Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Math Demands It!

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

No one could have predicted…

This Blog Goes to 11…

Good luck with your asparagus.

How has Obama failed you today?

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

This blog will pay for itself.

Verified, but limited!

Women: They Get Shit Done

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Yes we did.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

Mission Accomplished!

We still have time to mess this up!

I personally stopped the public option…

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

You are here: Home / Election Year / Monday Evening Open Thread: Bad (for the GOP) Omens

Monday Evening Open Thread: Bad (for the GOP) Omens

by | 100 Comments

This post is in: , ,

New convention logo! — that’ll turn the news cycle around…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Anya
  • Baud
  • Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)
  • Bostondreams
  • cain
  • Calouste
  • Cameron
  • catclub
  • cmorenc
  • debbie
  • dmsilev
  • Doug R
  • Elizabelle
  • Fair Economist
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • gkoutnik
  • hueyplong
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Ivan X
  • Jeffro
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • John Revolta
  • jonas
  • JoyceH
  • JPL
  • Kay
  • Kelly
  • Ken
  • Litlebritdifrnt
  • LuciaMia
  • mali muso
  • NotMax
  • oldster
  • opiejeanne
  • Robert Sneddon
  • Roger Moore
  • scav
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Searcher
  • Sebastian
  • senyordave
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Spanky
  • trnc
  • trollhattan
  • Uncle Cosmo
  • zeecube

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    100Comments

    3. 3.

      cain

      I swear that crack bout the Lone Ranger.. and masks. The man has made us the laughingstock and a target for mockery the world over.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      cain

      @Jeffro:

      It’s just crazy who all got these PPPs. The fucking Daily Caller got money? Can you believe that shit? No wonder they ran out of money – it was just money sent to people who already have cash. Worse, they aren’t even entities that employ a lot of people.. god almighty.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ken

      The FIVE stars on the RNC LOGO are to SECRETLY invoke the RULE OF FIVE, the principle by which the BAVARIAN ILLUMINATI control everything through their PRIMARY AGENTS:  the QUEEN OF ENGLAND, the BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA, the BILDBERG GROUP, the FLUORIDATORS, and the SPACE LIZARDS.

      UN-ALTERED REPRODUCTION and DISSEMINATION of this INFORMATION is ENCOURAGED, especially on BULLETIN BOARDS and GEOCITIES PAGES.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Doug R

      Yeah, it does look like one of those things at the fair where they give you a pellet machine gun and you have to shoot out the star.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Elizabelle

      Sarah Cooper for the win. Watched that Tik Tok through, twice. And when she gets to the Lone Ranger mask …. pow pow pow.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ken

      @LuciaMia: I really can’t see a physical convention happening at all, much less one like Trump wants.  With any luck he’ll use that as an excuse to drop out of the race, preferably after the virtual convention has finished all business thus making it hugely more difficult for the RNC to change candidates.

      Edit: Suddenly I’m having conspiracy-theory thoughts about today’s SC ruling on faithless electors, and the explicit carve-out for the case where the candidate dies after the election….

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @cain:  I dunno if he really thought he looked like “the Lone Ranger” but I’m much more confident he was looking for a Loan Arranger to bail out one of his shitty investments:

      Deutsche, Deutsche Bank, gib mir alles,
      Gib mir alles, was ich brauch’!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      HumboldtBlue

      Came here to ensure Ms. Cooper had made an appearance, and no, not Central Park Cooper who is now facing charges.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      cain

      @Uncle Cosmo:

      @cain:  I dunno if he really thought he looked like “the Lone Ranger” but I’m much more confident he was looking for a Loan Arranger to bail out one of his shitty investments:

      ::snorts:: – I think the only thing he could remember that he liked that ‘wore a mask’ was the Lone Ranger.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Searcher

      these are like the worst campaign ideas anyone could ever dream up and that’s it, that’s trump’s real platform

      Hey now, let’s wait to see what Trump comes up with this month.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      catclub

      There weren’t enough Confederacy sympathizers to win a national election in 1860 and there aren’t today.

       

      I thought actually there were, as Lincoln did not get a majority, but they split their votes.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      HumboldtBlue

      On a lighter note, a Tweet appeared on my feed last night, describe your favorite novel in the most boring way possible.

      Mine: broke sea captain meets broke doctor. They do stuff.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      cain

      @Calouste:

      @Doug R: I’m surprised they didn’t put the stars in a diagonal cross, like the traitor flag.

