it again in the future, even if we add desperately needed oversight.  So please, be very careful in the way you criticize this stuff so you aren’t undermining a good program in your attempt to catch Republicans in hypocrisy.

    40. 40.

      trnc

      @Baud: I look forward to the outrage when Bernie gets his free college plan enacted and rich Republicans take advantage of it for their children.

      I haven’t seen any complaints about rich people sending their kids to public K-12 schools. Education serves the public good. Shoveling billions of dollars to wealthy individuals and corporations does not.

    41. 41.

      Ruckus

      One of the tweets stood out to me.

      shitforbrains has an ethics policy? JM Reiger’s tweet at the end.

      trump has an ethics policy. What is it, steal whatever isn’t tied down?

    43. 43.

      trnc

      @Roger Moore: It’s not, and shouldn’t be, their job to vet the politics of companies requesting loans.

      They shouldn’t be vetting the politics. They should be vetting the need by capping the amount and asking for justification on the amount requested over that.

    44. 44.

      Ruckus

      @Roger Moore:

      650,000 companies got money.

      How many of them shouldn’t have? It would always be a number greater than zero, no matter who is in charge. The outrage of course is that the people who we are discussing are grifters and we, the citizens, got $1200, companies got just a bit more. Law firms with lawyers who likely got paid in six figure sums got 7 figure sums.

      And shitforbrains has an ethics policy? This is probably the most astonishing level of bullshit I think I’ve ever heard.

    46. 46.

      Roger Moore

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes:

      For a very large number of small businesses, they had no work to do, so payroll would be useless.

      Not at all.  As we saw, many states’ unemployment systems collapsed under the weight of all the people who were laid off, so many people who were eligible for unemployment were unable to get it.  The major goal of PPP was to shovel money to businesses so they could continue to make payroll and wouldn’t have to lay everyone off in the first place.

    47. 47.

      Baud

      @trnc:

      Education Jobs serves the public good. Shoveling billions of dollars to wealthy individuals and corporations does not.

      It’s all just spin.  We shouldn’t promote universal programs if we’re going to get upset when people who don’t “deserve” them take advantage of them.

    48. 48.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Roger Moore: I have join you and Kay on this.  Programs like this can either shovel money out so that some who don’t deserve it get it, or they can be tight-fisted to make sure that the “undeserving” don’t get it and then a shitload of deserving people fall through the cracks.  If it turns out that the PPP actually was a majority grift, I’ll change my tune.  Until then, I am for opening the taps.*

      *I will stop here before I mix in another metaphor.

    49. 49.

      satby

      @Roger Moore: I don’t think for a second that most of the businesses cited (a megachurch, really?) “needed” that money. It’s the screamingly obvious corruption that enrages people and alienates them from supporting programs like this. And extends that lack of support to the small time grift they assume welfare and SNAP are. It was twofer for the GOPiggies, they got the money AND they undercut the program and other social welfare programs for the future.

    50. 50.

      Emma from FL

      @Kay: Late to the party as usual but, although I agree with you wholeheartedly, I don’t see why we should not point out that when money was available not a single one of the rich, politically well connected lived up to their own so-called standards about the immorality of handouts. And that the current government, the ones that thinks about people of color as moochers, was good with it.

      In a fight for your life, if an enemy hands you a weapon, use it.

    51. 51.

      Another Scott

      @Kay: I’m fine with everyone who applied getting consideration and getting the funding if they’re eligible.

      But the government should make the applications and the amount approved, down to the penny, be public information.  Similarly with the other public rescue funds.  Transparency is essential to minimize abuses, and that’s why Donnie’s people are so against it.

      If “American’s Against Government Waste” (or whatever) wants to rail against bad people getting handouts, then they should expect to be metaphorically dragged for the next 5 years when they spout off if they decide to apply for relief.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    53. 53.

      Roger Moore

      @Amir Khalid:

      I disagree with you about Koons.  Like most sculptors, his work is much better in person than it is in pictures.  It may be a bit tacky, but there’s something really interesting about the physicality of it when you see it in person.  Also, not directly relating to its artistic value:

      1. The price his work has received at auction doesn’t have anything to do with his worthiness to receive a PPP loan.  Those prices were for one collector selling it to another; Koons himself didn’t get a cut.
      2. Koons is not a lone artist producing that stuff himself.  Large-scale sculpture is inherently a collaborative effort.  The artist creates a small-scale model that is then turned into the full-sized artwork by a large team of craftspeople.  Koons also has people crank out smaller reproductions of his larger works so ordinary people can afford them.  All these things mean he has a substantial team working for him, and it makes sense for him to get a PPP loan the same as any other business the size of his.
      Reply

