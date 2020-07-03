Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This Blog Goes to 11…

Reality always wins in the end.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

This blog will pay for itself.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

The revolution will be supervised.

The Math Demands It!

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

All your base are belong to Tunch.

How has Obama failed you today?

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

This is how realignments happen…

Also, too.

I personally stopped the public option…

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

You are here: Home / Politics / Domestic Politics / Senior Moment (Open Thread)

Senior Moment (Open Thread)

by | 61 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Trump has white power golf cart paraders locked up, but this CNN analysis of senior citizen sentiment in Florida echoes much of the anecdotal evidence I’ve been hearing from local elders:

Here in Florida, people 65 and older made up 21% of the vote in 2016. Trump won that group by 17 points over Hillary Clinton. But now, one poll after another shows Joe Biden either tied — or with an edge — among senior citizens in key battleground states and nationally…

The worries over losing the senior vote come as coronavirus cases climb nationwide, four months before the general election. And here in Florida, summertime signs of anxiety are plentiful, as a record-setting 10,109 cases were reported Thursday. The administration’s handling of the crisis was raised again and again during interviews with older voters — a group more vulnerable to serious illness from coronavirus — here this week. Several people pointed to the pandemic as only their latest disappointment of the Trump presidency, with some using words like “embarrassment” and “laughing stock to the world” to describe their view of the President.

I’ve had a sense for a while now that Trump’s clown act abroad is a sore spot, especially with older voters who grew up thinking of America as “exceptional” and respected around the world. The bungled coronavirus response brings our current low and chaotic state into sharp relief.

Also, as we’ve mused in comments for weeks, the Trump campaign’s decision to portray Biden as an addled, incoherent old man is dumb on three levels: 1) it’s a better description of Trump than Biden, 2) Biden vaporizes the premise when he speaks more clearly and intelligently than Trump, which is every time Biden speaks, and 3), Trump and Biden’s fellow seniors find it offensive:

The airwaves are filled with political ads here in Florida, including a Trump campaign commercial that questions Biden’s fitness for office. That spot did not sit well with Democrats here like Joyce Monahan, a retired professor.

“Trump is not that much younger, but in the case of Joe Biden, his inherent wisdom and his desire to surround himself with the best people is clear. He’s already said Anthony Fauci is coming with him,” she said with an air of excitement in her voice. “This is the wrong place to talk about age!”

Ya think?

Nothing is ever in the bag, and we have to expect every dirty trick in the book. Anything is possible, with the exception of Trump suddenly growing into the job, taking decisive action to manage our many problems and acting like the president of ALL Americans rather than just the white power golf cart people. But right now, the bloated orange turd is circling the drain.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Aleta
  • Alison Rose
  • Another Scott
  • Betty Cracker
  • Cameron
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • cope
  • debbie
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • Eunicecycle
  • FlipYrWhig
  • Hoodie
  • Jeffro
  • JPL
  • Kay
  • Ken
  • MattF
  • mmolleur
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • p.a.
  • raven
  • rikyrah
  • Ruckus
  • Salty Sam
  • SFAW
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • skerry
  • Spanky
  • Tom Levenson
  • TS (the original)
  • waspuppet
  • yellowdog

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    61Comments

    1. 1.

      debbie

      I assume if she were alive in 2016, my mother would have voted for Trump along with her sons. I know she would have changed her mind by now, but I doubt my brothers ever will, if only to face-save that they had never been wrong.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Cameron

      I live in an Old-Fart-Land place, just north of SRQ. I have seen no Trump yard signs; the vehicles carrying Trump stickers appear (insofar as I can see) to be populated with Youngs who exit their vehicles on all fours. I think Biden will take FL, but the bullshit with the ex-con vote doesn’t help.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Hoodie

      It’s fun to watch incompetent boobs like Kushner and Parscale vaporize Trump’s campaign funds. It’s becoming pretty clear they bought their own bullshit from 2016. Trump’s standing with seniors in 2016 may be somewhat like the 2016 Bernie boomlet in that it was more based on Clinton hatred than actual popularity of Trump or Bernie. In the case of this age cohort, they were steeped in decades of demonization of the Clintons (the vast majority of which was not Clinton’s fault). Not as effective against Handsome Joe.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Wasn’t that a common compliant from the Elders about Obama, he wasn’t respectful enough?

      I was skeptical at first but, the Democrats seem to be threading the needle of finding a candidate sufficiently white and ossified enough not trigger white snowflakes but yet open to new ways of doing things so we get some shit done.  Then again, heck if Biden is boring as all F for the next four years that would be a vast improvement over Trump.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      yellowdog

      I’m afraid that DeSatan will still find a way to carry the state for the shitgibbon using compromised voting machines, voter suppression and killing off the olds and anyone non-White. He is too far up the shitgibbon’s ass to do anything else.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      SFAW

      From the article:

      “He blew it,” Dudley said, not mincing words as he assessed Trump’s first term. “We were so excited in the beginning. A businessman to run our country like a business and it hasn’t happened.”

