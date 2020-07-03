Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

We have all the best words.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

Mission Accomplished!

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

I personally stopped the public option…

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Also, too.

Reality always wins in the end.

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

Yes we did.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

This is how realignments happen…

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Militantly superior in their own minds…

No one could have predicted…

Not all heroes wear capes.

Women: They Get Shit Done

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

The Math Demands It!

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / We’re Still Gonna Fucking Do This, Aren’t We?

We’re Still Gonna Fucking Do This, Aren’t We?

by | 67 Comments

This post is in: 

This made me want to scream:

Not to pick on Dana, who is just answering a question related to the safe reopening. My problem, though, is WE SHOULDN’T EVEN BE TALKING ABOUT REOPENING FUCKING SCHOOLS. The pandemic is nowhere near even remotely under control. Honestly the last thing we should be focusing on right now is re-opening anything.

It’s so god damned frustrating. These idiots have spent the last five months obsessing about the fucking economy when the solution was simple- END THE PANDEMIC and THE ECONOMY WILL BE FIXED (well, not fixed, but back to where it was before the pandemic). The economy didn’t crash because of external reasons, we shut the fucking thing down. Now, though, that the virus has spiraled out of control because we spent all our time focusing on jobs and the market, we have no good options.

Five months ago, we had a very good chance. President Cole would have given every family 75% of their income a month for six months, and given those without an income 1500 a month, ramped up testing and contact tracing and ppe production, and told everyone to stay the fuck home. It would have cost several trillion dollars, but in the long run it would have been cheaper. Instead, we’re now in our HIGHEST one day test totals since this fucking mess started, and it is getting worse. We’re gonna be in a full blown depression by election day, schools will not be open, and we’ll be looking at a half million dead and a decimated medical system. And that’s not even going into all the people who are going to die from non-Covid causes because they couldn’t get a bypass or their lump was not detected or what not.

We’re so fucking stupid. And btw- schools are not going to be fucking open in the fall. And if they are, it won’t be safe.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Aleta
  • Another Scott
  • artem1s
  • azlib
  • Baud
  • Belafon
  • Bruce K
  • Cermet
  • Cheryl Rofer
  • Chetan Murthy
  • cmorenc
  • debbie
  • dww44
  • Emma from FL
  • Eric S.
  • Geo Wilcox
  • germy
  • gwangung
  • J.
  • Jinchi
  • Just Chuck
  • Kay
  • luc
  • mad citizen
  • Mai naem mobile
  • MomSense
  • natem
  • Nelle
  • opiejeanne
  • patrick II
  • PJ
  • PsiFighter37
  • Raoul Paste
  • S. Cerevisiae
  • SandyZ
  • satby
  • The Moar You Know
  • Tim C.
  • trnc
  • Wapiti
  • WaterGirl
  • West of the Rockies

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    67Comments

    1. 1.

      S. Cerevisiae

      They are counting on it killing mostly the poor, the brown, and the elderly who they see as useless eaters, I have read online wingnuts calling it “culling the herd “

      Reply
    2. 2.

      luc

      We will have school re-opening data from Europe and other places before the US schools are going to open.
      Obviously we have to assume that all common sense guidelines will be a lot harder to implement over here.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Bruce K

      When the gist of an overseas video call is “I miss you, but don’t come here because it’s not safe”, with “here” being the entire United States of America, that says something bad about how things are being managed here.

      I’m beyond rage, well into fury, and there are ugly parts of me that this crisis has exposed, and those ugly parts of me want blood. Or at least to see people rot in prison for their role in turning this crisis into an apocalyptic catastrophe.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Cermet

      And to think – this is a minor, tiny fraction of what the world will experience when AGL makes the equatorial regions uninhabital. But that is the future and untold millions yet to be born problem – not ours. Kinda gives a hint of the flavor of the disaster that we are leaving to future generations – including many living now.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Geo Wilcox

      If school can be held outdoors it might be safe with masks and distancing. If it has to be indoors it won’t matter how far apart or how many masks there are, it will NOT be safe.  Just look at several of the graphs made of actual infections in restaurants. People well over 6 feet away from the carrier got sick because they were in the direct line of the AC air flow.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      West of the Rockies

      Florida governor DeSantis looks a lot like a hairy Vladimir Putin:  same bland look of superiority, same squat, round face set with vaguely babyish features.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      debbie

      President Cole’s alternate plan sounds good, but it never would have happened. No one, but no one, can tell real ‘Muricans what to do. If they want to crowd themselves in to public places, their freedums say they can. Fuck, yeah!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      The Moar You Know

      We’re so fucking stupid. And btw- schools are not going to be fucking open in the fall. And if they are, it won’t be safe.

