You are here: Home / Election Year / Biden For President / GOP Massive Fail Open Thread: The Lying in Winter

GOP Massive Fail Open Thread: The Lying in Winter

by | 67 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,


This is not much more than an hour’s drive from Boston, and so will inevitably re-seed the pandemic in one of the few areas of the country that’s been managing to bend the curve downward. Massachusetts and Maine may have to erect physical barriers to (re)entry at our borders. Does this putz have a sponsorship deal with Covid-19?


The NYTimes — if not Chief Court Stenographer Haberman — has turned:

Standing in a packed amphitheater in front of Mount Rushmore for an Independence Day celebration, President Trump delivered a dark and divisive speech on Friday that cast his struggling effort to win a second term as a battle against a “new far-left fascism” seeking to wipe out the nation’s values and history.

With the coronavirus pandemic raging and his campaign faltering in the polls, his appearance amounted to a fiery reboot of his re-election effort, using the holiday and an official presidential address to mount a full-on culture war against a straw-man version of the left that he portrayed as inciting mayhem and moving the country toward totalitarianism…

The scene at Mount Rushmore was the latest sign of how Mr. Trump appears, by design or default, increasingly disconnected from the intense concern among Americans about the health crisis gripping the country. More than just a partisan rally, it underscored the extent to which Mr. Trump is appealing to a subset of Americans to carry him to a second term by changing the subject and appealing to fear and division…

Most politicians, including former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., the presumptive Democratic nominee, this year were forgoing any of the traditional holiday parades and flag-waving appearances. The vast majority of fireworks displays in big cities and small rural towns have been canceled as new cases reported in the United States have increased by 90 percent in the past two weeks.

Mr. Trump’s itinerary Friday and Saturday, however, had a different message: The sparkly, booming show must go on at all costs in the service of the divisive message and powerful images he wants to promote…

Throughout his presidency, Mr. Trump has tried to bend events to his will, often using social media to drive home his alternate version of reality and, thanks to the power of repetition and the loyal support of his base, sometimes succeeding. But the president’s attempt to drive deeper into the culture wars around a national holiday, during an intensifying health crisis that will not yield to his tactics, risked coming across as out of sync with the concerned mood of the country at a moment when his re-election campaign is struggling and unfocused.

“I don’t think it will work, because what he is trying to do is pretend that the situation is better than it is,” Mr. Beschloss said.

Mr. Beschloss compared Mr. Trump to Woodrow Wilson, who presided over the influenza pandemic in 1918 by trying to pretend it was not happening, and to Herbert Hoover, who in 1932 tried to project that the Great Depression was not as bad as people were saying…

  Alison Rose
  Anne Laurie
  artem1s
  Aziz, light!
  Connor
  Danielx
  different-church-lady
  dmsilev
  Gin & Tonic
  HumboldtBlue
  jayjaybear
  Ken
  Kent
  Kropacetic
  lamh36
  Mike in NC
  MoCA Ace
  Morzer
  mrmoshpotato
  NotMax
  Ohio Mom
  opiejeanne
  Punchy
  randy khan
  Redshift
  rikyrah
  Scuffletuffle
  stacib
  Starfish
  Suzanne
  Urza
  Wag
  🐾BillinGlendaleCA

    67Comments

    4. 4.

      Punchy

      risked coming across as out of sync with the concerned mood of the country

      “risked”?  It was an all-around air-horn message of “I dont give a dirty shit about ~54% of the country, and Barr would arrest them if he could”.  The country is completely fucked, Trump spews the basic tenants of Cleeks Law at 140dB and the author uses “risked” in this context?  Fuck your concern trolling you second-rate scribe.

    6. 6.

      Wag

      This is not much more than an hour’s drive from Boston, and so will inevitably re-seed the pandemic in one of the few areas of the country that’s been managing to bend the curve downward.

      Your only hope is that, having bent the curve down, maybe there won’t be much virus to infect? I think the best chance of avoiding a major resurgence of the virus would be for Massachusetts to stop people at the southern border of Massachusetts on their way to the rally, preventing a superspreader event before the southern bozos have a chance to infect everyone.

