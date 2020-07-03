Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Growing Hope Open Thread: It's *Not* So Good to Be the #FAIL King…

Schadenfreude / Growing Hope Open Thread: It's *Not* So Good to Be the #FAIL King…

Mel Brooks knew but half of it!

Gabriel Sherman: “They probably won’t have” the Jacksonville convention. The Joni Ernst campaign is angry at Trump’s horrible numbers. Meadows and Kushner are at loggerheads over Parscale. And if things don’t turn around by Labor Day, GOP defections may begin”

With Donald Trump’s approval sinking to Jimmy Carter levels and coronavirus cases spiking across the country, Trump is reluctantly waking up to the grim reality that, if the current situation holds, his reelection is gone. Republicans that have spoken with Trump in recent days describe him as depressed and “down in the dumps.” “People around him think his heart’s not in it,” a Republican close to the White House said. Torn between the imperative to win suburban voters and his instincts to play to his base, Trump has complained to people that he’s in a political box with no obvious way out. According to the Republican, Trump called Tucker Carlson late last week and said, “what do I do? What do I do?”…

When the host is failing, the lampreys swim away. The NYTimes’ A team, led by Maggie Haberman, explicate “Why June Was Such a Terrible Month for Trump”:

As Mr. Trump heads to Mount Rushmore on Friday to spend the Independence Day holiday in the carved presence of presidential greatness, he is suffering through the most trying stretch of his administration thanks in large part to his self-inflicted wounds. June represented the political nadir of his three and a half years in the Oval Office, when a race in which he had been steadily trailing, but faring respectably, broke open and left him facing the possibility of not just defeat but humiliation this fall.

In addition to public surveys showing him losing decisively to Joseph R. Biden Jr. in a number of battleground states, private Republican polls in recent weeks show the president struggling even in conservative states, leading Mr. Biden by less than five points in Montana and trailing him in Georgia and even Kansas, according to G.O.P. officials who have seen the data…

Yet as demoralizing as June was for many Republicans, what was less visible were the frenetic, and often fruitless, attempts by top Republicans to soothe the president and steer him away from self-sabotage, while also manipulating him to serve their own purposes.

Interviews with almost four dozen Republican lawmakers, strategists and administration officials about Mr. Trump’s re-election bid paint a picture of a White House and a re-election effort adrift, at once paralyzed by Mr. Trump’s erratic behavior yet also dependent on him to execute his own Houdini-like political escape. Most of those interviewed requested anonymity to freely discuss internal deliberations, and to avoid retribution from the president…

Letting Trump be Trump will delight some of his most committed supporters, but it is likely to dishearten Republicans who are already nervous about losing the Senate and yielding further ground in the House…

Official ‘Toddler in Chief’ collator Dan Drezner, at the Washington Post — “The beginning of the end for the Toddler in Chief?”

It took 30 months for Trump to get to the 1,000th entry in this thread. It took only seven months to get to the 1,500th. If the president continues at his current pace, the #ToddlerinChief thread might hit 2,000 before Election Day. Even a slight taper would not prevent Trump from hitting 2,000 before Inauguration Day in January.

What explains the surge? After all, Trump, who is obsessed with the idea of loyalty, has constantly purged his staff in an effort to eliminate leaks.

Rocket science is not required for the answer. Reports of Trump’s immature behavior are a function of two inputs: negative news that causes Trump to have a meltdown, and his staff’s willingness to talk to reporters about it, There was no shortage of negative news for Trump last quarter. The acute phase of the coronavirus pandemic, combined with a toddler-like reaction to the Black Lives Matter protests, combined with Trump’s decline in the polls did a lot of the work.

The other element that led to a surge in the past few weeks, however, suggests additions to the thread will not taper for the rest of Trump’s term. Simply put, as Trump seems less potent, his current and former staffers are less intimidated about dishing dirt…

The vicious circle Trump will face is that stories about his immaturity will hurt him in news coverage and in the polls, which will in turn generate more toddler-like outbursts, which will in turn generate more stories. It’s a self-reinforcing doom loop.

