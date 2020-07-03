Trump has white power golf cart paraders locked up, but this CNN analysis of senior citizen sentiment in Florida echoes much of the anecdotal evidence I’ve been hearing from local elders:

Here in Florida, people 65 and older made up 21% of the vote in 2016. Trump won that group by 17 points over Hillary Clinton. But now, one poll after another shows Joe Biden either tied — or with an edge — among senior citizens in key battleground states and nationally… The worries over losing the senior vote come as coronavirus cases climb nationwide, four months before the general election. And here in Florida, summertime signs of anxiety are plentiful, as a record-setting 10,109 cases were reported Thursday. The administration’s handling of the crisis was raised again and again during interviews with older voters — a group more vulnerable to serious illness from coronavirus — here this week. Several people pointed to the pandemic as only their latest disappointment of the Trump presidency, with some using words like “embarrassment” and “laughing stock to the world” to describe their view of the President.

I’ve had a sense for a while now that Trump’s clown act abroad is a sore spot, especially with older voters who grew up thinking of America as “exceptional” and respected around the world. The bungled coronavirus response brings our current low and chaotic state into sharp relief.

Also, as we’ve mused in comments for weeks, the Trump campaign’s decision to portray Biden as an addled, incoherent old man is dumb on three levels: 1) it’s a better description of Trump than Biden, 2) Biden vaporizes the premise when he speaks more clearly and intelligently than Trump, which is every time Biden speaks, and 3), Trump and Biden’s fellow seniors find it offensive:

The airwaves are filled with political ads here in Florida, including a Trump campaign commercial that questions Biden’s fitness for office. That spot did not sit well with Democrats here like Joyce Monahan, a retired professor. “Trump is not that much younger, but in the case of Joe Biden, his inherent wisdom and his desire to surround himself with the best people is clear. He’s already said Anthony Fauci is coming with him,” she said with an air of excitement in her voice. “This is the wrong place to talk about age!”

Ya think?

Nothing is ever in the bag, and we have to expect every dirty trick in the book. Anything is possible, with the exception of Trump suddenly growing into the job, taking decisive action to manage our many problems and acting like the president of ALL Americans rather than just the white power golf cart people. But right now, the bloated orange turd is circling the drain.

Open thread.