    8. 8.

      Kent

      Perfect metaphor for the Trump campaign. Near our house is a large former rock quarry that is being redeveloped into some sort of urban village. Mostly they just have the street and utilities in. It is also where teenagers around here have traditionally gone to shoot of fireworks.

      Last night a bunch of MAGA kids with a monster truck with TRUMP 2020 in giant letters on the side and multiple American Flags was parked next to a big dumpster. Kids set the dumpster on fire but there must have been highly flammable construction waste in it because the flames quickly shot out maybe 30 ft high and burning cardboard flew out, landed in the truck, caught the truck’s flags on fire and quickly set the entire truck bed on fire which was covered in fireworks and fireworks debris (all the packaging). So my daughter caught a perfect image of a burning Trump 2020 truck next to a raging dumpster fire.

      This is WA so blue state but kind of a purple suburb with lots of MAGA teens mixed inbetween the woke ones.

    9. 9.

      Kropacetic

      In case you were wondering, it took less than ten minutes for Trump to pivot from talking about the rights of Americans to bragging about jailing protestors.

      Unlike the new far-left fascists who would like to ::checks notes:: stop abuse of power by the police.

    11. 11.

      Ken

      From the release quoted by kilgore trout:

      He rebuilt, restored, and renewed our great nation once, and he’ll do it again

      Sounds like the first time wasn’t that great a job, if it needs to be redone before his term is even over. BTW that’s Trump’s press secretary (!), so either he’s being uncharacteristically honest for this administration, or he’s incompetent.

    13. 13.

      MoCA Ace

      Saw on the intertubes…

      “Gonna ask my mom if that offer to slap me into next year is still on the table”

    14. 14.

      Kropacetic

      @Punchy: “risked”?  It was an all-around air-horn message of “I dont give a dirty shit about ~54% of the country, and Barr would arrest them if he could”.  The country is completely fucked, Trump spews the basic tenants of Cleeks Law at 140dB and the author uses “risked” in this context?  Fuck your concern trolling you second-rate scribe.

      Comparatively little polishing of Trump’s turds by typical NYT standards.

    15. 15.

      artem1s

      We knew he would get worse and double down on the hate rhetoric once the election drew closer. But at this point I’m more interested in who skips and who attends these plague parties. Which local pols decide they can’t afford to show up and which decide they can’t afford not to. It’s the ‘can’t look away from the train wreck’ stage now.

    17. 17.

      Mike in NC

      Why is Fat Bastard holding a hate rally in Portsmouth, NH? I used to drill at the base and it always seemed like a charming coastal New England town. But I’m sure many MAGAts will drive for several hours to listen to him croak out his patented bullshit.

    19. 19.

      Suzanne

      So I have a cousin who is quite an amazing prankster who lives in Portsmouth. I will check in and see if he has any ideas.

    20. 20.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Ken: Soooooo he rebuilt the nation (with unpaid Polish laborers), then destroyed it, so he has to rebuild it again (with unpaid Polish laborers)?

      I’m so confused.

    22. 22.

      Danielx

      If he’s like this now, what will he be like in September?

      I hope to hell the chain of command has had some adjustments lest he order a nuclear strike on someplace/somebody, just because he….just because.

    26. 26.

      Ken

      @Danielx: I assume by now the “football” has been replaced with an electronic mockup that flashes impressively and doesn’t do anything.

      (And yes, I know the football is actually a code book, but Trump surely doesn’t and expects beeping lights.)

    28. 28.

      different-church-lady

      Portsmouth? Portsmouth?!? He’s likely to have more protestors than attendees. Is nobody in that campaign even basically competent?

    30. 30.

      Kropacetic

      @Ken: I assume by now the “football” has been replaced with an electronic mockup that flashes impressively and doesn’t do anything.

      (And yes, I know the football is actually a code book, but Trump surely doesn’t and expects beeping lights.)

