Speaking of predators…

Don't be mean to fraudhttps://t.co/QnEklJinlv — DystopianHat (@Popehat) July 6, 2020

Despite the holiday weekend, the US reported +50,586 new cases today, bringing the total above 3 million. The 7-day moving average has also risen past +51k/day. pic.twitter.com/R1HsusqVB4 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 7, 2020

The new #COVID19 cases in the United States increased by 250% in less than 1 month pic.twitter.com/zdHkT7APXF — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) July 6, 2020

Excellent timeline of Trump coronavirus quotes, via @TBPInvictus pic.twitter.com/tJrXx58EsC — "Rabbits are easy to litter-train" Smith 🐇 (@Noahpinion) July 7, 2020





Wear a mask. You will save 33K of your fellow Americans between now and October. New IHME COVID-19 Model Projects Nearly 180,000 US Deaths https://t.co/gMTCgLMP4p — Dr. Nahid Bhadelia (@BhadeliaMD) July 6, 2020

One of the most serious problems in the US is the lack of a concerted federal response. There is no clear national strategy and no plan for controlling the virus. It won’t stop on its own—we have to stop it. https://t.co/6c9BUgVu9X — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) July 6, 2020



======

Surprise, surprise…

Several pubs in England close after positive coronavirus tests https://t.co/HHU73RqmUF — The Guardian (@guardian) July 7, 2020

The coronavirus has resumed spreading at an alarming rate in Melbourne, Australia, and the city is buckling down with more extreme and divisive measures that have ignited anger and arguments over who is to blame. https://t.co/MCyy8RShyX — The Associated Press (@AP) July 7, 2020

India's coronavirus death toll hits 20,000 as infections surge https://t.co/e0T4DoR4f4 pic.twitter.com/YmrRDOo8mE — Reuters (@Reuters) July 7, 2020

After a record 112 days on a specialized life-support system, a South Korean COVID-19 patient is recovering from double lung transplant surgery https://t.co/epAbFmPPnm pic.twitter.com/qPvTJx03yn — Reuters (@Reuters) July 7, 2020

Qatar coronavirus cases exceed 100,000, Kuwait tops 50,000 In proportional terms, it has been pointed out the Qatari figure equivalent of the US having 11.6 million cases. (US figure as of 7/6 is just over three million). https://t.co/2PC9T8Bm13 — David Makovsky (@DavidMakovsky) July 6, 2020

UAE says it will test 2 million people for COVID-19 as cases rise https://t.co/E8PnNG5Lt9 pic.twitter.com/iFwb4qviK8 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 7, 2020

Dubai is ready — with thermometers, mandatory face masks and hand sanitizers. But as the city-state trumpets its reopening for tourism despite the coronavirus pandemic, a key question remains: Who will come? By @jongambrellAP. https://t.co/fHrhxUEQen — AP Middle East (@APMiddleEast) July 7, 2020

Coronavirus: How fast is it spreading in Africa? https://t.co/x4hnbGWsyt — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 6, 2020

======

A race to determine what drives #COVID19 severity: Clinical evidence reveals how host factors affect coronavirus infection https://t.co/vz3AtVerQA — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 6, 2020

There are now 19 #Covid19 vaccines in clinical (ie human) trials, according to the latest update from @WHO. Two are already in Phase 3.

My table from WHO data, to July 6. https://t.co/Tcff0xs20T pic.twitter.com/bYR8dz2rAB — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) July 7, 2020

Herd immunity is not going to save us:

Hotspots of #COVID19 in Spain have <10% population antibody levels. So:

"In light of these findings, any proposed approach to achieve herd immunity through natural infection is not only highly unethical, but also unachievable."https://t.co/Q9kyEV88z0

andhttps://t.co/XnbgUOXNKO — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) July 6, 2020

“If the goal was to optimize the likelihood of figuring out the best treatment options, the system is off course.” — former @US_FDA commissioner Robert Califf in @matthewherper's analysis of #Covid19 clinical trials to date.

In short: Not efficient. https://t.co/CFAwG1MgDM — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) July 6, 2020

Researchers are heading to the sewers to learn about the spread of the coronavirus. They have found that analyzing a community’s sewage may help them spot trends in outbreaks before they show up in testing or hospitalizations. https://t.co/X3fDS8uqTQ — The Associated Press (@AP) July 6, 2020

======

Six states now showing consistently increasing trend/averages of daily deaths from COVID19: AZ, FL, NV, SC, TX, VA. This is of course ending July 5. Given weekend reporting delays, next few days will be important to watch. https://t.co/1t0Gc4N2Pe pic.twitter.com/WCoNlHgzoI — Dr. Nahid Bhadelia (@BhadeliaMD) July 6, 2020

Months into coronavirus crisis, US cities still lack testing capacity—Shortage of supplies, backlogs at laboratories, skyrocketing cases: long lines at testing sites and mayors’ complaints about the lack of a coordinated, overarching federal testing system https://t.co/8Avjfs9qAq — Alfons López Tena (@alfonslopeztena) July 7, 2020

There were 32 million adults living with their parents or grandparents in April, the highest number on record. Appears driven by both closure of college campuses & poor economic conditionshttps://t.co/AVhIZzjS1y pic.twitter.com/hF1cr7ARUY — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) July 5, 2020

This is a good read from @dylanlscott arguing that the divergence between COVID cases and deaths is largely due to the fact that the latter lags by several weeks. Though improved treatment + younger cohort also probably making a difference. https://t.co/Z2wITddcDU — Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) July 6, 2020

Hospitalizations jump 50% in California as coronavirus infections soar https://t.co/d2CEljLgsX pic.twitter.com/v3Ag6ToQwz — Reuters (@Reuters) July 7, 2020

The California Assembly is indefinitely postponing its return to work after a lawmaker and four others at the state Capitol tested positive for the coronavirus. https://t.co/5geTt3JUFj — The Associated Press (@AP) July 7, 2020

When someone writes the ultimate history of how the government handled COVID, I hope they’ll include this dialogue pic.twitter.com/h2PekyOYOL — Bill Grueskin (@BGrueskin) July 6, 2020

Miami rolled back restaurant dining as the number of U.S. coronavirus deaths exceeded 130,000 and new cases surged https://t.co/NvJrfP4dTV pic.twitter.com/ZMfNqcee7B — Reuters (@Reuters) July 7, 2020

Watching friends and relatives struggle for months after getting #COVID19 and them being terrified about what the future holds does not make me feel cavalier like many people are being. It terrifies me. — Milena Rodban (@MilenaRodban) July 7, 2020

I know some people have no choice but to work and others have chosen a career where they can only be on the front lines. But the ones being dicks and going out and being irresponsible is just a slap in everyone’s face and making this situation worse for all of us. — Milena Rodban (@MilenaRodban) July 7, 2020

Some new info (Spunbond for filters) since we’re gonna need masks for some time to come:

A user's guide to masks: What's best at protecting others (and yourself) https://t.co/jws6PHensQ — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 6, 2020



(Also: Some Amazon sellers now have packs of self-adhesive nose wires in stock, if you need them)