Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime confidante of sex offender financier Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested in New Hampshire on federal charges related to the Epstein case, officials said.
Federal prosecutors in Manhattan are expected to announce charges in the case later Thursday. Maxwell has been under investigation for months as a possible accomplice to Epstein’s alleged long history of sexual abuse of underage girls.
Isn’t that the same federal office AG Barr recently tried to annex for the Trump Organization? I’m sure that’s just a coincidence.
Here’s hoping the victims get justice.
