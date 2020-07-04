Independence Day, followed by Thanksgiving, are my two favorite holidays. I’ve no stomach to celebrate either this year. But since we could use a new open thread, here you go.
“This meeting can do nothing more to save this country.”
Open thread!
by Adam L Silverman| 77 Comments
This post is in: America, Open Threads
Independence Day, followed by Thanksgiving, are my two favorite holidays. I’ve no stomach to celebrate either this year. But since we could use a new open thread, here you go.
“This meeting can do nothing more to save this country.”
Open thread!
Mary G
😑
We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION— ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020
Patricia Kayden
Isn't it fun how the media has already moved on from the Trump complicit in the murder of American soldiers story?I think the whole Trump strategy has been to inundate us with so many scandals we get desensitized to them.— Helena (@thelastpinkcar) July 5, 2020
Amir Khalid
Enlighten me: Why did Americans feel the need for a patriotic song using the melody of God Save The Queen?
NotMax
“A few thoughts before tonight’s debate”
Huh?
randy khan
Here’s hoping you have something big to be thankful for by late November.
Mary G
Adam predicted this, and I for one am good with it if there’s no shooting.
Stone Mountain, the damn birthplace of the KKK, just got marched on by protesters that refer to themselves as the NFAC (Not Fucking Around Coalition). We’re with y’all. #BlackLivesMattter ( 📸: @jaorialese)pic.twitter.com/ObykNVkb9X— Ryan A Bell #BlackLivesMatter (@ryan_a_bell) July 5, 2020
Jeffro
@Patricia Kayden: Congress needs a ‘rocket docket’ for impeachment hearings. I mean, they needed it starting with day 1 and emoluments, but it’s never too late to get going
ETA and then Jeffro remembers it wasn’t until 2018 that we recaptured the House. Ok, day 1 of that Congress, iz what I meant…
West of the Rockies
No links to Dogpatch, a lil’ something respite-ish?
Wag
Wow. That video is incredibly powerful. I think most patriotic songs would benefit from a minor key treatment. The minor key would give us pause before reckless action.
VeniceRiley
yep. Would not shed a tear of stine mountain became a rubble pile. I had a friend from there that had no earthy idea. Was just a place for BBQ picnics to the area rubes anyway.
Just got Door Dash to deliver a booze suppy because I am officially over today and also anticipate being over tomorrow as well. back to masked running the gantlet thus the covid drive thru into work Monday.
debbie
Wish the Queen would bequeath the music to us. My Country Tis of Thee should be the national anthem.
Wag
@Amir Khalid: Not all cultural appropriation is bad.
namekarB
Enlighten me: Why did Americans feel the need for a patriotic song using the melody of God Save The Queen?
Americans back in the day could write poetry and sing, but they didn’t have very good musicians (mostly just drummers and pipers) that could write music. The best they could come up with musically was Yankee Doodle.
HumboldtBlue
I think it was a punk song I heard as a teen that turned on the light bulb, “how the fuck did we get a song like ti’s of thee from the Brit anthem?”
Then I rememberdd our national anthem is just a re-worded British pub song.
We’re just very musical, OK?
HumboldtBlue
VeniceRiley
@HumboldtBlue: Every time I see a white teenager’s funeral (like, after a school shooting) and all the girls in school dance with streamers on stick to some traditional hymn. That’s the day I thank the nonexistent God that the peoples of African descent that we forced over here and forced into slavery healed and freed music itself for all of us to enjoy.
Adam L Silverman
@Patricia Kayden: The term the President, and Bannon, and the President’s people use is “flood the zone with shit”. Make it impossible to cover anything because there’s too much of everything to cover. It is part of the strategy of creating the dynamic that nothing is true, therefore anything is possible that you’ve seen my write about before.
Adam L Silverman
@Amir Khalid: It was intended to show a relationship to the “mother country” of England at a time when there was a lot of immigration of ethnic Europeans. Who were also Catholic or Jewish.
CaseyL
@Adam L Silverman: Do you think so? How popular is he? (I honestly don’t know; all I know about Kanye is that he’s a musician who regularly makes an ass of himself in public.) (Oh, and that he’s married to one of the Kardashians.)
