Thowback America: Politicizing face masks & ignoring social distancing repeats mistakes of the 1918 Pandemic when crowds caused deadly local outbreaks. Hollywood's Douglas Fairbanks entertained the crowd at a Liberty Loan rally during the pandemic's height https://t.co/PUJJQzaosq pic.twitter.com/srF2BiwElm — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 5, 2020



Read the whole thing — if only for the links!

… “Face masks, or the lack thereof, was an issue in 1918-1919 as well. People didn’t have enough masks, just as we didn’t at the start of this pandemic, and then when more masks were available, again like today, there was no national leadership on the importance of wearing them,” he said.” Some of the big male Hollywood stars saw wearing a mask as cowardly — they felt they’d look like a weakling if they wore a mask. Douglas Fairbanks attended a huge public rally and pointedly did not wear a mask.”…There was another 1918 mistake, which Mann in April warned authorities not to repeat, reopening too soon. “Oftentimes these closings were lifted in 1918 way too soon People were still dying of this in March and April and May of 1919. Mary Pickford, who was the biggest movie star of the time, she gets it in early 1919, so the movie theaters would reopen and nobody would come and then they’d close as the death rate continued to climb,” he said. There needs to be a greater consistency — there is understanding, hopefully, that we’ve learned from 1918.”…

Most of today's tweets will be below the fold, so that the wizards behind the screen can see if this helps with the slow / herky-jerking loading problem.

The coronavirus pandemic has sickened more than 11,432,600 people, according to official counts. As of Monday morning, at least 533,800 people have died, and the virus has been detected in nearly every country, as these maps show. https://t.co/2yDzUUcJqf — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 6, 2020

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now https://t.co/dUQGPpof4S pic.twitter.com/8f3yyVeWv8 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 6, 2020





Really interesting review comparing #SARSCoV2 (the cause of #Covid19), SARS1, MERS, the 2009 & the 1918 flu pandemics from @MarionKoopmans and some colleagues. Risk of needing ICU care is 5-6X higher with Covid than during the 2009 pandemic. https://t.co/FsEf1qEtbE pic.twitter.com/DHAD1exPIP — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) July 5, 2020

Coronavirus: FDA chief refuses to back Trump's vaccine prediction https://t.co/1e6lIFg6F7 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 5, 2020

Coronavirus: India overtakes Russia in Covid-19 cases https://t.co/m4VkBw255S — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 6, 2020

Countries with a #coronavirus leadership plan know that pandemic viruses don't magically disappear: France moving ahead on a 'large scale' coronavirus testing campaign to identify any dormant infection clusters https://t.co/ri2uH66n2d … via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 5, 2020

Iran's supreme leader publicized an image of himself in a mask in recent days, urging the nation's 80 million people to wear them. But public opinion polling and a walk through Tehran's streets show the widespread apathy felt over the pandemic. https://t.co/HrLgGVbMM6 — The Associated Press (@AP) July 5, 2020

Saudi Arabia announces haj health measures for domestic pilgrims https://t.co/VoTkShraWn pic.twitter.com/n4sGFyoXOd — Reuters (@Reuters) July 6, 2020

S. Africa deploys military medics to virus hotspot. The deployment to East Cape province comes a day after South Africa recorded more than 10,800 new #coronavirus cases, its biggest 1-day jump in the pandemic. Dozens of military medics have been deployed https://t.co/l9DZ63DN2w pic.twitter.com/h9AiQhLqp0 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 5, 2020

Brazil registers 26,051 new cases of coronavirus, 602 deaths https://t.co/HuoM7eHtwp pic.twitter.com/ZAMbkpwqMy — Reuters (@Reuters) July 6, 2020

Coronavirus: Mexico's death toll passes 30,000 https://t.co/Cb8YRfsXbT — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 5, 2020

Smart piece from @kakape about how one well-designed clinical trial — UK's Recovery — has come up with 3 answers about drugs for #Covid19 & why other trials — including @WHO's Solidarity — have not. https://t.co/396irXHNmd — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) July 4, 2020

The United States still doesn’t have a handle on testing six months into the coronavirus pandemichttps://t.co/RGL8lCRqMa — POLITICO (@politico) July 5, 2020

In Los Angeles County, the number of patients with confirmed #COVID19 infections in intensive care units are up 35% in the last two weeks.https://t.co/1XvwyGmc1m — Deborah Blum (@deborahblum) July 5, 2020

Arizona protesters gathered on Saturday to protest restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the virus https://t.co/FIZsGPdnzL pic.twitter.com/8WFJ2sbDsW — Reuters (@Reuters) July 6, 2020

“What’s been disheartening over the past week or two has been that it feels like we’re back at square one." — Houston critical care doctor Mir Alikhan.@sherifink reports from Houston hospitals struggling with #Covid19 cases. https://t.co/3Gia1c0FVV — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) July 5, 2020

Texas Doctor: I got 10 calls yesterday for young people who will die if they don’t get ICU support, but I only have three beds left. pic.twitter.com/qAAQSuu6bk — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 5, 2020