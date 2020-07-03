U.S. coronavirus cases hit new global record, rising over 55,000 in single day https://t.co/dJgrYUcOTP pic.twitter.com/cwFXAljeMi — Reuters (@Reuters) July 3, 2020

The number of active coronavirus in the US today pushed past the 1.5 million mark. pic.twitter.com/L5WWjMzZln — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 3, 2020

Our daily update is published. New cases and tests were near the record highs set yesterday. But the biggest milestone today is that the 7-day average for COVID-19 deaths reported by states fell below 500. pic.twitter.com/EX1mLr1dQ0 — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) July 2, 2020

This @washingtonpost map is very useful. As #COVID19 cases soar by more than 50,000 newly reported/day in the USA, the map shows where, on a per capita basis, the surges are taking place. It is overwhelmingly, so far, in the Deep Southeast.https://t.co/koFWzhDBF7 pic.twitter.com/YtGjqK7ArT — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) July 2, 2020

1/3: Taking flak for expressing my concerns about our national #COVID19 response to a massive resurgence in the American South. pic.twitter.com/CZjqZt3WeT — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) June 29, 2020

3/3: I want to know that I am doing all I can to sound the alarm, prevent a surge in deaths among African American, LatinX, Native American populations in Southern US. I don't want to wake up at the end of July and realize I didn't do all I could to halt a humanitarian tragedy pic.twitter.com/ZGlfvQ3i7B — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) June 29, 2020

Listen to Dr. Blackstock. Watch Dr. Blackstock. Follow Dr. Blackstock. As an emergency medicine doctor and an expert in the impact of racialized health inequities, @uche_blackstock is truly one of the most important voices in this moment. https://t.co/g1zIXVJ1mn — Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) July 3, 2020

======

Coronavirus update:

🇺🇸 U.S. cases hit new global record, rising over 55,000 in single day https://t.co/6G9m1M319k

🇲🇽 Mexico posts record 6,741 new cases https://t.co/VpZUV9hncA

🇦🇺 Australia reports drop in new cases https://t.co/u6aGd8Lsvm pic.twitter.com/Q1cg1F7yxW — Reuters (@Reuters) July 3, 2020

South Korean city returns to tighter social distancing as coronavirus cases spike https://t.co/nH39Admf1d pic.twitter.com/lozXxnErV4 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 3, 2020

VIDEO: Pandemic baby boom fears spark Indonesia birth-control blitz. Indonesia is launching an unprecedented birth control drive with plans to put contraceptives in the hands of a million citizens to head off a virus-sparked baby boom pic.twitter.com/8tDRCq2f1Z — AFP news agency (@AFP) July 3, 2020

While US posts a record 53,000 new #coronavirus cases, a slowdown of the virus spread in Europe leads Britain to announce the first exemptions to its quarantine ruleshttps://t.co/IWfZUzQBou 📸 Pubs are to re-open in England on July 4 pic.twitter.com/EBPNmzAVyB — AFP news agency (@AFP) July 3, 2020





Coronavirus Victoria: everything we know about Melbourne's Covid-19 clusters https://t.co/DczkFVE3j8 — The Guardian (@guardian) July 3, 2020

Coronavirus: Why has Melbourne's outbreak worsened? https://t.co/1E1U0y8Lz5 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 3, 2020

Delay pregnancy for two years: Papua New Guinea doctor delivers coronavirus warning https://t.co/vdg0vCnDnI — The Guardian (@guardian) July 2, 2020

Rio de Janeiro's bars and restaurants reopened Thursday after more than three months of coronavirus lockdown, despite criticism by health specialists in Brazil, one of the world's worst-hit nations https://t.co/Dd3pwygnSz — AFP news agency (@AFP) July 2, 2020

Mexico posts record daily coronavirus tally to overtake Iran https://t.co/nOtwk71H0p pic.twitter.com/fJnS4iMABB — Reuters (@Reuters) July 3, 2020



