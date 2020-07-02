Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Maxwell Busted

Maxwell Busted

50 Comments

From The Post:

Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime confidante of sex offender financier Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested in New Hampshire on federal charges related to the Epstein case, officials said.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan are expected to announce charges in the case later Thursday. Maxwell has been under investigation for months as a possible accomplice to Epstein’s alleged long history of sexual abuse of underage girls.

Isn’t that the same federal office AG Barr recently tried to annex for the Trump Organization? I’m sure that’s just a coincidence.

Here’s hoping the victims get justice.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    50Comments

    2. 2.

      Ruckus

      Justice?

      It’s going to take more than this one man being tried and convicted. There is a problem with a system that allows this to happen. It’s not the system on it’s face, but deep down it is. The system has protected the people with money and no morals until they act so egregious and get caught, and then it takes years and lots of money to convict and punish them. Minorities, black men especially, get street “justice” for one reason, racism, on a regular basis, by the police, while these jokers are running free, living large, assaulting women and walking away, often protected by the very system that is supposed to stop them.

    4. 4.

      Gabe

      I’m sure that she will also mysteriously commit suicide somewhere where the camera’s can’t see while the guard takes a nap.

    6. 6.

      Brachiator

      Isn’t that the same federal office AG Barr recently tried to annex for the Trump Organization? I’m sure that’s just a coincidence.

      Lots of inky in that co-inky dinky.

      I wonder if they will have Maxwell in tight security or a “suicide watch.”

      Her late father, media mogul Robert Maxwell, had lots of friends in high places, and a life which consisted of some great deeds and some significant fraud.

    7. 7.

      japa21

      @patrick II:

       

      @Gabe:

      And if that happens it will be because the Clinton’s did her in. That has been the consistent drumbeat on the right, that Clinton (either one, or maybe Chelsea) had Epstein killed to keep him silent about Bill’s involvement.

    8. 8.

      JPL

      Could this be why Berman didn’t step aside until he was given assurances that his assistant would take over?

    9. 9.

      MattF

      I’ll generally reject conspiracy theories out of hand… but persistent rumors that abuse and trafficking of underage girls are common among the ‘elite’ are ones to pay attention to, IMO. We shall see, perhaps.

    10. 10.

      germy

      The six-count indictment in Manhattan federal court alleges that Maxwell helped Epstein groom girls as young as 14 years old, going back as far as 1994.

      “In some instances, Maxwell was present for and participated in the sexual abuse of minor victims,” the indictment says.

      I’m surprised. I really thought she would flee somewhere far out of the reach of authorities.

    11. 11.

      germy

      “Epstein got a crooked, sweetheart deal years ago that protected his coconspirators, like Maxwell. Maxwell has been on the run for months because she too hoped to escape justice. We can’t let that happen again — her victims deserve their day in court,” Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse said in a statement Thursday.

      Sasse, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has pushed aggressively for the Justice Department to investigate what was described as a sweetheart deal that gave Epstein and others immunity from federal charges in 2007.

      Then-Miami U.S. Attorney Alex Acosta was involved in negotiating that deal — and 12 years later, he resigned as Labor Secretary amid criticism of the arrangement.

    12. 12.

      germy

      Last year, Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, who has now been arrested, believed she could evade being prosecuted because she has “serious dirt” on powerful people, a former friend of the Maxwell family claimedhttps://t.co/AvONmDPgMe
      — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) July 2, 2020

    13. 13.

      Brachiator

      @japa21:

      And if that happens it will be because the Clinton’s did her in. That has been the consistent drumbeat on the right, that Clinton (either one, or maybe Chelsea) had Epstein killed to keep him silent about Bill’s involvement.

      Curiously, the media has not really looked into Trump’s friendship with Epstein. The supposed links to Clinton are more a distraction than anything else.

      Trump knew a lot about Epstein. From a New York Magazine interview.

      “I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.” – Donald Trump, 2002

      Trump should be hauled into court and forced to testify about how much he knew.

