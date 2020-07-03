Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Repub Stupidity Open Thread: Putting the ‘Ass’ in TexASS

Repub Stupidity Open Thread: Putting the ‘Ass’ in TexASS

by | 56 Comments

Because The ‘Rona Is Not The Boss of Us, they just doubled down, per the local ABC affiliate:

The Texas GOP’s executive committee voted Thursday night to proceed with plans to hold the party’s in-person convention in Houston later this month.

The convention, scheduled for July 16-18, will be held at the George R. Brown Convention Center, where roughly 6,000 people are expected to attend…

Thursday’s vote came hours after Gov. Greg Abbott ordered most counties in Texas to require masks in public – a notable turnaround for a governor who spent months resisting calls for such a requirement. Under Abbott’s latest action, Dickey said during Thursday’s meeting, convention attendees would now be required to wear masks for most of an in-person event.

Over the past week, demands have mounted for the party to cancel plans for an in-person convention, with some Republicans stating they would not attend such an event due to safety concerns. Others have also cited concerns about the optics of attending a large gathering while small businesses in their districts remain shuttered under the governor’s orders.

Meanwhile, a faction of activists has argued that canceling an event focused on selecting delegates for the national convention and voting on the party’s platform, among other things, would not reflect well on a party that dubs itself the party of personal responsibility. Some have also suggested that a virtual convention could disenfranchise certain delegates…

Legal liability notice, tucked into the middle of the story…

The SREC is scheduled to meet again Sunday to consider changing the party’s rules. Those rules will include a tweak that allows the party to act on an “emergency fallback contingency plan,” if necessary, to hold a virtual convention, party Chair James Dickey told members as he kicked off Thursday’s virtual meeting…

Earlier note, from the Texas Tribune:

On Tuesday, Abbott granted local officials the power to restrict outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people, but made no mention of indoor gatherings. The Texas GOP convention is expected to draw about 6,000 attendees, roughly half of what it would expect for such a convention in normal times, according to Whatley. The party’s website brands its biannual convention as the “largest political gathering in the free world.”

Whatley said registrations are “increasing exponentially” as the convention nears.

David Lakey, the former commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services, said he believes large indoor gatherings of more than 100 people are not advisable at this time.

“I think, right now, I wouldn’t hold a group larger than 100 individuals,” he said. “I think people need to be very cautious about making — especially in the month of July — any plans for a big conference.”

The party does not plan to require masks at the convention, though chairman James Dickey acknowledged Tuesday that Harris County is currently under an order mandating that businesses require customers to wear masks.

“The Republican Party isn’t considered a commercial entity so they themselves are not required to comply with the mask order,” said Melissa Arredondo, a spokesperson for the office of Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, who issued the mask order….

I’m beginning to think we need a new category tag for the next few months: GOP Death Cult.

  • Aleta
  • ant
  • Benw
  • Catherine D.
  • counterfactual
  • danielx
  • different-church-lady
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Gravenstone
  • jimmiraybob
  • Jinchi
  • Leto
  • mad citizen
  • Mai naem mobile
  • Martin
  • Mary G
  • Mike in NC
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • oatler.
  • Poe Larity
  • Ruckus
  • scav
  • Shalimar
  • The Moar You Know
  • ThresherK
  • trollhattan
  • Wyatt Salamanca
  • Yutsano
  • zhena gogolia
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

    56Comments

    2. 2.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      Speaking of Texas and stupidity:

      In the days after George Floyd’s death in police custody in Minneapolis last month, as massive protests against police brutality spread across Texas and other states, conservative power broker Steve Hotze of Houston called Gov. Greg Abbott’s chief of staff to pass along a message.

      “I want you to give a message to the governor,” Hotze told Abbott’s chief of staff, Luis Saenz, in a voicemail. “I want to make sure that he has National Guard down here and they have the order to shoot to kill if any of these son-of-a-bitch people start rioting like they have in Dallas, start tearing down businesses — shoot to kill the son of a bitches. That’s the only way you restore order. Kill ‘em. Thank you.”

      h/t https://www.texastribune.org/2020/07/03/steve-hotze-texas-greg-abbott-rioters/

    4. 4.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      The party’s website brands its biannual convention as the “largest political gathering in the free world.”

      My, don’t we have an overinflated opinion of ourselves? I guess everything is bigger in Texas.

      Whatley said registrations are “increasing exponentially” as the convention nears.

      Phrasing!

    6. 6.

      Yutsano

      Well I WAS thinking about going to Texas in February…

      I’m not sure what’s up in Washington. Our case loads are going up probably because of loosening restrictions. It’s getting pretty bad on the east side. I might have to push moving back over there.

    8. 8.

      Benw

      @mrmoshpotato: it’s catchy and got a good beat. Let’s do a hip-hop remix. I’ve got 2 Chainz on the line

    9. 9.

      Mary G

      Bummer:

      NEW – Kim Guilfoyle, girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. and a top campaign official, tested positive for coronavirus in SD ahead of attending Mt Rushmore event, according to a person familiar w what happened. She was never was with POTUS, and neither was Don Jr., who tested negative.
      — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 4, 2020

      @mrmoshpotato: Brill!

