Respite Open Thread: Summer Pleasures

Respite Open Thread: Summer Pleasures

37 Comments

This post is in: ,

Go to the beach!

Play in the sprinkler!

Maybe take a flight, on an impulse!


(Update: Now if the owner can’t be located in a few weeks or so we’re told the pilot is more than willing to adopt the cat and give him a home.”)

    37Comments

      Litlebritdifrnt

      I just love that doggie.

      Evap

      A sad day, we lost our sweet black cat Stella, she was 16. She has been lethargic and not eating for a few days, we took her to the vet yesterday and her glucose levels were 10 times normal. The cause is uncertain but her they couldn’t get them lower. Maybe kidney disease.

      MomSense

      I drove up to visit two of my kiddos today.  Of course I brought a bunch of groceries and treats and now I’m making meatballs and marinara.  There is enough for a small army.
      It is so good to see them.  They are outside with the dog.  I’ve shed some tears, but fortunately they haven’t seen them.

      LuciaMia

      Summer pleasures…

      Fresh raspberries, cherry tomatoes just starting to ripen in your garden, fireflies, lots of basil, zinnias with queen-annes lace, your parent’s midnight skinny-dipping in the backyard pool, (old memory).

      Salty Sam

      Aww Dang! Best dawg I ever had, Lucy, looked very much like that firehouse dawg. She had the same passion for water hoses too. I could not water the yard or wash the car without having her front & center, quivering with excitement to chase that stream out of the end of the hose.

      I still miss her…

      WaterGirl

      @Salty Sam: If you’d like to send some pictures and some stories about Lucy, that would make a perfect post for the Furry Friends series.

      I usually run it on Saturday afternoons, but no submissions for this week.  :-(

      WaterGirl

      @Evap: I’m so sorry about Stella.  Heartbreaking.  We don’t like to see them be sick, but it’s so hard when our beloved pets are good one minute, and the next, or the next day, they are not.

      It’s like going from 0 to 60 in a few seconds, and it’s so hard to wrap your brain, and your heart, around the unexpected loss.

      Hugs.

      CaseyL

      My summer pleasures?  Usually, a lot of local festivals and hiking.  This year, not so much.

      What, then? Small, intra-state road trips!

      I went out to Oroville, Washington last weekend.  It’s an absolutely beautiful smallish town a few miles south of Canada, situated around a lake and surrounded by mountains.  Being in Eastern Washington, it’s a desert landscape; all ambers, greys, browns and reds. (And being Eastern Washington, it’s pretty darn Red, too.  I’m contemplating moving there, but going from deep Blue Seattle to someplace that Red makes me nervous.)

      Planning on going to Ocean Shores next, on Washington’s ocean coast.  Another possible post-retirement destination, so I’ll be scouting out some houses.

      WaterGirl

      @Mary G: That’s really cute!

      When I came to first look at my house, the woman living here had twins and it was JUST LIKE THAT.

      It was so charming!  For me, not so much for her.

      I wonder if that influenced my decision?  It was certainly a happy house.

      John Revolta

      @Salty Sam: My buddy Otis loves his “water sports”. We have to keep him inside while we’re doing any actual watering or it’s hopeless. While he’s inside he can hear it happening and he bitches and moans the whole time until we let him out.

      JMG

      First time it’s been nice enough to eat dinner on the deck! Our traditional July 4th dinner, hot dogs, chips, cole slaw, beer. Then we’ll wait for dark and go for a firefly search. This is peak time for them, and we haven’t seen any yet.

      Salty Sam

      @Mary G:  OMG,  that’s like a real life version of Raising Arizona, when Hi was trying to pick which one of Nathan Arizona’s quintuplets to steal.