      He’s running the country EXACTLY the way he ran his businesses: driving them into the ground, while making sure he grifts as much as he can.

      If you weren’t such a moron, “retired banker” Dudley, you would have seen that

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Another Scott

      +1

      Repost:

      Off all the bad polling numbers for Trump his fall among seniors is the most important. They move slowly in polling and are not real swingy once they make their mind up. Without seniors going GOP the Congressional losses could be historic downballot. Everything is in play.

      — Ben Tribbett (@notlarrysabato) June 16, 2020

      Make it so!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      MattF

      It’s a fact that Trump has managed to alienate a remarkably wide variety of demographic groups. The other side of this fact is that he has, quite deliberately, narrowed his appeal down to ever-more explicit racism. MIchelle Goldberg notes that Republican blindness about this gets ridiculous:

      A lot of Republicans are acting puzzled about Donald Trump’s re-election pitch. “He has no message,” one Republican source told Reuters. “He needs to articulate why he wants a second term,” said another. Some have expressed hope that Trump would find a way to become less polarizing, as if polarization were not the raison d’être of his presidency.

      It’s hard to know if Republicans like this are truly naïve or if they’re just pretending so they don’t have to admit what a foul enterprise they’re part of. Because Trump does indeed have a re-election message, a stark and obvious one. It is “white power.”

      Reply
    10. 10.

      SFAW

      @yellowdog:

      I’m afraid that DeSatan will still find a way to carry the state for the shitgibbon using compromised voting machines, voter suppression and killing off the olds and anyone non-White. He is too far up the shitgibbon’s ass to do anything else.

      Not that I think they’d ever do it, but I wish the various non-RWMF newspapers in Florida would start up with “What ratfuckery is DeSatan going to pull as a means to steal Florida for Trump?” Keep pounding on that for the next four months. It wouldn’t necessarily stop DeSatan, but it would make it harder for him to cheat.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Hoodie

      @SFAW: This is a pretty common form of wishful thinking in this group.  My FIL solemnly told me on the eve of 2016 that he was going to vote for Trump because he could be another Reagan. I guess there was some truth to that, but not what he was thinking.  It was hard not to start laughing thinking about whether the guy that brought us Trump Steaks and fired Gary Busey would be as great a president as the straight man from Bedtime for Bonzo.  As long as these folks have been around,  it’s kind of sobering to see how infantile and naive their worldview can be.  I always wonder when I’ll start sounding like that.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      cope

      Well, I can only speak directly for the 65+ crowd I run with (maybe half a dozen fellow retired teachers) but we will all be enthusiastically doing our bit to wipe away the orange shit stain in the White House come November.  Note:  I didn’t say “enthusiastically voting for BIden”.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      I missed Chris Matthews being forced to resign for sexual harassment? Well, I am shocked, shocked I tell you.

      https://www.yahoo.com/news/column-inevitable-donald-trumps-enablers-100033859.html

      Matthews’ grody history of leering at female journalists. He once joked, with pre-interview cameras rolling, about giving Hillary Clinton a “Bill Cosby pill”— a knockout drug that makes rape easier. And during the primaries, he was shocked that Elizabeth Warren believed a woman’s sexual harassment claims; candidate Michael Bloomberg had, after all, denied them.

      Why would Bloomberg lie? Matthews asked, agog.

      Why would she? Warren was forced to counter.

      I will say it again; the whole reason for the Hillary hate in the press is because when Hillary was hot back in the ’90, all these pundits tried to bang her and Hillary slapped them down.  The whole she’s frigid or she is a lesbian that was being said about Hillary, that’s how guys talk to other guys when they get turned down by a women.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      debbie

      @Cameron:

      There is one Trump-Pence sign in my neighborhood. It’s inside the house. The window is dark glass, so one would have to be looking for it to see it (he had the sign on his front yard in 2016). Coward!

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Ruckus

      @debbie:

      I’d bet there is a lot of this going on. Nice thing about voting in a booth, no one is in there with you, unless you need help and no one knows how you vote. What someone tells people to protect that massive ego is not the same thing as a secret vote. Of course there is that infamous senior (and normal humans) fault of never admitting any incorrect decision or thought, ever. But I suspect there may be some second thoughts by the time we get to Nov 3, because we know it’s not going to get better for anyone between now and then. And the people out and about, mask less and shoulder to shoulder are going to do a lot of damage, but most of it will be to themselves (and the medical people!). Some of the hardcore republican politicians are seeing the 50 foot tall writing on the wall, that being completely COVID ignorant is going to cost them lives and votes. And I think that some of them are going to have to change or lose the entire program. The old adage is that people vote with their pocketbooks, but the reality of dying for your ignorance and ego is still dying and that isn’t something that most people will fuck with, without cause. Now for some hate and racial animus  will prevail but for a sizable portion the reality of dying is not all that palpable, even if they know they are closer than ever to that end.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Alison Rose

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: Yeah, these days, “boring” sounds heavenly. I’d fucking love for things to be boring again!