======

“It’s very challenging to keep up with the science”, says @doctorsoumya at presser after @WHO’s "second research and innovation forum” on #covid19 ends. (Couldn’t agree more.) Says daily review includes "500 sometimes up to 1000 publications on a daily basis”. — Kai Kupferschmidt (@kakape) July 2, 2020

#PSA: PLEASE don't make #colchicine into the next #COVID #hydroxychloroquine fad/fiasco!! It has an extremely narrow therapeutic window with well-known toxicities leading to fatal outcomes at doses as low as 7 mg! #DATA needed on #efficacy & mechanism!https://t.co/JpjLLfECiX. https://t.co/wu1tjwMJll — Dr. Cassandra Quave (@QuaveEthnobot) July 2, 2020

Japan is using big teams of public health nurses to perform "cluster busting" contact tracing. A thread summarizing their approach, as described in this translated (almost official) guidance document now on the web. 1/11https://t.co/DLv9qokXHFhttps://t.co/TRdt6JNDHB — Natalie E. Dean, PhD (@nataliexdean) July 2, 2020

As of July 2, 2020 #Covid19 has infected at least 90,626 healthcare workers–nurses, doctors and allied medical personnel across the United States–and killed at least 500 more. Daniel Lucey describes — https://t.co/29wI59jnu9 — Annie Sparrow (@annie_sparrow) July 3, 2020

======

A combined 25,000 daily new confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona, California, Florida and Texas are fueling a surge as the U.S. heads into a holiday weekend. https://t.co/azBbtKwCL5 — The Associated Press (@AP) July 2, 2020

With the record surge in new COVID-19 infections across the West and South of the U.S., there is an overwhelming demand for testing. From Miami to Houston, people are lining up – sometimes for hours https://t.co/Uz6yG1JrxP pic.twitter.com/kDKNCo5BBM — Reuters (@Reuters) July 3, 2020

Fox News streaming service was set to give coronavirus skeptic Alex Berenson show, but show page (below) has been scrubbed. “This guy has nothing to do with Fox News,” spokesperson told me. Bigger story is that Fox News is changing pandemic coverage. https://t.co/ri2aFvwlvv pic.twitter.com/YqEBUKyQjg — Alexander Nazaryan (@alexnazaryan) July 2, 2020

Exactly this. There's so much virus in the US now. It's not going to stay where it is. It won't just infect younger people. Younger people have parents. Grandparents. This is just ratcheting up the entire country's problem.

Didn't have to be this way. #Covid19 https://t.co/0z3B5BUMsg — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) July 2, 2020

In about 5 wks, California went from #COVID19 success story to cautionary tale. Health experts say no single thing went wrong but factors included a populace made complacent by several positive trends, rapid re-openings & a patchwork of local rules https://t.co/t7yLIOEo8G pic.twitter.com/h4lx54j5Ub — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 2, 2020

With a population of 21 million, Florida announced 10,109 new covid cases today. With a combined population of 2.6 billion, China, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Australia, and the European Union are averaging 6,760 new cases. pic.twitter.com/B5zHka3oNn — Matt O'Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) July 2, 2020

This tweet is missing about five asterisks. Could be a lot of Texas (at least by territory) where neither happens https://t.co/ULckUzmcy8 — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) July 2, 2020

Limiting order to counties—of which TX has 253—w 20 or more cases is idiotic. 130 counties have fewer than 20K people. 18 have _fewer than 2K_. Infection _rates_ more important. (Plus, uh, ppl do travel btwn counties) This is policy by &/or for people who can’t calculate a tip https://t.co/5xMReRp5P0 — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) July 2, 2020

Recall that on April 27, Abbott signed an executive order that (among other things) prohibited local governments from requiring face masks. https://t.co/6PYazDvueZ — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) July 2, 2020

INTERNAL MEMO: Arizona is the first to activate a ‘Crisis Care’ plan in the country. It’s also the first time in the state’s history, the internal memo from Banner states. Reiterates how 🏥s like Banner are in crisis. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ykPNH5Y7cV — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) July 3, 2020

Good (by current standards) news! — seldom been so happy to hear something was a hoax: