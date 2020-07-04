Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Election Year / Election Year Open Thread: The Hate Rally At Mount Rushmore

Election Year Open Thread: The Hate Rally At Mount Rushmore

Robin Givhan, at the Washington Post, “Trump got his crowd and his fireworks, and peddled his fiction”:

… Mount Rushmore is painfully complex — much like America itself. The faces of four revered, but profoundly flawed, presidents were carved into the stone by a talented sculptor who sympathized with the Ku Klux Klan. The majestic monument — a testament to human tenacity — scars land considered sacred by Native Americans.

But the president is not a man of complexity and nuance. He is a man who sees things in gloriously righteous white and suspicious, dangerous black. For him, Mount Rushmore is not complicated. It’s telegenic. His was not an open-armed celebration of American independence and the country’s raucous striving to fulfill its promise. The president had orchestrated a rally — a place where he could wade into a warm embrace of approval…

He stepped to the microphone and settled into his speech, which was not a pleasing pep talk for a country torn into bits. Instead, he warned his Americans that other Americans were a threat to the country. “Our country is witnessing a merciless campaign to erase our history,” Trump warned. “One of their political weapons is cancel culture … This is the very definition of totalitarianism.”

He promised to save the monuments, to defend the monuments, to put the full weight of the federal government into protecting giant hunks of stone and bronze. And why not? It’s so much easier to cordon off a statue, to surround it with police officers, than it is to come to terms with the blood and the glory, the cruelty and good will that built this country and that haunts it.

Trump derided “social justice.” He referenced Martin Luther King, Jr., whose words have been so repeated, so decontextualized by errant politicians, that they’ve become rhetorical armor. Everyone claims King. Some stand on his shoulders; some hide behind him…

He will defend the Second Amendment and never defund the police. The former is part of the oath he takes as president; the latter is not up to him. No matter. They are his campaign cherry bombs.

The crowd chanted: “USA, USA.” The crowd demanded “four more years.” The president did not discuss the coronavirus, which has killed more than 130,00 Americans. The crowd did not seem to care.

Trump left the microphone with a promise to the crowd that the best is yet to come. If the president assured the country of anything on this night, with his buzzwords and generalities, with his us versus those other Americans tone, it was that the monuments would be safe.

He would defend the American fable, the mythology. The truth would go missing…


