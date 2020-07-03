Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Music / Weird And Wonderful And Just A Bit Heartbreaking (Musical Respite)

Weird And Wonderful And Just A Bit Heartbreaking (Musical Respite)

So–it’s been a strange day, week, month, year…hell, a long strange trip, it has been.

I’ve been having a tougher than usual time–part of my cycle, in which the dive into work to ward off the current evil in all its forms relaxes just a bit, and all the rage, fear, and bitter sorrow rushes back in all at once.  I’m guessing I’m not alone in that dynamic.

John’s post below didn’t help. I’m dreading what’s going to happen with the biggest industry in my damn-near-one-industry town shudders back into operation in about six weeks. We seem likely to see the return of some large fraction of the ~140,000 college students who usually show up in greater Boston, and as many of our universities and colleges draw on national pools, this is going to be fun, in exactly the opposite sense usually meant by that word. My personal good news is that I’m on sabbatical (long planned) in the fall, but my colleagues and friends are not–and the risks imposed by a resumption of on-campus activity aren’t confined to the young and self-presumptively immortal.

So it was that this rendition of a familiar song hit me in all kinds of strange ways when I encountered it for the first time early this week. Been listening to it at least once a day since. It’s just mesmerizing to me, and beautiful, and so damn sad. And I miss David Bowie.  Enjoy:

 
Over to y’all. Open thread, though if I may suggest a theme: what are y’all doing to recenter when some large or small evil or absurdity throws you off your meta-stable equilibrium?

Also: what is it with semi-retired middle-age-and-up white guy celebrities and the beards of the prophets?

 

 

 

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2. 2.

      HumboldtBlue

      I’m in no way semi-retired but I wore a Santa beard for about three years, in fact, it’s my DL photo from 2015.

      My niece could never understand how I had a huge bushy snow-white beard and dark brown hair.

      I just got tired of shaving while on vacation and let the chin-fro grow and it looked remarkably like Mr. Stipe’s. I technically haven’t shaved with a razor since last summer but I keep the stubble close.

      And I am thankful that neither I nor my cat have to return to school in the fall.

    5. 5.

      CaseyL

      I just watched Hamilton, and it was even better than I expected.  That’s seeing it on a computer screen; I can’t imagine what it would be like to see in person.  I’d probably be a soggy mess.

      What do I do to re-center when rage gets me?  Something I learned years ago, in order to avoid throwing large heavy objects at my boss: get up, take some deep breaths, and go for a walk.  Just get away for enough time to calm down again.

      (Deep breathing is under-rated, BTW.  I think there’s something about a big infusion of oxygen that simply slows down one’s pulse and relaxes the muscles.  It’s not magic, it’s physiology.  But it sure seems like magic.)

    6. 6.

      evap

      At my private R-1 university in the south, the current plan is to have a mix of online and in-person classes in the fall with some students in the dorms.   The plan is for in-person classes to be taught with students in masks and socially distanced, faculty behind a clear barrier and wearing a face shield.  I was planning to teach one in-person class and one online.   Given what is happening with COVID in my state, I’m expecting that this plan will be scrapped and we will go to 100% online.   I’m not looking forward to it.

      All of my life I have been an upbeat, happy person, but even my “happy gene” can’t cope with what’s happening in the U.S. and in the world.

    7. 7.

      JPL

      Tomorrow I’m grilling some ribs, and watching Hamilton again. That’s about as much as I can take this holiday.

      Reply
      Leto

      Also: what is it with semi-retired middle-age-and-up white guy celebrities and the beards of the prophets?

      So I’m fully retired, at 44, and after having to shave constantly for the past 30 years (yes, I’ve been shaving since I was 14 and my ROTC instructor made me)… it’s liberating. I’m going to say that it’s probably the same feeling that a woman has when she doesn’t have to shave her legs/pits anymore. Or just doesn’t want to. After letting it get to ridiculous lengths, I whacked it back to a reasonable long length stubble and keep it neat and tidy, but fuck I just don’t want to shave anymore. Sometimes I get an itch and I break out my nice shaving kit, shave it all off, but let the cycle begin anew.

      Maybe it’s also a generational thing? My grandfather shaved every day. My dad is basically the same. Me? Nah. My kid: he does while he’s in the Air Force, but during his 2 month COVID lock down, he went full cave bear. So he’ll probably be another Nah. BUT! Hit me again in, say, 10 years. Who knows?

    9. 9.

      eddie blake

      i was CRUSHED when bowie died of cancer. i’d seen him more times live than any other performer.

      good god, that man had TALENT.

      that’s an awesome tune, one of my favorites.

    10. 10.

      Leto

      @JPL: Avalune and I just finished Hamilton a little while ago. Fucking superb! I wish that I had this during my high school history classes. Kids don’t know how lucky they are! #uphillbothways

    11. 11.

      satby

      I’m surrounded by morons refusing to wear masks in red Indiana, but at least the circle of people I loosely associate with wears them. I’ve become a huge fan of naps ☺, especially since we’re having a heat wave. I heartily recommend them.

