Is he…trying to make it look like his signature? pic.twitter.com/WCfJakMIeQ — Jean Grae (@JeanGreasy) July 3, 2020

The White House message this afternoon is that coronavirus is a malicious attack by a foreign power costing more American lives than forty 9/11s, and also it's just a thing you gotta live with! pic.twitter.com/Rtu7mQ8h8Z — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) July 3, 2020

This is totally unacceptable; it requires long overdue aggressive action instead of what can largely be characterized as late, chaotic unreadiness and stupidity pic.twitter.com/yaRivnBJU5 — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) July 4, 2020

Other countries may have responded better to the pandemic, but that's only because they don't share our great tradition of being uncooperative, self-defeating assholes. pic.twitter.com/UI0OHa57oq — Roy Edroso (@edroso) July 2, 2020

WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up more than 212,000 https://t.co/jkBd6Qqp3w pic.twitter.com/7Qk4kXFNue — Reuters (@Reuters) July 5, 2020

Coronavirus deaths. 4th of February: 490 4th of March: 3,300 4th of April: 68,000 4th of May: 254,000 4th of June: 396,000 Now: 533,600 — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 5, 2020

When U.S. residents flying from mainland China arrived in the early days of the COVID-19, the system meant to flag and monitor them for symptoms lost track of at least 1,600 people. https://t.co/4LajnnHYs0 — The Associated Press (@AP) July 4, 2020

Spain locks down a rural area in its northeast due to increased coronavirus infections, making life ever harder for migrant seasonal workers who answered ads for farm jobs but found no work. @aritzparra https://t.co/QahjsMmCNz — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) July 4, 2020

Tokyo confirms 111 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, NHK says https://t.co/5QMiCNPJhM pic.twitter.com/xgA8KfiX4z — Reuters (@Reuters) July 5, 2020

High population density in India associated with the spread of #COVID19 https://t.co/1skALbgc47 pic.twitter.com/yLAS43MaGX — delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) July 4, 2020

Indonesia reports highest daily tally of coronavirus deaths https://t.co/7ajCqs6Hdv pic.twitter.com/CwRFGN4PJr — Reuters (@Reuters) July 5, 2020

South Africa reported its biggest single-day jump in #COVID19 cases, as hospitals across the country brace for an onslaught of patients. S. Africa had started to slowly reopen parts of the economy in the last couple of months.https://t.co/ae6Kpj23Ll #coronavirus — Microbes&Infection (@MicrobesInfect) July 4, 2020





Coronavirus: Mexico's death toll passes 30,000 https://t.co/Cb8YRfsXbT — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 5, 2020

Mexico reverses some openings as coronavirus cases continue to soar w/ 6,740 newly confirmed ones https://t.co/sUV8PXl71a via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 4, 2020



239 Experts With 1 Big Claim: The Coronavirus Is Airborne https://t.co/EAItbIJYk3 — ɪᴀɴ ᴍ. ᴍᴀᴄᴋᴀʏ, ᴘʜᴅ 🦠🤧🧬🥼🦟🧻 (@MackayIM) July 5, 2020

I'll venture a wild guess: If you were running the USA in a #COVID19 crisis you'd want our scientists working full bore, & find $ to keep labs working.

Yeah, well, labs all over USA are running out of time & money & #Trump admin is shrugging its shoulders.https://t.co/aG1ZYgeHuI — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) July 4, 2020

WHO halts hydroxychloroquine, HIV drugs in COVID trials after failure to reduce death https://t.co/0lXhWB6VfU pic.twitter.com/Mrcxh1qfz4 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 4, 2020

Can existing vaccines be exploited to produce a novel approach to COVID19? Several existing vaccines are being studied. Under consideration are Bacille Calmette-Guérin, BCG, TB vaccine; oral polio vaccine & the latest to join the list: MMR — measles, mumps, rubella vaccine https://t.co/GlWasvZ8FX pic.twitter.com/DwzjJrXv3S — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 5, 2020

Governors in several states with rising COVID-19 cases are sticking to their appeals for “personal responsibility” to combat the coronavirus instead of issuing statewide mandates on mask-wearing or social gatherings. By @kkruesi. https://t.co/NHuAf8xjue — The Associated Press (@AP) July 4, 2020

Plain talk on testing. It’s not about the number of tests that get done, it’s about what gets done with them. If test results come back five days later and people don’t isolate in the interim, it hasn’t stopped spread of #COVID19. https://t.co/u4n7jw5B0d — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) July 4, 2020

For Americans in the Sun Belt, the past 3 months have delivered about the scariest ride in memory. With coronavirus surging in the region, will the Sun Belt remain gripped by doubt and uncertainty well into the future? @ap’s @TamaraLush and @JimVertuno: https://t.co/SA50rb5kbH — Fred Monyak (@FredMonyak) July 4, 2020

California Gov. Gavin Newsom warns local elected officials they risk state sanctions if they don’t enforce health orders as the coronavirus pandemic worsens. https://t.co/jOBhZXrfR8 — AP West Region (@APWestRegion) July 4, 2020

In TX, Hidalgo & Rio Grande Counties issue #COVID19 stay-home plea: "Local & valley hospitals are at full capacity & have no more beds available…please shelter-in-place, wear face coverings, practice social distancing & AVOID GATHERINGS."https://t.co/GdFlJeYIwJ — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) July 4, 2020

ARIZONA reports today hospitalizations of COVID/suspected COVID patients hit another new high. 3,113 now in hospital beds (+100) 796 ICU beds (+55) 17 deaths reported – caution AZ death data is lumpy 2,695 cases on fewer tests — testing positivity still sky high. pic.twitter.com/z7QIpG4fNX — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) July 4, 2020

Video: As Arizona becomes the coronavirus epicenter, a dire warning from health-care workers https://t.co/SoPYEe9BOP — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 3, 2020

Infectious disease specialist: Florida "heading a million miles an hour in the wrong direction" https://t.co/7rfOj4D3H6 pic.twitter.com/6CC79IcaVg — The Hill (@thehill) July 4, 2020