Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

We have all the best words.

I personally stopped the public option…

Good luck with your asparagus.

What fresh hell is this?

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Wetsuit optional.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

This blog will pay for itself.

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

Yes we did.

We still have time to mess this up!

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

How has Obama failed you today?

We are aware of all internet traditions.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

This is how realignments happen…

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

The house always wins.

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / I really should be glad

I really should be glad

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: ,

Thanks to everybody for their suggestions yesterday.  I think we’ve got to get in the state lej game too, because redistricting is so important.  I plan to copy what Sam Wang is doing with one tweak — adding Wisconsin in.  Can one you tell me who is the appropriate Wisconsin group to raise money for?

By the way, ActBlue raised $392 million last month.  That’s a shitload of money.  It wouldn’t be a shock for them to clear two billion this year. I feel a little bad for slacking so far this year.

I still plan on making the Senate our biggest fundraising priority but it will take me a couple days to get it going, because I want to think about who to give to.

A bunch of you expressed some interest in raising money for the House — we are raising for the 13 most endangered House incumbents. Let’s finish that one off — we are near our goal of 25K.

Goal Thermometer

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Jude

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      Jude

      wisdems.org is the main WI group. It’s now being run by Ben Wikler who was a firebrand during the immense grassroots activism that saved the ACA from the Repugs in 2017.

      I’ve been working with them in an ancillary way. They’ve got people and coordinators in all WI counties and I volunteer for one of those counties. Word out is Biden just hired for his WI offices this week and will be coordinating with wisdems soon after. We’re having some serious communication issues with signage–getting large highway signs to people willing to host them on their property and getting yard signs one doesn’t have to pay $25 a pop for. It’s just the issue du jour. There are a lot of volunteers trying to unravel the knots that ground roots activism generally brings. Our particular county hasn’t been this organized possibly ever, but it’s a low bar in a red county.

      Overall, I’m feeling like Dems aren’t going to be caught slack jawed like we were in 2016, but that WI will still be a real fight regardless of the polls.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.