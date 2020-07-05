A combination of out of state visitors coming to WV for the holidays to raft/hike/atv, idiot students going to bars and gyms, morons heading to Myrtle Beach, SC and bringing back the plague, and people just generally easing up on cautionary behavior has set the stage for WV to blow up with the virus.

Y’all are about to witness what happens when one of the least healthy states in the country where half the population or more is elderly and/or has pre-existing conditions AND there are inadequate hospitals and medical facilities to handle normal health issues dives headfirst into the plague. As I write this, the park down the street from me is packed with people having picnics and throwing frisbee and playing baseball.

I’m so fucking disgusted.