    16. 16.

      germy

      SDNY is having *in-person* press conference at noon "to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein."

      It will be the first one for Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss.

      — erica orden (@eorden) July 2, 2020

    18. 18.

      Aleta

      Feeling a bit of relief for this small but concrete announcement.

      Unfounded guess:  she’ll get bail.  And her lawyers have been working on her defense for some time by now.

      Why wasn’t she living outside the US?  No $ left and no safe place to go?  Does she have disclosures to bargain with?  Was there bargaining before the arrest?   Has she been questioned before / had to turn over her passport?

      All too murky.

    21. 21.

      Elizabelle

      @Sasha:   That’s ridiculous.

      ====

      I am more troubled by the Supremes taking the Mueller disclosures off the map.  If ever a case deserved expediting, it is that one.  Shame on them

      ETA:  And I think Gorsuch and Kavanaugh should be forced to recuse.  They benefited from Trump’s actions.  They are compromised.

    22. 22.

      japa21

      @Brachiator: Their fall back is that Trump had him kicked out of Mar-A-Lago when he tried to come on to the daughter of an even more important guest.  They conveniently ignore how he would walk into the dressing rooms of his beauty contest contestants, many of whom where young teens.

    23. 23.

      germy

      @japa21:

      he tried to come on to the daughter of an even more important guest. 

      He violated an important rule that day.  The rule was to restrict his crimes to the daughters of unimportant people. He crossed a serious line.

    24. 24.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @japa21:

      I’ll add this – the rules of the Miss Teen USA set the age range as 13-18.

       

      He, as an adult, was walking into the dressing room where underage girls were changing so that he could ogle them.

      That’s wrong, any way you shake it.  I only messed around with underaged girls when I was their same age – once I turned 18, I assiduously kept distance from anybody younger than 18.  It isn’t that difficult, unless you’re a creep.

    25. 25.

      Kay

      John Hudson
      @John_Hudson
      ·30m
      Scoop: Trump’s pick for ambassador to Norway did not disclose his involvement in the creation of a racist flier that distorted the features of a black politician in Georgia, darkened his features, gave him a large afro, prompted a libel suit 1/

      They’re such trash, the Trump hires. It’s not the most important thing about that administration but it is the most consistent – LOW quality hires. To a man or woman just the bottom 10% of any random group of 100.

    26. 26.

      laura

      @japa21: in 1999, Roadie brother the younger was tour manager and guardian ad litem for a major pop star. She was part of the entertainment for a miss world or miss universe pageant trump staged in glamorous Branson MO. Pop star is in a trailer changing into stage attire and Roadie brother is outside guarding the door. Trump and 2 moes walk up and a moe says that Mr. Trump needs to go inside. Roadie brother calls out trump to his face about how he has no business pestering a child and that if they didn’t walk away he’ll call the real cops and have them arrested. They all skulked away. Trump is in fact a child sex pest.

    27. 27.

      The Moar You Know

      Last year, Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, who has now been arrested, believed she could evade being prosecuted because she has “serious dirt” on powerful people, a former friend of the Maxwell family claimed

      @germy:  She won’t live to see the end of this month.  Goddamn security cameras, you know how unreliable they are.

    28. 28.

      Chris Johnson

      @germy: I saw that tweet, too.

      If Trump is President due to extensive Russian attacks on the United States, it’s not because they think he’s so nifty: he’s not. It’s to damage us.

      If Russians killed Epstein, it’s to scare the others and protect their guy for the time being, but again it’s not because they LIKE Trump, it’s because having him there damages us.