Can Trump pull it together and not get to 2,000 entries? I doubt it. There have been too many stories in recent weeks about Trump rejecting the advice of staffers or family and simply going with his instincts. And his political instincts are outdated.

With luck, the #ToddlerinChief thread has less than seven months left. It is going to be a busy seven months.

    1. 1.

      JMG

      NBC News reporting that Trump administration will switch to a new message on the coronavirus — “We Need to Live With It.” Honest. They’re going to say that most people who get it don’t die, and tout new therapeutics that as of now don’t exist.
      Vote for Me — You Probably Won’t Die is one hell of a campaign slogan.

    2. 2.

      Cheryl Rofer

      This is the way the media whitewashes it (words carefully chosen)

      his instincts to play to his base

      But he’s angry and he wants to blame the dark folk and all those who stick with them. The previews of his speech tonight on Twitter sound like it’s going to be pure race-baiting.

    3. 3.

      laura

      Loser realizes his show will not be renewed and his ratings are tanking. That should never ever have been said about a president of the United States and Reagan wasn’t enough of a warning and so here we are.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      p.a.

      His ‘support staff’, ‘team’, ‘remoras’, ‘hagfish’, whatever, deserve every miserable moment the scumbag can inflict on them, as much as the scumbag-in-chief deserves it too.
      There better be an accounting when this is done. None of the “let’s look forward, not back” shit.

    7. 7.

      Fleeting Expletive

      So where is the outcry for the Idiot to RESIGN!!  It should resound throughout the land and echo from sea to shining sea. I hope, I hope, I hope.

    8. 8.

      Benw

      @JMG:

      Narrowly edging out the other message in the running: Grimly Endure, Baby!

      Be best, my dudes

    9. 9.

      dmsilev

      According to the Republican, Trump called Tucker Carlson late last week and said, “what do I do? What do I do?”

      ‘Do your actual job, competently’ is the correct answer here, but somehow I’m guessing that wasn’t a plausible option.

    12. 12.

      Kelly

      @JMG:NBC News reporting that Trump administration will switch to a new message on the coronavirus — “We Need to Live With It.”

      Just saw this clip of Peter Navarro arguing to Ali Veshi that this is a “weaponized virus”. The crazy is strong in this one. Completely blows off the question why does the USA virus response one of the worst in the world.

      https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1279144190522220544

    13. 13.

      mrmoshpotato

      In a meeting with Republican officials this week, Mr. Kushner repeatedly shushed Mr. Parscale and told him to “shut up”

      LOL To be shushed by that pasty-faced child…

      OUCH!

    15. 15.

      BBA

      Here’s hoping we see the mountain we’ve defiled with the name “Rushmore” returned to its rightful Sioux owners and the faces of the colonizers dynamited away in our lifetimes.

    17. 17.

      Brachiator

      Interviews with almost four dozen Republican lawmakers, strategists and administration officials about Mr. Trump’s re-election bid paint a picture of a White House and a re-election effort adrift, at once paralyzed by Mr. Trump’s erratic behavior yet also dependent on him to execute his own Houdini-like political escape. Most of those interviewed requested anonymity to freely discuss internal deliberations, and to avoid retribution from the president…

      There is something about this stuff from Haberman that is not journalism. It’s not really reporting, or analysis or commentary. I can’t help thinking that Haberman is just happy to be there, and is jazzed to get self-serving statements from anonymous courtiers. She would be just as buzzed if the campaign was going well and Trump was kicking Biden’s ass.

    18. 18.

      Mallard Filmore

      Every time I hear stories about Republicans, whether advisors close to the White House or some low level guy out in the boonies, my only thought is:

      “These people are OK with baby snatching, kids in cages, child abuse and torture. This isn’t simply a moral failure of a narrow band of Trump enthusiasts. For the whole GOP, closing one’s eyes to this depraved practice to be able to vote Republican will not clean the stain off your soul. God Damn you all.”

    20. 20.

