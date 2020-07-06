Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Mandatory Masking in WV

Mandatory Masking in WV

Good:

During Monday’s press briefing, Governor Jim Justice said he is making face masks and coverings mandatory in indoor public places.

“What I am mandating today is I am signing an executive order that requires all West Virginians to wear a face covering in all confined indoor spaces where social distancing cannot be maintained,” Justice said.

The order will go into effect at midnight Tuesday.

As I noted yesterday, things are about to go sideways in WV.

Steve supports this decision:

Mandatory Masking in WV

He is so sound asleep his whiskers are twitching from his dream.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    36Comments

    2. 2.

      WhatsMyNym

      You aren’t even listed on Reuter’s list of states where case increased the most last week (states with 5,000 total cases minimum).

      Here’s link.

       ETA: and you’re cranking out the tests in WV, you make your neighbors look like slackers.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Roger Moore

      @Baud:

      The key thing is that governors know they will be judged on their performance; they are specifically accountable for what happens in their states in a way legislators aren’t.  That means they eventually have to come to terms with reality.  IMO, this is a big reason you see relatively moderate GOP governors in a way you just don’t see with legislators, especially when they manage to get elected in blue or purple states.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Yutsano

      Papa Stevedore Hemingway is looking magnificent as always.

      Washington came way late to the game, but there is a mandatory mask order here finally. You don’t have ti wear them everywhere, but at least businesses are empowered to enforce the rule. Although many businesses were enforcing this in the first place.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Nicole

      I’m glad the order came down, and I’m hopeful that, since no place has the density of NYC, that it will still be in time.

      On the less hopeful side, mask compliance in my NYC neighborhood has dropped enormously.  I took an hour walk last night and maybe 20% of the people I saw out on the street.  I’m not concerned about picking up the virus from people I’m briefly passing, but it still depresses me.  It’s just not that big an ask.

      One of the residents in our building is blithely ignoring the masked when indoors requirement in our building, but then he’s also not big on keeping his dog leashed in the building, either, so big shock there.  Some folks just really don’t give a f*ck about anyone else.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Cameron

      There still isn’t any coherent state-wide response that I can see here in FL Testing is sorta kinda available in Manatee County, though the centers are only open each day until tests run out and there’s no guarantee of when you’ll get results. Better than nothing, but I really hope one (or more) of the vaccines in the works pans out by the end of the year.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      prostratedragon

      Ya-a-y!

      And where would we all be without the stalwart efforts of Steve to keep our noses to the grindstone?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Mike in NC

      I don’t think it’s been mandated, but pretty much every business we’ve set foot in for the past couple of weeks has had a sign on the door: “Face Covering Must Be Worn”

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Geminid

      @Roger Moore: Also, you can’t  gerrymander a governor’s  race. One consequence of the skillful gerrymandering the republicans effected after the 2010 census was the enabling of tea party cranks and political preachers to dominate in deep red districts. In Virginia the chamber of commerce type office holders and powerbrokers who used to call the shots in the party have been edged out. Eric Cantor(Va-7) was primaried in 2014. Robert Hurt(Va-5) and Scott Rigell(Va-2) retired in 2016. Both won election in 2010 and were relatively young. The remaining traditional republicans are hunkered down as the radicals wreck the party. If Virginia Democrats deliver good governance, and I think they will,  the republican party may never win another statewide race. At least, not this decade.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Don K

      Compliance is good here in a well-to-do enclave of Oakland County, but this morning as I was loading my purchases into my car at Kroger an angry oldish (older than I am, at least) guy stopped his car next to me, rolled down his window, and shouted, “How much longer do we have to wear these things? How long?”, as he took off his mask. I just shrugged my shoulders. I guess he thought I looked old enough to be another angry old guy. I chose not to engage because life is too short already, and because it’s too fucking hot and humid out, and I wanted to get home quickly.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      cmorenc

      It’s going to be formidably difficult for Trump to attempt to normalize, numb, or distract from the COVID crisis when the entire county is daily experiencing an episode from the “Twilight Zone” with everyone in grocery stores and banks walking around in masks.  Even over on Faux News, they don’t have enough squirrels or bright-enough shiny objects to distract people from this basic daily bizarre reality.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Matt McIrvin

      Here in suburban Massachusetts, people are still pretty consistently wearing masks inside of businesses, but almost nobody wears them outside–except for delivery people on the job, who generally do.

