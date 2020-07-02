Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

How Republicans Support the Troops

The thing about Donald Trump is that he is so awful that every day, he does something big and terrible, we focus on it, and then tomorrow he does something else and we focus on that, and on and on. But the real story is all the tens of thousands of little awful things that happen to real people because of the one big thing we focus on. Every shitty thing he does has a ripple effect- like the butterfly effect, but every new outcome is terrible. Remember last year when he pardoned the murderer Clint Lorance? Here are the stories of the soldiers who served with Lorance and testified against him:

Only a few hours had passed since President Trump pardoned 1st Lt. Clint Lorance and the men of 1st Platoon were still trying to make sense of how it was even possible.

How could a man they blamed for ruining their lives, an officer the Army convicted of second-degree murder and other charges, be forgiven so easily? How could their president allow him to just walk free?

“I feel like I’m in a nightmare,” Lucas Gray, a former specialist from the unit, texted his old squad leader, who was out of the Army and living in Fayetteville, N.C.

“I haven’t been handling it well either,” replied Mike McGuinness on Nov. 15, the day Lorance was pardoned.

“There’s literally no point in anything we did or said,” Gray continued. “Now he gets to be the hero . . .”

“And we’re left to deal with it,” McGuinness concluded.

***

Read the whole thing.

    42Comments

    1. 1.

      Raoul Paste

      If I read the whole thing it would ruin my day

      The worst part is that my neighbour would defend Trump for anything, including this

      Reply
    2. 2.

      debbie

      He sounds like one of Kay’s low-quality hires. I wonder what Lorance thinks about Trump’s refusal to condemn or even stop Russia from paying the Taliban to murder his fellow soldiers?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Just Chuck

      I’d just say to any T supporter: “You’re okay with bounties on our soldiers then?”

      But I don’t bother talking with them in the first place.  Dog knows they left the rationality playing field long ago.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Kropacetic

      @Just Chuck: I’d just say to any T supporter: “You’re okay with bounties on our soldiers then?”

      To one of the obvious bullshit rejoinders; “whatabout X?”, “fake news”, or “it’s Obama’s fault.”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      dmsilev

      Highlighted reader comment:

      I’m a vet, who thankfully never had to live through what those guys encountered.  If you can boil the article down to a brief summary, Lorance’s answer to a question from Hannity about the soldiers in his platoon says it all:

      “I don’t know any of these guys. None of them know me,” Lorance said of his former troops. “To be honest with you, I can’t even remember most of their names.”

      It is absolutely unforgivable for a platoon leader not to know his soldiers’ names, who their spouses and children are, and a whole bunch of other personal information about them.   Good leaders know those things.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Kropacetic

      @JPL: trump could care less about our troops

      Less than not caring at all? Perhaps if he were directly, personally promoting harm to the troops rather than simply turning a blind eye.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Mary G

      I saw a tweet yesterday from a post doc who had just resigned from Cornell because his wife was denied a visa. The comments were full of people saying “Come to the EU, we’d be happy to have you both” except for one MAGAt who thought now an American (white man)  who’d been unfairly passed over would get the job. Aarggh.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Frankensteinbeck

      The thing about Donald Trump is that he is so awful that every day, he does something big and terrible, we focus on it, and then tomorrow he does something else and we focus on that, and on and on.

      Yes.  I don’t think he’s getting worse.  It’s just that every single day he does more damage.  It keeps piling up.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      dmsilev

      @Mary G: We’re trying to figure out what to do about incoming international students, graduate students mostly, who were expecting to start in the fall and who might have visa difficulties.  If there was a sane administration, “you guys are making a mistake, please try to fix” might be a fruitful argument, but with these assholes it’s basically spitting in the wind.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Just Chuck

      @Kropacetic:

      Perhaps if he were directly, personally promoting harm to the troops rather than simply turning a blind eye.

      He is, through active negligence.  He knew, he did nothing, he knows, he continues to do nothing.  That is a conscious choice.  We’re only quibbling whether It’s just his assholish imbecility or outright treason.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Martin

      @Frankensteinbeck: He’s getting worse. He was listening to the campaign staff, and at least trying a little bit to appeal to a broader set of voters. I don’t think it ever worked, because it was always so weird and awkward and obviously insincere, but it’s clear he has since stopped listening to them.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      mali muso

      @dmsilev: Same here.  So many students who don’t know if embassies will be open in time for them to get a visa.  Then no clue as to whether or not the various “Travel Bans” (EU, UK, etc.) will exempt student visa holders by August.

      Meanwhile Canada is eating our lunch when it comes to attracting the best and brightest.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Just Chuck: I think that’s actually how we need to frame this. It wasn’t JUST inaction – we didn’t just sit there with regard to Russia. Trump has actively promoted them and given them concessions while this is going on.

      He’s continuing to reward Russia while they put bounties on our soldiers. That’s not “doing nothing”, that’s actively encouraging more bounties.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      PsiFighter37

      The complete abuse of the pardon power by Trump is awful. Not just this case, but for Arpaio, for Dinesh D’Souza, for Scooter Libby. It’s just like with the Medal of Freedom – it’s been made worthless by King (Shit) Midas’ touch.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Mike in NC

      We’ve read that Fat Bastard wants to stage a yuuuuge fireworks display over Mount Rushmore on July 4th to celebrate his bloated ego and possibly start a massive forest fire. Is that really the best he can do? Why not demand a parade like the one the 28th Infantry Division did in August 1944, with 24 men abreast marching under the Arch of Triumph in Paris to mark its liberation from the Nazis?

      Reply
    24. 24.

