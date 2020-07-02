Trending hashtag!

📺 NEW VIDEO When America needed leadership most, he went to Jared. We paid the price.#HeWentToJared pic.twitter.com/Nrx38n0Cl7 — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) July 2, 2020



(Which is worth, admittedly, no votes come November; but we know Kushner & Trump both have staff diligently collecting every social-media comment about them, and we know it’s chafing two pampered pasty-white behinds. The bigger a liability Young Prince Jared appears, the more chance his Real Dad, the Squatter-in-Chief, will get annoyed enough to do something risible and hopefully disastrous. )

REMINDER: Kushner thought firing Comey was a good idea that would make the whole Russia thing magically go away. https://t.co/yDqv30TQax — Daily Trix (@DailyTrix) July 1, 2020

"The president also pays close attention to Fox News' Tucker Carlson. A few weeks ago, in a brutal monologue, Carlson blamed Kushner for giving Trump bad advice." https://t.co/sYbsqZN4zp — Robert Costa (@costareports) July 1, 2020

When Tucker Carlson (not to mention the horse-race Axios drones) think you’re a liability…

President Trump has told people in recent days that he regrets following some of son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner’s political advice — including supporting criminal justice reform — and will stick closer to his own instincts, three people with direct knowledge of the president’s thinking tell Axios. Behind the scenes: One person who spoke with the president interpreted his thinking this way: “No more of Jared’s woke s***.” Another said Trump has indicated that following Kushner’s advice has harmed him politically… The president also pays close attention to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. A few weeks ago, in a brutal monologue, Carlson blamed Kushner for giving Trump bad advice. “In 2016, Donald Trump ran as a law-and-order candidate because he meant it,” Carlson said. “And his views remain fundamentally unchanged today. But the president’s famously sharp instincts, the ones that won him the presidency almost four years ago, have been since subverted at every level by Jared Kushner.” It hasn’t escaped Trump’s attention that Carlson has recently been the highest-rated host on cable news. Trump, generally skeptical about polls, views television ratings as a kind of substitute poll, according to a person who’s discussed the subject with him…