      We’d just be closing them again in October, with the added loss of at least 10% of the teaching force and several thousand dead kids.

      Bunch of hype going around about how NYC kept their schools and day care open.  They did keep some of it open, albeit under conditions which are not to be found in any typical public school in America (9 students per room and teachers with actual legit PPE).  They also lost about a hundred teachers to COVID, which no one wants to talk about except for their teacher’s union.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      PsiFighter37

      John, I think it would be a lot easier to sympathize with folks wanting to push to get schools reopened if you have kids yourself. It has NOT been easy taking care of an infant for 3.5 months and counting while working full time, and I can only imagine it is more stressful the older they get. The mental toll is very challenging. My wife and/or I have minor meltdowns every couple of weeks. I completely understand that we need to figure out a way to get schools open safely, but working parents are losing their minds.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Wapiti

      Echoing Cole’s point: effectively, everyone in the country had a job: limit the spread of the virus. The government should have “drafted” everyone and paid them. The essential workers go to work; the secondary workers stay home, because that’s the job.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      PsiFighter37

      @PsiFighter37: And I should note that the takeaway is that childcare really needs a big rethink. The answer should not be that one parent has to quit their job to keep themselves sane.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      debbie

      Well, this won’t help at all.

      The coronavirus has mutated in a way that might help the pathogen spread more easily, White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday.

      Research is underway to confirm the possible mutation and its implications, Fauci said, adding that “there’s a little dispute about it.” Viruses naturally mutate and scientists have previously said they have observed minor mutations in the coronavirus that have not impacted its ability to spread or cause disease in any significant way.

      The possible mutation that Fauci cited was reported on by investigators at Los Alamos National Laboratory in an article published by the journal Cell earlier Thursday. Virologists at Scripps Research in Florida also wrote about the mutation last month, saying it “enhances viral transmission.” It’s unclear when the mutation might have occurred.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Just Chuck

      I’m all for President Cole, but only after serving at least a term as VP in the Baud! administration.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      azlib

      Sadly, you are absolutley correct. We shutdown too late and opened up too early. Meanwhile here in AZ at least one gym is suing the state because our guv reclosed gyms among other places people congregate. Not helping the situation is a completely politicized and disfunctional federal response.

      The virus is in control now and magically thinking will not get us out of this mess.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Eric S.

      @gwangung: That’s the truth. I manage 9 women. We’ve been working from home since mid-March. Three have school age kids of various ages. Two more help care for grand kids. The company expects 100% productivity while people are working at home. I run as much interference as I can and give them as much leeway as I can but I’m still just the lowest level manager and I have to answer to my bosses.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      SandyZ

      It’s really college students who should not be back in person in August.  They are the ones crowding into bars and living in the same room with a stranger. The schools are desperate to get the full tuition and dorm fees.  And, football stadiums with even half fans is beyond ridiculous.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      PsiFighter37

      @J.:  Yep…it’s basically spot on. I am lucky because work has been very slow for me the past month, so I have been able to de-stress a bit and focus more on playtime with my kid. But it’s still a lot. And as for the wealthy…I think you have to be extremely wealthy to house a live-in nanny (for us in Manhattan, having someone commute in from the Bronx, Brooklyn, or NJ via public transit is adding on a ton of risk). We are fairly well off, but not to the extent where we can have the space to house another person to be in a ‘bubble’ with us.

      If this whole situation is not fixed by the start of next year, when our lease expiration is coming up, I think we will have to seriously consider finding a place that has considerably more space. Whether that means renting an apartment at a dirt-cheap rate (I have heard of Manhattan renewal rates going down by 25-30% in the current market), or finally taking the plunge and moving out of the city to the suburbs (and possibly have my wife’s parents move in with us to help out, as they are planning on retiring in the next year or two).

