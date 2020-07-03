This made me want to scream:

1. Right now, the main problem with every plan to reopen schools safely is lack of money to implement it well. I will be writing more about this in coming weeks. A massive infusion is likely needed from a variety of public and private sources, national and local. — Dana Goldstein (@DanaGoldstein) July 2, 2020

Not to pick on Dana, who is just answering a question related to the safe reopening. My problem, though, is WE SHOULDN’T EVEN BE TALKING ABOUT REOPENING FUCKING SCHOOLS. The pandemic is nowhere near even remotely under control. Honestly the last thing we should be focusing on right now is re-opening anything.

It’s so god damned frustrating. These idiots have spent the last five months obsessing about the fucking economy when the solution was simple- END THE PANDEMIC and THE ECONOMY WILL BE FIXED (well, not fixed, but back to where it was before the pandemic). The economy didn’t crash because of external reasons, we shut the fucking thing down. Now, though, that the virus has spiraled out of control because we spent all our time focusing on jobs and the market, we have no good options.

Five months ago, we had a very good chance. President Cole would have given every family 75% of their income a month for six months, and given those without an income 1500 a month, ramped up testing and contact tracing and ppe production, and told everyone to stay the fuck home. It would have cost several trillion dollars, but in the long run it would have been cheaper. Instead, we’re now in our HIGHEST one day test totals since this fucking mess started, and it is getting worse. We’re gonna be in a full blown depression by election day, schools will not be open, and we’ll be looking at a half million dead and a decimated medical system. And that’s not even going into all the people who are going to die from non-Covid causes because they couldn’t get a bypass or their lump was not detected or what not.

We’re so fucking stupid. And btw- schools are not going to be fucking open in the fall. And if they are, it won’t be safe.