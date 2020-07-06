Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Late Night Open Thread: St. Ronnie's Nightmare, Marching Through Georgia

Late Night Open Thread: St. Ronnie’s Nightmare, Marching Through Georgia

by | 27 Comments

Will admit I’m curious as to how this is covered, once the Media Village Idiots trickle back from their vacations in the Hamptons or Montana. Per Newsweek, “Armed Black Militia Challenges White Nationalists at Georgia’s Stone Mountain Park”:

About 1,000 heavily armed militia, all of whom were Black, marched through Georgia’s Stone Mountain Park on Saturday, challenging white nationalist groups in the area to either come out and fight or join them in demonstrating against the government.

Stone Mountain State Park officials said the Black militia group was peaceful, orderly and escorted by police as they called for the removal of the country’s largest Confederate monument near Atlanta.

Videos posted to social media show the group, the “Not F**king Around Coalition” (NFAC), meeting at the massive nine-story quartz sculpting that depicts former Confederate president Jefferson Davis and Southern generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.

NFAC Founder Grand Master Jay told Newsweek via phone Sunday that the militia members at Stone Mountain on Saturday were “100 percent Black” and they are not affiliated with Black Lives Matter. “We are a Black militia. We aren’t protesters, we aren’t demonstrators. We don’t come to sing, we don’t come to chant. That’s not what we do,” he said.

The NFAC head explained why several videos show the militia members alongside demonstrators earlier in the day before heading to Stone Mountain. Grand Master Jay told Newsweek the sister of Rayshard Brooks, who was killed outside an Atlanta Wendy’s by police last month, requested the NFAC militia provide her with a security escort to a downtown rally that began at the site of her brother’s death.

“Our initial goal was to have a formation of our militia in Stone Mountain to send a message that as long as you’re abolishing all these statues across the country, what about this one?” Grand Master Jay said, referencing the massive Confederate carving.

He added that he must commend Stone Mountain police for offering the all-Black militia support as they exercised their constitutional rights on July 4th…

John Bankhead, a spokesman for the Stone Mountain Memorial Association, said the protests were orderly and acknowledged the Confederate monument is frequently used as a meeting place for far right-wing militia.

“It’s a public park, a state park. We have these protests on both sides of the issue from time to time. We respect people’s First Amendment right,” Bankhead told WXIA-TV. “We understand the sensitivities of the issue here at the park … so we respect that and allow them to come in as long as it’s peaceful, which it has been.”…

Gotta admit, these guys are hella more organized than the usual straggly mob of Threepers, ‘free speech libertarians’, Boogaloo Bois, and ammosexuals the media obediently documents threatening female governors and random public-health officials for the cameras. And to me, that makes them less frightening, because the NFAC members don’t seem as likely to shoot up the neighborhood ‘accidentally’ because they’re handling guns like they were playtoys…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    27Comments

    2. 2.

      NotMax

      I absolutely applaud and support their sentiments yet am repelled by any type of armed self-styled militia.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Mary G

      That’s what I said. They carry rifles like soldiers and are all in shape. Plus masks. I want a mashup of them side by side.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Mai naem mobile

      These guys need to show up in heavily white areas on election day at polling stations to protect the right to vote for white people. It’s a pandemic and, well, you know thugs will show up to rob these defenseless white people so they absolutely need the security of black armed militias. The regular cops are going to he busy protecting Confederate monuments .

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Mary G

      First really hot weather and several fires have broken out here in SoCal. This doesn’t seem fun:

      #SOLEDADFIRE UPDATE: Blaze now estimated at 1,100 acres; Red Cross has set up evacuation site at 37419 25th St. East, Palmdale; evacuees must remain in cars https://t.co/2M4MJIsren— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) July 6, 2020

      The only thing worse than having to sleep on a cot in a high school gym is having to sit in your car in hot weather instead.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Kropacetic

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Does anybody have any opinions regarding the Southern Poverty Law Center?

      They seem to be a pretty well-respected and influential organization pushing for social justice.  Just my impression as a lay consumer of news.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Kropacetic

      @rikyrah: buried in this piece about how Biden might “blow it” is this admission that reporters are dying for a closer race and will do anything to bring the candidates closer to parity.

      Same as it ever was….

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Kropacetic

      @joel hanes:

      July 3, in the sacred Black Hills, Trump’s campaign staff played “Garryowen’” to usher in the ignorant #CorruptJackass

      Garryowen was George Armstrong Custer’s battle theme song.

      Then let this be Trump’s last stand.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Sebastian

      @Mary G:

      That’s because they are. The white militias are wannabes, many who have never served, for whom showing up armed is a joke and an expression of their privilege and an expression of their knowledge of that privilege.

      This on the other hand is dead serious. You can bet your last dollar that they have NCOs in their ranks and that they drill and practice.

      I applaud this. You think the cops in Ferguson, MI would have behaved as they have if they knew a 1,000 men trained militia might be provoked to get involved?

      Racists are bullies. Cowards. That’s why they kick down. The moment they face real resistance they run.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Jinchi

      I understand their motivation, but I’m not thrilled that the solution to right wing gun nuts is more people strolling down the street with guns.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      scav

      Have to admit, anything that brings disquiet to Ronnie’s eternal slumber does rather please me. I should in theory probably aspire to be a better person.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Kropacetic

      @Jinchi: I understand their motivation, but I’m not thrilled that the solution to right wing gun nuts is more people strolling down the street with guns.

      Well, they have that right and at least seem to respect it more than some of the more typical open-carry advocates.  And, unfortunate though it may be, this is just the sort of thing that may get a certain group of people to reconsider what our gun policies should be, hence the OP title.

      Reply