      Jinchi

      when a race in which he had been steadily trailing, but faring respectably,…

      This framing is just ridiculous. He has never been “faring respectably” he was odds on favorite to lose long before the pandemic struck, the economy collapsed and he was caught shrugging off bounties on American soldiers.

    22. 22.

      Baud

      With Donald Trump’s approval sinking to Jimmy Carter levels and coronavirus cases spiking across the country, Trump is reluctantly waking up to the grim reality that, if the current situation holds, his reelection is gone he will join Benedict Arnold and John Wilkes Booth as part of American Trinity of Evil for all eternity.

    26. 26.

      NotMax

      @JMG

      “We Need to Live With It.”

      Except for those of you peons who, y’know, don’t.

      MAGA: More American Graves Await.

      //

    28. 28.

      laura

      @dmsilev: for some reason this reminds me of Shitsmass – an unexpected horrific mess that must be dealt with while neither party is voluntarily participating but mustered in for the greater good and it all looked better as time went on and it took on sepia tones and became an annual holiday Chestnut that we relished in the retellings except here, given a multitude of options for “what do I do” he will latch on to the basest cruelest hit to the amygdala for maximum stimulation that Stephen Miller can dream up and cause a tsunami of avoidable deaths as the lagniappe.

    32. 32.

      Wapiti

      @Fleeting Expletive: Yup. If you can’t do your job, and the unit/organization/country is suffering because you can’t do your job, the adult thing to do is to resign. Hopefully your replacement will be more competent. Don’t dare second-guessing them.

    35. 35.

      Tony Jay

      Speaking of distasteful things that are cringemakingly outdated, that NYT piece looks as awful as you’d expect.

      So Trump was doing respectably until this mean old virus came out of nowhere to pants what would have been a triumphant re-election campaign? Now he’s just plain stuck deciding between the boring necessity of pretending to give moment’s thought to the things that Americans outside of the Fox/Qanon bubble care about and his prefered tactic of cosplaying ‘Fat Hitler says it like it is’ for his tail-chasing Base of rabid, raving racists.

      Which could happen to anyone, because thats just so normal, yeah?

    36. 36.

      HumboldtBlue

      At this point who are they addressing their message to? We’ve witnessed three and a half years of absurd ineptitude and disgraceful behavior, who is the target of the Trump campaign who can be swayed that four more years is just the ticket to amzaeball-land?

      There is the base, but outside of that, what message even begins to address the daily disaster we’re seeing play out in real time?

    37. 37.

      Wapiti

      @John Revolta: Yeah, the partisan part of my brain says it’s better that he not resign, but the patriot part says that a lot of Americans are suffering now, and if Pence is 10% more competent* it would be better to have him doing the job.

      * I doubt Pence is much more competent. But he can’t be less competent.

    38. 38.

      ThresherK

      @Mallard Filmore: Yep. The Republican party is full of Republicans.

      Even the ones whose fortunes are lashed to what appears to be the sinking ship of Trump are only worried because his failure looks looming. “We’ve got to keep our phoney-baloney jobs!”

    40. 40.

      Kelly

      @Jinchi: We have to live with and wear masks unless  it infringes on freedom or looks silly or doesn’t help or something to combat a weaponized Chinese virus that going to go away when the weather gets warm.

      There did I clear that up for you?

    41. 41.

      Brachiator

      @Cheryl Rofer:
      RE: This is the way the media whitewashes it (words carefully chosen)

      his instincts to play to his base

      You’re right. This is media whitewashing. Trump has always had a thing for brutish law and order, and for supporting cops who just know that busting heads is the best way to keep rebellious blacks and Latinos in line.
      We may see whether Trump pulls back at all, or goes full Klan rally.

    42. 42.

      Patricia Kayden

      Jefferson was the enslaver of 100s of African HUMANS when he wrote the Declaration of Independence, when he wrote, “all men are created equal” & by endowed God w “certain unalienable Rights,” including “Liberty & the pursuit of Happiness.” Let that sink in while u prepare ur BBQ.— Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) July 3, 2020

    44. 44.

