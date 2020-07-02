I am now heartbroken he didn't get to vote in November. If you're wavering on voting, do it for him. https://t.co/S9uKeumFkw — Bethany Albertson (@AlbertsonB2) July 1, 2020

Biden pulls together hundreds of lawyers as a bulwark against election trickery https://t.co/uWX4jIgPdT pic.twitter.com/6m6ppdszPE — Reuters (@Reuters) July 2, 2020

Folks. In the six key battlegrounds – MI, WI, PA, FL, NC, AZ -Trump has trailed Biden in every single nonpartisan poll, in every single state, conducted over the past month. There is no precedent, at least in modern times, for the comeback POTUS must mount in the next 4 months. — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) July 2, 2020

Fact: when President Trump took office in January 2017, there were 241 Republicans in the House. Since then, 115 (48%) have either retired, resigned, been defeated or are retiring in 2020. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) July 1, 2020

For reference, this 48% figure exceeds the attrition rate of Democrats at this point in Obama's first term – 112/256 (44%) – and note that 2012 being a redistricting year contributed to plenty of Dem retirements/losses. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) July 1, 2020

The smarter rats are scrambling for the ropelines…

Former officials of George W. Bush's administration have launched a super PAC supporting Democrat Joe Biden for president. The Trump campaign says the officials represent "the swamp." https://t.co/UAj4kJWIuW — The Associated Press (@AP) July 2, 2020

these guys know damn well he’s not gonna pivot; these are all markers to point to later and say “we told you what to do and you didn’t do it, this mess is your fault” https://t.co/tz28LJwWPK — kilgore trout, a ramp with no steps (@KT_So_It_Goes) July 2, 2020