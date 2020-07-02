I’m speaking on the floor today because I am appalled by what appears to be a total betrayal of our troops by the man who’s supposed to be their Commander in Chief. Tune in: https://t.co/gBOsNpqO6i

Wow — Duckworth says she will block Senate approvals of **1,123** senior U.S. Armed Forces promotions until Esper "confirms in writing that he did not, or will not, block the expected and deserved promotion of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman to Colonel."

Sen. Duckworth to block more than 1,000 military promotions unless Pentagon vows not to retaliate against Vindman https://t.co/73pUilHSgU

Make the Squatter-in-Chief own his crimes:

… Duckworth is a Purple Heart recipient and a former Army helicopter pilot who lost both her legs in the Iraq War.

Vindman, who received a Purple Heart for his actions in Iraq and later served as a White House aide on European affairs, is among hundreds of officers selected to be promoted to full colonel this year.

In February, the White House ousted Vindman from his post on the National Security Council. He had testified to Congress in November that he was disturbed by Trump’s call for Ukraine to investigate the president’s political rivals.

“Our military is supposed to be the ultimate meritocracy,” Duckworth said in a statement. “It is simply unprecedented and wrong for any Commander in Chief to meddle in routine military matters at all, whether or not he has a personal vendetta against a Soldier who did his patriotic duty and told the truth — a Soldier who has been recommended for promotion by his superiors because of his performance. . . . This goes far beyond any single military officer, it is about protecting a merit-based system from political corruption and unlawful retaliation.”…