    11. 11.

      counterfactual

      @Mary G: So Don Jr., who’s trying to cast himself as heir apparent to the presidency and Dad’s favorite, hasn’t actually been in Dear Leader’s presence in two weeks.

      My schaden is freuded.

    12. 12.

      NotMax

      Caught a shot of the backdrop of the stage platform for Dolt 45’s Rushmore Drekfest.

      With the holiday, it would be naturally symbolic to display 13 flags on poles in a line. There are 14.

    13. 13.

      ThresherK

      The party that dubs itself the party of personal responsibility…

      Yeah, we’ve seen it with your gun owners just this week.

    14. 14.

      danielx

      Texas Republicans gonna be thin on the ground by September at this rate.

      Neighborhood is getting noisy. There’s a raccoon hiding under the back porch and boy is he pissed.

    17. 17.

      NotMax

      As pointed out in a snippet downstairs,

      The vote to hold the convention in-person, the Houston Chronicle noted, took place during a virtual meeting of the committee.

    22. 22.

      zhena gogolia

      We celebrated July 3 by watching Act 1 of Hamilton. The filming is beautiful, the whole thing is so engrossing and exciting. Looking forward to Act 2 tomorrow. It’s too rich and dense for us to watch the whole thing at once.
      Wesleyan University can truly be proud of its graduates Miranda and Kail.

    23. 23.

      Mai naem mobile

      @NotMax: he’s such a fucking Nazi.
      I hope these GOPrs are signing a waiver. Also a waiver not to be treated at a Houston hospital although maybe it would be a good idea for them to be treated at a Houston hospital so they can experience the real thing in all its glory.

    27. 27.

      Ruckus

      GOP Death Cult.

      I believe that’s already taken as the internal name the gop have given themselves. What else can they call themselves, given all they’ve done over at least the last 4 yrs?

    29. 29.

      trollhattan

      Here’s hoping Texas Republicans get Herman Caine as keynote. Winning!

      It should be illegal for a state to be this big and this dumb. Can we break it into tiny bits?

    30. 30.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      @NotMax:

      With the holiday, it would be naturally symbolic to display 13 flags on poles in a line. There are 14.

      Trump is surrounded by a rogue’s gallery of incompetence and ineptitude

       

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA:

      I agree that Gohmert will be tough to dethrone, but Texas appears to have a very deep roster of brain dead politicians.

    31. 31.

      The Moar You Know

      I counted them as well but just wondered why 14?

      @mad citizen: The 14 words.  He’s going full Hitler.

      If you were wondering:

      “We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.”

      Been a white power slogan for decades.

    33. 33.

      Martin

      @Mary G: Oh.

      A Hamptons insider was stunned to arrive at a house in Bridgehampton on Saturday night to find a packed party that looked “as if COVID had never happened” — with Donald Trump Jr. and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle among the revelers. Our spy estimated there were about 100 partiers, who our source says were maskless, at the bash at the 51 Sandpiper Lane mansion, hosted by famed Hamptons builder Joe Farrell, who owns the pricey pile and is selling one down the road for $15 million.

      6 days ago. So, maybe it just needs another few days of marinading for Don Jr.

    34. 34.

      jimmiraybob

      I think we need to consider the possibility that the Texas GOP is populated by morons.

      No shit?  Fortunately, I’m not caught flat footed since I used to follow Molly Ivins.

      Next time I tell you someone from Texas should not be president of the United States, please pay attention.

    36. 36.

      Martin

      @Martin: Wonder if there will be any subpoenas for contact tracing from the good state of NY. I would not be able to resist issuing them, personally.

    37. 37.

      mrmoshpotato

      @NotMax

      With the holiday, it would be naturally symbolic to display 13 flags on poles in a line. There are 14.

      Fitting for these idiots.

    38. 38.

      Catherine D.

      @zhena gogolia: Wonderful cinematography! I think it helped that the set was essentially a cube so moving between the closeups and the whole choreography wasn’t jarring.

    39. 39.

      Jinchi

      @Martin: 6 days ago. So, maybe it just needs another few days of marinading for Don Jr.

      Easy fodder for the rumor mill if Don Jr. doesn’t catch coronavirus in the next week. Just how close is he with his girlfriend?

      … Now that I mention it, I don’t remember hearing news that Steve Miller ever tested positive. Short honeymoon, I guess.

    46. 46.

      Jinchi

      If the Trump presidency were written as a literary tragedy it would end with him succumbing to coronavirus after getting a peck on the cheek from his one true love (Ivanka), just after receiving word that he’d lost his re-election in a massive landslide.

    48. 48.

      Mike in NC

      Several years ago I met a fellow naval officer who went through flight school at NAS Corpus Christi, TX. He said one time in the head (toilet) somebody wrote on the bulkhead, “Here I sit with my bowels flexin’, giving birth to another Texan.”

