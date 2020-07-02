Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Schadenfreude Open Thread: #HeWentToJared

Schadenfreude Open Thread: #HeWentToJared

by | 34 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Trending hashtag!


(Which is worth, admittedly, no votes come November; but we know Kushner & Trump both have staff diligently collecting every social-media comment about them, and we know it’s chafing two pampered pasty-white behinds. The bigger a liability Young Prince Jared appears, the more chance his Real Dad, the Squatter-in-Chief, will get annoyed enough to do something risible and hopefully disastrous. )

When Tucker Carlson (not to mention the horse-race Axios drones) think you’re a liability…

President Trump has told people in recent days that he regrets following some of son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner’s political advice — including supporting criminal justice reform — and will stick closer to his own instincts, three people with direct knowledge of the president’s thinking tell Axios.

Behind the scenes: One person who spoke with the president interpreted his thinking this way: “No more of Jared’s woke s***.” Another said Trump has indicated that following Kushner’s advice has harmed him politically…

The president also pays close attention to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. A few weeks ago, in a brutal monologue, Carlson blamed Kushner for giving Trump bad advice.

“In 2016, Donald Trump ran as a law-and-order candidate because he meant it,” Carlson said. “And his views remain fundamentally unchanged today. But the president’s famously sharp instincts, the ones that won him the presidency almost four years ago, have been since subverted at every level by Jared Kushner.”

It hasn’t escaped Trump’s attention that Carlson has recently been the highest-rated host on cable news. Trump, generally skeptical about polls, views television ratings as a kind of substitute poll, according to a person who’s discussed the subject with him…

    34Comments

    Mary G

      Mary G

      I thought that was a great video, especially the part at the end where Jared says the economy’s opening up and will be rocking by July. No one has been as spectacularly wrong about as many things as Jared has, except possibly Twitler.

      Reply
    Yutsano

      Yutsano

      So…I’m supposed to feel what here exactly? Am I supposed to suddenly feel sorry for Jared here? He’s a spoiled idiot child thrust into power based on his political marriage. I could not care less for him or anyone else in his idiotic family. If he starts getting sidelined oh well. They all still gotta go and be stripped of their criminal gains they got while in office.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      HumboldtBlue

      It’s all so dispiriting.

      But at least the professional football team in Washington D.C. is getting the attention it deserves.

      I like the Washington Redtails.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      West of the Rockies

      If a steel beam accidently slipped its surly bonds and caved in that (sm)ugly face, I would not feel bad.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      REMINDER: Kushner thought firing Comey was a good idea that would make the whole Russia thing magically go away.

      The interesting question to me is what this says about the instincts of Mark Meadows, former congressman and founder of the House Freedom Fascist Caucus

      “In 2016, Donald Trump ran as a law-and-order candidate because he meant it,” Carlson said. “And his views remain fundamentally unchanged today. But the president’s famously sharp instincts, the ones that won him the presidency almost four years ago, have been since subverted at every level by Jared Kushner.”

      Victim Trump is being subverted! He’s absolutely helpless against the people that serve at his pleasure! Reminder 100001 that Carlson is still a clown

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Shalimar

      @Yutsano: I think we’re supposed to hope Trump hates Jared more and more, gives him a terrible nickname, undermines him at every turn, but doesn’t actually get rid of the incompetent buffoon.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Gin & Tonic

      Three people with direct knowledge of his thinking? All Tom Friedman taxi drivers? I mean that just screams “this story is based on shit I pulled out of my ass 10 minutes before deadline.”

      Reply
    Emma

      Emma

      Since this thread features one of the premier fail-families, may I take the opportunity to introduce everyone to the trashy soap opera that is the Lee family of Singapore. PM Lee Hsien Loong fell out with his siblings in 2015 over LKY’s will, and last week, Lee Hsien Yang took the feud up a notch by joining an opposition party. Here is a viral explainer video, in glorious Singlish, going around Singaporean social media: https://www.facebook.com/100012640037006/videos/990790868018905/

      Is it too much to ask for a ruling family that doesn’t degenerate into a soap opera by the 2nd generation, I ask you? LKY’s daughter and LHY’s wife are also real pieces of work, while LHL’s wife is a nincompoop, but that’s another story…

      Reply
    laura

      laura

      Vapid gormless waxfaced shitweasel who’s been tasked with so much and failed in all, keeping a grudge rolodex and planning retribution as the only policy goal for a second term in a job he’s entirely unqualified for and looking to shiv anyone who crosses him. I look forward to his comeuppance.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Has Jared taken a leave of absence from his government job to run his daddy-in-law’s campaign?

      Is he still working on Middle East Peace? Speeding up delivery of necessary tests and equipment to the states?

      Inquiring minds want to know.

      And with that, I’m going to bed.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      John Revolta

      @Yutsano: Go with the schadenfreude. Let it flow over your body and warm you inside and out. These are the worst people in the world, and they’re turning on each other like rabid weasels. Now they have even fewer people that they trust and count as friends.

      Reply
    SectionH

      SectionH

      I’ve been liking the MeidasTouch videos, but they’re still learnin’. Maybe trying to throw in too much? I like that they tackled the feckless idjit Jared, but the punchline is Trump pretends Jared can do things, and he’s a feckless idjit.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Mai naem mobile

      Jared’s a moron and all, but the fact that Donnie still uses him does not speak well of Donnie’s judgement. He should have at the least stuck him in some ornamental position in the WH if he couldn’t kick his ass out of the WH.

      BTW I have a cousin who in his younger days was a doppelganger for Jared. He’s objectively smart though. His parents didn’t have to pay for him to get into a good university.

      Reply
    Kay

      Kay

      Carlson blamed Kushner

      Oh, good. The assholes blaming one another is a good sign.

      Peter Thiel has told people he plans to sit out this year’s campaign because he thinks Trump’s re-election is increasingly a long shot. He described the Trump campaign as the S.S. Minnow, a reference to the ship that ran aground on “Gilligan’s Island.”

      Such a sad, mopey billionaire. Like anyone gives a shit if he “sits out” this campaign. Like we were all waiting to see what he would do.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Amir Khalid

      @Emma:

      Now that you mention it, I suppose it does make sense to think of Lee Kuan Yew as a sort of Singaporean Kim Il-Sung. Even though he’s not much loved by Malaysians, I do credit Lee Kuan Yew for driving Singapore to become to Malaysia kind of what Monaco is to France. By the way, does BG Lee happen to be grooming a son to become a future PM?

      Reply
    Carlo

      Carlo

      Stop being mean to Jared. He has a condition: Amentia, aggravated by cranio-rectal impaction. Apparently it’s hereditary.

      Reply

