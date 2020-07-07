Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Even New York Isn't That Good

Even New York Isn’t That Good

by | 15 Comments

I was out of town and off grid over the long weekend, and I just returned to this. The COVID map that I like best just pushed New York from the “On Track to Contain” to the “Controlled Disease Growth” bucket, like a common Texas. This is due to an uptick in cases reported prior to the holiday. On the worst day of the last week, 918 (1.3%) of the 66K people tested were positive. By US standards, we’re still doing OK, but by the standards of the rest of the world, we’re not.

For example, the state of Victoria, Australia just announced that they’re re-entering stage 3 lockdown in Melbourne, which means no trips except for groceries, exercise, medical care and education. Melbourne’s lockdown will extend for 6 weeks. The day it was announced, Victoria had 191 positive cases for 6.4 million population. Victoria is about 1/3 the size of New York state, so we’d have 573 cases if we had the same result as Victoria. We had close to double that number last week, and we’re still “on track”, though Cuomo wisely delayed opening of indoor seating in bars and restaurants in the NYC region indefinitely.

In a week or so, I’m sure we’ll see another surge in cases due to the 4th of July weekend. The question is whether contact tracing will work. Last week, Rockland County had to issue subpoenas with $2,000 daily fines to get some COVID-exposed partygoers to cooperate with contact tracing. This week, I’m assuming contact tracers on Long Island will have their hands full with a maskless party where Don Jr and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle attended. She later tested positive. There were over 100 people at that party.

At some point, the positive rate driven by reckless behavior will overwhelm our tracking system. Then we’ll have a decision to make. It will be very ugly.

  • Auntie Anne
  • Catsmeat
  • Cervantes
  • daveNYC
  • ET
  • frosty
  • germy
  • Gin & Tonic
  • lee
  • Paul W.
  • PeakVT
  • rikyrah
  • Suzanne
  • The Moar You Know
  • WereBear

    15Comments

      The Moar You Know

      If the hospitals collapse, then the 20% of people who get this shit and need to be hospitalized for it aren’t going to get a few days of extra oxygen and go home, most of them are going to die.

      What’s 20% of the US population?  Christ, it’s more people than voted for Trump

      This is not going well.

      PeakVT

      It's all one "freedom-loving" country so internal travel restrictions are basically non-existent.  Even if one state government works hard to get the local rate down, the efforts can be blown up by visitors from less pro-active states.  This is especially true for small states.

      daveNYC

      I think even that map is optimistic about a number of states.  Texas, California, Georgia, and Washington State are having serious issues at the moment.

      rikyrah

      Can I tell you that my cynicism has grown to the point where I don't believe that she has it. Watch and see how she describes her ' battle' with it.

My tinfoil hat is tingling.

       

      My tinfoil hat is tingling.

      Catsmeat

      I bartend in Rochester and I've been watching things verrrry closely. Lots of folks out with no masks, lots of packed spaces, and, surprise! Our positive test rate here is starting to trickle back up. Not looking forward to being shut down again but I feel like it's just a matter of time.

      frosty

      NY/NJ still green on covidexitstrategy.org. But that's it. Even CT has slipped backwards.

      Auntie Anne

      @PeakVT: That's exactly what is happening in Delaware. Out-of-staters are visiting the beaches and not complying with masks or social distancing.  It's truly discouraging.

      Paul W.

      Ugh, but this kind of framing of the news (as honest and true as it might be) leads even me – a mask loving, social distancing NYCer – to a more fatalistic response of “so what’s the point!?”.

      If we can’t maintain some level of optimism and simply prescribe a modification or halt to the openings then it feels insurmountable to maintain the intense lockdown of March-EOM May in perpetuity. I sincerely worry about my mental and physical health, not to mention the job I have at a company which is hanging on by a thread right now after bankruptcy or exit of a number of clients.

      Other countries are proving, and I had thought NYC was also showing, that a slow and phased reopening which bends towards reasonable metrics can work. If it can’t, and we are show NO PATH about how to make it until January 20th when Trump is gone then I see people becoming EVEN WORSE at following the rules. I legit fear for the lives of my family in Texas because my parents will not listen to the science.

      Suzanne

      @Paul W.:

      If we can't maintain some level of optimism and simply prescribe a modification or halt to the openings then it feels insurmountable to maintain the intense lockdown of March-EOM May in perpetuity. 

      Agree. I have always thought that we needed to be really clear from the beginning about how long people were going to have to lock down in order to get people to comply. Our shitty leadership was not clear about this, and they didn't base the decision on anything having to do with evidence or best practices, and so now everything we gave up was for nothing.

      lee

      I’ve read a couple of articles that the contact tracing is getting overwhelmed. They cannot notify people quick enough to make a difference.

      On another note: I spiked a fever yesterday. I went from normal to 100 degrees in less than 30 minutes. I’ve got a low grade fever today (less than 1 degree over my normal) and have some GI excitement but no other symptoms. I contacted 2 different places and apparently I don’t qualify for a Covid19 test.

      ET

      Is it just me or should we have no states in green yet? I say it not because they aren't doing better because they are, but because in the space of a day-week they would be downgraded because of the false sense of security the "on track" designation can give to people who live there but also the people who visit.

