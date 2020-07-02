Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: One Day At A Time

Thursday Morning Open Thread: One Day At A Time

The smarter rats are scrambling for the ropelines…

    18Comments

    5. 5.

      OzarkHillbilly

      From this ProPublica article:

      But to date, Abbott has resisted a return to the lockdown, other than an order last week closing bars and further limiting the capacity at restaurants. This week, after the top elected leader in Dallas County asked for the authority to issue a new stay-at-home order locally, Abbott dismissed the idea, saying the official was asking to “force poverty” on people.

      “Closing down Texas again will always be the last option,” the governor said last week, emphasizing his commitment to protecting the state’s economy.

      Proof again that you can’t fix stupid.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      JoyceH

      “Biden pulls together hundreds of lawyers as a bulwark against election trickery”

      Hundreds? Get thousands.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      JMG

      It’s better to be ahead than to be behind, isn’t it? But it shouldn’t inspire anything except a desire to run up the score to the largest possible extent.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      zhena gogolia

      @Baud:

      Good morning. I’m not usually here for the good mornings, but we have a doctor’s appointment. I get to sit in the car in the parking lot for 90 minutes in 77 degrees. Better than the 90 it will be later

      ETA: Husband’s orthopedic injury, not life-threatening but seriously ruining the summer along with the pandemic.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WereBear

      Just read an AP story on the Villages, the huge retirement community in Florida. A resident explains, “Go to the post office. If people wear masks and distance, they are Democrats. If not, Republicans.”

      Thanks to Trump, COVID-19 is like a comic book bio-weapon. Which targets stupidity.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      debbie

      @WereBear:

      That’s pretty much true everywhere.

      My town has mandated masks in all stores, businesses, etc. starting tomorrow. I can’t wait until people from other suburbs show up to make their little videos of their freedums.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      JoyceH

      @Baud: I’m not being hyperbolic. I recall an article about the run-up to an earlier election, one of Obama’s, I think, and the campaign was expecting a lot of election chicanery, particularly poll watchers challenging voters’ registration, and they said they had thousands of lawyers lined up. I think it was six thousand or something in that neighborhood. If Biden’s legal crew is in the hundreds, that’s not enough.

      Reply

