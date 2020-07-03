On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. On the Road will continue, but it will be forever Alain’s. Submit Your Photos

It’s day 10, our last day of First Timers Week. Let’s give a warm welcome to ljt. Road trip with Mom! (Or daughter, depending on your perspective.) The fall colors against the stones are amazing, but I can’t take my eyes off of the final image. Spectacular! ~WaterGirl

In 2018, my daughter took a temporary job in the SF bay area. She drove herself cross-country, with the expectation that she might stay in California for a while, but she knew almost right away that she belonged back on the east coast. So when it was time for her to leave, I offered to meet up with her and share the driving and costs, and do some sightseeing along the way.

We met in Salt Lake City on October 31, then visited 8 National/State Parks in 8 days. The official season ends in October, so there were hardly any crowds, and the weather was perfect. We finished our trip with 3 long driving days, with breaks to see Taos Pueblo one morning, and a short detour to Crystal Bridges Museum one afternoon. I flew home from St. Louis after 11 days, and she continued her journey, visiting friends in various cities over the next couple weeks.

It was an amazing experience. I took thousands of pictures–even the scenery from the highway was breathtaking at times. I hope to see some of these places again.