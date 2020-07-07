Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update: Monday/Tuesday, July 6-7

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update: Monday/Tuesday, July 6-7

Speaking of predators…



======

Surprise, surprise…

======

Herd immunity is not going to save us:

======

Some new info (Spunbond for filters) since we’re gonna need masks for some time to come:


(Also: Some Amazon sellers now have packs of self-adhesive nose wires in stock, if you need them)

    4Comments

    3. 3.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s daily numbers. Six new cases: two from local infection, one Malaysian and one non-Malaysian, both detected in workplace screenings; four cases from imported infection, all Malaysians returning from Russia (two cases), Indonesia, and Singapore respectively. Cumulative total 8,674 cases.

      Five more patients recovered, total 8,481 patients recovered or 97.8% of the cumulative total. 72 active cases remain in hospital for isolation/treatment; two of these are in ICU and both are receiving respiratory assistance.

      No new deaths; Malaysia has reported no Covid-19 deaths in the 23 days since 14 June. Total deaths remains at 121, with an infection fatality rate of 1.39% and a case fatality rate of 1.41%.

    4. 4.

      terben

      From the Australian Dept of Health:

      ‘As at 3pm on 7 July 2020, a total of 8,755 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Australia, including 106 deaths, and 7,455 have been reported as recovered from COVID-19.

      • Over the past week, there has been an average of 106 new cases reported each day. Of the newly reported cases, the majority have been from Victoria.
      • Following the peak of cases at the end of March, there have been a relatively low number of new cases reported daily between mid-April and early-June 2020. Cases have increased since mid-June however they remain below the March peak of daily cases.
      • Of cases with a reported place of acquisition, 57% have recent international travel history, including over 1,300 cases associated with cruise ships.
      • To date, over 2,801,000 tests have been conducted nationally. Of those tests conducted 0.3% have been positive.
      • On 3 July, 189 historic cases reported in crew members on board a ship were classified as Australian cases and included in New South Wales totals.’

      199 new cases today, 191 in Victoria. After 30 false positives were removed, the total increased by 169.

      The major change today is the news that metropolitan Melbourne will be locked down for six weeks, no one allowed to leave their homes except for

       

      • Shopping for food and essential supplies
      • Medical care and caregiving
      • Exercise and recreation (but they cannot leave the restricted areas for this)
      • Study and work if it cannot be done from home