      PsiFighter37

      @Mike in NC: Maybe the upshot of Trump possibly destroying one of the biggest tourist attractions the state has to offer is that South Dakota votes against him. First-hand view of the damage his idiocy does might awaken some of those folks. I generally found the people living there when I visited to be pleasant.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      J R in WV

      @Just Chuck:

      He is, through active negligence.  He knew, he did nothing, he knows, he continues to do nothing.  That is a conscious choice.  We’re only quibbling whether It’s just his assholish imbecility or outright treason.

      My money is on outright, deliberate treason. I’ve decided this whole Coronavirus-19 thing is Trump carefully following the playbook. NO, not the playbook developed by the CDC during the Bush administration, NO NOT the playbook developed by the Pandemic Working Group during the Obama administration.

      He’s following Putin’s playbook, carefully designed to first destroy the American economy, followed by the wildfire epidemic sweeping the nation with death. Just wait for the mass graves dug with heavy equipment, filled with our friends and relatives! That will cause a great celebration for Trump.

      Ask yourself: If Trump were actually working for the Russians, what would he do differently? Occam’s Razor tells us, he is obviously working for the Russians, there is nothing he could do that would make things worse, he’s carried that mission out perfectly.

      Hard to believe, but I’m sure Putin gave him instructions very carefully, and warned him that any fooling around would result in a very long tumble down a concrete flight of stairs for Trump. And that’s why he is doing such a great job! For Putin!!

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Kropacetic

      Maybe it’s time to stop interpreting Republican admonitions to “support the troops” as meaning anything other than “don’t question (Republican) civilian leadership when they put the troops in harm’s way.”

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Kropacetic

      @Mike in NC: We’ve read that Fat Bastard wants to stage a yuuuuge fireworks display over Mount Rushmore on July 4th to celebrate his bloated ego and possibly start a massive forest fire.

      Don’t worry.  We already have people out there with rakes.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Leto

      Trumpov and his base, including every Republican official, let the US/world know what he thinks about us when he shat all over the Khan family. When he shat on John McCain. When he told La David Johnson’s widow: he knew what he was signing up for. And they did nothing. They cheered it on.

      Fuck’em. They use us for props. They don’t give a shit about us. And I’ll say that to every crazy fucker who tries to say otherwise.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Roger Moore

      @dmsilev:

      If there was a sane administration, “you guys are making a mistake, please try to fix” might be a fruitful argument, but with these assholes it’s basically spitting in the wind.

      Yeah, having a bunch of egghead scientists say they’re making a mistake will just convince them to double down.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      joel hanes

      @Frankensteinbeck:

      I don’t think he’s getting worse.

      He is getting continually worse in effect because all the norms and constraints that sorta restrained him at first have been broken, and the sorta-sane though evil advisers like Sessions and Kelly and Mattis have been pushed out.   Good God, look at who is DNI.   Look at who is Chief of Staff (sorta).   Barr is much worse than Sessions.  etc.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      PsiFighter37

      @J R in WV: I think you are vastly overestimating Trump’s ability to plan anything. I would only believe this if it comes out that Trump has been calling Putin every day, which would very much suggest he is being handled actively.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Roger Moore

      @Mike in NC:

      Why not demand a parade like the one the 28th Infantry Division did in August 1944, with 24 men abreast marching under the Arch of Triumph in Paris to mark its liberation from the Nazis?

      Because it would be really bad PR when nobody showed up for the parade out of fear of COVID.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Roger Moore

      @Kropacetic:

      Maybe it’s time to stop interpreting Republican admonitions to “support the troops” as meaning anything other than “don’t question (Republican) civilian leadership when they put the troops in harm’s way.”

      “Support The Troops” (or some variant) has been used to shut down legitimate criticism of our leadership at least since WWI.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Dupe1970

      @dmsilev: Jfc! As a Director in call center I work really hard to learn all the agents names. I have struggled at times but it is important. That meant walking the floor talking to them and memorizing over 100+ names. It also meant letting them make fun of me when I messed up names or forgot who told what. This couldn’t be bothered to learn the names of 50 or so soldiers and he bragged about it.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      senyordave

      @Mike in NC:We’ve read that Fat Bastard wants to stage a yuuuuge fireworks display over Mount Rushmore on July 4th to celebrate his bloated ego and possibly start a massive forest fire.

      I think it would be more appropriate to have a Nuremberg type rally, circa 1936 (see link).  Most of his supporters would feel right at home.

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LMbd-UYyEd0

      Reply
    39. 39.

      senyordave

      @Dupe1970: I used to work for Nielsen in finance, and I dealt with the call centers all the time (I used to help come up with bonus plans for interviewers, or RAs as they were known).  I knew the names of all the supervisors, and I only dealt with them directly on occasion.  I always felt like if I was going to be in meetings with people, even if it was only once a quarter, the least I could do was learn their names.

      The call center directors I worked with, like you, knew al the names of the people.  It is common courtesy.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      gene108

      @dmsilev:

      We’re trying to figure out what to do about incoming international students, graduate students mostly, who were expecting to start in the fall and who might have visa difficulties.

      Pray that people can hold out until Biden is sworn in, and hope D’s control the Senate, so his State Department personnel get confirmed, and can fix this mess.

      Otherwise a lot of graduate programs, in a lot of schools will struggle to find students

      Reply
    41. 41.

      low-tech cyclist

      @LankyLoo:

      I read that this morning, and it just broke my heart.

      Mine too. Nobody should have to go through what those men are having to endure.

      Except for Lorance and the bullshit ‘patriots’ who have taken up his cause.  They should have to endure it twenty times over.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      mali muso

      @jonas: Yes, on the EU side (ie. American students can still go there for studies) but from everything I have read, there is no such exception for students coming to the US from Europe or the UK.  The initial EU travel “ban” proclamation carved out exemptions for American citizens, green card holders and dependents, but not students.  One would think that a functional government might adjust these kinds of things to include things like student travel, but nah.

      Reply