    12. 12.

      Tom Levenson

      @evap: I may do a post on this, just to collect plans from the multitude of academics on the blog, but MIT is pushing hard to minimize in-person interation. Any class and anything else that can be done online must be. No more than 60% UGs back in campus housing, and likely much less. Lots of testing.

      MA has been improving, though we seem to be stalled at low but persistent numbers for new cases, deaths, and positivity rate. (Hospitalizations are ticking down, however, with still some pressure on ICUs.) When you bring back even a fraction of a national/international studen population, I just don’t know what will happen. Very glad to be off next term.

    13. 13.

      joel hanes

      two strategies for coping :

      1. Think about ways to help or comfort someone else, and do one of those things.

      2.

      “The best thing for being sad,” replied Merlin, beginning to puff and blow, “is to learn something. That’s the only thing that never fails.  You may grow old and trembling in your anatomies, you may lie awake at night listening to the disorder of your veins, you may miss your only love, you may see the world about you devastated by evil lunatics, or know your honour trampled in the sewers of baser minds. There is only one thing for it then — to learn.  Learn why the world wags and what wags it.  That is the only thing which the mind can never exhaust, never alienate, never be tortured by, never fear or distrust, and never dream of regretting.  Learning is the only thing for you.  Look what a lot of things there are to learn.”
      — T.H. White, “The Once and Future King

    16. 16.

      Villago Delenda Est

      What is it with semi-retired middle-age-and-up white guy stars and the beards of the prophets?

      I blame Thor.

    17. 17.

      Cheryl Rofer

      I ordered some things online today and picked some of them up at Target and Office Depot. Well done, at both places.

      Every time I go to the store, I almost cry for what we’ve lost. It will be back someday, but we cannot predict when.

      I find the Aria from Bach’s Goldberg Variations very comforting. I play it when I particularly need comforting. Keeping with the piano is generally satisfying, but that one is particularly comforting.

    20. 20.

      trollhattan

      Can we get a welfare check on Amir?

      Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp took issue with questions from the media as he defended the new champions’ approach to their 4-0 defeat by Manchester City.

      “If you want to lead the story in the direction that we were not focused on that game, then do it,” an irritated Klopp told Sky Sports.

      “I saw a brilliant attitude. I saw fight. We didn’t behave like somebody who became champions a week ago.”

      The defeat was only Liverpool’s second of the Premier League season.

      City’s defeat by Chelsea in their previous league game on 25 June had handed Liverpool an unassailable lead at the top of the table and ensured their first top-flight title in 30 years.

      Images and video of the Liverpool players partying together, while in joint isolation at a team hotel, were posted on social media.
      –BBC

    21. 21.

      NotMax

      Tiny spark of glee.

      Ordered on June 20, have since been checking the tracking number for a package containing a replacement flessenlikker. To no avail; every check led to a dead end and it seemed to have absconded to limbo.

      Until five minutes ago, when contrary to all previous information – including yesterday – it is listed as on the truck for delivery to this address today.

    24. 24.

      NotMax

      @Leto

      As have been saying since my teens, there’s a host of other things I’d rather do in the morning than attack my face with a sharp object.

      ;)

    26. 26.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @joel hanes:

      The quote from White is one I hang onto too. “Learn something.” I feel better every time.

      We just finished watching Hamilton too. I feel drained

      ETA: There’s something relevant to that fact that Act 1 of Hamilton is about war, but it’s Act 2, about the politics of the following years, that’s the real downer.

    27. 27.

      Azelie

      I think Ashes to Ashes may be my favorite Bowie song, and I love Michael Stipe being the beautiful weirdo he is in this rendition of it.

      I’m at a big state uni in a state that’s definitely going in the wrong direction. We’re doing remote teaching or hybrid for all but the smallest classes.  I’m trying to use this as an opportunity to really think about what is essential in my big survey class and what I’ve kept in because of habit. My optimistic approach (which isn’t necessarily natural for me – I identify strongly with Eeyore) is to try to find technological strategies that I can use in some future world where we’re meeting face to face, especially ways to have small group interaction in the giant lecture class I teach once a year.

    29. 29.

      Wag

      What an amazing version of that song.

       

      What an amazing version of that song.

       

      And I agree. What the heck is up with Michael Stipe, David Letterman, and John Stewart?

    32. 32.

      JPL

      @Cheryl Rofer: Our Publix still has rolls of empty shelves.   Since GA is going the way of FL and TX, I’m going to rearrange my freezer and see what I need for the next month.   The pantries are full and I have been relying on Amazon a lot.   So much for shopping local.

    33. 33.

      Robby-D

      @Tom Levenson: I just wanted to wish you (and everyone else here) the best.

      Things will ultimately be ok for the vast majority of people – bumpier than it should, and unfortunately not ok for too many. The one thing that can keep us sane is focusing on what we have control over.  Not whether schools re-open, but whether our kids are in them and who we interact with who may be. Not whether Trump is president today, but whether he still is in 2021. Not what crimes he has committed, but whether we push for those in power to investigate and prosecute. Not whether he gets away with it, but whether we learn from this to strengthen the systems and protections so a second Trump would do far less damage.

