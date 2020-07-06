Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Low sero-prevalance in Spain

A new study in the Lancet reports on a large scale randomized sero-prevalance study in Spain.  Spain had been hit hard by COVID-19 with a quarter million diagnosed cases and approximately 28,000 deaths. We think that for herd immunity to be established, a population needs between two thirds and five sixths to have been infected and recovered with persistent immune capacity built up.

The study did not find that:

Findings
Seroprevalence was 5·0% (95% CI 4·7–5·4) by the point-of-care test and 4·6% (4·3–5·0) by immunoassay, with a specificity–sensitivity range of 3·7% (3·3–4·0; both tests positive) to 6·2% (5·8–6·6; either test positive), with no differences by sex and lower seroprevalence in children younger than 10 years (<3·1% by the point-of-care test). There was substantial geographical variability, with higher prevalence around Madrid (>10%) and lower in coastal areas (<3%)….
Interpretation
The majority of the Spanish population is seronegative to SARS-CoV-2 infection, even in hotspot areas… These results emphasise the need for maintaining public health measures to avoid a new epidemic wave.

COVID19 Seroprevelence in Spain July 2020

This increases the confidence in the results out of New York City and other regions that had overwhelmed hospital systems and unconstrained spread: herd immunity in the worst hit areas is not even in vague reach. Lightly hit regions are still at least an order of magnitude of recovered individuals away from talking about herd immunity.

The only ways out are either vaccines, pervasive aggressive and effective public health measures or immense suffering.

    26Comments

    1. 1.

      VeniceRiley

      If not a vaccine, then an effective and readily available and cheap treatment to keep people out of hospital. I holding hope for such a thing. otherwise, I predict President Dollhands will order vaccines released before the election and prior to trials being finished.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Yutsano

      I think that’s the problem in the US: a lot of people are getting infected but there are clusters rather than it being widespread. Enough people can say they don’t know anyone who has it that it’s not a big deal to them. And especially with essential workers and food processing plants getting hit it’s even easier to just say it’s a disease for “those people” and act like most folks are immune. All we need to do is mask, social distance, and stay home as much as possible. We do that together as a country we might just have a chance.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Another Scott

      Larry Brilliant – “If 80% of people wore a mask 80% of the time, COVID would go away.”

      That’s the way out.

      That also means, no indoor restaurant seating, no bars, etc. People can’t eat indoors in public and wear masks. Such businesses need federal funding to get over this hump.

      We know what we need to do. Will we start doing it??

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Luciamia

      I gotta say, I kinda fell in love with Gov. Cuomo today.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ohio Mom

      So immense suffering it is…

      I can’t see a chance of public health measures being undertaken seriously until next spring (assumes we hit a trifecta in November).

      Reply
    8. 8.

      cain

      I never understood this herd immunity – in a large enough population – people are constantly changing – aging or developing health issues – I don’t see how as months progress that new people don’t get added to the danger zone and still help spread it.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Another Scott

      @Brachiator: How do we know it isn’t that easy?

      He helped eradicate small pox.  He knows what he’s talking about.

      We know that masks work.  We need to be using masks as best we can while the industry works on better treatments, vaccines, testing, etc., etc.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Another Scott

      @cain: The idea is that the bug cannot move to a new person and infect them if enough of the population is immune, so the virus dies out.

      This assumes, of course, that immunity is long-enough lasting for this to happen…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Tenar Arha

      @Luciamia: Don’t.

      I was also enticed by his competence in the face of disaster. I’ve had to remind myself that’s because he’s been digging his state out of the hole he & diBlasio dug them all into by not shutting things down as soon as the first big cluster was identified. (IMHO Much like Charlie Baker failed here initially with the Biogen Idec cluster). I do give both [him & my Governor] credit for finally acting & being cautious now, but I’m not going to pretend that either of them didn’t screw up at first. They look good only because the Feds & now other states’ governors look so much worse.

      And honestly, he’s an a-hole. He until recently had engineered the NY legislature to be GOP bc it made it easier for him to control. And he’s done other bad stuff, like starved the subway system of the funds it needs to modernize, or just recently helping to kill that NY bail reform law.

