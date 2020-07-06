Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Comfortably Numb

Comfortably Numb

Here’s a startling passage from a Washington Post analysis of how the Biden and Trump campaigns hope to shape political narratives about the pandemic:

White House officials also hope Americans will grow numb to the escalating death toll and learn to accept tens of thousands of new cases a day, according to three people familiar with the White House’s thinking, who requested anonymity to reveal internal deliberations. Americans will “live with the virus being a threat,” in the words of one of those people, a senior administration official.

This part of the Trump “strategy” isn’t new. It’s all the Trump campaign has since Trump refuses to focus on an issue he considers a “political loser,” lacks the intellectual capacity to comprehend what’s happening or how to address it, is incapable of learning from the example of more effective leaders and is surrounded by fellow incompetents and ass-kissers who are incapable of challenging his views. But still, it’s remarkable to see such a monstrous thing summarized in print like that.

The article says the Biden people see the COVID-19 crisis “as perhaps the clearest way yet to contrast the former vice president with President Trump, using the stumbling response and renewed surge in cases as way to paint Trump as uninformed, incapable of empathy and only concerned about his own political standing.” They would be correct about all of that, and the 2019 Biden tweet below would make a great ad, maybe with an animated Sharpie circling the date to underscore Biden’s prescience:

Comfortably Numb

According to the article, both campaigns now understand that the virus will be “the preeminent force shaping the results of November’s election.” That makes sense on July 6, 2020, but dog only knows what else this wretched year has in store for us. Here’s hoping Trump doesn’t use any of the tools at his disposal to change the subject. That’s the thought that keeps me up nights.

Open thread.

    82Comments

    1. 1.

      Gravenstone

      It’s the pandemic, stupid doesn’t quite have the ring of the Clinton original, but it’s what we’re boiled down to at this rate.

    2. 2.

      dmsilev

      according to three people familiar with the White House’s thinking, who requested anonymity to reveal internal deliberations.

      I know this is the usual thing for political reporting, but I fucking hate that reporters are willing to grant anonymity to people who say “some of you may die, but that’s a sacrifice I’m willing to make”, except now this is real life and not a comic movie.

    3. 3.

      JMG

      It is very difficult to change the subject when said subject is “you are at risk of serious illness and possibly death.” People tend to focus on that.

    4. 4.

      Barbara

      @JMG: And your kids are at home semi-permanently as their life is frittered away because I am a half-assed moron and I don’t give a flying fuck about your future anyway.

    5. 5.

      MattF

      @dmsilev: And it is kinda important to know just who is promoting the idea that ‘numb’ describes a hopeful scenario. I’d guess some of the ‘economists’ in the WH, rather than the usual political geniuses. And I apologize for all the air-quotes, but it seems to be unavoidable.

    7. 7.

      DRickard

      I’m still laying odds DOPUS orders the nuking of a major blue-state city before Labor Day to prove what large… hands he has.  I think the officer corps will refuse to carry out the order.

    8. 8.

      schrodingers_cat

      Immigrants were the control group, now the the Orange malevolence has been unleashed on the population at large.

    11. 11.

      Suzanne

      We must never, never let anyone who was involved in this administration re-enter polite society after this is over. They need to be pariahs for their entire lives. Like, so bad that their relatives change their names.

      And anyone who voted for this deserves a lot of public shaming.

    13. 13.

      Kropacetic

      @Biden:

      Trump has rolled back progress President Obama and I made to strengthen global health security.

      When I have found occasion in the past to mention Trump dismantling the pandemic task force and ignoring the playbook left behind by the Obama administration (who has time to keep up with all Trump’s atrocities?), it was initially met with a resounding “I don’t believe that.”

      I heard a pretty novel argument the other day though.  “That task force wouldn’t do anything, it was just a waste of money.”

      We got them to stop denying reality (on this)…progress?

    14. 14.

      Josie

      “the White House’s thinking”

      I would like to know who in the White House besides Trump thinks this way.  I want to know who deserves to be strung up, preferably by their thumbs or their ankles, when this is over.

      ETA: I didn’t used to be a terrible person.  Hopefully I will recover my optimism at some point.

    15. 15.

      rk

      Hard to change the subject when hospitals collapse and bodies pile up on the streets. Because that’s what an uncontrolled pandemic will look like. Our hospital never reached the worst case scenario because of the strict measures taken by our governor. But had it done so it would have turned ugly. What happens when there literally is no room in the hospitals? All this talk about Trump changing the subject makes no sense. We’re on a train heading over a cliff. No one is going to get distracted by a speech from the conductor about the monster in the bushes.

    19. 19.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @DRickard: “President Trump order a full nuclear attack on the Yellowstone Super Volcano when he learned that #yellowstone was out trending #RealDonaldTrump on Twitter”

    20. 20.

      jc

      “Nature bats last.” Trump thinks he can shape that narrative. Biden is just trying to address reality like a sane person.

