Rainy Day Birbs (Open Thread)

Rainy Day Birbs (Open Thread)

It’s a rainy day here in Florida, which is a good excuse to stay home (as if any additional reasons were needed, with pestilence sweeping the land). Hummingbirds don’t have to worry about that. Here’s one taking a break from nectar-sipping activities and giving the paparazzi the side-eye:

Rainy Day Open Thread

Another hummingbird hard at work:

Rainy Day Open Thread 1

And here’s one resting for a few beats during a drizzle:

Rainy Day Birbs Open Thread

It’s a bit damp from the rain drops it couldn’t fly between.

That’s all I’ve got! Open thread.

      donnah

      Yay for hummingbirds! Nice close-ups, btw. Rain or not, they’re lovely.
      I have been seeing hummingbirds at my feeder regularly now. I have been keeping an eye on traffic, and while we haven’t had a lot of them the feeder is being emptied regularly. They’re so cute!

      mad citizen

      Happy Sunday everyone. Just realized July 5 1776 was the day the founders had to get together to create a bunch of committees to make the Declaration happen.