      Hey 5 stars could be arranged in a pentagram. Red, pentagram.. Satanic if you ask me.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Searcher

      @Ken:

      I really can’t see a physical convention happening at all, much less one like Trump wants.  With any luck he’ll use that as an excuse to drop out of the race, preferably after the virtual convention has finished all business thus making it hugely more difficult for the RNC to change candidates.

      The Republican platform makes a lot more sense if they are expecting Trump to drop out.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Kelly

      I’m winding down after a quick trip to my local hardware store. Unmasked clerk claiming a medical exemption. I’m surprised I didn’t just buy my couple rolls of tape, mention masks are important and leave. The medical exemption claim kinda wound me up. Near as I can tell if you medically can’t wear a mask you best stay home.  Ended up yelling at her manager who was wearing a just a clear face shield. Nearest competing store is 7 miles away vs 1 mile. When I called the other store they assured me everyone is masked.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Ken

      @Searcher: wait to see what Trump comes up with this month.

      “Pundits agree:  Trump’s daring decision to strangle a kitten at his rally may be what he needs to turn his campaign around”

      Reply
    30. 30.

      dmsilev

      @Ken: They’ll try to put on the Jacksonville event; Trump’s ego demands it. It will probably end up like the Tulsa flop; two thirds of the planned attendees will suddenly remember that it’s their turn to shampoo the neighborhood squirrels that week, and gosh getting the curlers on the tails is taking so long so have to cancel the trip. Sad.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Jeffro

      @cain: no wonder the maladministration didn’t want to publish the list.

      I don’t know why they’re worried.  The attention span of the average American is, um, wait, what was I saying again?

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Baud

      @Ken:

      “By pardoning Ghislane Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein posthumously, a defiant Trump makes the bold decision to run to Joe Biden’s left on the issue of criminal justice reform.”

      Reply
    34. 34.

      SiubhanDuinne

      The Trump campaign sent out an email with a picture of a big huge gigantic statue, over the caption WE WILL PROTECT THIS (and an appeal for money, of course).

      The statue pictured is of Jesus.

      Specifically, Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro.

      Brazil.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      senyordave

      I ordered the Mary Trump book from Amazon. I’ve heard the arguments against buying it ranging from it will just reiterate how terrible we already know he is (that is a given) to she wouldn’t do this if she had gotten a larger settlement (duh). All I know is that it is one more thing that will make shitgibbon fly into a rage, and that is worth $19.80 to me. I hope she sells a couple million copies.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Kelly:

      We’ve been pretty good here, although it felt like a different world when I decided to drive around town for about 30 minutes yesterday,

      I rarely go any further than my immediate four or five-block radius but mask-wearing — at least the few places I actually go — is very good, 90 percent or so.

      I think we’re still without a Covid-related fatality as well.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Ken

      @HumboldtBlue: Retired civil servant reads old files and learns who his boss is working for

      (WBUA YR PNEER GVAXRE GNVYBE FBYQVRE FCL – and could you give the answer to yours as well?)

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Roger Moore

      @catclub:

      I thought actually there were, as Lincoln did not get a majority, but they split their votes.

      Not true.

      1. Secession wasn’t officially on the ballot.  None of the 1860 candidates said they wanted secession.  The Southern Democrats may have threatened secession if they lost, but that’s not the same thing as being in favor of it.
      2. Lincoln did win only a plurality (39.8% of the vote) but he wasn’t the only anti-secession candidate.  Both Stephen Douglas (29.5%) and John Bell (12.6%) were clearly anti-secession.  John Breckinridge was the only candidate who was even tacitly OK with secession.
      Reply
    43. 43.

      Litlebritdifrnt

      Planning a night away to celebrate our Anniversary at this place https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/langdale-chase.en-gb.html?aid=318615;label=New_English_EN_GBIE_19114759585-opYuFGETf6TMP4iyXWXmfAS217273859921%3Apl%3Ata%3Ap1%3Ap2%3Aac%3Aap%3Aneg%3Afi2655945640%3Atiaud-297601666515%3Adsa-303449997078%3Alp1006937%3Ali%3Adec%3Adm;sid=22c86a33c04df41d6658c4450cd13ee5;all_sr_blocks=32222701_199924477_0_1_0;checkin=2020-07-13;checkout=2020-07-14;dest_id=-2611820;dest_type=city;dist=0;group_adults=2;group_children=0;hapos=17;highlighted_blocks=32222701_199924477_0_1_0;hpos=17;no_rooms=1;room1=A%2CA;sb_price_type=total;sr_order=popularity;sr_pri_blocks=32222701_199924477_0_1_0__17300;srepoch=1594065741;srpvid=2d028ce6fcb500bb;type=total;ucfs=1&#hotelTmpl

      Reply
    44. 44.

      trnc

      @cain: No wonder they ran out of money – it was just money sent to people who already have cash.

