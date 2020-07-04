Life saving of masks projected.

33,000 in 3 months.

Multiply people seriously suffering by about 10. https://t.co/MRrQAIcCpa — Gary Slutkin, MD (@GSlutkin) July 4, 2020

NEW – Kim Guilfoyle, girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. and a top campaign official, tested positive for coronavirus in SD ahead of attending Mt Rushmore event, according to a person familiar w what happened. She was never was with POTUS, and neither was Don Jr., who tested negative. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 4, 2020

8 Secret Service agents who went to Arizona to do advance work for VP Pence's trip to the state got COVID. He had to delay so they could send out a new unsick advance team. https://t.co/NDHKzgRVUO via @TPM — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 3, 2020

Trump on resurgence of virus as cases are spiking in several states: “We are putting out that life because it’s a bad life that we’re talking about.” — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 2, 2020

At coronavirus crossroads, U.S. weighs "one more chance" to quell escalating outbreak https://t.co/V4KwvSZtAL — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 3, 2020

U.S. coronavirus cases rise by over 53,000 as several states set new records https://t.co/lvSHhdXoUS pic.twitter.com/zAeUZvVnFk — Reuters (@Reuters) July 4, 2020

What is behind the growth in #COVID19 cases? There are now more confirmed daily cases throughout the US than when the disease was peaking in the Northeast throughout April https://t.co/6hMyjTnh4h pic.twitter.com/W4NWODjS5c — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 3, 2020

NEW: 'We need to live with it': White House readies new message for the nation on coronavirus https://t.co/KsVb76v1cd — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) July 3, 2020

The new WH message is reportedly "We need to live with it." But we didn't. Here's an updated version of that EU vs US graph. It's a day old. Even worse now. They're moving on. We're going back into the storm. pic.twitter.com/IFFfoJ9XNU — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 3, 2020

Another ‘grand theory’ rolled out for market-testing over the holiday weekend:

There’s no point I know but it’s Friday so wth:

– “Everyone” is not true

– “Reasonable” is not true

– Seasonality was doubted from the start (see, early outbreaks in equatorial areas)

– “Weaponized” is not true (see, genome of SARS CoV, published in January, BY CHINA, c'mon) https://t.co/YG0tf8WpUV — Maryn McKenna (@marynmck) July 3, 2020

We look at posted numbers about #COVID19 each day but the real numbers are considerably different

Best estimates:

—Infections, total, per day, % https://t.co/hQihH0EdIK by @youyanggu updated today

—Deaths @JAMAInternalMed this week https://t.co/woM4yRXT86 @WeinbergerDan pic.twitter.com/Ffa8VFlfbg — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) July 3, 2020

"For months this spring, many of us stayed home, canceled vacations, and avoided friends and family. It was awful, but it worked…We are now losing that work, watching weeks of pandemic suppression vanish in days," @yayitsrob writes: https://t.co/zuygFYTqR0 — Sarah Laskow (@slaskow) July 3, 2020

===========

Global rise in in conformed #coronavirus cases https://t.co/46KWe5TXxu — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 4, 2020





Flare-ups have been occurring in some of Europe’s most deprived neighborhoods, often those inhabited by immigrants or minorities who work in low-paid jobs, crucial to buttressing the economy https://t.co/hQ1SEtsa2H pic.twitter.com/50PsneZhfB — Bloomberg Opinion (@bopinion) July 3, 2020

"We feel absolutely abandoned": How the pandemic in Russia tanked the economy and plunged families into crisis https://t.co/E3srARoyR6 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 3, 2020

Coronavirus: Japan's mysteriously low virus death rate https://t.co/qFUdyNO1Ct — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 3, 2020

India coronavirus cases hit record high amid monsoon rains https://t.co/SoERphVVi4 pic.twitter.com/tjUecHoL6w — Reuters (@Reuters) July 4, 2020

Saudi Arabia passes 200,000 #coronavirus cases. The country passed the grim milestone, the health ministry said Friday, weeks ahead of an annual hajj pilgrimage which has been drastically cut back because of the pandemic https://t.co/mzXp2Q5YAE pic.twitter.com/NtKrP9BJcd — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 3, 2020

Melbourne public housing units locked down as Victoria records 108 new coronavirus cases https://t.co/fJJ57NUNhg — ABC News (@abcnews) July 4, 2020

Brazil set to pass 1.5 million coronavirus cases, cities reopen anyway https://t.co/LebRivCEgo pic.twitter.com/uoef9HpMfx — Reuters (@Reuters) July 4, 2020

===========

Important (IMO) thread:

The trillion dollar question. Why are COVID cases increasing while deaths are decreasing? The answer is simple. It's called Simpson's paradox and it's the result of incorrectly pooling data and arriving at a false conclusion. A thread 1/9 #COVID19 #ThursdayThoughts — Miles Beckett (@mbeckett) July 2, 2020

8/9 The truth is simple, and horrifying. We are about to have dozens of NYCs around the country. The next 8 weeks are going to brutal, no matter what we do. ICUs overflowing, ventilators rationed, hundreds of thousands of deaths. pic.twitter.com/ir2Oe8cKiW — Miles Beckett (@mbeckett) July 2, 2020

Explainer: what's the new coronavirus saliva test, and how does it work? https://t.co/K0wFCaYz9w via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 4, 2020

The US has bought most of the world's supply of remdesivir. Here's what that level of selfishness means for everyone else https://t.co/p9iKYcgT2Y via @medical_xpress pic.twitter.com/FoqgjDuZB8 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 4, 2020

===========

Health experts agree the July 4 weekend will be a pivotal moment in determining whether the U.S. slides into a deeper coronavirus mess. The fear is that a weekend of crowded pool parties, picnics and parades will worsen the already surging outbreak. https://t.co/c3jTdozd1c — The Associated Press (@AP) July 3, 2020