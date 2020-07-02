Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Proud to Be A Democrat Open Thread: Good for Senator Duckworth

Proud to Be A Democrat Open Thread: Good for Senator Duckworth

by | 36 Comments

Make the Squatter-in-Chief own his crimes:

Duckworth is a Purple Heart recipient and a former Army helicopter pilot who lost both her legs in the Iraq War.

Vindman, who received a Purple Heart for his actions in Iraq and later served as a White House aide on European affairs, is among hundreds of officers selected to be promoted to full colonel this year.

In February, the White House ousted Vindman from his post on the National Security Council. He had testified to Congress in November that he was disturbed by Trump’s call for Ukraine to investigate the president’s political rivals.

“Our military is supposed to be the ultimate meritocracy,” Duckworth said in a statement. “It is simply unprecedented and wrong for any Commander in Chief to meddle in routine military matters at all, whether or not he has a personal vendetta against a Soldier who did his patriotic duty and told the truth — a Soldier who has been recommended for promotion by his superiors because of his performance. . . . This goes far beyond any single military officer, it is about protecting a merit-based system from political corruption and unlawful retaliation.”…

Whether or not she’s Joe Biden’s VP choice, it’s clear she’ll be an important part of his team.

    1. 1.

      Uncle Jeffy

      She’s my Senator and I’m proud of her.Compare her sacrifice and LtCol Vindman’s to those of Cadet Bonespurs and his mealy-mouthed VP. Rethuglikkkans – cowards and traitors.

    4. 4.

      trollhattan

      “I prefer soldiers who did not have their legs blown off.”

      –Sir you-know-who

      Good work senator, keep it up! Bet Turtle is off having a mumblefest somewhere.

    5. 5.

      geg6

      She is awesome.

      Never again do I want to hear another Republican claim their party supports the troops.  After reading the WaPo story about the guys who testified against the war criminal and how they’ve suffered, the lack of outcry from them regarding the Russian bounties and how they vilified Vindman, they have lost all credibility.  Vindman deserves a Congressional Medal of Honor, IMHO.

    7. 7.

      Cameron

      Reading Sen. Duckworth’s statement, my immediate thought was Lee Marvin in The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance:  “All right, dude.  This one’s right between the eyes.”  And Marvin was the bad guy…

    9. 9.

      MomSense

      @geg6:

      I’m with you.  I never believed their bullshit and the way they lorded their phony support for the troops and hawkish foreign policy but now – I wish a GOP motherfucker would.  I’m furious.

    10. 10.

      Alison Rose

      I love her and would reeeeeeeally love it if Biden chose her, because 8 years down the line (or 4, considering Biden’s age) she’d be a fantastic fucking presidential candidate.

    13. 13.

      MomSense

      @debbie:

      I’ve despised him from the moment I first heard about him.  I’ll never forgive his fucking stunt with his letter to Iran trying to undermine B Obama.

      I’m a donkey on the edge, Debbie!

    14. 14.

      Yutsano

      I had no idea she has a slight Thai accent. It’s wonderful to hear. And she’s ripping the Republicans a new one. I still think she has eligibility issues but she’s a great Senator.

      @debbie: You want to watch Adam go off? Mention Tom Cotton. He has words about that man…

    16. 16.

      JMG

      This shows how a single Senator can use the body’s ridiculous and antiquated rules to do some good if they are willing. Esper won’t do it, of course, and Mitch can overrule it on the floor, but that means Collins et. al. have to stand with him to their political detriment.

    18. 18.

      mrmoshpotato

      @gwangung: She was born in Thailand, so I don’t think she’s eligible to be VP.  (At least from what Joe Biden told Trevor Noah when Noah jokingly asked to be considered.  I haven’t groked the Constitution lately.)

    20. 20.

      Martin

      FedEx (sponsor of the stadium) asks the owner of the Redskins to change the team name.

      So, we’re probably going to have another 2 weeks of that shit again.

    23. 23.

      germy

      Open thread?  Here’s a weird story:

      A few days ago it was reported someone threw an explosive into a correctional officer’s house.

      Now it turns out, the correctional officer filed a false report.  Nobody threw an explosive into his house.  It was a firecracker set off either by the officer or a member of his family.  But he gave police the name of a woman who had disagreed with him about politics on the “Next Door” website:

      https://wnyt.com/albany-new-york-news/fireworks-ryan-lawson-deanne-grimaldi-/5780115/?cat=1011

      “This is about abuse of power,” Grimaldi declared, “This is about trying to silence people. We know now they could have made up anything about me. They lied. I have kids and I worry because if they could lie and do this to me, I’m worried about what other things they could do.”

    26. 26.

      Alison Rose

      @mrmoshpotato: According to this Reddit thread (which, I mean, grain of salt and all that) she would be eligible because her father was a US citizen and she was born overseas due to him being in the army. She’s in the same category in that sense (and no other) as Ted Cruz, it seems?

      (Sorry to add to the pile-on, should have refreshed :P )

    27. 27.

      JoyceH

      Let’s not forget Vindman’s brother, who had nothing to do with the impeachment allegations but got frog-marched out of the White House as well.

    28. 28.

      Martin

      @gwangung: I think under the current rules she would be, but it’s not clear under the rules as the time she became a citizen. Dad was a US citizen working for the UN and she came to the US before the age of 18. It might depend on whether she was ever a citizen of Indonesia or Thailand or the other places she lived.

    29. 29.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      I remember some Trump sycophant vet gave his Purple Heart to Trump back in 2016. Of course, he accepted it. I wonder whatever happened to that Purple Heart? I’ve used the Great Google and come up with zilch

    30. 30.

      Roger Moore

      @Yutsano:

      I still think she has eligibility issues but she’s a great Senator.

      She doesn’t have any real eligibility problems.  Her father was an American citizen, and that makes her a native born citizen.

    31. 31.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @germy:

      That’s similar to “SWATing”, where you call the cops on somebody and the SWAT team swoops in on them.

      That woman is right. This was absolutely meant to silence and harass people Lawson disagreed with. Have no idea why that NBC affiliate felt the need to put “Soccer Mom” in the title

    32. 32.

      germy

      A few days ago, before Maxwell was arrested, some people on twitter noticed things:

      It’s weird: Alan Dershowitz has sent 8 defensive tweets about his relationship with Epstein today – the most tweets he has sent in a day in as long as I can see.

      Anything happening with the SDNY these days?

      — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) June 23, 2020

      They all seem to be popping out of the woodwork since shakeup at SDNY. Rudy is tweeting again & was on FOX tonight. They must all be scared shitless They must think one of them are going down, just dont know which. Good thing is if its Dersh or Rudy then tRump cant be far behind!

      — Kris Shofner #Biden2020 #TrumpDerelictionOfDuty (@kristineshofner) June 23, 2020

    33. 33.

      germy

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      That woman is right. This was absolutely meant to silence and harass people Lawson disagreed with.

      Nothing good comes of going on “Next Door” and sharing one’s opinions with fascists.  If they don’t like what you’re saying, they’ll go after you every time.

    35. 35.

      The Moar You Know

      I’ve not had an opinion on who Biden should choose as his VP.  I do now.  I think she would be excellent.  That’s thinking outside the box and fucking the GOP with their own bullshit rules, and we (as a party) need a lot more of that.

    36. 36.

      sdhays

      @Martin: I’m surprised that a member of the minority has this power in this Senate. I suspect it’s one of those courtesy “powers” that McConnell has revoked over and over again when it became inconvenient

      ETA: Even so, McConnell can see that there’s a very decent chance that Republicans don’t control the chamber next year, and it’s not worth going “nuclear” over this since it doesn’t get him anything.