      Our situation, which is of course greatly improved from the spring, isn’t significantly worsening but it’s not getting better at a great rate either; I think people have let down their guard a little now that it seems somewhat under control in this part of the country. And I wouldn’t be surprised if the second wave sloshed over on us sooner or later.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Roger Moore

      @Geminid:

      You don’t necessarily even need gerrymandering to produce cranks.  Legislative districts are often small enough that you’ll get a bunch of crazies just because they congregate.  California has a non-partisan redistricting committee, but we still have Devin Nunes and Kevin McCarthy and some people at least as nutty in the State Legislature.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Barbara

      @Geminid: The Republican Party in Virginia has not even gotten to the bargaining stage of grief.  Many haven’t even gone from denial to anger.  Hence, putting up nominees like Cory Stewart and Ken Cuccinelli for statewide races.  I read a Wa Po interview with a Republican voter after the primary that gave Stewart the nomination, who gave as his reason for voting for Stewart that he was “tired of losing.”  I guess he was aiming for a candidate who was sure to lose so he wouldn’t be so exhausted trying to get over his thwarted expectations of winning.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Ohio Mom

      The City of Cincinnati has mandated masks starting July 9th — which I of course applaud — but if you look at the map the County Board of Health has on its website, all the hotspots are in the suburbs.

      The small cities and villages that border the beltway are where the action is, and I have trouble imagining any of them will mandate masks. Including my little inner-loop city.

      Whatever it would take to get DeWine to issue a statewide order is too horrible to contemplate.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Leto

      @Martin: Your mom, your church, your friends… she needs to be brought up on manslaughter charges. None of this, she learned her lesson bullshit. And the church. JFC, fucking insanity.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      bemused senior

      @Nicole: my daughter’s fiancee tested positive for c19 and is a fanatic strict mask wearer. His fellow officers weren’t careful when in the office. His sergeant sent him email saying “I guess I should thank you for being so strict about wearing your mask.” So far my daughter is negative but it is likely just a matter of time. ☹️

      Reply
    27. 27.

      dmsilev

      @Martin: Look on the bright side. When Trump finally does shuffle off this mortal coil, legions of his fanatics will volunteer to be interred with him so they can be together for all eternity.

      (and to forestall the obvious objection, he’s far too lazy to make a good mummy.)

      Reply
    28. 28.

      kindness

      I always wear my mask inside anywhere but take it off when I’m outside and not around anyone.  Mask wearing has gotten better since last week when Newsome made wearing one the law again.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Brachiator

      During Monday’s press briefing, Governor Jim Justice said he is making face masks and coverings mandatory in indoor public places.

      This is good news.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Barbara

      @Leto: These people are insane.  And what makes this even worse is that she probably calls herself pro-life and is almost certainly not going to be prosecuted for reckless endangerment or worse.  This is one situation where I hope social media turns her life into living hell, kind of like the family that ended up  having to cancel their dad’s facebook funeral.   I mean, she killed her child.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Roger Moore

      @Barbara:

      The Republican Party in Virginia has not even gotten to the bargaining stage of grief.

      I wouldn’t expect them to get there for a good long time.  A lot of the Republicans here in California haven’t gotten past denial, and they’ve had trouble electing anyone to statewide office through normal elections for a couple of decades.  I think the individual Republicans who were well enough connected to reality to get past anger have decided to leave the party.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Geminid

      @Roger Moore: And you have “jungles” primaries in Cali.. But gerrymandering tends to exaggerate radical tendencies. When in 2017 Virginia Democrats picked up 15 House of Delegate seats on a map drawn by republicans, demographic changes certainly played a part. But the way the republicans followed ideology over pragmatism was a factor also. They may have just handed my  Va. 5th district to the Democrats by picking self-described “Biblical conservative” Bob Good to replace the incumbent republican. Just like when South Carolina republicans lost Mark Sanford’s district in 2018 when a tea party lady primaried him. And that district had been republican for decades.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Martin

      @Leto: Agreed.

      And I don’t know what her denomination is, but the entire evangelical community seems to have turned into a death cult around Trump. It’s really astonishing just how committed they are.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Leto

      Granted it’s the FTFNYT but:

      The New York [email protected]
      4h
      It’s been clear for months that Black and Latino people in the U.S. were being harmed by the coronavirus at higher rates.

      But new data we obtained by suing the CDC shows just how widespread the disparity is across the country.

      Here’s what we found.

      The county I live in, as well as the surrounding counties, are all dark red/yellow (black/latino). Might explain what I’m seeing from some white people (lackadaisical attitudes).

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Ken

      @Roger Moore: West Virginia hasn’t reached 5000 cases.

       

      @Ohio Mom: Whatever it would take to get DeWine to issue a statewide order is too horrible to contemplate.

      Sadly, these have the same response: Exponential growth is not our friend.

      Reply

