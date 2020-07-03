So–it’s been a strange day, week, month, year…hell, a long strange trip, it has been.

I’ve been having a tougher than usual time–part of my cycle, in which the dive into work to ward off the current evil in all its forms relaxes just a bit, and all the rage, fear, and bitter sorrow rushes back in all at once. I’m guessing I’m not alone in that dynamic.

John’s post below didn’t help. I’m dreading what’s going to happen with the biggest industry in my damn-near-one-industry town shudders back into operation in about six weeks. We seem likely to see the return of some large fraction of the ~140,000 college students who usually show up in greater Boston, and as many of our universities and colleges draw on national pools, this is going to be fun, in exactly the opposite sense usually meant by that word. My personal good news is that I’m on sabbatical (long planned) in the fall, but my colleagues and friends are not–and the risks imposed by a resumption of on-campus activity aren’t confined to the young and self-presumptively immortal.

So it was that this rendition of a familiar song hit me in all kinds of strange ways when I encountered it for the first time early this week. Been listening to it at least once a day since. It’s just mesmerizing to me, and beautiful, and so damn sad. And I miss David Bowie. Enjoy:



Over to y’all. Open thread, though if I may suggest a theme: what are y’all doing to recenter when some large or small evil or absurdity throws you off your meta-stable equilibrium?

Also: what is it with semi-retired middle-age-and-up white guy celebrities and the beards of the prophets?