    21. 21.

      evap

      @Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly, Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.):  Yes, exactly.  I really thought that it wasn’t possible to have a president worse than Dubya, but I was so very very wrong.  Sometimes I feel as if the gods are all “Dubya the worst president?  Hold my beer!”

      On the other hand, I was a huge Obama fan from the beginning and believe he will end up being by far the best president in my lifetime (I was born in 1958).   Maybe if there can be worse than Dubya, there can be better than Obama?

    24. 24.

      West of the Rockies

      So the new Trump 2020 poster shows him with his hands thrown up in the air and the catchy slogan, “Meh, what are ya gonna do?”

      Or maybe, “Could be worse!”

    25. 25.

      patrick II

      Today SCOTUS handed down a 9-0 decision that states could force electors to vote for the presidential candidate who gathered the most votes in that state. That ruling does not address whether state law can force a state’s electors to vote for the candidate who gathered the most votes nationally. Some states have that law based upon the mutual assurance of enough other states doing the same.

      But also, the purpose of the electoral college is to independently stop the great unwashed from voting for someone unsuitable for the presidency. If it can no longer do that it can serve no other purpose than to subvert democracy.

    27. 27.

      frosty

      Speaking of changing the subject – what happened to bounties on US and coalition forces? Do we not care about that any more or have I missed the news somehow?

    28. 28.

      Kay

      @jc:

      Biden doesn’t even have to stay with “they refused to do any work to control the virus”

      They’re ALSO not doing any work, now, today to mitigate the negative effects of the virus they failed to control. It’s a rolling disaster. It gets worse every day.

      Everyone talks about how they’re incompetent and corrupt, but I think the fact they do very little work at all should also be mentioned. So much for the much-exaggerated conservative work ethic. They barely show up.

    29. 29.

      Kropacetic

      @Kay: So much for the much-exaggerated conservative work ethic. They barely show up.

      Hard work is a virtue for the poor, not the masters of the universe.

    30. 30.

      Salty Sam

      @Van Buren: The alarming thing is that this strategy just might work, given how America has responded so far.

      Disagree.  We’ve crossed a line some time back, and the anger/disillusionment genie is not going back into the bottle.

    32. 32.

      patrick II

      @Kropacetic:

      We got them to stop denying reality (on this)…progress?

      No. They didn’t stop denying reality. They are just adjusting to a more effective strategy for denying it.

    35. 35.

      Kay

      When the Trump Family rose to power I wondered how people who supposedly run this thriving empire just walked away from it to become full-time social media racists and shitposters. They all stopped working at Trump Enterprises the moment Daddy landed his no-show job and apparently none of them were missed.

      None of these people ever really worked. They couldn’t spend 40 hours a week attending fundraisers and racist rallies if they did. Their private sector jobs were as phony as their “jobs” in the Trump Administration. They play-act at working and always have.

    37. 37.

      Baud

      @MattF:

      And, watching ‘Fox and Friends’ every day doesn’t count as work.

      It was too much work for Trump.

      President Donald Trump said he’s done with Fox News after the network on Sunday showed him trailing former Vice President Joe Biden in the polls.

    39. 39.

      Kropacetic

      @MattF: And, watching ‘Fox and Friends’ every day doesn’t count as work.

      Are you referring to his morning briefings?

      To be fair to Trump, he is accustomed to a lifestyle where a round of golf can legitimately amount to a hard day’s work.

    41. 41.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Gravenstone

      It’s the pandemic, stupid doesn’t quite have the ring of the Clinton original,

      works for me….

       

      @Kay:

      Everyone talks about how they’re incompetent and corrupt, but I think the fact they do very little work at all should also be mentioned.

      It’s not my highest priority for the post-trump era– that would be some kind of joint House-Senate committee to examine pretty much every decision made by the DoJ from Sessions to Barr– but I would be curious to know if trump’s “super-TiVo”, as he calls it, is government property and can tell us how much TeeVee he watched on an average day. Bolton caused an outburst of Village harrumphing by stating the thing that they all knew, what at least I already knew: that trump spends most of his time, and I’d wager holds most of his meetings and briefings, in the dining room off the Oval Office where his TeeVee is always on.

    42. 42.

      Betty Cracker

      @evap: Do you buy the notion that a crisis is required for a genuinely transformational presidency? I think there’s some truth to that. If he loses in November, Trump will leave behind a mess that could make two or three subsequent presidents truly consequential.

    44. 44.

      Kropacetic

      @Baud: President Donald Trump said he’s done with Fox News after the network on Sunday showed him trailing former Vice President Joe Biden in the polls.

      I don’t understand this.  The same yahoo I mentioned upthread used these polls to suggest that Fox isn’t in the bag for Trump or the Republicans generally.