      On a Zoom with friends, I lamented that this feels like we are going to have a long amount of time of our lives basically stolen from us. I thought it might be months, but realistically – I think it’s going to be a year, if not longer, and the mental and psychological toll of all of this is going to be incalculable.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @debbie: Far too much is being made of this, because reporters like the scary word “mutation.” The fact is that tiny mutations occur in viruses all the time.

      NONE HAS BEEN SHOWN TO AFFECT THE VIRULENCE OF SARS-CoV-2 IN ANY WAY.

      A particular mutation, which has no other functional difference from other variants of the virus, is becoming the most prevalent. Nobody knows why. And yes, I am being repetitive.

      Here’s the important sentence from what you quoted:

      Viruses naturally mutate and scientists have previously said they have observed minor mutations in the coronavirus that have not impacted its ability to spread or cause disease in any significant way.

      It’s like having a blue virus and a yellow virus that aren’t different in any other way. The blue virus is becoming more prevalent for now.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      dww44

      @PsiFighter37: I heard about this side of the issue on NPR yesterday afternoon.  They interviewed a working Mom who’s sympathetic to the issues with re-opening but has had great difficulty providing consistent childcare for her 12 year old.  She only had one to worry about as well. Plus she was one of those “essential” service workers who doesn’t get paid a lot of money.

      My daughter and spouse are both high school teachers with 4 kids of their own.  They’ve been out of the classroom since mid March and have been told via email a few days ago that schools will reopen in just a month (early starts here in this red state).  She has mixed feelings about it.  Worried about everyone’s safety, including her own.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Eric S.

      Illinois has been doing a reasonably good job. We were slow to reopen. JB Pritzker and Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot have been more cautious than most. Yesterday, a downstate judge has ruled Pritzker’s stay at home order illegal. It’ll obviously be appealed but it’s examaple 1,253 of people deciding CV19 is not real / not a threat / less important than the almighty dollar.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Mai naem mobile

      The schools will open. What will happen is the wealthy and those with enough means  won’t send Jaxon and Muhriah to school. The black and brown kids whose expendable front line parents don’t have the luxury of keeping the kids at home will send their kids to school to spread the virus around to their parents and grandparents. Then when their parents die and the kids don’t do well in school, the schools will be blamed for doing a crappy job teaching leading to more public school funds being transferred to the private so called Christian schools that Jaxon and Muhriah will be attending .

      Reply
    29. 29.

      mad citizen

      @Bruce K: Bruce, I’m right there with you.  I have posted here a couple times the shorter version, which is that at this moment the United States is a failed state.

      I don’t know about the school issue, but if they are all going to be home, I wonder what would happen for the future if all we did is taught them a shitload of human history (maybe grades 7 +; don’t want to destroy innocence and all that) and told them about the problems facing them and any future humans.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      opiejeanne

      Washington state set a new record yesterday: 716 new cases. That doesn’t sound like a lot, but three weeks ago we were dipping below 200 a day and thought we were seeing it decline, but there were idiots who kept going out without masks and doing stupid things in large groups. The only good news is that the death rate has gone down to single digits, with two days of no one dying of COVID-19 (as far as we know). WA has done over half a million tests now, and we are a “small” population state, with 7, 600,000 people living here.  That only took six months.

      Governor Inslee has announced an emergency and as of July 7, all businesses will enforce mask wearing. No more of this “management won’t let us say anything to them” bullshit, and the masks have to cover the mouth AND THE NOSE.

      Do I sound a little cranky? I think I might be.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Kay

      Not to be a jerk, but if you haven’t been following this politically you may not know what it’s about.

      They have to open schools. They know they have to open schools. What this is about is working to get the resources to open schools safely- and I know it won’t be “safe”, but as safely as possible in a risk/harm analysis that also includes the harm to children from not having schools open.

      Randi Weingarten
      @rweingarten
      ·14h
      We have a plan to reopen. We want to reopen. Kids need to have school. But it has to be safe 4 kids & teachers. What we’re waiting on is for Mitch McConnell to have a vote on funding to reopen schools.