      Could Washington professionals actually stage manage us out of this catastrophic Presidency*?  Show him what he expects to see, give him meaningless sheets of paper to doodle what he tries to pass off as a signature, let adults do the real work?

      The only problem is we’d have to convince Fox News to go along with this.  “Today in Washington, Donald Trump was a very good bigly boy…”

      *I know it’s kinda late for that

    33. 33.

      Gin & Tonic

      Unfortunately, idiot superspreader events are fully non discriminatory. Can’t link from a phone, but look for a Twitter thread posted by one @sha__wn showing a photo from Fire Island Pines this weekend.

      If you don’t know what FIP is, the tragic historical parallel will be lost on you.

    35. 35.

      lamh36

      Off to bed but before I go, I’ve got to share the best thing I’ve seen today…LOL.

      This is genius!  Sometimes you have to laugh at the ridiculousness of it all, and this video can help!

      OUTKAST PARODY Hey-Ya “Ro-Na” (Coronavirus Edition) https://youtu.be/Bvp0K_-KvqY via @YouTube

    36. 36.

      Ken

      @different-church-lady: I’m sure the groupies have already started the RV trek from North Dakota to New Hampshire, like in 2016 and 2018. Thing is, I doubt the campaign has factored in the increased attrition rate this time around.

    40. 40.

      dmsilev

      Maybe someone should suggest to Trump that he’d draw a more enthusiastic crowd by relocating from Portsmouth to Innsmouth.

    42. 42.

      Alison Rose

      @different-church-lady: Is nobody in that campaign even basically competent?

      Of course not, that’s a fireable offense! No one on the campaign can be more competent than Trump, which means no one on the campaign can be the least bit competent in any way, shape, or form. MUST NOT OUTSHINE THE MASTER.

    43. 43.

      randy khan

      This is a paraphrase of something I posted at LGM, but one reason that Trump can’t pivot is that he craves the adulation of the MAGA crowd.  He throws them red meat because their cheers are like pure oxygen to him (or maybe pure oxycontin) and he lives for that.

    46. 46.

      opiejeanne

      @lamh36: You know that twitter conversation that you and I and about 50 other people were having about how great it would be to make a movie about the three women who played baseball in the Negro Leagues? I am in twitter jail because I mentioned the Museum  in KC started by Buck O’Neil by name, at least I think the word “negro” in the name was the problem.

      I’m protesting it but this might take a couple of weeks for them to come to their senses.

    48. 48.

      Ken

      @dmsilev: Hmm. Bloated body, pallid flesh, folds of skin around the neck, shuffling gait, misshapen hands, family habit of marrying foreign women… You’ve raised a disturbingly plausible scenario.

      (About the only mis-match is that the Deep Ones secretly work to destroy humanity.)

    52. 52.

      Ohio Mom

      Whoa — wasn’t PsiFighter about to go on a little vacation to a cabin near Portsmouth?

      Or maybe I remember incorrectly and it was someone else, but I swear I read that one of us was headed that way. (I have fond memories of my trip there twenty years ago and am always a little nostalgic and jealous when someone announces they are headed that way.)

      I hope they’ll enjoy themselves and be long gone before these festivities start. More proof that Trump ruins everything.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Anne Laurie

      @artem1s: I’m more interested in who skips and who attends these plague parties. Which local pols decide they can’t afford to show up and which decide they can’t afford not to.

      Seconded!

    54. 54.

      Redshift

      @Ken:

      Sounds like the first time wasn’t that great a job, if it needs to be redone before his term is even over. 

      Remember, the first time was Trump making up lies about everything being terrible before he was elected, and that the economy “took off like a rocket” after that. The most he accomplished in his entire tenure was managing (surprisingly) to not tank the economy until the pandemic hit.

    56. 56.

      dmsilev

      @Ken: Also, I imagine Trump would get along just fine with Lovecraft, who was racist as all hell, even by the standards of his time. I mean, there are letters that his acquaintances wrote him which boiled down to ‘maybe ease up just a tad on the racism, ok?’. Trump would sense a kindred spirit.