      What are they supposed to do? Lie? How does that help…anyone?

    46. 46.

      Mallard Filmore

      “Americans will grow numb to the escalating death toll and learn to accept tens of thousands of new cases a day”

      There may be enough Americans to accept this, but it is madness for our world wide trading partners to allow the USA to give them a good reaming. Europe and Asia went to considerable effort and pain to stomp COVID down. No way they are going to let the ‘Rona virus run wild again as our businessmen, technicians, engineers, designers, etc bring it back in.

      True or not, Trump is claiming that he is bringing manufacturing back to America. This is good, because the way things are going we will need to build our own stuff again.

      Made in the USA, for the USA market. China gets everything else.

    47. 47.

      rikyrah

      “as perhaps the clearest way yet to contrast the former vice president with President Trump, using the stumbling response and renewed surge in cases as way to paint Trump as uninformed, incapable of empathy and only concerned about his own political standing.”

       

      I see no lie here at all.

    48. 48.

      Betty Cracker

      @Kay: I saw an article the other day alleging that Eric (the dumb one? who can say?) is running the show now at the company. What a crock. IIRC, you pointed out during the campaign that it was telling that they all walked away from their “jobs” and the company kept rolling along, which would be odd if they actually did anything.

    50. 50.

      Jinchi

      @Van Buren: The alarming thing is that this strategy just might work, given how America has responded so far.

      You mean with marches in the streets in cities across the nation for weeks on end? Americans have responded pretty well. The problem is we only get one chance every four years to exercise any political power against a president.

    51. 51.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @evap: Maybe if there can be worse than Dubya, there can be better than Obama?

      If Dems take the Senate, the legislative branch for Biden will be, I think, far more amenable to advancing a progressive agenda than the one Obama had for his first two years. Joe Manchin, Tom Carper and Kristen Sinema still exist, but even Manchin (I hope) may prove to be less of a dick than Lieberman or Blanche Lincoln or (I could probably list a dozen names). The Press and the Courts will be problematic.

    53. 53.

      joel hanes

      @Kropacetic:

      What are they supposed to do?  Lie?

      Why should they be different than the rest of the conservative establishment?   Of course Trump expects them to lie.

    57. 57.

      Kropacetic

      @Baud:Makes it easier for Trump to call accurate polls “fake news.”

      And then what? There’s only one poll that matters and they can’t lie about that.

    58. 58.

      hells littlest angel

      It’s the only strategy Trump knows. He expected people to live with his tough steaks, rotgut vodka, fraudulent “university” education, etc, etc.

    61. 61.

      PJ

      @Betty Cracker: LBJ had a transformational presidency, in good ways (civil rights) and bad ways (Vietnam), but it wasn’t really precipitated by a crisis.

      Where I think a crisis helps is, as in 1932, it can demonstrate the thorough incompetence or wrongheadedness of the policies of the party in power, allowing for an overwhelming victory in Congress as well as for President.  That’s what really at stake here: if Biden has a Democratic Congress (and the filibuster is done away with), his would be the most progressive  Presidency in more than 50 years, and likely the beginning of a Democratic dynasty lasting for decades.  The caveat is that by January, the country will be in a deep, deep hole, it will take a long time to root out and prosecute the corruption and rebuild the civil service and government generally, and Republican judges will do their best to stop everything.

    62. 62.

      Kropacetic

      @hells littlest angel: He expected people to live with his tough steaks

      Those steaks were beautiful, perfect.  Just sear them to a nice charcoal black, put some ketchup on, delish.  A shot of vodka from our Russian sponsors, heaven.

    63. 63.

      Kay

      @Betty Cracker:

      They’re not essential! You can’t take 3 and a half years off and be essential. Whatever it was they did at that company was so unimportant they didn’t even have to be replaced.

      The wives and girlfriends were apparently also unemployed. They’re all paid to campaign for Trump now.

    64. 64.

      Kropacetic

      @Baud: I think favorable polls for Hillary Clinton did more to discourage turnout than anything else.  Dewey defeats Truman and all.

    67. 67.

      Jinchi

      @Baud: The problem for Trump is that the liberal media won’t talk about all the people Trump hasn’t killed.

      One of the problems with Trump’s narcissism, is that when Fauci told him 2 million Americans could die if we did nothing about the pandemic, Trump immediately gave himself credit for saving 2 million lives.

      So we’re just shaving a few points off his total –  if a million Americans are dead of coronavirus before election day, Trump will be perfectly happy to take credit for another million who didn’t.

      Now if the stock market tanks again, then we’ll see some action.

    69. 69.

      Aleta

      Yesterday my friend sent back to me a link I’d mailed him in 2014.  (It may well have been linked or even written by someone here.)

