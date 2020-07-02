The thing about Donald Trump is that he is so awful that every day, he does something big and terrible, we focus on it, and then tomorrow he does something else and we focus on that, and on and on. But the real story is all the tens of thousands of little awful things that happen to real people because of the one big thing we focus on. Every shitty thing he does has a ripple effect- like the butterfly effect, but every new outcome is terrible. Remember last year when he pardoned the murderer Clint Lorance? Here are the stories of the soldiers who served with Lorance and testified against him:

Only a few hours had passed since President Trump pardoned 1st Lt. Clint Lorance and the men of 1st Platoon were still trying to make sense of how it was even possible.

How could a man they blamed for ruining their lives, an officer the Army convicted of second-degree murder and other charges, be forgiven so easily? How could their president allow him to just walk free?

“I feel like I’m in a nightmare,” Lucas Gray, a former specialist from the unit, texted his old squad leader, who was out of the Army and living in Fayetteville, N.C.

“I haven’t been handling it well either,” replied Mike McGuinness on Nov. 15, the day Lorance was pardoned.

“There’s literally no point in anything we did or said,” Gray continued. “Now he gets to be the hero . . .”

“And we’re left to deal with it,” McGuinness concluded.

***