      And jeez, “LOL old people are so dumb, so vote for me, old people!!” seems like a dumbass strategy even for this campaign. I’m sure there are some old folks who do the elderly version of Cool Girl™ Syndrome, the women who love Trump primarily because of what a sexist pig he is because they’re not like those feminists over there who just hate men, no way. It’s embarrassing to see grown ass women so desperate for a boy to like them. Maybe some Olds fall into that too, but it seems like a shrinking bloc.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      TS (the original)

      @debbie:

       if only to face-save that they had never been wrong.

      They only have to say they are voting for trump to save face.  And if they said that while voting for Biden, I doubt they would be alone.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Kay

      @debbie:

      We have a lot here (although fewer than in ’16). There’s one that interests me. It’s a commercial building someone is using as a residence. I mean “using”- they moved into a commercial building and changed nothing about it. They had a whole Trump display- a big banner, a Trump flag, a yard sign. I went by there yesterday and it’s all gone. They could have moved I guess but I was dying to know what happened- imaging some crazy Trump “betrayal” and an angry tear-down :)

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Hoodie

      @OzarkHillbilly: Prospectively, it’s a certainty.  My oldest thinks it’s already happened.  He’s got a bright future, but he’s still kind of a punk who thinks the world began yesterday.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      waspuppet

      It’s almost as if having literally no plan for your presidency other than saying “Suck it I won” for four years, and then making your entire reelection campaign “Vote for me so I can say ‘Suck it I won’ for another four years” is not the political SOOPERGENIUS plan that (checks notes) a senile game show host thinks it is.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Spanky

      @skerry
      Fuck. This is one of the worst days of your life, judging by my very similar experience. To endure the day and lean on those you love are your primary tasks.

      Peace and my best thoughts go with you.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      p.a.

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: The cons’ puke funnel didn’t correctly predict the future and focused too much on the Clintons- remember they even set up future slagging of Chelsea if she became political.  And for ‘some reason’ overfocused on O without spreading the filth enough on Joe, so there was little history of anti-Biden slander across his 2 admins to carry over against him this year.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @debbie: I’m not seeing any lawn signs at all in our neighborhood yet.

      However, at least two houses have Trump 2020 flags, one of them on a flagpole right under the US flag. I guess I should be grateful he’s not flying the Confederate battle flag.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Kay

      I gave out Biden yard signs yesterday – we had 200 and 150 went fast, but I put some back for the people who can only get them on the weekends. Our people love yard signs. I think it’s a good sign they’re putting them up this early though because a lot of people wait until after Labor Day because they’re a pain to move when you mow.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Salty Sam

      @Hoodie: it was more based on Clinton hatred than actual popularity of Trump or Bernie. In the case of this age cohort, they were steeped in decades of demonization of the Clintons (the vast majority of which was not Clinton’s fault). Not as effective against Handsome Joe.

      This rings true to me.  My mid-80’s mom & step-dad, while always having been conservative Repubs, were absolutely bat-shit crazy about HRC being the Dem candidate in ‘16.  When Trump became the R nominee, I broke my no-talk-politics rule with them, basically to BEG them to not vote for Trump.  That conversation went nowhere- the Hillary Hate was strong in them.  Thirty years of Regnery Press books on their shelf made sure of that.

      The few times I’ve spoken with them during the pandemic, we gingerly tiptoe around the dead elephant in the room, Trump’s botched (and corrupt) response.  I have no idea if they are among the cohort that has turned on him, they have drunk so deeply of the Fox Kool-Aid.  My guess is they’ll sit out this election.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      mmolleur

      Trump’s running that “Biden is senile” ad every night on the NBC evening news which nobody but seniors watch and I just don’t get it.  Parscale thinks he’s insulting Biden, he’s insulting the audience.  It’s like saying we should be happy to die for the economy.  Where’s Frank Luntz and his focus groups?  If Trump loses 5% of the senior vote in FL, he’s toast.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      raven

      PENSACOLA, Fla. (July 2, 2020) — The 2020 Pensacola Beach Air Show originally scheduled for July 8-11, 2020, has been canceled. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels team informed the Santa Rosa Island Authority of their decision to cancel their performance late Thursday afternoon.