      Happy 4th tomorrow everyone! Stay safe! The best of health to your body, mind, heart and soul!

    36. 36.

      Miss Bianca

      Wow, unexpectedly lovely version of that song, tho’ I have to admit that I found Michael Stipe’s physical tics even more distracting than his beard.

      As for me, the antics of my doggoes are helping me cope. It’s just impossible to give in to melancholy completely when Watson and Roxy are doing their thang.

      Also, too, the antics of online doggoes like Olive and Mabel. Apparently I’m far from the only one – Andrew Cotter has a new book coming out starring Olive and Mabel!

    37. 37.

      Aleta

      re: return to college

      (NYT) Thousands of instructors at American colleges and universities have told administrators in recent days that they are unwilling to resume in-person classes because of the pandemic. … A Cornell University survey of its faculty found that about one-third were “not interested in teaching classes in person,” one-third were “open to doing it if conditions were deemed to be safe,” and about one-third were “willing and anxious to teach in person,” said Michael Kotlikoff, Cornell’s provost.  Faculty members at institutions including Penn State, the University of Illinois, Notre Dame and the State University of New York have signed petitions complaining that they are not being consulted and are being pushed back into classrooms too fast.

      At Penn State, an open letter signed by more than 1,000 faculty members demands that the university “affirm the autonomy of instructors in deciding whether to teach classes, attend meetings and hold office hours remotely, in person or in some hybrid mode.” The letter also asks for faculty members to be able to change their mode of teaching at any time, and not to be obligated to disclose personal health information as a condition of teaching online.

    38. 38.

      RSA

      what are y’all doing to recenter when some large or small evil or absurdity throws you off your meta-stable equilibrium?

      Several years ago I read a popular science piece about the neuroscience of happiness, and one of the recommendations stuck with me: Think about what I’m grateful for.

      It works for me. Not right away, after a big downer of an event, but when I’m ready to think about feeling better.

    40. 40.

      Kristine

      Loved Bowie since those first videos appeared over here, either on Don Kirshner’s Rock Concert or The Midnight Special. 1973. Damn. Still miss him. I used to pick up copies of New Musical Express at a St Pete record store when I would accompany my dad on his VA hospital visits, just to keep up with the latest news.

      The beard isn’t Michael’s best look, but it’s a good cover.

    42. 42.

      RSA

      @Aleta:

      An open letter from Georgia Tech faculty:

      … re-opening plans at Georgia Tech have been shaped based on guidance from outside the Institute, and with limited input from the faculty who are being asked to carry out these plans. We are alarmed to see the Board of Regents and the University System of Georgia mandating procedures that do not follow science-based evidence, increase the health risks to faculty, students, and staff, and interfere with nimble decision-making necessary to prepare and respond to Covid-19 infection risk.

    43. 43.

      Yutsano

      @Leto: I have yet to meet a Marine who didn’t go full Gandalf as soon as he got out. And some of the beards get epic. My friend Joe has gone all out in keeping his pointed. He does trim it.

      The only exception is the ongoing project, But he A) just got out and B) works security so he thinks he has to look professional. I don’t care. He’s cute without it. :P

    44. 44.

      JPL

      A young man has been walking my dog, since he was in third grade.  He’s suppose to enter his first year of high school and they decided to home school him, but not for the reasons that you might think.  They believe the virus is just over hyped and refuse to let him wear a mask.   I just found out and no longer let him help me weed even from a distance, but now I wondering about the dog walk.

      There is little evidence of spread and I do clean everything touched including the gate handle.   I’m wondering if using a baby wipe on the dog would help.   If not, I’m going to really hurt someone’s feelings.  I hate this shit..   The dog walker was excited because he figured out a way he could be in band and orchestra and now he has none.

    46. 46.

      Geminid

      I’ve been knocking off work at  2pm, going home and reading civil war history. When I’m not been messing with this damn blog.    And it’s been hot, so I’m trying to stay hydrated. Hydration mix: cool water, lemon juice, and sea salt.

    48. 48.

      Aleta

      what are y’all doing to recenter

      Was doing semi-OK with that, surprisingly, but for the last two weeks it seems like I’ve stopped ability to recover.

      Hog Island Maine Audubon camera on a pair  of ospreys and their eggs.  (Soothing ocean scene.)  You can see both osprey at about 1h40 m back rn.    For contrast, one of the other live cams on that page is an osprey nest in Montana.

    49. 49.

      joel hanes

      @JPL:

      Spread of the virus on touch surfaces does not seem to be a major vector.   Maybe minor.   Dogs are not implicated (cats may be; they can get it).

      If you’re going to obsess, obsess about exhalations, especially unmasked, especially recent, especially strangers.

    50. 50.

      Catherine D.

      @Aleta: I work at Cornell and am not looking forward to the return of the walking petri dishes. When I’m at work, I have wear mask, gloves, and surgical gown. Do not see compliance from students.

