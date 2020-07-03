Thanks to everybody for their suggestions yesterday. I think we’ve got to get in the state lej game too, because redistricting is so important. I plan to copy what Sam Wang is doing with one tweak — adding Wisconsin in. Can one you tell me who is the appropriate Wisconsin group to raise money for?

By the way, ActBlue raised $392 million last month. That’s a shitload of money. It wouldn’t be a shock for them to clear two billion this year. I feel a little bad for slacking so far this year.

I still plan on making the Senate our biggest fundraising priority but it will take me a couple days to get it going, because I want to think about who to give to.

A bunch of you expressed some interest in raising money for the House — we are raising for the 13 most endangered House incumbents. Let’s finish that one off — we are near our goal of 25K.