      Peale

      @Kelly: Navarro had me thinking today which Trump horribles would be likely to be hired on by universities as tenured faculty, which would be esteemed guests on news shows, which would become partners at white shoe law firms, and which would be resigned to take up communications as a profession. I figured Navarro would be heading to a think tank or the Kennedy School. I didn’t realize he was already a professor at UC Irvine.

    45. 45.

      patrick II

      @Kelly:

      Navarro knows better.  He wrote a paper distributed in the White House describing the danger of not taking the the virus seriously.  The president ignored it.  He’s not nuts in the sense that he believes what he is saying, he is nuts in that his lies to protect the president are so dangerous and he doesn’t care. What he is describing is biological warfare, and if it were true people would justifiably be calling for serious retaliation or possible war.

    46. 46.

      Kilgore Trout

      @JMG: NBC News reporting that Trump administration will switch to a new message on the coronavirus — “We Need to Live With It.” Honest.

      The full message of course being “We Need to Live With It Because We F&#ked Up Everything We Touched.”

      They’re going to try to bluff their way through this, pretending that they did everything GREAT.

    47. 47.

      Kent

      @Brachiator:There is something about this stuff from Haberman that is not journalism. It’s not really reporting, or analysis or commentary. I can’t help thinking that Haberman is just happy to be there, and is jazzed to get self-serving statements from anonymous courtiers. She would be just as buzzed if the campaign was going well and Trump was kicking Biden’s ass.

      She is an insider herself.  Her mother worked for the Trump Organization.  She is just too close to have any sort of critical distance.  Since our media overlords have decided that Black reporters are too close to the topic to objectively cover Black Lives Matter, I think they should establish a similar rule for the Trump Campaign.   Since too many white people have shown themselves incapable of critically evaluating Trump (as witnessed by his election) we should have a new media rule that only POC with the proper critical distance should cover the Trump Campaign.

    48. 48.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      As of today, Trump’s epic incompetence has been responsible for the deaths of 129,000 Americans so I’m pleased to hear that this asshole is feeling depressed.  Fuck him and all of his enablers and sycophants.

    50. 50.

      Leto

      @rikyrah:

      Ah! wel-a-day! what evil looks
      Had I from old and young!
      Instead of the cross, the albatross
      About my neck was hung.

      May it drag them down for eternity.

    52. 52.

      Jeffro

      @John Revolta: I don’t think even Pence can save them now…he’s licked trumpov’s boots a million too many times, and the GOP infighting after trumpov collapses will be IN-TENSE.

      The barrage by Team Biden continues btw.  Some of the ads I’m seeing are just relentlessly hard-hitting and spot-on.  KEEP IT UP UNCLE JOE!

    53. 53.

      Mai naem mobile

      1. So June was a bad month for Donny. I hope to try and contribute to making July such a month that he will look at Jine fondly.  Bigly fond.
    54. 54.

      Kent

      @Peale:@Kelly: Navarro had me thinking today which Trump horribles would be likely to be hired on by universities as tenured faculty, which would be esteemed guests on news shows, which would become partners at white shoe law firms, and which would be resigned to take up communications as a profession. I figured Navarro would be heading to a think tank or the Kennedy School. I didn’t realize he was already a professor at UC Irvine.

      All of them Katie.

    55. 55.

      Elizabelle

      Anne Laurie has made me laugh.

      The NYTimes’ A team, led by Maggie Haberman …

      A for Asskisser?  Asswipe?  Ass Whisperer?  Amoral?   What do you guys think?

      The whitewashing in that short excerpt is amazing (as others have pointed out upthread).

      Nowhere mentioned:  120,000 dead and rising.  The vast majority of those deaths preventable, had we had in place a competent administration that cared about American lives.  And was not sabotaged by the man at the top.

      Let’s just talk about politics and optics.

    56. 56.

      Peale

      Hmm. At the rate he’s going, he should go with “vote for me. If I win, I’ll hammer a rusty nail into my testicles”. Might get a few angry swing voters off the fence with that.

