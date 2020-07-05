Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Shit Is About to Go South in West Virginny

Shit Is About to Go South in West Virginny

A combination of out of state visitors coming to WV for the holidays to raft/hike/atv, idiot students going to bars and gyms, morons heading to Myrtle Beach, SC and bringing back the plague, and people just generally easing up on cautionary behavior has set the stage for WV to blow up with the virus.

Y’all are about to witness what happens when one of the least healthy states in the country where half the population or more is elderly and/or has pre-existing conditions AND there are inadequate hospitals and medical facilities to handle normal health issues dives headfirst into the plague. As I write this, the park down the street from me is packed with people having picnics and throwing frisbee and playing baseball.

I’m so fucking disgusted.

    14Comments

    1. 1.

      Cervantes

      Right now WV is diagnosing 75-80 cases per day — definitely on the upslope, but it’s going to take a couple of weeks at least before it becomes obvious that things are getting bad. People will undoubtedly continue to ignore it for a while yet. Good luck to you.

    2. 2.

      Joe Falco

      And the line starts to shoot up after Memorial Day. Morons saw the start of the summer season and was not about to let COVID stop them from exercising their American right to pool parties and vacations.

    3. 3.

      Mart

      Being outside seems to greatly  reduce transmission. Bars are a disaster. Heard 4 STL Blues hockey players plus a coach have the bug. Report said believe contracted at a Chesterfield (suburban STL) bar. How the fuck is a league going to re-start with their players going to bars?

    4. 4.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      And meanwhile the GOP enjoy fruits of their victory over reason…

      https://www.yahoo.com/news/republican-convention-created-money-woes-151131829.html

      WASHINGTON — The abrupt uprooting of the Republican National Convention from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Jacksonville, Florida, has created a tangled financial predicament for party officials as they effectively try to pay for two big events instead of one.

      Tens of millions of dollars have already been spent in a city that will now host little more than a GOP business meeting, and donors are wary of opening their wallets again to bankroll a Jacksonville gathering thrown into uncertainty by a surge in coronavirus cases.

      Is this why Trump is so glum, even the dumbest of rich GOP donors is starting to have second thoughts? Now that is a nightmare scenario that would strike at the things Trump values the most.

    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      Do all the shopping you need to do now, Cole, so you won’t have to go out at all for a good while once it ramps up.

      It is disgusting seeing grown-ass people behaving like children with no apparent comprehension of, or respect for the concept of doing (or not doing) something now so things will be better later.

      it’s un-fucking-believable.  Even otherwise smart people saying “I probably shouldn’t have done this, but I did.  Once again, I am regretting having been raised Catholic, which stuck with me enough that that I am unable to say what I want to, which shares at least two letters with John G. Cole’s initials.

    8. 8.

      Kent

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques

      The ultra-rich GOP boosters who normally fund this sort of thing do so in order to get luxury sky boxes in the Convention and in order to attend all the gala parties with the big wigs where they can make business deals. After all, what’s a $5 million donation to the GOP convention if you can score a $50 million contract or tax break?

      Now that Jacksonville in August is looking like an Ebola hot zone they are all having second thoughts. Why drop millions into an event you aren’t even going to attend and that might not even happen in any recognizable form?

    10. 10.

      Villago Delenda Est

      What REALLY pisses me off is that this is so gawd-damned predictable.  Idiots, opening up for the short term insures a terrible long term.

    11. 11.

      Comrade Colette Collaboratrice

      @WaterGirl:

      It is disgusting seeing grown-ass people behaving like children with no apparent comprehension of, or respect for the concept of doing (or not doing) something now so things will be better later.

      Agree – and it’s disgusting that so many people, probably including many of these same grown-ass children, did do or not do something in the short term so that things would be better in the long term, and our fucking moronic local and federal governments utterly squandered their efforts. I can sympathize more than a little with people who made those sacrifices and now things aren’t better. And there’s no reason to believe another round of shutdowns will have any effect the next time, either, because of sabotage by the aforementioned fucking moronic authorities. People are still idiots and I’m still disgusted, but I understand the frustration.

    14. 14.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Kent: Not to mention what additional surprise last minuet large donations that Trump’s people might suddenly require.   Trump does have a reputation for that.

      The Marks wising up to the grift is giving Trump a sad face.

