A guy drove a trump 2020 car in the nascar race today and he got into a crash in pit row on lap 15 lol pic.twitter.com/ymoAahFx7B
— Bevis Mugabi (@NateMediaGood) July 5, 2020
New convention logo! — that’ll turn the news cycle around…
Why does the RNC’s new convention logo look like someone strafed it with an AR-15? pic.twitter.com/3Q10PVurzU
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) July 5, 2020
How to mask pic.twitter.com/Mm8IBTrNxd
— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) July 6, 2020
these are like the worst campaign ideas anyone could ever dream up and that’s it, that’s trump’s real platform
— kilgore trout, suburban female understander (@KT_So_It_Goes) July 6, 2020
There weren’t enough Confederacy sympathizers to win a national election in 1860 and there aren’t today. https://t.co/hukLuq7YgQ
— Seth Masket (@smotus) July 6, 2020