Who’s his constituency?
TomatoQueen
A vote for This Land is Your Land here. Listening to so many versions today, a number of them with all the verses, including this one:
Nobody living can ever stop me,
As I go walking that freedom highway;
Nobody living can ever make me turn back
This land was made for you and me.
Adam L Silverman
@Mary G: I texted the video below, with the following statement to a friend of mine about an hour ago:
Apparently Stone Mountain, GA is in full pucker mode!
The largest armed Black crowd I’ve ever seen in my life just crossed the front of my house in Stone Mountain. Bigger than any Black Panther engagement I’ve ever encountered #July4th2020 pic.twitter.com/4iH5qx77Ee
— Jollof Rice Brand Ambassador (@_King_Akin) July 4, 2020
NotMax
Adam L Silverman
If someone, anyone, doesn’t fucking fix the comment bug problem, I am going to be EXCEEDINGLY DISPLEASED!!!!!
Adam L Silverman
NotMax
No blame on this end, that’s the alt text accompanying the photo you chose.
HumboldtBlue
Bach meets the Afro-beat.
Musical heaven.
Ken
Bigger than any Black Panther engagement I’ve ever encountered
For me, that would mean one person. I’m unfamiliar with King Akin – or is the name “Jollof Rice Brand Ambassador”? I don’t understand twitting – but does he have more experience?
HumboldtBlue
Strong, strong contender.
Really strong.
Wag
Here’s my vote for our national anthem. Patti Smith is a national treasure.
West of the Rockies
I think he probably just discovered that no one has been talking about him since late 2019 and decided he needed to make some noise. But I hope he puts no serious effort into it. We saw how slim the margins were in some states in ’16. At least this time a Jill Stein isn’t pissing in the punch bowl and causing mucking up the results.
Mary G
@Adam L Silverman: I’m waiting for someone to mash up these fit people holding rifles the proper way with some of the slobs who were screaming about FREEDUMB invading the Michigan legislature with their guns hanging off them every which way or in their waistbands pointing at their crotches,
Martin
@Adam L Silverman: Fox News has been sounding a little nervous about this whole 2nd amendment thing lately.
Adam L Silverman
@West of the Rockies: This sums him up pretty well.
Martin
Same as with others, our fireworks shows all canceled, and it’s been continuous fireworks around me for the last 2 hours and we’re still a half-hour+ from nightfall. Nearly continuous sirens as well.
We’re a little used to this. We’re close enough to Disneyland to hear their show every night. It’s not loud, but it’s a regular reminder of when it’s 9:35pm. But normally on the 4th we get a bit in the day, then a fuckton all at once between 8:30 and 9:30 and then a bit after that. If I didn’t know better I’d think there was an artillery line in Huntington Beach.
HumboldtBlue
Some of you were participants in protests 50 years ago, here’s today’s youth.
Ken
@Adam L Silverman: Such as California’s Mulford Act, introduced by a Republican state representative, signed by Republican governor Ronald Reagan, and supported by the National Rifle Association.
Adam L Silverman
I did not know that chlamydiapalooza was being held in Michigan this year.
Diamond Lake in Cass County, Michigan just now:
A COVID-19 Petri dish…pic.twitter.com/rSzYHGTm0o
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 4, 2020
Adam L Silverman
@HumboldtBlue: Loses as in they put it somewhere and forgot where that was? Loses as in it got up and wandered off, or in Columbus’s case, took a wrong turn and thought it was in India? Or loses as in torn down?
Kattails
@Adam L Silverman: ‘Scuse me (checks level in can of IPA)–spotted this on a twitter sidebar and nipped over here, Mary G. was right on it. My first take had been oh fabulous, let’s follow one massively unqualified president with another. Bring the Kardashians into the White House. This should go swimmingly.
Then I saw your reply, which was less sarcastic and more on the grim side. The ABV of this beverage is not high enough. Seriously, do you think Black voters would be sufficiently un-pragmatic this goaround to give this any credibility?
Jeffro
Man the pictures and video from DC’s 4th of July celebration are just pathetic (like everything else trumpov touches)
There’s a video kicking around of one of the services’ bands trying to play a Bruno Mars song to a field full of empty chairs.
