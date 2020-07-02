Good morning ?? A friend of mine shared this video of social distanced salsa and it’s how i’m tryna be.
Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/xTtr3lO5my
— Bianca Padró Ocasio (@BiancaJoanie) June 29, 2020
Colin Kaepernick is joining with Emmy-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay on a Netflix drama series about the teenage roots of the former NFL player’s activism. https://t.co/vmNDcgB8sB
— AP NFL (@AP_NFL) June 29, 2020
Curious to see how this is received (and to see it myself, once the worst of the joining-to-stream-it bump is over)…
‘Hamilton’ – a multi-racial, hip-hop take on America's founding fathers – arrives in millions of homes this weekend. Shot over three days in 2016, the film features the original cast and will be available via the Disney+ streaming service https://t.co/V8V02BlcOS pic.twitter.com/ayA72tZr2T
— Reuters (@Reuters) July 2, 2020
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings