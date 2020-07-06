Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

Lighten up, Francis.

Reality always wins in the end.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Wetsuit optional.

We still have time to mess this up!

This Blog Goes to 11…

Shocking, but not surprising.

The revolution will be supervised.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

What fresh hell is this?

Militantly superior in their own minds…

How has Obama failed you today?

This is how realignments happen…

No one could have predicted…

Good luck with your asparagus.

Women: They Get Shit Done

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Mission Accomplished!

Verified, but limited!

This blog will pay for itself.

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / You know the drill, we’re three-hundred and thirty-eight thou short of a mill

You know the drill, we’re three-hundred and thirty-eight thou short of a mill

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: ,

Thanks to everybody who gave to Steve Bullock over the weekend. We raised nearly 6K in two days. Overall, we’ve raised 662K so far since we started doing this in Fall 2016. Not bad.

I got a lot of requests to do a fundraiser for the Wisconsin Democratic Party. They’ve got a great leader — Ben Wikler — and right now Wisconsin looks like the most likely tipping point state, so it’s a win-win donation. Helps hopefully flip a state legislature and it also helps with the presidential campaign.

It’s an uphill battle to flip this one, though Politico does list as a real target this year. I found some other interesting targets in that article too and they jibe with what Sam Wang is saying so I’ll be doing fundraisers for Kansas, NC, and Florida as well later. Don’t forget — 2020 is a redistricting year so the state lejs are extremely important.

Goal Thermometer

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • DougJ
  • Steeplejack
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      Doug, I added Political Fundraising under Featuring in the sidebar – only John Cole gets higher billing than that!  It’s the second item in the hamburger menu on mobile, also.

      So when your fundraising posts get pushed down by newer threads, folks have easy access to them at any time, just by clicking the link.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.