Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We have all the best words.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Mission Accomplished!

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Naturally gregarious and alpha

This is a big f—–g deal.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Wetsuit optional.

Nevertheless, she persisted

The revolution will be supervised.

This Blog Goes to 11…

Peak wingnut was a lie.

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

Yes we did.

What fresh hell is this?

You are here: Home / Music / Thursday Evening Respite Open Thread: Popular Culture

Thursday Evening Respite Open Thread: Popular Culture

by | 58 Comments

This post is in: ,

Curious to see how this is received (and to see it myself, once the worst of the joining-to-stream-it bump is over)…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty
  • Brachiator
  • cain
  • Comrade Colette Collaboratrice
  • debbie
  • dnfree
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • evap
  • Formerly disgruntled in Oregon
  • geg6
  • James E Powell
  • JMG
  • joel hanes
  • John Revolta
  • JPL
  • laura
  • mrmoshpotato
  • narya
  • NeenerNeener
  • Nicole
  • NotMax
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Peale
  • raven
  • scav
  • senyordave
  • Tenar Arha
  • VeniceRiley
  • Yutsano
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    58Comments

    2. 2.

      joel hanes

      I wish that whoever first said “six feet separation” had said “ten feet” instead, or more.

      Because, indoors, six feet is not enough.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      joel hanes

      My kids took me to see Hamilton at the Orpheum in San Francisco as a surprise gift a while back.

      Best theatrical experience I’ve ever had.

      I’m an old, and hip-hop is not my native language, so it took me maybe ten minutes to entrain … a litle like getting used to Shakespearean language at the start of Branagh’s Henry V part II.

      Coda:  I’ll never understand why, given a choice between A HAM and BURR hats at the merch counter, some people chose BURR

      Gore Vidal’s Burr is a good read.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      geg6

      This would be the only reason I would sign up for Disney+.  I’m going to join for one month and then cancel.  I am not a Disney fan at all.  Never was.

      Very interested to see what Duvernay and Kaepernick do together.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      The family and I are excited for Hamilton. The young teens have been singing the soundtrack for years, and we finally get to see the whole thing!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      zhena gogolia

      @geg6:

      I joined a month ago just to be on the safe side, and I haven’t used it once. Although I might be tempted to go back and watch things like The Shaggy Dog, etc.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      geg6

      @zhena gogolia:

      I could count on one hand the Disney films I’ve seen in my lifetime.  And probably have a finger or two left over.  I hate animated films and cartoons.  Not big on “youth oriented” movies either.  Not even back when I was the target audience.  I had to be dragged to see Mary Poppins, which is probably my favorite Disney film.  And it doesn’t even make my top 100 favorite movies.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Tenar Arha

      Oooh. ~*rubs hands together happily*~ Between enjoying this and the Mandalorian, it almost pays for the “free” subscription with my expensive unlimited Verizon wireless plan I signed up for last fall.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      JMG

      Hamilton is what Disney hopes gets people to sign up. Their catalog of Marvel movies is how they hope to keep people for more than a month.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      raven


      San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick offered his thoughts on the first presidential debate Tuesday, making it clear he’s not satisfied with either nominee.
      “To me, it was embarrassing to watch that these are our two candidates,” Kaepernick said, via Yamiche Alcindor of the New York Times. “Both are proven liars, and it almost seems like they’re trying to debate who’s less racist. And at this point, talking with one of my friends, it was, you have to pick the lesser of two evils, but in the end, it’s still evil.””

      Reply
    25. 25.

      joel hanes

      @geg6:

      You might consider making an exception for “Up!”.

      My mom dislikes animation too — but Up! became one of her favorite movies after we inveigled her into watching it.

      Up! has no Disney princesses, is not really a musical, and Ed Asner knocks it out of the park …  but Russell is the best.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      raven

      @JMG: I get it free for a year because of having a Verizon account. I haven’t watched anything yet but I guess I’ll watch this.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Comrade Colette Collaboratrice

      @joel hanes:

      My kids took me to see Hamilton at the Orpheum in San Francisco as a surprise gift a while back.

