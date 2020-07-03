Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – ljt – National Parks Whirlwind

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

On the Road will continue, but it will be forever Alain’s.

It’s day 10, our last day of First Timers Week.  Let’s give a warm welcome to ljt.  Road trip with Mom!  (Or daughter, depending on your perspective.)  The fall colors against the stones are amazing, but I can’t take my eyes off of the final image.  Spectacular!  ~WaterGirl

In 2018, my daughter took a temporary job in the SF bay area. She drove herself cross-country, with the expectation that she might stay in California for a while, but she knew almost right away that she belonged back on the east coast. So when it was time for her to leave, I offered to meet up with her and share the driving and costs, and do some sightseeing along the way.

We met in Salt Lake City on October 31, then visited 8 National/State Parks in 8 days. The official season ends in October, so there were hardly any crowds, and the weather was perfect. We finished our trip with 3 long driving days, with breaks to see Taos Pueblo one morning, and a short detour to Crystal Bridges Museum one afternoon. I flew home from St. Louis after 11 days, and she continued her journey, visiting friends in various cities over the next couple weeks.

It was an amazing experience. I took thousands of pictures–even the scenery from the highway was breathtaking at times. I hope to see some of these places again.

On The Road - ljt - National Parks Whirlwind 7
Arches National Park, Moab UTNovember 1, 2018

We spent our first full day in Arches National Park.

On The Road - ljt - National Parks Whirlwind 6
Arches National ParkNovember 1, 2018

We were in Arches from sunrise to sunset. I could easily spend a full week there.

On The Road - ljt - National Parks Whirlwind 5
Canyonlands National ParkNovember 2, 2018

Next day we drove from Moab to Torrey, stopping at Dead Horse Point State Park and Canyonlands National Park along the way.

On The Road - ljt - National Parks Whirlwind 4
Bryce CanyonNovember 4, 2018

Day 3 was Capitol Reef National Park, then drive to Bryce Canyon in the evening. Spent day 4 hiking Bryce, then drove to Zion in the evening.

On The Road - ljt - National Parks Whirlwind 3
Zion National ParkNovember 5, 2018

The fall colors in Zion were spectacular. After a day in Zion, we headed to Arizona.

On The Road - ljt - National Parks Whirlwind 2
Antelope CanyonNovember 6, 2018

In the morning, we took a guided tour of Antelope Canyon on the Navajo Reservation. Our guide, Rosie, showed me how to adjust iPhone settings for the best photos. After our tour, we headed to our Grand Finale…

On The Road - ljt - National Parks Whirlwind 1
Grand CanyonNovember 6, 2018

Since we only had one full day, I splurged for an airplane tour of the Grand Canyon. Stunning.

On The Road - ljt - National Parks Whirlwind
Grand CanyonNovember 7, 2018

Sunrise over Grand Canyon. An experience I’ll never forget.

