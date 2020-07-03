BREAKING: The Dangerous Ones
In November, we have one last chance to save America. #VoteForOurLives pic.twitter.com/QbZa7YXDQs
— Eleven Films (@Eleven_Films) July 2, 2020
Kinda running with a theme, this week. Prove me wrong!…
joe biden:
– won't ignore a pandemic because it's too mean
– repeal trump's billionaire tax cut
– best towing capacity in class https://t.co/Y5RjGvR8cu
— Pat Dennis (@patdennis) July 2, 2020
This is maybe the highest profile example possible of Biden’s great strength being how difficult it is to rile up the president’s supporters about the possibility of a Biden presidency. https://t.co/MWcvMcJkjv
— Josh Barro (@jbarro) July 3, 2020
Here's my response to @parscale's oped in the Post:https://t.co/QQXtPEJXSv
This year the campaigns are going to spend more than ever, and it adds up to a gigantic mountain of nothing.
"But we made 42 million voter contacts!" And what did you get for it? A 10 point deficit.
— Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman1) July 2, 2020
There may not be a lot of enthusiasm for voting *for Biden*, but there's plenty of enthusiasm for voting *against Trump*, and it's likely that largely serves the same purpose.
— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) July 2, 2020
Retweet if you're excited for a @JoeBiden presidency. #WeWantJoe pic.twitter.com/yNNLTnlswu
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) July 3, 2020