    60. 60.

      patrick II

      That “We need to Live With It” is unavoidable.  What we can’t do is pretend to “live with it” as if we weren’t living with it.  It’s not 2019 anymore.

      Sorry if that’s a little convoluted.

    61. 61.

      Mike in NC

      To console himself, Fat Bastard plans to announce tonight that Mount Rushmore will be altered to become Mount Trumpmore, with the likenesses of himself, Asshole Jr., Ivanka and Jared for us peons to worship.

    62. 62.

      Alison Rose

      I don’t even like kids much but even I think it’s insulting to toddlers to put Trump amongst their ranks. Although if the toddlers have access to Twitter…

    65. 65.

      Jeffro

      @Elizabelle:Let’s just talk about politics and optics.

      Someone (here? on Twitter?) earlier today said that to the GOP mind-set, any problems they have are just in their messaging.  It couldn’t possibly be their actual policies (or lack thereof).

    66. 66.

      Mai naem mobile

      @Jeffro: can you see the Project Lincoln ads on Pence? A montage of Pence at the Coronavirus Pandemic pressers talking about Donnys great leadership with death rates, coffins and PPE shortage stories.

    68. 68.

      lumpkin

      Trump is reluctantly waking up to the grim reality that, if the current situation holds, his reelection is gone.

      The current situation is:

      1. Dire, and….

      2. Trump has no idea what to do about any of it, and since….

      3. There is no possibility that he can change #2, unfortunately…

      4. #1 will only get worse, and that means….

      5. His only chance is to cheat, which we can expect….

      6. Because he did last time.

    69. 69.

      Kay

      We need his polling on the economy to go down- kachunk- then he’s in freefall. It’s the single thing holding him up at 40.

    70. 70.

      Jinchi

      @Wapiti: I’m not worried about President Pence surging to win against Biden. He might pick up a few disenchanted Republicans at the margin, but Trump’s base would be completely demoralized.

    71. 71.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      I hope Biden says “we will never surrender to the Coronavirus”  and screams “WOLVERINE!”

    72. 72.

      cmorenc

      @Fleeting Expletive:

      So where is the outcry for the Idiot to RESIGN!!  It should resound throughout the land and echo from sea to shining sea. I hope, I hope, I hope.

      The more likely scenario would be a mid-summer announcement by Trump that he won’t run for a second term, which would give the GOP just enough time to replace him with a kinder, gentler sociopath who might actually be able to run a competitive race with Biden and at least hold the Senate for the GOP.  No- we perversely need Trump to hang on until it’s too late for the entire GOP to pull out of the nosedive with only modest repairable damage – we need the impact election day to leave nothing for the GOP but electoral rubble from a smoking hole in the ground.

    73. 73.

      Wapiti

      @Mike in NC: I think it would be easier to go the other way, massive sculpting by a team of plastic surgeons. Junior’s the only one who can grow a beard, so he gets to be carved into Lincoln. I don’t think Ivanka’s going to be crazy about her new look.

    74. 74.

      dmsilev

      From NBC’s story,

      For nearly six months the administration offered a series of predictions and pronouncements that never came to fruition. From Trump promising that “the problem goes away in April” and predicting “packed churches all over our country” on Easter Sunday to Vice President Mike Pence’s claim that “by Memorial Day weekend we will have this coronavirus epidemic behind us” to Jared Kushner’s pronouncement the country would be “really rocking again” by July because Americans were “on the other side of the medical aspect of this.”

      You know what might have helped? Aside from even a vague semblance of competence, that is. An ability to look more than two or three weeks into the future.

    75. 75.

      Just Chuck

      Honestly, I think The Lincoln Project needs to make another ad that just says “Jump, Trump, Jump!” over and over.

    76. 76.

      James E Powell

      @Brachiator:

      There is something about this stuff from Haberman that is not journalism.

      I’ve never seen anything form Haberman that I would call journalism. She was genuinely angry on a cable show when it was suggested that Trump was toast. Is she still supposedly writing a book? She’s not an insightful political analyst or an investigative reporter or a very good writer, so they paid her for what? She’s got Trump insider contacts and they use her to get their messages out.

