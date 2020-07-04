Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

No one could have predicted…

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Shocking, but not surprising.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Nevertheless, she persisted

Reality always wins in the end.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

The house always wins.

Consistently wrong since 2002

How has Obama failed you today?

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Also, too.

The revolution will be supervised.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Word salad with all caps

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

I personally stopped the public option…

Verified, but limited!

This is a big f—–g deal.

You are here: Home / Politics / America / Independence Day 2020

Independence Day 2020

by | 77 Comments

This post is in: ,

A Few Thoughts Before Tonight's Debate: Nobody Really Knows Much of Anything Yet So We All, Including Me, Need to Chill the Fuck Out!

Independence Day, followed by Thanksgiving, are my two favorite holidays. I’ve no stomach to celebrate either this year. But since we could use a new open thread, here you go.

“This meeting can do nothing more to save this country.”

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Adam L Silverman
  • Alison Rose
  • Amir Khalid
  • CaseyL
  • Chyron HR
  • debbie
  • geg6
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Jeffro
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Kattails
  • Ken
  • Mallard Filmore
  • Martin
  • Mary G
  • namekarB
  • NotMax
  • Patricia Kayden
  • randy khan
  • Ruckus
  • satby
  • TomatoQueen
  • VeniceRiley
  • Wag
  • West of the Rockies
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    77Comments

    2. 2.

      Patricia Kayden

      Isn't it fun how the media has already moved on from the Trump complicit in the murder of American soldiers story?I think the whole Trump strategy has been to inundate us with so many scandals we get desensitized to them.— Helena (@thelastpinkcar) July 5, 2020

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Amir Khalid

      Enlighten me: Why did Americans feel the need for a patriotic song using the melody of God Save The Queen?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      NotMax

      “A few thoughts before tonight’s debate”

      Huh?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jeffro

      @Patricia Kayden: Congress needs a ‘rocket docket’ for impeachment hearings.  I mean, they needed it starting with day 1 and emoluments, but it’s never too late to get going

      ETA and then Jeffro remembers it wasn’t until 2018 that we recaptured the House.  Ok, day 1 of that Congress, iz what I meant…

      Reply
    8. 8.

      West of the Rockies

      No links to Dogpatch, a lil’ something respite-ish?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      satby

      Torn between enjoying the (probably illegal) professional level fireworks going on all over the neighborhood and hoping nothing burns down.  Not even thinking about taking the dogs out until three in the morning or so. Right now they’re in the basement under the pool table.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Wag

      Wow. That video is incredibly powerful.  I think most patriotic songs would benefit from a minor key treatment. The minor key would give us pause before reckless action.  

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jeffro

      @satby: same problem here…fireworks earlier, thunderstorms moving through…sorry dog, you’re just going to have to sleep in the shower tonight.

      (I kid, I kid)

      Reply
    12. 12.

      VeniceRiley

      yep. Would not shed a tear of stine mountain became a rubble pile. I had a friend from there that had no earthy idea. Was just a place for BBQ picnics to the area rubes anyway.

      Just got Door Dash to deliver a booze suppy because I am officially over today and also anticipate being over tomorrow as well. back to masked running the gantlet thus the covid drive thru into work Monday.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      namekarB

      @Amir Khalid:

      Enlighten me: Why did Americans feel the need for a patriotic song using the melody of God Save The Queen?

      Americans back in the day could write poetry and sing, but they didn’t have very good musicians (mostly just drummers and pipers) that could write music. The best they could come up with musically was Yankee Doodle.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Amir Khalid:

      I think it was a punk song I heard as a teen that turned on the light bulb, “how the fuck did we get a song like ti’s of thee from the Brit anthem?”

      Then I rememberdd our national anthem is just a re-worded British pub song.

      We’re just very musical, OK?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      namekarB

      @debbie:

      Wish the Queen would bequeath the music to us. My Country Tis of Thee should be the national anthem.

      My vote is America The Beautiful

      Reply
    19. 19.

