Go to the beach!
I believe our ancestors would have called this an omen. I’m not sure it’s a good one. https://t.co/fmwKDWsKD5
— Duncan Weldon (@DuncanWeldon) July 2, 2020
Play in the sprinkler!
I like the way the dog goes into a skid a solid 10 feet before his stop point.
This isn’t his first rodeo. https://t.co/WtMlXlraH3
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) July 2, 2020
Maybe take a flight, on an impulse!
"This isn't where I parked my car" https://t.co/8jNXz2oxns
— The Cyberpunk Landsknecht (@cakotz) July 2, 2020
(Update: “Now if the owner can’t be located in a few weeks or so we’re told the pilot is more than willing to adopt the cat and give him a home.”)
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings