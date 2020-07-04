Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Sad Trombones Open Thread

Not to pick on Mr. West, because he’s biochemically wired for the occasional grandiose overstatement.

Elon Musk, however, is hereby confirmed as a giant unrepentant dick.

Worsts July 4th party of the year…

    1. 1.

      Mike in DC

      Mr. West has already missed the deadline to get on the ballot in a couple of states and most of them have deadlines in early August. I seriously doubt that he could get on the ballot in most states absent some Republican fuckery.

    4. 4.

      Jeffro

      @Mike in DC: thank you.  Much ado about nothing.

      Well, except maybe it helps make the case for higher standards in the future… ;)

    5. 5.

      Counterfactual

      Kanye West has a long public history of being bipolar and of noncompliance with his meds, and a long history of controversies.

    7. 7.

      Calouste

      At one point in the future I’m going to be in the market for a new car. It’s going to be a pretty nice car, and it’s going to be electric. It is not however, under any circumstances, going to be a car that Musk has any involvement in.

    8. 8.

      NotMax

      @Mike in DC

      No worries, Adam Sandler announcing next week will blow this off the front pages.

      //

    11. 11.

      Ken

      @West of the Rockies: That’s close enough to Rule 34 that a website devoted to the fetish now exists.

      (I ascribe to the strong or “Omphalos” version of the rule, which states that the website now exists even if it did not exist when you posted. Further, all evidence – video timestamps, comment history, google hits, etc. – shows that the website has existed for several years.)

    14. 14.

      Origuy

      At least Pat Paulson made good wine. (And the winery still does; had a bottle a couple of weeks ago.) He was also funny.

    17. 17.

      West of the Rockies

      @Ken:

      I’m trying to imagine the ER conversation between doctor and patient…

      Well, I guess what happens between a consenting adult and his pyrotechnics is none of my business.

    18. 18.

      JaneE

      I do wish that every time Trump opines on “our history” someone would remind him that we are not the Confederate States of America.

    21. 21.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Bethany Albertson @AlbertsonB2 27m
      New rule – you have to recite one of the abuses of King George III for each firework you set off.