    78. 78.

      germy

      When “North by Northwest” came out in 1959, what you might consider a surprisingly large number of people were offended by its ostensibly sacrilegious treatment of — yup, Mount Rushmore, which the movie correctly depicted as the most gigantic piece of kitsch ever concocted.— Glenn Kenny (@Glenn__Kenny) July 3, 2020

    79. 79.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Trump is reluctantly waking up to the grim reality that, if the current situation holds, his reelection is gone.

      “The war situation has developed not necessarily to our advantage.” ~ Emperor Hirohito, August 14, 1945

    80. 80.

      Kent

      @cmorenc:

      The more likely scenario would be a mid-summer announcement by Trump that he won’t run for a second term, which would give the GOP just enough time to replace him with a kinder, gentler sociopath who might actually be able to run a competitive race with Biden and at least hold the Senate for the GOP.  No- we perversely need Trump to hang on until it’s too late for the entire GOP to pull out of the nosedive with only modest repairable damage – we need the impact election day to leave nothing but electoral rubble from a smoking hole in the ground.

      I agree.  On the plus side, he’s never listed to a single advisor on any topic during his entire presidency unless it is Stephen Miller. There is probably very little chance that a group of senior Republican statesmen sitting around a conference table in the West Wing or Mar a Lago are going to convince him to resign or drop out of the 2020 campaign.

      And I’m not sure Fox News is going to do it either.  Their ratings will probably go up with a Biden presidency as they can once again become the rabid screaming voice of the opposition which is much more fun.

    81. 81.

      Martin

      @Kelly: This was the strategy in April/May when I stopped doing updates. They just weren’t brave enough to say it out loud.

      Let’s hope the result of this is a new appreciation for the role of government.

      I won’t hold my breath.

    83. 83.

      Just Chuck

      Shorter slogan: “Just Live With It”.

      Yeah, this is not gonna go over well for them.  Another one of OG Kush’s ideas I’m sure.

    85. 85.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      Trump up to this year has lead a charmed presidency, due to the lack of major issues that have occurred and the press giving him a pass on those he fucked up(Puerto Rico).  Now he’s got a  problem that most President’s encounter and he just wants to punt and let hundreds of thousands of American die.

    87. 87.

      germy

      Many of the seats at Trump’s speech tonight at Mount Rushmore are being ziptied together, guaranteeing no social distancing for scores of people attending the event. Discussing all of this and more on @CNNSitRoom this evening. Filling in for Wolf. pic.twitter.com/Rg16nPvX4p— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 3, 2020

      I suppose killing his base is a sort of strategy, although I confess I don’t understand it.

    88. 88.

      Doug R

      In a meeting with Republican officials this week, Mr. Kushner repeatedly shushed Mr. Parscale and told him to “shut up”

      The Capo vs the Aryan. Nice!

    90. 90.

      James E Powell

      @cmorenc:

      The more likely scenario would be a mid-summer announcement by Trump that he won’t run for a second term, which would give the GOP just enough time to replace him with a kinder, gentler sociopath who might actually be able to run a competitive race with Biden and at least hold the Senate for the GOP.

      Mitt Romney tanned, rested, and ready!

    93. 93.

      Jeffro

      @cmorenc: let us know which “kinder, gentler” sociopath you think could take the baton from trumpov (without a million GOP knives in his back) and then also go on to win.

      They have all been in on the enabling, even Haley, even Hawley, etc etc.  The country knows which party is responsible for this disaster.

      I don’t really care if he resigns or runs, honestly.  He (or his gravesite, rather) is still getting the same treatment from me down the road.  I just want my country to not be on fire with coronavirus and to also not be an object of shock and horror around the world.

    94. 94.

      germy

      @James E Powell:

       She was genuinely angry on a cable show when it was suggested that Trump was toast.

      None of this means anything to her.  She’ll be fine no matter who the president is.  Biden, Trump, Jill Stein.  She won’t suffer one bit.

