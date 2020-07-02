Good morning ?? A friend of mine shared this video of social distanced salsa and it’s how i’m tryna be. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/xTtr3lO5my — Bianca Padró Ocasio (@BiancaJoanie) June 29, 2020

Colin Kaepernick is joining with Emmy-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay on a Netflix drama series about the teenage roots of the former NFL player’s activism. https://t.co/vmNDcgB8sB — AP NFL (@AP_NFL) June 29, 2020

Curious to see how this is received (and to see it myself, once the worst of the joining-to-stream-it bump is over)…