      If they kill Maxwell it’s also to protect the structure they’ve built. BUT… if Trump has established that he can no longer do what they need him to do, if instead it’s time for Russia to throw him under the bus because that will do more damage to us than keeping him around (there’s a calculation of how long they can keep the bullshit going: for instance Pelosi clearly knows everything, Hillary knew far too much, there’s a list of other folks who have been kneecapped because they are of no use to Russia)…

      If it’s time for Trump to go, Maxwell is more likely to be ‘welcomed back to Russia as a secret hero’ than Trump could ever be. It looks like she has played her role this entire time and is now in a position to SERIOUSLY fuck Trump up, plunging the USA into real chaos.

      Chaos is the purpose, not protection of Trump. This is really important. It was never about ‘making the USA great and strong’, ever. It was always about tearing us apart, and Putin doesn’t need a US strongman. He needs as much damage as possible, and then to get out without getting nuked, or without personally getting hurt by getting nuked (he’d probably like Russia getting first-struck by the USA because it would serve a ‘rogue USA’ narrative that’s become more and more authentic as Trump undermines and destabilizes the government)

    29. 29.

      Kay

      @germy:

      Then-Miami U.S. Attorney Alex Acosta was involved in negotiating that deal — and 12 years later, he resigned as Labor Secretary amid criticism of the arrangement.

      Lawyers have an independent and personal duty to do their jobs apart from the boss’s orders to cover things up. I’d like so see some individual professional ramifications for the prosecutors who went along with the Acosta’s sleazy deal. It stunk to high heaven and they knew it. We can’t hold a lot of these people accountable but we can hold lawyers accountable.
      How, exactly, was this person allowed to commit crimes with impunity for 20 years?

    32. 32.

      jonas

      @germy:I’m surprised. I really thought she would flee somewhere far out of the reach of authorities.

      I had just read the other day that she was holed up in a fancy Paris apartment. How the hell did she end up in New Hampshire? And what was she thinking setting foot in the US ever again?

    33. 33.

      MazeDancer

      How is Maxwell going to stay alive long enough to talk?

      And what if Barr sought the AG job and has been supporting Trump so he could be in charge during Epstein/Maxwell time?

      To protect his father.

      Because Dad Barr hiring unqualified Epstein at prep school was so very weird.

    34. 34.

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      A yes, Epsteins’ lovely deal with Alex Acosta,  in exchange(apparently)  for information on securities fraud by Bear Stearns, they let him pretty much walk on charges of procuring and raping children.  Because money or protecting powerful men matters more that kids apparently.

      “The victims didn’t learn about the sentencing until after it happened, and most were still unaware that the deal effectively shut down the FBI probe into Epstein’s crimes.”

      “One of the most striking elements of the agreement was that it protected four of Epstein’s accomplices from facing federal prosecution and granted immunity to “any potential co-conspirators,” according to the Herald.”

      Acosta worked with Jeffrey Epstein on sweetheart deal

    35. 35.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @germy:  Oh wait, the Epstien was molesting rich people’s daughters, that would explain why they had him first acquitted  and then killed.  The family of these girls don’t want it coming out because that would make these girls sluty-slut-sluts who were asking for it.

      The irony being that with homosexuality and drug use socially acceptable, molesting the kids of the rich is the only vice the rich have left to lord it over us peasants.

    37. 37.

      Ohio Mom

      Sometimes I think we are mere extras in some sort of spy thriller — this story is about a group of celebrity jet-setters and their rarified, hedonistic, completely criminal lifestyle. Add in various plot twists, such as Putin using Trump for his own nefarious purposes, and it makes for the kind of movie I skip. Except this time I am forced into watching.

    39. 39.

      Betty Cracker

      @laura: Completely unsurprised. Kudos to Roadie Bro for stopping the perverts from invading her trailer.

      I hope that grotesque 1990s NBC video of Trump and Epstein (with Maxwell in the background) ogling cheerleaders and Trump slapping his gross, tiny meathooks on them makes the rounds again. It circulated widely on social media after Epstein’s death but, like all other revolting revelations of Trump’s lack of character, just went by the boards. Someone should do an ad buy and ensure everyone in America sees it. No ad copy needed. Just show the repulsive shit-stain in his natural element. Paging Mr. Bloomberg…

    41. 41.

      Mart

      Find it amusing that both Epstein and the D.C. Madam both mysteriously died shortly after imprisonment. Maybe amusing is the wrong word

    42. 42.

      Betty Cracker

      @MazeDancer: I think the Father Barr hiring of Epstein was debunked. Not that it still isn’t weird that an unqualified pervert was hired to teach math at a ritzy prep school, but from what I understand, the elder Barr had departed that job some months before Epstein came on board.

    43. 43.

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      Part of the reason she was picked up in New Hampshire is that she lives in Bedford part-time:

      “Maxwell, 57, reportedly lived at Sharksmouth Estate in Manchester-by-the-Sea with Scott Borgerson, chief executive of CargoMetrics Technologies and an ocean conservation activist, after some of Epstein’s victims accused her of having a role in their abuse.”

      FBI arrests Ghislaine Maxwell in Bedford

    44. 44.

      cmorenc

      @japa21:

      And if that happens it will be because the Clinton’s did her in. That has been the consistent drumbeat on the right, that Clinton (either one, or maybe Chelsea) had Epstein killed to keep him silent about Bill’s involvement.

      Bill Clinton had no need of the likes of Jeffrey Epstein to secure hook-ups with women.  However much you may dislike Bill Clinton’s seductive demeanor toward women-not-his-wife, at worst Clinton was a pig, not a monster or molester.

    45. 45.

      Sasha

      @Elizabelle:

      Of course it’s ridiculous, but the entirety of the last 4 years has been ridiculous.

      If there’s one thing that the Trump presidency has taught me, it is that there no thing so absurd or ridiculous that it is not possible to actually happen.

      (That said, I’m not actually expecting that kind of deal to be made by Barr, but I will be less than shocked to hear the usual suspects attempt to tie Maxwell/Epstein to Biden, especially since that’s exactly the kind of QAnon crazy that the base craves.)

    46. 46.

      RepubAnon

      @japa21: The Clinton’s assassin of choice is Socks, the Clinton’s cat.  See, they buried it in the “Pet Semitary” from Steven King’s historical account, and it came back as a Devil ninja cat.  It lives in the secret sub-basement below the tunnels in Central Park where the mole children are kept, and …

      (/snark)

      (would even Q-Anon believers be silly enough to buy this?  Alas, probably)

    47. 47.

      Jinchi

      @MazeDancer: Because Dad Barr hiring unqualified Epstein at prep school was so very weird.

      I forgot about that. Man is anyone in this administration not tied to Epstein?

    48. 48.

      Frankensteinbeck

      Epstein committing suicide was very, very plausible.  Narcissists do that when they’re looking at life in jail.  Imagine Trump, a whiny shit when living in luxury, living in a prison cell.  Yeah, delightful image, but a ‘nothing to live for’ from his perspective, and narcissists are exactly centered enough on their own emotions to commit suicide.  Nothing is more important than that they’re not happy, so NUH UH, they’re taking their ball (life) and going home.  Plus, Epstein had already tried and failed once, and made not a peep suggesting he didn’t do it of his own free will.

      Maxwell is an entirely other kettle of fish.  If she dies, suicide is not a plausible explanation.

    49. 49.

      debbie

      @jonas:

      Russia and Israel had nothing to do with it.

      Maxwell drowned himself because he was about to be found out that he had stolen the pension funds of his British companies to buy Macmillan Publishing in NYC so he could be more Rupert than Murdoch himself.

    50. 50.

      Ken

      @EmbraceYourInnerCrone: “One of the most striking elements of the agreement was that it protected four of Epstein’s accomplices from facing federal prosecution and granted immunity to “any potential co-conspirators,” according to the Herald.”

      How fortunate that we have the recent district court opinion that the government is free to set aside such agreements. Admittedly that was a case where they were declining to prosecute, and this would be the opposite, so perhaps it will need to go to court again.