      In a statement from the Blue Angels: “After much discussion and consideration regarding the current rise in COVID cases in our hometown, we have come to the conclusion that canceling our flights during the Pensacola Beach air show is the only way we can ensure the safety of our community we love so much.

      Each year we look forward to the opportunity to fly for our friends, family and neighbors here in Pensacola. This was not an easy decision to make. Unfortunately, we are navigating very uncertain and unpredictable times. We felt this was the necessary decision to make in effort to keep our community safe.”
      The SRIA looks forward to hosting this popular annual air show event again next year, on July 9-10, 2021.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      SFAW

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym:

      Florida felons, recently re-enfranchised, have been disenfranchised again.

      Now would be a good time for Bloomberg to put his money where his mouth is, and provide funds for the ex-felons to pay off their poll taxes. [Not that I think he was sincere when he made that “promise.”] Of course, it would not surprise me if the FL Rethugs inserted a clause saying the payoff could not be funded by third parties. But until I hear otherwise, I’ll hope that they missed that one.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Kay

      @Salty Sam:

      I buy this to a certain extent, but I wonder about it because I watched them turn Al Gore into a hate object and then John Kerry. John Kerry went from this mild-mannered, wonky veteran with what seemed to be a very “clean” reputation into an object of derision they would have crawled over broken glass to beat. I feel as if all the Clinton commentary from political pundits where they treat her as a uniquely hated figure ignores all of our other losing candidates, who they also hated :)

      Remember how the NYTimes treated Gore? Jesus. It was appalling. They ginned that hatred up in a year.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Betty Cracker

      Lots of Trump signs, banners, etc., in my area, often displayed with Confederate flags. The one I find most offensive is a U.S. flag with Trump giving the thumbs up (another thing he’s ruined) superimposed on it. I’m am SO not a flag fetishist, but that definitely seems like a desecration to me.

      My Trump-hating, leftier-than-thou daughter works for a printer who makes political signs on demand, and she keeps tabs on who’s winning the sign war and gives me details. It’s definitely Trump, according to her.

      This makes her really nervous about the election. She despises Biden too, but not to the same extent and will vote for him to get rid of Trump (but will complain all the while).

      Reply
    52. 52.

      rikyrah

      I think it’s very simple. Outside of the White Power crew, who are also the older crazy azz folks showing up on Twitter with the tantrums about having to wear a mask..

       

      THE REST OF THE SENIORS ARE INSIDE.

      They are inside and have been sheltering away FROM THEIR OWN DAMN FAMILIES.

       

      Despite Fox Noise….they can’t get past that REALITY OF THE SENIOR’S LIVES.

      They KNOW why they are inside.

      They KNOW why they can’t see their families.

      THAT cuts through a lot of noise.

      They see the  GOP telling them that they should ‘take one for the team’ and ‘ sacrifice FOR THE ECONOMY’

      You don’t think folks see that?

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Kay

      @Salty Sam:

      Every time I see the “Clinton as uniquely loathed figure on the Right” I think about riding in a parade here the summer before the 2004 election and their contorted faces as they screamed insults to the Kerry sign. John Kerry! Polite, smart, a veteran, had a sense of humor, never had even a WHIFF of scandal…Al Gore’s sin was the NYTimes thought he was too girly. Stone him!

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Betty Cracker

      @Kay: I think about that too, but it’s July already. Maybe the weird ending of the Democratic primary followed by the pandemic threw the worst elements of the media off their game? Also the NYT’s Vogel not-discovering an obvious impeachable offense while trying to generate “clouds and shadows” over Biden’s campaign; Vogel looked like a complete idiot, which may influence how other media narrative framers approach the “let’s smear the Democrat” game. It’s a worry for sure, but we may escape the usual buckets of crap through sheer dumb luck…

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Ruckus

      @MattF:

      I think a slight correction to that is in order.

      Yes shitforbrains is a white power moron. Among many every other form of moronic, but his message is always about one form of power – shitforbrains power. He doesn’t want power because he’s white, he wants power because he’s shitforbrains. He wants white power because he’s white and because he’s a narcissist, that whiteness is great. He could be a racist without the narcissism but I doubt a lot of racists are without some level of narcissism.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Ken

      @Hoodie: vote for Trump because he could be another Reagan

      That would be the senility part?  A couple years ago, I said that Trump was sort of like a “Shazam” of recent Republican presidents – the senility of Reagan, the incompetence of Bush II, the criminality of Nixon, ….

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Ruckus

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques:

      It can never be them, it must be something wrong with that woman. They are every woman’s dream, don’tcha know. The concept of equality doesn’t relate to their world view because if they were equal to what they think about other people, they’d slash their wrists.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.