      Dana Goldstein is exactly right and she’s one of the FEW (as in maybe TWO) reporters who understand public schools and has been following this daily since the schools closed. She’s really good. She knows what she’s talking about.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      MomSense

      My kid is not going back to school.  His school has already said that even if they can open for physical attendance, students have the option of continuing with remote education.

      There is no way schools will be safe here once the heat is turned on.  Just like Air Conditioning spreads Covid, heating systems will do the same.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Jinchi

      @PsiFighter37: I can only imagine it is more stressful the older they get.

      It gets more stressful when they learn how to walk, but gets easier once they stop trying to eat everything they can pick up.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Raoul Paste

      When I saw this post title “we’re going to fucking do this aren’t we? “, I thought it would be about the fireworks at Mount Rushmore

      It just shows how much is screwed up

      Reply
    36. 36.

      WaterGirl

      @Cheryl Rofer:  My understanding is that they are saying that the new mutation spreads more easily, which I take to mean that it is more contagious.  Even though the symptoms are not any worse/different with this new version, being about to spread more easily is a big Joe Biden deal.

      No?

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Belafon

      A “huge” amount of how are economy works is built around the daycare feature of school. Both parents can work if needed.

      The problem with your hypothetical “President Cole” vision is that you would need all of it for any of it to work. My youngest is 15. We did the last two months of the last school year at home, and he was a job for me after work. Our school system went into teaching via homework, and sometimes I had to fill in the teaching, and had to make sure everything got turned in. This year, he got moved to the top band, and may not experience it.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Another Scott

      Diane Ravitch (from June 13):

      The coronavirus has caused incalculable harm to millions of people. Two million people have been infected. More than 100,000 have died. The death toll increases daily. The scientific response to the pandemic—close down the economy—caused additional harm, with most economic activity halted, millions of people out of work, businesses Closed, livelihoods lost. The economic shutdown caused a dramatic decline in state revenues, which means less funding for schools. As schools plan to reopen, classes must be smaller, more nurses and healthcare workers are needed, and costs will rise, to keep students and staff safe.

      How can schools cut costs while costs are rising? They can’t.

      Three scholars—Bruce D. Baker, Mark Weber, and Drew Aitchinson—propose four specific steps that are needed to enable schools to weather the collapse of state revenues due to the global pandemic.

      The first of these is a federal aid package. Without federal aid, schools cannot reopen safely, cannot reduce class sizes, and cannot provide the care that students and staff need.

      Congress will have to decide whether it is willing to invest in the nation’s children and their teachers. And in our shared future.

      We know how to re-open the schools.  We know what it will take.

      The GOP is, as usual, refusing (as much as possible) to do what is necessary – especially for states and localities.

      We have to vote the monsters out.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Kay

      If you keep insisting schools can’t open here is what is going to happen- schools will open, but they will do it without the 2 months of lead time and (especially) additional funding they NEED.

      So choose. But I would suggest that lobbying to keep schools closed is 100% counterproductive and will not get you where you want to go.

      Democrats in the House have been great. They have been hitting this every day. What we need now are Democrats in the Senate and Joe Biden to jump onboard.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      artem1s

      we could open schools in the states where the virus is waining, provided we follow the models developed in Europe and Asia.  IF we were opening school.  But unfortunately  ‘open the schools’  means I MUST HAVE FOOTBALL to the deplorables in the Red states.  They are already presently spreading the plague during summer practice.  So yes, the plans to reopen schools and campuses come fall will probably have to be put on hold for many states.  And the majority of students will have to lose their educations for another year all because of a few dozen students in football are obviously the only important thing happening in public and state schools.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Chetan Murthy

      In any choice between working parents’ sanity, their pocketbooks, career goals, etc, etc, etc,

       

      and teachers’ LIVES

       

      it should be obvious which is more important.  It shouldn’t need to even been spelled-out.

       

      Jesus.  Really.