      Best theatrical experience I’ve ever had.

      Lucky you! I could never find any tix other than obstructed view for $100+, so I haven’t yet seen it. I’d be more than willing to pay more than that, but not for a frustratingly imperfect experience.

      @joel hanes:  I second “Up,” and also “Toy Story 4.”

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Nicole

      @joel hanes: I’ll never understand why, given a choice between A HAM and BURR hats at the merch counter, some people chose BURR

      Well, when  I went to see it on B’way a few years back, the extremely fine Brandon Victor Dixon (Judas in the NBC live performance of Jesus Christ Superstar) was playing Aaron Burr, so I get it.  ;)

      Reply
    34. 34.

      dnfree

      @geg6: I was also going to suggest “Up”. The Toy Story movies are also surprisingly moving. And WallE—is that Disney?  There is more pathos in animated films than people might think.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Yutsano

      @John Revolta: To be fair, that was from 2016. Yamiche works for PBS now and there hasn’t been a debate yet since the Democrats don’t have an official nominee yet. How many primaries are left anyway?

       

      @raven:  Aww! It wasn’t the full sequence! When I played bassoon I used to love playing that piece even if it was a challenge. But it’s a fun little vignette. Also: Disney needs to do a Fantasia update. It should have been this year but oh well.

      @Betty:  Still, to this day my favourite Pixar movie. The first 20 minutes with no dialogue is just amazing storytelling. (TIMEWARP!!!)

      Reply
    44. 44.

      senyordave

      @John Revolta: I’m pissed that there is no candidate who I agree with on every single issue.  The only person I can think of who does agree with me on every issue is me, and I’m not on the goddamn ballot.  And if it takes more than a millesecond to figure out who is more racist, Joe Biden or Donald Trump, then you are a fucking moron

      Update: I stand by this comment, but as someone said, in all fairness this was from an article in Sep, 2016.  I’m hoping that Kaepernick doesn’t feel the same right now.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Comrade Colette Collaboratrice

      @John Revolta@Yutsano:  So much has happened since 2016 that I’m not in any way going to condemn Kaepernick for what he said then. I’ll listen to what he says now.

      ETA: and I’ll also listen to what Biden says now. He wasn’t my first pick, by far, but at least he’s shown he can learn.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      geg6

      @raven:

      Not to me.  I really, really don’t like animation.  My niece and BIL live for it.  That and super hero stuff.  Which is pretty much the same thing, AFAIC, since super heroes come from comic books, another art form for which I have no appreciation.

      Musical theater, OTOH, is awesome as long as Andrew Lloyd Weber wasn’t involved.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Brachiator

      @joel hanes:

      I’m an old, and hip-hop is not my native language, so it took me maybe ten minutes to entrain … a litle like getting used to Shakespearean language at the start of Branagh’s Henry V part II.

      There’s a Henry IV, Part II. But Henry V is just Henry V.

      But I understand what you mean about the musical language of the play. It will be interesting to see how viewers react to it. I notice though, that Miranda also weaves in traditional Broadway approaches to the songs, with hints of Sondheim. It is really well done.

      And one of Burr’s numbers is just beautiful and straightforward, with a Latin flavor.

      Coda: I’ll never understand why, given a choice between A HAM and BURR hats at the merch counter, some people chose BURR

      In some ways, Burr is as much the “hero” of the play as is Hamilton.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      A friend of mine shared this video of social distanced salsa and it’s how i’m tryna be.

      Just occurred to me, all the no touch dances, those started in the ’20s, after the Spanish Flue.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      geg6

      @dnfree:

      Pathos or not, I can’t get past the animation.  It distracts me and I much prefer live action.  Real people.  Real animals.  Real.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Brachiator

      @geg6:

      Not to me. I really, really don’t like animation. My niece and BIL live for it. That and super hero stuff. Which is pretty much the same thing, AFAIC, since super heroes come from comic books

      Superheroes come from the foundations of literature. Homer, the Greek dramatists.

      Achilles is a superhero, as is Hercules and Samson. Deborah is one of my favorite biblical superheroes.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.