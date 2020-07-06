Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Morning Open Thread: Brah, Do You Even TikTok?…

trump memorial cell phone - Tough Town

(Tough Town via GoComics.com)

Full credit to Mr. Swalwell for his sense of humor:

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2. 2.

      Derelict

      The covic crisis is only going in one direction: from disastrous to catastrophic. Because conservatives decided long ago that experts are evil and knowledge is to be avoided, the response to the crisis will continue to be a mix of magical thinking, avoidance, and general flailing while trying to cover up the terrible numbers as much as possible.

       

      Sadly, I think we could easily see 1 million Americans die from this. And that still wouldn’t make the Orange Pustule do anything more than what he’s doing right now.

    4. 4.

      Chyron HR

      BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: President Trump is planning to “skip the inauguration” 2A himself in the White House bunker by 9 PM Tuesday night if Biden wins.

    Geoduck

      Geoduck

      @Chyron HR: Everyone predicts that the Shiatgibbon will barricade himself in the White House, but he’s ultimate a lazy coward, and I say that he’ll just jet off to Mar A Lago and sulk for the rest of his term. It’s Moscow Mitch and Barr who will actively burn everything down that they can.

    Cermet

      Cermet

      Conservatives didn’t deny science because they are innately anti-science (or really believe science is evil – hell, they love its fruits like nukes, chemical weapons, advanced missles, etc) but because big companies pay them to deny scientific fact. The mouth beathers simply follow their masters like dogs since they are too stupid to know any better; besides racist always are stupid, ignorent people – its required.

    11. 11.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Joe Biden’s campaign is trying to develop a social media force that can compete with President Trump’s well-established digital “army” of meme makers and political influencers. It won’t be easy. http://apne.ws/A1LxXXl

      You mean like those K-Pop kids who are screwing with the Trump campaign list?

    Barney

      Barney

      President Trump is planning to “skip the inauguration country” if Biden wins. Before he has to skip bail.

    Suzanne

      Suzanne

      @Geoduck: I agree with you. This dude hates being president. I think he’ll be sad that he lost, but ultimately will zip-a-dee-doo-dah out of there and go back to his gold toilets and we’ll-done steaks. But he knows that he has to sound like a badass now.

      His campaign is going so badly that I legit don’t think he wants to win.

    Baud

      Baud

      Hillary showed up to the inauguration for the sake of the country, and she had much more cause to avoid it.

      That said, I agree that everything is better when Trump is absent.

    Baud

      Baud

      If Trump did show up, however, I might allow an exception to the “no chokehold” policy for 12:01 pm on Inauguration Day.