      You wanna make it possible for schools to reopen?  Then find a way to get everybody to wear a mask in public.  Everybody.  Everybody.  Find a way to close every single nonessential business until we squash this bug everywhere in the country.  And if that’s impossible to do, then perhaps reflect on the fact that there are tradeoffs in life when we can’t get everything we want.  And our comfort shouldn’t come at the cost of other people *lives*.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Kay

      @Belafon:

      Also, and I say this as a big backer of public schools and a public school parent, if you want political support for public schools to collapse, tell parents they all have to go back to work but no school employees will. We gotta work together. It’s not parents here and schools over there. We need each other.

      We can help them get the funds they need to open. Parents in all 50 states are a powerful political constituency. It’s about 100 million people.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Nelle

      @gwangung: My son was ordered back to work in person.   The boss was upset that my son’s one and two year old daughters ran through the background of a Zoom meeting,  though there are no productivity issues.  My son can see, via Facebook, that his young coworkers are hitting the bars.   No masks in the office and my son is mocked for asking for physical distance.  He’s sending out job applications.  And this may be the real benefit of us moving here last year, though as grandparents who are 69 and 76, there’s a limit of physical stamina in childcare.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      cmorenc

      Western nations have robustly recovered successfully from far worse economic disasters than the immense economic pain the US is / will suffer from CV.  West Germany recovered from the devastation inflicted from the literal rubble of its military defeat in WW2 (or WW1 as well, for that matter).  And so shall we – which fact is still no excuse whatever for the exponentially greater hardship it will involve in the US because of leadership that is not only grossly incompetent, but pathologically malevolent as well (additional negative adjectives also fit, but you get the point without need of a comprehensive list).

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Mai naem mobile

      @azlib: Scottsdale did arrest the owner under a misdemeanor charge. The clip of the guy on teevee had him in the gym in front of the bikes/ellipticals with the clients obviously not social distancing.  I also saw a blurb about State of AZ pulling the liquor license of Lifetime Fitness(different gym.) I honestly didn’t know gyms had liquor licenses.  Also too, I saw a blurb about the State of AZ talking about pulling the license of a Tempe bar which had let several employees continue working after testing positive for COVID.  Apparently requiring people to stop working at a bar who have COVID is not expressly written into Maricopa County’s health regs. Oh, and Donny doesn’t have to worry about the border wall on the Arizona side because the Mexican state of Sonora is tightening their requirements for going over to curtail the spread of COVID. Pretty soon Americans are not going to be welcome in the DRC.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Jinchi

      @Kay:  What this is about is working to get the resources to open schools safely

      Exactly. Schools will have to reopen, eventually. Many parents literally cannot stay home and children need an education. Schools need to plan now more than ever if it’s to be done safely. It’s up to our political leaders to make sure this pandemic is under control before that happens. They have about about 8 weeks before the school year starts. That’s more than enough time for a competent nation to get things under control. We’ve seen it in most countries across the world.

      I know we’re stuck with Trump and the Republicans right now, but unless President Cole get’s his plan passed in the next few weeks, we’re going to have to deal with it.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Baud

      Via Biden’s Twitter feed.

      Florida State just barred many employees from caring for kids while working remotely. Moms ask: ‘What am I supposed to do?’

      Withcoronavirus cases surging in Florida, it might not be safe to send kids back to schools and daycares

      Reply
    50. 50.

      natem

      @Kay: People want schools to reopen in the Fall, not just the “REOPEN THE COUNTRY!1!!1” idiots. It’s a big topic in my household, too, even though we’re fortunate enough that one parent earns enough income that the other can home-school. But let me tell you, home-schooling is hard work! If there is a silver lining out of this, it’s that parents will appreciate teachers.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      cmorenc

      @Wapiti:

      The government should have “drafted” everyone and paid them. The essential workers go to work; the secondary workers stay home, because that’s the job.

      IDEA! The secondary workers staying home could all work as bloggers!

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Kay

      Schools have some advantages over other entities in infection control. For one thing they have as stable an consistent a population in the building as one could ask for- that’s test, track and trace. They have elaborate records on each and every person in the building and can reach their families with a kind of police power- public schools can bar entry to sick kids – they do it every day for other infectious diseases and they can reach a whole infected family. They have the ability to order children to follow school rules in a way that simply doesn’t apply to adults, no matter what one or another wingnut governor is doing. Their power to put in rules on “health and safety” is much more expansive than a lot of other entities. They are given wide discretion there.

