Cancel Culture Is When You Tell Me to Shut Up, Not When I Tell You

Daniel Dale reviews the many, many people and things Trump wants to cancel, all the while bitching about “cancel culture”. Spoiler alert: it’s a big list.

This whole “cancel culture” horseshit whinefest makes me want to laugh — welcome to political power being exercised by people who you don’t want to respect, old white males and other formerly untouchable, entitled racists and discriminators. Fuck them all, I say.

While I’m on the subject of cancellation, different-church-lady mentioned in the thread on my last post that over 750 big companies have cancelled their Facebook ads. Zuck’s reaction, they’ll be back “soon enough” just shows how out of touch he is — he made that comment when the boycott count was 500. This afternoon, he and his senior staff met with boycott-organizing civil rights leaders and it didn’t go well:

The boycott organizers “didn’t hear anything today to convince us that Zuckerberg and his colleagues are taking action,” said Free Press Co-CEO Jessica J. González, who attended the virtual meeting, which lasted over an hour. “Instead of committing to a timeline to root out hate and disinformation on Facebook, the company’s leaders delivered the same old talking points to try to placate us without meeting our demands.”

Here’s the deal: when you get 750 big brands together to shit on an advertising platform, there’s something going on besides their social consciences acting up. Facebook’s inability to police fake accounts has to be part of the reason these companies are jumping on the boycott bandwagon, because their whole value proposition to big advertisers is that Facebook provides insight about who is looking at, and reacting to, their ads. When thousands of Russian bots are watching your ads and providing fake engagement data, as a big advertiser, you might just choose to advertise on other platforms, since you’re not getting much real data from this one.

I’m on Instagram (owned by Facebook) to view travel content, and the advertisements pushed to me are 80% garbage products on par with old school “as seen on TV” inventions by Ron Popeil. This kind of crap has always been around, and it will never go away, but no advertising platform ever made a fortune on it. Anyone with half a brain would never touch this kind of overpriced and overhyped junk with a ten foot pole, and I’m sure their advertising charges reflect that. If Facebook doesn’t change their tune, their list of advertisers will soon look like Glenn Beck’s or Alex Jones’, and that’s not a multi-billion-dollar book of business.

    2. 2.

      Jeffro

      This whole “cancel culture” horseshit whinefest makes me want to laugh — welcome to political power being exercised by people who you don’t want to respect, old white males and other formerly untouchable, entitled racists and discriminators. Fuck them all, I say.

      I think I will join you and second that ‘FTA’, if you don’t mind.  They (as usual) just don’t want to be held accountable in any way for the things they do or say.

    4. 4.

      dmsilev

      As seen on Facebook! Act quickly; supplies are limited!

    5. 5.

      SFAW

      Whatever you think of his commercials or products, Ron Popeil was an actual inventor, not a “used car salesman” (so to speak), so cut him some slack.

    7. 7.

      Jeffro

      It’s funny, now that I think about it: a couple of months ago, a fellow educator was getting into it with some glibertarian nimrod on Twitter, and I ‘liked’ one of the educator’s responses.  I didn’t even say anything…just the ‘like’

      Woke up the next morning to find the glibertarian trying to get me in trouble by tweeting to his followers and @-ing my place of work and other related accounts.  Fortunately, I knew not to ‘feed the troll’ or worry about it overly much, but Le Glib kept at it for a couple weeks on and off, until no one responded or cared.

      ‘Cancel culture’ indeed.  They just don’t want to think it can happen to them.

    8. 8.

      Jeffro

      @raven: Ok, noted for future reference.  He did say “fuck them all” right there in the post.

    12. 12.

      hotshoe

      If prayer had any effect, the Orange Menace would have been cancelled years ago.

      And the whole Repug party to boot.

    17. 17.

      MoxieM

      I confess to being a reluctant, but frequent, FB user. As a person with very limited physical mobility, and a super-restricted social network. Also? Not much family, and they’re not my buds.  FB, alas, is the only current was I have to “socialize”.  Most of the people a talk to now are not actually people I know IRL, and yet we are a circle of mistfit toys. Open to better solutions.

    21. 21.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Bari Weiss made her name in Manhattan whatever-the-fuck-they-are circles by claiming she felt threatened by a Palestinian professor, whom she wanted fired because of her feelings.

    23. 23.

      zhena gogolia

      @Cacti:

      Hmm, some surprises in there, like Jennifer Finney Boylan, Gloria Steinem, Randall Kennedy . . .

      I have to admit I couldn’t read it. It’s the worst kind of self-important academic prose.