      That’s the center spot on the republican fiscal “policy” bingo card.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      oldster

      I strongly support Joe Biden’s plans to select a woman of color as his VP.

      May I nominate Sarah Cooper?

      She’s so damned smart.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Ken: Two aging cowboys go on a long cattle drive (to pick one of many favorite novels– yours would be in there, too)

      (WBUA YR PNEER GVAXRE GNVYBE FBYQVRE FCL

      ???

      I saw that tweet as describe your favorite movie in the most boring way possible. Mine were:

      Immigrant’s son vows to make his own way in post-war America; finds himself stuck in the family business.

      CPA and theatrical producer run a Ponzi scheme targeting elderly women.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Ken:

      and could you give the answer to yours as well?

      Crap, forgot to add the title — Master and Commander, first book in the Aubrey-Maturin series.

      I haven’t deciphered your yet, too distracted posting comments.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Kelly

      @HumboldtBlue: No cases so far in our little rural community although there was a cluster at an old folks home 10 miles away. I was less grumpy before the Oregon mask mandate. Masks were so rare discussion seemed pointless. We did all curbside or home delivery. The countries that masked up are such clear evidence for masks I’m short tempered with the recalcitrant unmasked. Overall I’ve observed masking at around 90% since the Oregon mandate went in so I should be feeling good about it.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      cain

      @trnc: That’s the center spot on the republican fiscal “policy” bingo card.

      Same shit different generation. Actually it’s the same damn generation..  :D

      Reply
    53. 53.

      cmorenc

      Out on the beach today, a guy was flying a flag, blue lettering against solid white backround that said:

      TRUMP

      2020

      NO MORE BULLSHIT

      Irony is dead.

      We share this country with 27% who mentally live in a dark version of “Cloud Cookoo-land”.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      senyordave

      @Ken: I have a small family and they are pretty much all hard core Democrats, but if I was related to a Trumpster I would have to give it to them as present.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      jonas

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      The statue pictured is of Jesus.

      Specifically, Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro.

      Brazil.

      Yeah, but do you think the people that ad is aimed at know that? He could have just shown that massive “Mother Russia” statue near Volgograd and said it was the archangel Michael and everyone would be all “Hey libs! Hands off our angels!”

      Reply
    59. 59.

      HumboldtBlue

      @schrodingers_cat:

      It will not only inconvenience international students but also fuck up universities real good when they are already hurting.

      That’s the subject of a long twitter thread today among professors including our Prof. Levenson

      Reply
    60. 60.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @jonas:

      Yeah, but do you think the people that ad is aimed at know that?

      Of course not, and that’s exactly what Parscale is counting on.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Spanky

      @cmorenc: There are 3 of those in the general neighborhood here, one of which is directly across the street from the local high school. Family values, donchaknow.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Ken

      @Roger Moore: Yes.

      I used ROT13 to give the answer – I thought, after the recent discussions of the (ahem) collective experience of the Balloon Juice commentariat, that most people would remember it from the USENET days.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Anya

      I’ve just watched a clip of shitgibbon’s Mount Rushmore racist speech. Boy is he low energy. Why did he sound like he was on sedative? And the audience was also low energy. The supposed applause lines didn’t land as they expected.

      Trump and Mount Rushmore are made for one another. They’re both tacky.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Ken

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: I’m guessing (rot13 again) GUR TBQSNGURE and GUR CEBQHPREF.

      Actually only the first one is a guess, I can’t imagine there are two movies that fit the second. Well, two movies that aren’t just the original movie, and the move adaptation of the stage musical based on the original movie.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      trnc

      @catclub: I thought actually there were, as Lincoln did not get a majority, but they split their votes.

      I looked that up and stumbled upon the 1864 election page, and learned 2 things:

      – Lincoln clobbered his opponent (no confederate states voting, obviously)

      – He did not officially run as a republican. Be sure to toss that fact at the Rand Pauls of the world who smugly tell you Lincoln was a republican. Let them sputter about labels and party switching for once.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Kay

      Change Research
      @ChangePolls
      Net approval for governor’s handling of COVID-19
      Whitmer (MI) +18
      Cooper (NC) +10
      Evers (WI) +10
      Wolf (PA) +6
      DeSantis (FL) -6
      Ducey (AZ) -26

      I’m glad Whitmer came out ahead. The loathsome Trump Administration specifically targeted her.