      They also have really consistent staffing. They could put the employees who are most at risk in positions that allow for more protections because there WILL be a vaccine- it isn’t permanent. One of the things our school is looking at is putting the most at risk staff on the remote learning end, but for small group tutoring, not classes. There’s a recognition that the kids have lost ground and will need extra help.

      We can do this. We WILL do this. The only question is if it we will do it with additional funding and smart planning or if we will just patch some garbage together and ship it out the last 2 weeks.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      germy

      When did basic science become political?

      Masks keep people safe from COVID. The climate is changing due to human action. When the environment is dirty, it’s bad for our health.

      None of these statements should be controversial.

      — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) July 2, 2020

      Reply
    58. 58.

      The Moar You Know

       

       If there is a silver lining out of this, it’s that parents will appreciate teachers.

      @natem:  Absolutely is not happening.  I see parents and school boards treating teachers as they do supermarket baggers; “get the fuck back in the hole and I don’t give a shit if you die.”

      Main difference is that supermarket baggers aren’t locked in airtight rooms with their customers for seven hours a day, and most have been provided reasonable PPE.  None of that is in the offing for teachers.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      patrick II

      @debbie:

      I have read two things about that possible mutation: 1. it spreads easier, 2. it it not quite as deadly.

      Our infection rates are skyrocketing, but deaths may have not been (so far) at the same high rate.  They can’t tell for sure yet since the early days had so many deaths among people in elderly care, and now more young people are getting it and aren’t as ill.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Kay

      @natem:

      People want schools to reopen in the Fall

      Because they think their kids are being harmed, and they are. I love public schools – I value them- but if public schools abandon parents in this crisis it will be really difficult for me to defend them.

      They have to show up for us, and we have to show up for them, by getting them what they need. They need a lot, and they are going to need much, much more once states start gutting budgets. We can’t do this without each other.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      trnc

      @Cheryl Rofer: But it isn’t just the reporter saying the word “mutation,” and the discussion is about a trait that is clearly important, not something benign per your example.

      “The data is showing there’s a single mutation that makes the virus be able to replicate better and maybe have high viral loads,” Fauci said in an interview with The Journal of the American Medical Association’s Dr. Howard Bauchner. “We don’t have a connection to whether an individual does worse with this or not; it just seems that the virus replicates better and may be more transmissible.”

      Obviously, there’s a lot of wiggle room there, so it might turn out to be nothing, but coming from Fauci, I don’t think we should just blow it off.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Belafon

      @Chetan Murthy:

      In any choice between working parents’ sanity, their pocketbooks, career goals, etc, etc, etc,

       

      This misses the exact point that some parents need the daycare that school provides so that they can support a family.

      Until we get people in office that are willing to make the changes necessary to allow a family to survive with one parent not working – and realize that some families only have one parent – we have to deal with the realities of right now.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Kay

      It’s also not true that “no one” is talking about this. I listened to an hour and a half of discussion in the Michigan statehouse where even Republicans were advocating for federal rescue funds for schools. They know schools are essential.

      The Democrats in the House have been stellar. They’re looking at all kinds of things including federal upgrades of mechanical systems- HVAC- to mitigate transmission that way. That’s what the Big Three are doing- they’re using everything at once to keep employees from getting sick.  If we can do it for making a truck we can do it in a school.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      The Moar You Know

      They could put the employees who are most at risk in positions that allow for more protections because there WILL be a vaccine- it isn’t permanent.

      @Kay:  There are quite a few viral diseases that we’ve been fighting now for over a hundred years that we have not been able to develop vaccines for.  Signs are hopeful for this one – but any reputable virologist will tell you it is absolutely not guaranteed.  And the people saying we will have one by next year are just plain wrong.

      (I’m being too kind.  Most of them are flat-out lying)

      Reply
    67. 67.

      satby

      @Kay: schools will open, but they will do it without the 2 months of lead time and (especially) additional funding they NEED.

      That’s what’s going to happen anyway. And that’s not even taking into account the hundreds to thousands of teachers and students who won’t return until the pandemic is more under control.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.