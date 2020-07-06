Here’s a startling passage from a Washington Post analysis of how the Biden and Trump campaigns hope to shape political narratives about the pandemic:

White House officials also hope Americans will grow numb to the escalating death toll and learn to accept tens of thousands of new cases a day, according to three people familiar with the White House’s thinking, who requested anonymity to reveal internal deliberations. Americans will “live with the virus being a threat,” in the words of one of those people, a senior administration official.

This part of the Trump “strategy” isn’t new. It’s all the Trump campaign has since Trump refuses to focus on an issue he considers a “political loser,” lacks the intellectual capacity to comprehend what’s happening or how to address it, is incapable of learning from the example of more effective leaders and is surrounded by fellow incompetents and ass-kissers who are incapable of challenging his views. But still, it’s remarkable to see such a monstrous thing summarized in print like that.

The article says the Biden people see the COVID-19 crisis “as perhaps the clearest way yet to contrast the former vice president with President Trump, using the stumbling response and renewed surge in cases as way to paint Trump as uninformed, incapable of empathy and only concerned about his own political standing.” They would be correct about all of that, and the 2019 Biden tweet below would make a great ad, maybe with an animated Sharpie circling the date to underscore Biden’s prescience:

According to the article, both campaigns now understand that the virus will be “the preeminent force shaping the results of November’s election.” That makes sense on July 6, 2020, but dog only knows what else this wretched year has in store for us. Here’s hoping Trump doesn’t use any of the tools at his disposal to change the subject. That’s the thought that keeps me up nights.

Open thread.