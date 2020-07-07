Daniel Dale reviews the many, many people and things Trump wants to cancel, all the while bitching about “cancel culture”. Spoiler alert: it’s a big list.

This whole “cancel culture” horseshit whinefest makes me want to laugh — welcome to political power being exercised by people who you don’t want to respect, old white males and other formerly untouchable, entitled racists and discriminators. Fuck them all, I say.

While I’m on the subject of cancellation, different-church-lady mentioned in the thread on my last post that over 750 big companies have cancelled their Facebook ads. Zuck’s reaction, they’ll be back “soon enough” just shows how out of touch he is — he made that comment when the boycott count was 500. This afternoon, he and his senior staff met with boycott-organizing civil rights leaders and it didn’t go well:

The boycott organizers “didn’t hear anything today to convince us that Zuckerberg and his colleagues are taking action,” said Free Press Co-CEO Jessica J. González, who attended the virtual meeting, which lasted over an hour. “Instead of committing to a timeline to root out hate and disinformation on Facebook, the company’s leaders delivered the same old talking points to try to placate us without meeting our demands.”

Here’s the deal: when you get 750 big brands together to shit on an advertising platform, there’s something going on besides their social consciences acting up. Facebook’s inability to police fake accounts has to be part of the reason these companies are jumping on the boycott bandwagon, because their whole value proposition to big advertisers is that Facebook provides insight about who is looking at, and reacting to, their ads. When thousands of Russian bots are watching your ads and providing fake engagement data, as a big advertiser, you might just choose to advertise on other platforms, since you’re not getting much real data from this one.

I’m on Instagram (owned by Facebook) to view travel content, and the advertisements pushed to me are 80% garbage products on par with old school “as seen on TV” inventions by Ron Popeil. This kind of crap has always been around, and it will never go away, but no advertising platform ever made a fortune on it. Anyone with half a brain would never touch this kind of overpriced and overhyped junk with a ten foot pole, and I’m sure their advertising charges reflect that. If Facebook doesn’t change their tune, their list of advertisers will soon look like Glenn Beck’s or Alex Jones’, and that’s not a multi-billion-dollar book of business.