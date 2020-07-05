Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Perry Mason – Conversation and Speculation

For decades, my best friend and I have watched “event” TV together.  Masterpiece Mysteries, True Detective, Luther, Broadchurch.

But now we can’t watch TV together, and we can’t even watch together at a distance because he doesn’t even have a TV or HBO.

We talk about each episode together, talk about the show, speculate about what the look that character X gave to character Y meant, etc.

Anyone willing to be Perry Mason buddies in this thread?

Plus, I’m feeling pretty grim about the COVID situation right now, and a distraction would be wonderful. Episode 3 of Perry Mason starts tonight.  I’m already hoping that the 8-part series could return next year with a different case to be solved.

    50Comments

    2. 2.

      Frankensteinbeck

      Open thread?  I know nothing of Perry Mason, but I finished the next book in my Supervillain series last night, and put it together as a manuscript for beta readers today!  WOO!  It's about a classmate of Penny's who gets an after school job working for a supervillain who seems more heroic than villainous.  AND THEN THE MURDERS BEGIN.  Wait, no.  It's not that kind of book.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      raven

      We're struggling to get control of our streaming service. Youtube TV just went from $50 a month to $65. We have Nextflix. Prime, Criterion, Hulu, Starz and I just took the deal on the Peacock network for $29 for a year. We don't have HBO now and, from the reviews of Perry Mason, we probably won't pick it up.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      evodevo

      @evodevo: Yeah, we started watching it…so far, I've had to go online to figure out who all the characters are…I grew up with the original Perry Mason back in the Fifties/Sixties.  (My father used to fall asleep in front of the console TeeVee and then wake up at the end and ask us what went on lol).  I'm taking it that this version is a prequel?  I was interested to see one of my favorites, Tatiana Maslany, playing the Aimee Semple Mcpherson character..we'll see how that develops.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      zhena gogolia

      Well, any time you want to discuss "The Case of the Deadly Double" (1958), I'm there for you. Great performances by Constance Ford, Murray Hamilton, and Denver Pyle.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      NotMax

      because he doesn’t even have a TV or HBO

      Does he have a computer? There are ways you can watch together (although not physically together) on computers.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      mawado

      assuming you can watch it on your pc (hbogo/max/now whatever), you can share over zoom.

      Make sure you check share  computer audio at the bottom of the share screen.

      Luck

      Reply
    29. 29.

      WaterGirl

      @evodevo: Yeah, I can’t figure out the character that Tatiana plays.

      I also can’t help but wonder if, after playing all those roles Orphan Black, all other acting might feel ho-hum.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Suzanne

      I’ve been watching “The Baby-Sitters Club” with Spawn the Younger. It is fabulous kids’ viewing.

      I could write quite a blog post about how much that series positively impacted me as a kid and beyond and widened my world. The new version is both faithful to the spirit of the books and also have some great timely updates. Highly recommended for anyone with young ones.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Anya

      I've  watched the first episode but I didn't like it. I am hoping it would improve because I always enjoy Matthew Rhys' sad face.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      WaterGirl

      @evodevo: No!  Sorry, you’ll see by my comment at #29 that I realized you were here and talking about Perry Mason, and I replied to you.

      edit: i did laugh at your story about your dad.  Mind always said he was “watching with my eyes closed”.

      The joke around here is that if I go get my blanket while watching a show with you, I’m a gone-er in very short order.  Steve started saying “good night” as soon as I got my blanket.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      WaterGirl

      @Anya:  Try watching some more episodes.  We learn a lot more about Perry's backstory and I think he's really interesting.  I thought episode one was so-so, but episode 2 was GOOD.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      lamh36

      I totally forgot about the Perry Mason prequel.

       

      IDK…I really did love the original and my mom still watched the old eps on one of the local syndicated stations, I love Raymond Burr, but I just wasn’t feeling the trailers for this one.

      I think I would have been more excited w/a bit of a reboot rather than a prequel…but if they make a serial I may catch it then.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      trnc

      WG, I'll watch Perry Mason if I can. I don't have HBO, but my wife's Am Prime has the HBO add-on so I'll see if it's available on that.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      JAFD

      Good evening, fellow jackals !

      Can’t contribute to thread topic, as I don’t have TV either (“I’m told it’s a marvelous invention.  Oneovdezedaze…”)

      Will report there are flashing signs on front of some NJTransit buses

      ROUTE 41

      ORANGE

      FACE COVERINGS

      ARE REQUIRED

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @WaterGirl:

      Is it a fair guess to think the word “seems” is doing a lot of work there?

      Heh.  One of the main features of the Supervillain series is the question of whether the ‘hero’ and ‘villain’ tags are accurate, with lengthy explorations of people in grey areas.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      WaterGirl

      @lamh36: I love the sly smile on Perry’s face in the courtroom intro to some of the episodes.

      I thought it might bother me that they made him so different, but it doesn’t.  In fact, you can see that both Perry and Paul Drake are underestimated and disrespected, and that they are better than their “betters”.

      So I can sort of see how we might get from here to the Perry we know and love.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      James E Powell

      I started watching it, but need to catch up. I would be love to talk about it because I’m not sure what I’m watching. My only experience was the TV show, in re-runs, and then a couple episodes of the one with the guy from the Great American Hero playing Paul Drake Jr.

      I made it a point not to learn anything about his HBO version before watching. Most of my great experiences in movies & television have been when I knew nothing. Did I make a mistake? Do I need background?

      Reply

