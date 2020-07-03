In November, we have one last chance to save America. #VoteForOurLives pic.twitter.com/QbZa7YXDQs

Kinda running with a theme, this week. Prove me wrong!…

joe biden: – won't ignore a pandemic because it's too mean – repeal trump's billionaire tax cut – best towing capacity in class https://t.co/Y5RjGvR8cu

This is maybe the highest profile example possible of Biden’s great strength being how difficult it is to rile up the president’s supporters about the possibility of a Biden presidency. https://t.co/MWcvMcJkjv

Here's my response to @parscale's oped in the Post:https://t.co/QQXtPEJXSv

This year the campaigns are going to spend more than ever, and it adds up to a gigantic mountain of nothing.

"But we made 42 million voter contacts!" And what did you get for it? A 10 point deficit.

— Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman1) July 2, 2020