Never mind that the real Bruno Mars gladly played to an Obama 4th of July celebration back in 2015, with thousands of folks dancing and enjoying the festivities.
Martin
@Adam L Silverman: Oh, I am super well aware of that. Had a nice fill in the history gaps chat tonight with the family. It’s always interesting to see the right confirm the inherent racism of the 2nd amendment.
I’m of the view that the 2nd amendment was for the specific goal of allowing armed slave patrols. And I’m an almost universal opponent to gun ownership, but if we gotta tolerate dipshits with AR-15s storming state capitals, then I’m going to support the NFAC Brigade marching through any gentrified neighborhood they desire.
HumboldtBlue
Or loses as in torn down?
Come on, Bawlmer lost a shitty statue.
Biden remembers, he’s the Pepperidge Farms of the current campaign.
Yutsano
@Adam L Silverman: He’s too late. Wouldn’t he have to go through the process of getting on the ballot on each state? I can’t see him getting together a staff to do that kind of work. I’m going with stunt.
Martin
@Adam L Silverman: One of those was Reagan, bugging the fuck out of there.
Adam L Silverman
@Martin: That was part of it. I highly recommend Saul Cornell’s – he’s a historian of the revolutionary and founding period – A Well Regulated Militia: The Founding Fathers and the Origins of Gun Control in America.
https://www.amazon.com/Well-Regulated-Militia-Founding-Fathers-Origins/dp/0195341031/ref=sr_1_19?dchild=1&keywords=the+founders+second+amendment&qid=1593918937&s=books&sr=1-19
@Adam L Silverman: I doubt there are that many Black people in this country who like Kanye enough to allow Trump to remain in office. Black voters, particularly Black women, are the absolute strongest and most reliable Democratic voters, and they’re some of the ones most harmed by this administration. Plus, this is anecdotal, but pretty much every Black person I know thinks Kanye is a fucking fool. So, you know.
Mary G
@HumboldtBlue: Just like the Boston Tea Party!
BREAKING: Baltimore protesters have pulled down a statue of Christopher Columbus and thrown it into the city's Inner Harbor. https://t.co/1vqeQp4Ptg— The Associated Press (@AP) July 5, 2020
Adam L Silverman
@HumboldtBlue: I just want to be precise when I update the files.
Ken
@Adam L Silverman: “Loses” as in “didn’t handle with care”, and the marble can now be bagged and sold for decorative borders.
Jeffro
@Adam L Silverman: Are you seeing Kanye pull from Biden’s voters, trumpov’s voters, or all three of the undecided voters left in this country?
C’mon…seriously? Kanye, Jill Stein, they’re nothing and will affect about 5 votes in this country. You’ve seen the numbers. What do they do, go big on a write-in campaign? It’s early July already.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States!” West wrote.
SpaceX founder Elon Musk quickly replied: “You have my full support!“
so if delusionally grandiose, attention-starved assholes are forming their own party, will that pull votes from trump?
Ruckus
At least you know that you can go in any direction and hear/see fireworks, don’t even have to leave the comfort of your own home.
VeniceRiley
@Adam L Silverman: Guy, kanye the deadlines are passed and if you’re on 3 ballots you can’t get 270. Good luck getting enough sigs to get on any during a pandemic
Speaking of which, all BLUE States should now ban ballot access to any candidate mathematically eliminated from a winning number of electoral votes.
Ken
@Adam L Silverman: don’t forget that Jill Stein is out there
Have the Greens had their convention and nominated her? For that matter, is there even a Green Party apparatus, or does she just call dibs every four years?
Adam L Silverman
@Jeffro: You don’t want me to have this discussion or conversation. I’m in a very, very different place about what I think is likely to happen this October and November, and between November and January, than most everyone else.
I hope I’m wrong. I want to be wrong. I’m not even sure how to put a probability on the possibilities I’ve worked up. I’ve been pushing this stuff through my one contact into the campaigns to no avail for over a year as what I’m seeing has made me increasingly concerned. Simply, all of my professional experience from working for the Army and DOD on these types of things in other states and societies is screaming at me.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings