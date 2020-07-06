Good:
During Monday’s press briefing, Governor Jim Justice said he is making face masks and coverings mandatory in indoor public places.
“What I am mandating today is I am signing an executive order that requires all West Virginians to wear a face covering in all confined indoor spaces where social distancing cannot be maintained,” Justice said.
The order will go into effect at midnight Tuesday.
As I noted yesterday, things are about to go sideways in WV.
Steve supports this decision:
He is so sound asleep his whiskers are twitching from his dream.