      (Oct 16, 2014) “It’s An Object of Gallows Humor for the Staff”
      Reader JM on Rick Scott, hospital preparedness and the “Ebola cart”

      My wife is an ER nurse at a major urban hospital owned by the Hospital Corporation of America, the hospital chain once run by Rick Scott. It’s the largest for-profit medical system in the world, and is of course also notable for its ‘creative billing’ practices in the largest Medicare fraud settlement in history. Scott was booted from the CEO position following that fraud investigation …

      But it is obvious to those who work there that the combination of lax training and toxic labor relations ‘leaders’ like him have brought to the company are emblematic of a big problem for US hospitals if a major outbreak of ebola or other infectious disease occurs.

      My wife’s ER has an ‘ebola cart’ with some lightweight protective gear and written instructions for putting on a PPE, but the instructions are a loose bundle of papers and the pictures don’t match the gear in the cart and has inaccuracies that put them at serious risk. It’s an object of gallows humor for the staff.  That’s the totality of their training or preparedness so far. As we all now know, PPEs are not easy to put on and take off correctly. Even though nurses all have experience with standard droplet control (they see TB and HIV all the time), ebola is a special case. They have gone months and months without a nurse education director because no one wants to deal with their management and take the position.

       

      But I think that this situation will be the weak link in any major national response. So many of our hospitals are run by lunatics like Rick Scott who seek only the highest profit margin. They do not invest in training, they build charting mechanisms that are good for billing but not treating patients, they constantly fight with their unionized employees, they lie to the public, etc, etc. … You can see exactly this managerial incompetence—and toxic labor relations—woven through the statement released by the nurses at Dallas Presbyterian today.

      To put it bluntly: we’ve entrusted our national medical system to the managerial competence and goodwill of the Rick Scotts of the world….

      In 2014 US media outlets were doing stories about how “African corruption” made the ebola crisis worse.   We need those type stories to be done about US management practices and politicians and corporate callous indifference.   (Support good journalists.)

    70. 70.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Baud:

      President Donald Trump said he’s done with Fox News after the network on Sunday showed him trailing former Vice President Joe Biden in the polls.

      Whatever happened to the story that prominent and extremely independent businessman Donald Trump Jr was putting together a group of investors to buy OANN? I’ve always thought trump’s goal in 2016 was to build up a Russian-funded media cash-cow before Comey pushed him into the Oval Office.

    71. 71.

      Barbara

      @Mallard Filmore: The point is that there is not going to be much if any new foreign investment in the U.S. and certainly no tourism.  States like South Carolina and Alabama that fall all over themselves to get foreign manufacturers to locate plants in their state can forget about any of that for at least two years.  And even if you never go 10 miles outside of Orlando, lots of people come from across the globe to visit Disney World and put money in your community.  And that’s before we even consider the increasing dependence of universities on foreign students.  It’s a kind of lunacy to pretend we won’t be hurt.

    72. 72.

      PJ

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: As far as I know, there is no Democratic equivalent to Max Baucus in Congress now, who would block a public option.  Carper is not an idealogue, Delaware is now solidly Democratic and would support a public option, and he will go along with whatever the Democratic consensus is on health care.  Sinema seems to be even more of a weather vane, and if Kelly is elected and it looks like AZ is really trending Democratic, I think she would also go along with the consensus.  Manchin would offer the most resistance, as WV isn’t trending Democratic any time soon, and he would be shellacked in his next election, but that wouldn’t be until 2024, and he may not even run then, since he would be 77.  So I think it’s likely a public option would be approved.

    73. 73.

      different-church-lady

      It’s hard to believe they think “We really don’t care if you die” is a winner, but here we are.

    76. 76.

      PJ

      @Baud: Yeah.  The question is, can they fix enough in two years to win in 2022?  I would hope that the memory of the Trump years would still be large in people’s minds, but the media will be against the Democrats, so who knows.

    79. 79.

      trnc

      @Kropacetic: When I have found occasion in the past to mention Trump dismantling the pandemic task force and ignoring the playbook left behind by the Obama administration (who has time to keep up with all Trump’s atrocities?), it was initially met with a resounding “I don’t believe that.”

      Where was that? I don’t remember seeing anyone push back on that news, mostly because I think everyone in this crowd has come to expect that sort of thing from the idiot.

    80. 80.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Kay: I think the “Trump Organization” is actually pretty small compared to the attention it gets. If you take away the licensing agreements, isn’t it a couple of dozen hotels, condo buildings (money laundries) and golf courses? I think it was The New Yorker that did a deep dive into the gameshow, and said it’s earned trump and his producer “hundreds of millions” each, and that (and this is more my hunch/guess than anything else) gave him the prominence and the seed money to start laundering Russian money through the condos

    81. 81.

      Barbara

      @PJ: The good thing about Manchin is that West Virginia, unlike Montana, will never look a federal gift horse in the mouth.  They might be trending burgundy but they expanded Medicaid as soon they could.

