COVID-19 Coronavirus Update: Sunday/Monday, July 5-6

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update: Sunday/Monday, July 5-6

… “Face masks, or the lack thereof, was an issue in 1918-1919 as well. People didn’t have enough masks, just as we didn’t at the start of this pandemic, and then when more masks were available, again like today, there was no national leadership on the importance of wearing them,” he said.” Some of the big male Hollywood stars saw wearing a mask as cowardly — they felt they’d look like a weakling if they wore a mask. Douglas Fairbanks attended a huge public rally and pointedly did not wear a mask.”…There was another 1918 mistake, which Mann in April warned authorities not to repeat, reopening too soon.

“Oftentimes these closings were lifted in 1918 way too soon People were still dying of this in March and April and May of 1919. Mary Pickford, who was the biggest movie star of the time, she gets it in early 1919, so the movie theaters would reopen and nobody would come and then they’d close as the death rate continued to climb,” he said. There needs to be a greater consistency — there is understanding, hopefully, that we’ve learned from 1918.”…

    1. 1.

      Bruce K

      Meanwhile, in Greece, on Sunday, July 5: nine new cases. Seven of those involved tourists testing positive upon arrival into the country. That would make for two indigenous cases in the last 24 hours … in a country with a population of 10 million.

      La Nonna

      In Italy, we are still masking for entry into shops and markets, but not for outdoor cafes, bars, or restaurants. Lidos (beach clubs) are supposed to impose social distancing between sunbeds, umbrellas, etc., but no evidence of this on our local Adriatic beaches. We have resorted to 6 a.m. swims each day, off the beach by 8 a.m. when most people arrive, no dining out even in open air, no bars, cafes, outdoor gatherings. Italians have followed the guidelines better than anyone expected, but summertime outdoor and beach life will take its toll. As elders 70+, it’s just not worth it, we think we are staying home, except for 1x a week shopping, until at least March.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s daily numbers. Five new cases: two cases from local infection, one Malaysian and one non-Malaysian; three cases from imported infection, two Malaysians returning from the UK and New Zealand respectively, and a non-Malaysian returning from Indonesia. Cumulative total 8,668 cases.

      11 more patients recovered and were discharged, total 8,476 recovered or 97.8% of the cumulative total. 71 active and contagious cases remain in hospital for isolation/treatment; two of them are in ICU and receiving respiratory assistance.

      No new deaths: Malaysia has gone 22 days without reporting a death from Covid-19. Infection fatality rate is down to 1.39% and case fatality rate is 1.41%.