    58. 58.

      Redshift

      @Morzer:

      Trump could even visit his squamous, batrachian relatives down in the deep waters…

      I suspect the reason he’s lived on land all these years is that he was an embarrassment even to them and they kicked him out.

    59. 59.

      Morzer

      @Redshift: Trump had some memorable times when he’d point to the stock market, squawk about how wonderful everything was – and the poor thing would drop like a bird hit by both barrels. And that was before his latest wife Covidia moved in.

    60. 60.

      lamh36

      Today’s final COVID news from ur friendly neighborhood BJ Microbiologist, just wanted to say that more of our new positive cases of COVID are in young people.  We’re talking 25-35 yrs old…not older people like before. The young people are mainly the ones chomping at bits about the stay at home orders. The seniors are mostly masked-up.  The young ones are not and the newer infections spikes are reflecting that a bit.

      Alright.  Good night BJ!

    61. 61.

      Ohio Mom

      different-church-lady:
      I’ve long been under the impression that Portsmouth was the *only* liberal part of New Hampshire.

      Maybe you can answer this question of mine: How is it that Vermont is so liberal and New Hampshire so right-wing?

      I mean, you expect say, Texas to be different than Minnesota: their histories, geographies, climates, industries are all very different. But New Hampshire and Vermont are neighbors. Why are they so different?

    62. 62.

      opiejeanne

      @lamh36: I think someone complained. Someone who has never heard of that museum or maybe thinks that museum has a different name and that I used the word because I’m racist.

    63. 63.

      Anne Laurie

      @Mike in NC: Why is Fat Bastard holding a hate rally in Portsmouth, NH?

      It’s now a ‘hip’, thriving bright-blue oasis in a (still) red state surrounded by blue states.   The campaign is aiming for maximum publicity, with shots of pink-haired young punks in full anarchist cosplay yelling rude words at the elderly Trump cultists in flag gear.

      Also, notice the rally is being held *at* the airport — the Oval Office Squatter can be flown in after his morning golf game, and flown out in time to sleep in his own bed, before another golf game on Sunday.  Lazy bastid.

      I suspect the NH business owners, howsoever Trumpist they might be, are less than pleased with this rally.  They’ve been doing (comparative) bank across the southern half of the state, taking full advantage of advertising C’MON MASSHOLES, WE’RE OPEN EVEN IF YOUR LOCAL TAVERN IS NOT.  Any suspicion of a spike in coronavirus cases will shut down that ‘lifeline’ more effectively than any mere gubmint office holder could do.

    64. 64.

      Aziz, light!

      @Kent:
      Hey Kent, today I watched four MAGA bros get out of a pickup at the Silver Star Mountain trailhead, the truck sporting two large flags mounted in the stake pockets in the bed (the flags tattered by highway speeds). Then I passed three more such trucks on my way back across Clark County. Have not yet seen these over here in Portland. Must be a southwest Washington thing.

    65. 65.

      Kropacetic

      @opiejeanne: I am in twitter jail because I mentioned the Museum  in KC started by Buck O’Neil by name, at least I think the word “negro” in the name was the problem.

      I’m protesting it but this might take a couple of weeks for them to come to their senses.

      Context is for suckers.  The algorithm says Twitter jail, so cuff’em and stuff’em.

    66. 66.

      Kropacetic

      @Anne Laurie: It’s now a ‘hip’, thriving bright-blue oasis in a (still) red state surrounded by blue states.

      To be fair to NH, they haven’t voted for a Republican President since 2000 and have a completely Democratic Congressional delegation.

    67. 67.

      stacib

      @Ohio Mom: have you ever looked at the difference between Chicago and practically everybody we’re surrounded by.  Sheesh, IN couldn’t be more backwards and racist, and parts of Wisconsin are the same.  I’m super scared what is going to happen here in the city with all the folks (who sear they would never live here) come to spread their germs acquired in their very open hometowns.

