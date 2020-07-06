Thanks to everybody who gave to Steve Bullock over the weekend. We raised nearly 6K in two days. Overall, we’ve raised 662K so far since we started doing this in Fall 2016. Not bad.

I got a lot of requests to do a fundraiser for the Wisconsin Democratic Party. They’ve got a great leader — Ben Wikler — and right now Wisconsin looks like the most likely tipping point state, so it’s a win-win donation. Helps hopefully flip a state legislature and it also helps with the presidential campaign.

It’s an uphill battle to flip this one, though Politico does list as a real target this year. I found some other interesting targets in that article too and they jibe with what Sam Wang is saying so I’ll be doing fundraisers for Kansas, NC, and Florida as well later. Don’t forget — 2020 is a redistricting year so the state lejs are extremely important.