      VeniceRiley

      @HumboldtBlue: Every time I see a white teenager’s funeral (like, after a school shooting) and all the girls in school dance with streamers on stick to some traditional hymn. That’s the day I thank the nonexistent God that the peoples of African descent that we forced over here and forced into slavery healed and freed music itself for all of us to enjoy.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Mary G: If he’s serious, there’s your third party spoiler intended to pull just enough African American votes away from Biden to allow the President to eke out another Electoral College victory.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Patricia Kayden: The term the President, and Bannon, and the President’s people use is “flood the zone with shit”. Make it impossible to cover anything because there’s too much of everything to cover. It is part of the strategy of creating the dynamic that nothing is true, therefore anything is possible that you’ve seen my write about before.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Amir Khalid: It was intended to show a relationship to the “mother country” of England at a time when there was a lot of immigration of ethnic Europeans. Who were also Catholic or Jewish.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      CaseyL

      @Adam L Silverman: Do you think so? How popular is he? (I honestly don’t know; all I know about Kanye is that he’s a musician who regularly makes an ass of himself in public.) (Oh, and that he’s married to one of the Kardashians.)

      Who’s his constituency?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      TomatoQueen

      A vote for This Land is Your Land here. Listening to so many versions today, a number of them with all the verses, including this one:

      Nobody living can ever stop me,
      As I go walking that freedom highway;
      Nobody living can ever make me turn back
      This land was made for you and me.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Mary G: I texted the video below, with the following statement to a friend of mine about an hour ago:

      Apparently Stone Mountain, GA is in full pucker mode!

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Adam L Silverman

      If someone, anyone, doesn’t fucking fix the comment bug problem, I am going to be EXCEEDINGLY DISPLEASED!!!!!

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Adam L Silverman

      @NotMax: That is not appearing on my screen on my MacBook. Nor on my iPad or my iPhone. I have no idea what is going on with your computer or tablet or phone.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Ken

      Bigger than any Black Panther engagement I’ve ever encountered

      For me, that would mean one person.  I’m unfamiliar with King Akin – or is the name “Jollof Rice Brand Ambassador”? I don’t understand twitting – but does he have more experience?

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Chyron HR

      @Mary G:

      Kanye 2020: Put an Angel in America’s Ultrasound

      Kanye 2020: I’ll Send that Country a Picture of my Dick

      Kanye 2020: Mostly Just Samples of the Trump Presidency

      Reply
    41. 41.

      West of the Rockies

      @Adam L Silverman:

      I think he probably just discovered that no one has been talking about him since late 2019 and decided he needed to make some noise.  But I hope he puts no serious effort into it.  We saw how slim the margins were in some states in ’16.  At least this time a Jill Stein isn’t pissing in the punch bowl and causing mucking up the results.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Mary G

      @Adam L Silverman: I’m waiting for someone to mash up these fit people holding rifles the proper way with some of the slobs who were screaming about FREEDUMB invading the Michigan legislature with their guns hanging off them every which way or in their waistbands pointing at their crotches,

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Mallard Filmore

      @CaseyL
      I wonder how many states his sponsors want him to get on the ballot. It might be difficult to hide the source of his funding. Tracking it back to conservative groups will raise a lot of noise.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Martin

      Same as with others, our fireworks shows all canceled, and it’s been continuous fireworks around me for the last 2 hours and we’re still a half-hour+ from nightfall. Nearly continuous sirens as well.

      We’re a little used to this. We’re close enough to Disneyland to hear their show every night. It’s not loud, but it’s a regular reminder of when it’s 9:35pm. But normally on the 4th we get a bit in the day, then a fuckton all at once between 8:30 and 9:30 and then a bit after that. If I didn’t know better I’d think there was an artillery line in Huntington Beach.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Adam L Silverman

      @HumboldtBlue: Loses as in they put it somewhere and forgot where that was? Loses as in it got up and wandered off, or in Columbus’s case, took a wrong turn and thought it was in India? Or loses as in torn down?

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Kattails

      @Adam L Silverman: ‘Scuse me (checks level in can of IPA)–spotted this on a twitter sidebar and nipped over here, Mary G. was right on it. My first take had been oh fabulous, let’s follow one massively unqualified president with another. Bring the Kardashians into the White House. This should go swimmingly.

      Then I saw your reply, which was less sarcastic and more on the grim side. The ABV of this beverage is not high enough. Seriously, do you think Black voters would be sufficiently un-pragmatic this goaround to give this any credibility?

