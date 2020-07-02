On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. On the Road will continue, but it will be forever Alain’s. Submit Your Photos

It’s day 9. Let’s give a warm welcome to Salty Sam! What a backstory! Such beautiful surroundings, in any case. Seems like a much better outcome than for those people who went on a 3-hour tour. ~WaterGirl

I have been a Juicer since 2012. In 2017, the boat we lived on in S Texas was destroyed by Hurricane Harvey. We found and purchased a sister-ship in MA, became Massholes for a couple ‘a years while we fixed her up.

<aside> As a born’n’bred Texan, I was blown away with how much I loved living on the North Shore (Noath Shoah). Looking forward to returning someday- I’d kill for a Dirty Lobster Martini from The Lobster Shanty (Salem MA) right now… </aside>

Our family set up a rendezvous in Culebra, Puerto Rico for Christmas 2019. We cruised the coast of Maine for the summer of 2019, and then realized we had to skedaddle for points south if we were gonna make it. It was a grueling, but fun, trip down the east coast, and we arrived Culebra the day before Christmas Eve, just in time to celebrate with the family. It was awesome.

While mulling over plans for “where we go from here”, Mr. Coronavirus came to town and made some decisions for us. As a result, we are “stuck” on this very small tropical island – Culebra, a small island a few miles east of the main island of Puerto Rico. Inter-island travel is shut down “for the duration”. We could not be happier about it.

I have no idea the names of these flowers- they just struck me with the brilliance of their beauty. These pics were taken in the area around our house and on the walk to the produce store a half mile away. I have many more pics if people would be interested.