      The only thing she cares about is access, and showing off to the other “journalists” whatever  scoop she’s been fed.

    95. 95.

      Elizabelle

      Did you guys discuss this Jen Rubin column from July 2nd?  She dives into the false premise that Maggie Haberman and others foist on us repeatedly.  It’s illustrated with a photograph of a beautiful huge ocean wave.

      WaPost: Maybe we aren’t a 50-50 country after all

      We have gotten so used to the cliche that we are a 50-50 country — divided into blue and red, liberal and conservative — that the punditocracy has failed to see that we are increasingly a 60-40 country.

      Forty percent is about where President Trump’s approval rests and how he scores in head-to-head matchups against former vice president Joe Biden. The level of support for many Trump-favored positions (e.g., the pandemic is overblown, the media is the enemy of the people, “dreamers” should be kicked out, “black lives matter” is a negative statement) is often even lower than that. The direction of the country? Only about 25 percent think we are headed the right way. Indicative of the false balance sought by some in the mainstream media — twisting themselves into pretzels to avoid accusations of bias from the right — you might think Trump’s views have widespread support or that the presidential race is competitive. Neither is true, at least not now.

      The proverbial blue wave in 2020 threatens to make 2018 look like a ripple.

      Among her bullet points:

      ** Trump and his base are losing the culture war (e.g., Confederate-named military bases) as Republican lawmakers abandon a president who unabashedly plays the white nationalism card.

      ** Senior military leaders revolted against Trump’s attack on peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square and their strong voice in favor of racial justice. Intelligence and Pentagon personnel, horrified by Trump’s refusal to take action against Russia for placing bounties on U.S. troops, have gone public as well. Republicans have frittered away their recent advantage on national security. [Elizabelle: We can leave for another day that Republicans are actually frauds on “national security”, as they are on “economics” and “healthcare policy.”]

      ** Polls show support for government to do more rather than less. (In late April, a USA Today-Suffolk University poll found: “Americans by double-digit margins say the federal government is doing too little — not too much — to deal with the health and economic repercussions of the deadly pandemic.”)

      Of course, not one of us at Balloon Juice and in our real lives will be complacent, and holding a presidential election during a pandemic holds a lot of presumed and unknown dangers.

      But let’s have some fucking honesty, please. Within your own circles (and even the dreaded Facebook friends of FB friends) do you see Trump picking up new support? There are the diehard deplorables and those who will never admit to making a mistake, and so forge on. But I see a lot of buyer’s remorse and am sick of the media of Maggie Haberman’s ilk pretending that Trump has it in him to suddenly become presidential. He has never been up to the office he usurped. Never.

    96. 96.

      Ruckus

      @HumboldtBlue:

      I don’t think the rethuglicans in power right now consider anyone who hasn’t voted for them to even be human. shitforbrains certainly doesn’t. He doesn’t think he’s going to lose his base, he just doesn’t realize actually how small his base is. The only thing that could change that is people like wilson and his Project Lincoln. Normal humans are having a hard time dealing with this and unless another lockdown is mandatory along with masks a lot more people are going to die. Is shitforbrains thinking that all of them are people who don’t support him? Because that seems unlikely to remain a viable electoral number.

    98. 98.

      p.a.

      @cmorenc: I don’t think he resigns.  I think he brings down the whole racist, treasonous structure down around him.  I just watched Downfall, so that may be influencing my view.

    99. 99.

      Martin

      @cmorenc: Convention is in 6 weeks. If they were going to replace him, they are nearly out of time to get delegates on board with this idea. McConnell and company can wish whatever the fuck they want, but the delegates make the call.

      Their better bet is to back Trump as the candidate, accept his loss, and run the downballots against him.

      There’s nothing but shitty options though.

    101. 101.

      Kay

      @Elizabelle:

      She’s my favorite Never Trumper but she’s still a Republican – that’s how they approach elections- all that confidence and bluster.

      I read that and I think “no Democrat would ever write that”. Not enough qualifiers :)