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Ken: Yep. A lot of skid marks were caused that day in the California state capitol when the Black Panthers arrived with their long guns while a bunch of suburban white kids were there for a field trip.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Jeffro

      Man the pictures and video from DC’s 4th of July celebration are just pathetic (like everything else trumpov touches)

      There’s a video kicking around of one of the services’ bands trying to play a Bruno Mars song to a field full of empty chairs.

      Never mind that the real Bruno Mars gladly played to an Obama 4th of July celebration back in 2015, with thousands of folks dancing and enjoying the festivities.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Martin

      @Adam L Silverman: Oh, I am super well aware of that. Had a nice fill in the history gaps chat tonight with the family. It’s always interesting to see the right confirm the inherent racism of the 2nd amendment.

      I’m of the view that the 2nd amendment was for the specific goal of allowing armed slave patrols. And I’m an almost universal opponent to gun ownership, but if we gotta tolerate dipshits with AR-15s storming state capitals, then I’m going to support the NFAC Brigade marching through any gentrified neighborhood they desire.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Kattails: I think that if this isn’t a stunt, and the odds are it’s a stunt, then the target will be low information voters. But if enough low information voters decide to YOLO it this year, and they’re in the right states, it could have an effect.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Jeffro

      @Kattails: next to zero Black voters will jump on a Kanye campaign, full stop, next question.

      It’s insulting that he’s “running”, it’s insulting that it’s even a possibility.  Hoping to fix that in the next few years ;)

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Yutsano

      @Adam L Silverman: He’s too late. Wouldn’t he have to go through the process of getting on the ballot on each state? I can’t see him getting together a staff to do that kind of work. I’m going with stunt.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Alison Rose

      @Adam L Silverman: I doubt there are that many Black people in this country who like Kanye enough to allow Trump to remain in office. Black voters, particularly Black women, are the absolute strongest and most reliable Democratic voters, and they’re some of the ones most harmed by this administration. Plus, this is anecdotal, but pretty much every Black person I know thinks Kanye is a fucking fool. So, you know.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Jeffro

      @Adam L Silverman: Are you seeing Kanye pull from Biden’s voters, trumpov’s voters, or all three of the undecided voters left in this country?

      C’mon…seriously?  Kanye, Jill Stein, they’re nothing and will affect about 5 votes in this country. You’ve seen the numbers.  What do they do, go big on a write-in campaign?  It’s early July already.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States!” West wrote.

      SpaceX founder Elon Musk quickly replied: “You have my full support!

      so if delusionally grandiose, attention-starved assholes are forming their own party, will that pull votes from trump?

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Ruckus

      At least you know that you can go in any direction and hear/see fireworks, don’t even have to leave the comfort of your own home.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      VeniceRiley

      @Adam L Silverman: Guy, kanye the deadlines are passed and if you’re on 3 ballots you can’t get 270.  Good luck getting enough sigs to get on any during a pandemic

      Speaking of which, all BLUE States should now ban ballot access to any candidate mathematically eliminated from a winning number of electoral votes.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Martin

      @Jeffro: Kanye won’t pull in any black voters of note. Probably just that demographic of ‘burn it all down’ voters that exists all across the political spectrum.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Yutsano

      @Ken: When I was in Germany in 1995, I manage to get a couple of pieces of the Berlin Wall and a part of Checkpoint Charlie for my grandfather. All the pieces can be souvenirs as far as I’m concerned.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Ken

      @Adam L Silverman: don’t forget that Jill Stein is out there

      Have the Greens had their convention and nominated her? For that matter, is there even a Green Party apparatus, or does she just call dibs every four years?

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Jeffro: You don’t want me to have this discussion or conversation. I’m in a very, very different place about what I think is likely to happen this October and November, and between November and January, than most everyone else.

      I hope I’m wrong. I want to be wrong. I’m not even sure how to put a probability on the possibilities I’ve worked up. I’ve been pushing this stuff through my one contact into the campaigns to no avail for over a year as what I’m seeing has made me increasingly concerned. Simply, all of my professional experience from working for the Army and DOD on these types of things in other states and societies is screaming at me.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.