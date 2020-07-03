Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

This is how realignments happen…

We still have time to mess this up!

Yes we did.

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Han shot first.

Verified, but limited!

What fresh hell is this?

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Word salad with all caps

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Not all heroes wear capes.

The house always wins.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

How has Obama failed you today?

This Blog Goes to 11…

Wetsuit optional.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Mission Accomplished!

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

I personally stopped the public option…

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Update: Thursday/Friday, July 2-3

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update: Thursday/Friday, July 2-3

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: ,

======



======

======

Good (by current standards) news! — seldom been so happy to hear something was a hoax:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

    Filtered Commenters

    No filtered commenters available.

      Settings




      Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Leave a Comment

      Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

      If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

      Clear Comment

      To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.