      ETA clarity

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Yutsano

      @Another Scott: We won’t get herd immunity without a vaccine. There is just no way we can get through this with nearly everyone getting infected because of the consequences of infection. That would guarantee a lot more people will die and even more will have lingering health issues. And with ACA possibly facing its death (I don’t trust Roberts any further than I can throw him) there will be a huge consequence should that happen.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Brachiator

      @Another Scott:

      He helped eradicate small pox.

      Using masks?

      Early on, he seemed to be against the idea of a lockdown.

      The Chinese model will be very hard for us to follow. We’re not going to be locking people up in their apartments, boarding them up. But the South Korea model is one that we could follow.

      And leaned in favor of masks:

      In the latest data I saw, the mask provided 5x protection. That’s really good. But we have to keep the hospitals going and we have to keep the health professionals able to come to work and be safe. So masks should go where they’re needed the most: in taking care of patients.

      His biases continue, but he also rightly notes the importance of testing. He is one voice, and should be listened to. But he is not necessarily the best or final word.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      PsiFighter37

      @Tenar Arha: I don’t think any of us here are anything but clear-eyed about Cuomo. But once things hit the fan, he has been much better about this. And frankly, all the other crap, policy-wise, can wait until we can figure out a way to deal with COVID-19 more sustainably. Getting back to ‘normal’ and figuring out how to move forward on a lot of other policy issues isn’t going to register unless it’s related to the pandemic.

      Frankly, Cuomo is governor for life if he wants after this. Nobody of prominence will ever challenge him, and if the best that can be thrown at him in primary challenges are left-wing gadflies and celebrities…good luck.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Brachiator

      @WaterGirl:

      I’d like to see us get there, and then we can figure out what else we need to do.

      I am definitely pro-mask. I just am extremely skeptical when people attach wild predictions of effectiveness to any particular strategy.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Searcher

      @cain: They do, both in small outbreaks and over larger regions.

      Small outbreaks are easy to see; you have one town or neighborhood where a lot of people aren’t immune, and you get an outbreak.

      For larger regions, basically, really bad, uncontained outbreaks tend to overshoot herd immunity by some margin — if “herd immunity” is at 50% for a particular disease, it won’t actually stop at exactly 50%, because when the last 10 or 20 or 30% of people are infected, they’re still running around contagious infecting other people.  So by the time the outbreak burns out, 60% or 70% of the population has been exposed.

      Over the next 20 or 30 years, the percent of the population immune will continue to decrease as new people are born or move in and people die.  Once the immune population drops below 50%, it’s then at risk for another outbreak — if it happens at 48%, it will probably be a small outbreak, and only overshoot back to 51%, 52%.  If it happens at 30, 40% it will probably be another bad outbreak, overshooting back up to 60% or so, and another generation will pass before another bad outbreak.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      eclare

      @cain: Science is still out as to whether or not you are immune if you get the disease.  That still needs to be determined.  And if you do have immunity, how long does it last?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Brachiator

      @Another Scott:

      His comments are and have been more nuanced than you imply.

      I quoted him in more detail than you did.

      Clearly, the guy knows his shit. But your quote falsely suggests a single magic bullet to deal with the pandemic.

      If the full scope of his recommendations are included in any strategy for dealing with the pandemic, we will all be better for it.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Searcher: If immunity holds long-term, then the end state for uncontrolled COVID after many of us olds die of it could be that this is a thing nearly everyone gets in young adulthood (with relatively low damage), then they’re clear. But I’m skeptical that it does hold long-term.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      scav

      @cain: Herd immunity isn’t that no one ever gets it or that everyone is immune. It’s just a very very very flat curve with, at best, small and localized flareups. The virus hasn’t been eliminated from the planet. The population is just at a point where the odd are that an infected person will most likely interact with someone who’s had the disease or are otherwise immune to it — the virus in effect has to work harder to find someone to infect. Only it’s people’s immune systems doing it rather than physical means like masks, shields, washing and distancing.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      wvng

      Here in West Virginia it seems the tent revival circuit has ramped up. Five days in one place, pack em into a tent, lots of shouting and praising and singing and shared food to get them to come and no masks, and then off to the next town. Just happened here in my county. Seems like “immense suffering” is in the cards here.

      Reply