      She’s tough though – just shrugged it off and kept going :)

      Reply
    74. 74.

      trnc

      @SiubhanDuinne: I won’t rest until I can watch Sarah Cooper’s “How to Concession Speech.”

      Likely to be a cloud of dust with unintelligible audio. So, I guess the same as all the others but with dust.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Ken: I have erased the musical version from my memory. I’m a Nathan Lane fan, but who could follow Mostel? And Matthew Broderick…. oy.

      I’ve heard Mel Brooks interviewed a hundred times, but nobody ever really asks about Mostel. I’ve always wondered if Brooks wrote the part with him in mind

      ETA: @senyordave: I had the same thought. As I understand it, at least Ducey tried to reverse course, and DeSantis is still trying to out-trump trump. That AZ number probably has McSally day-drinking.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Ken

      @Ivan X: The original “rule of 5” from the Illuminatus! trilogy was a hierarchy; each top-level group controls five others, each of which control five others, and so on. So the vaccinators might be several layers down, e.g. the Queen controls Big Oil controls Biker Gangs controls Vaccinators.

      Steve Jackson’s Illuminati game used the same principle. Of course 6 of the 8 top-level groups in the game were fictional.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      NotMax

      @HumboldtBlue

      1) Man concocts better paint, sales increase.

      2) A man, a plan, no encyclopedia.

      3) A stroll to the see the Pacific and back again.

      4) Monks check in but they don’t check out.

      5) Ice isn’t nice.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Another Scott

      COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive.

      — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) July 6, 2020

      (She’s the Mayor of Atlanta.)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Ken

      @senyordave: I assume it’s polling within the state, and Florida is full of Florida Men and Women. Either that, or they’re cooking the polling numbers nearly as much as their COVID numbers (“only 17 COVID deaths so far, but boy have there been an awful lot of ordinary pneumonia cases”)

      Reply
    84. 84.

      trnc

      @Kay: That’s good. Can’t believe Desantis is only down 6, but that could change in the next couple of weeks if the current trend continues.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Calouste

      @HumboldtBlue: Not my own, not boring, and also not my favorite novel, but:

       

      Transported to a surreal landscape, a young girl kills the first woman she meets and then teams up with three complete strangers to kill again.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Kay

      @trnc:

      You guys. The glass is half FULL. It’s Florida!  – 6 is great.

      I particularly resented Trump’s attacks on Whitmer because it was so clearly designed to help him in MI and I don’t think it has.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      zeecube

      @Litlebritdifrnt: Have fun!  Our anniversary is at the end of the month, and we’d love to get away if just for a night.  But not likely right now here in south Louisiana.  We have not gone out since March 16. I think it may be safe to reserve a spot at one of the tables set up outside the local fancy restaurant.  That’s as far as I can go right now.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      JPL

      The mayor of Atlanta has tested positive for the virus and so far is asymptomatic.   Contact tracing should be interesting.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      hueyplong

      @trnc: A couple of things:

      1. Lincoln won big because Sherman delivered Atlanta a couple of months before the election.

      2. The problem with Lincoln running as a unity candidate instead of under the name Republican is that’s how we ended up with Andrew Fucking Johnson, who let it all go to hell after Lincoln’s death.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      JPL

      @hueyplong:  The city that I live in has antebellum homes because the Union used them while preparing for their march into Atlanta.  Someone I know has a house which backs up to GA Power land.  It overlooks the Chattahoochee.   Anyway he and a buddy are constantly finding relics using a metal detector.

      Oh the Trail of Tears started here, too.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      Fair Economist

      @catclub: Lincoln’s opponents weren’t all Confederate sympathizers. Only Breckenridge was, running on a platform of forcing slavery on unwilling territories (yes, literally, they split with Douglas and the Democratic party organization because Douglas wanted territories to vote on whether to allow slavery.) Douglas and Bell were running as Unionists opposed to secession.

      The really weird part is that even if all votes not for Lincoln unified for a single candidate, he still would have won. His 40% of the vote would still have given him a majority in the electoral college. A pity they split because in that situation I think we’d have gotten rid of the EC and been spared W and Trump.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.