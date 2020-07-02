MAGA: Make American Graves Again. https://t.co/Vr9LChuGDz — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) July 2, 2020

Johns Hopkins University: A 75% increase in #coronavirus cases in TWO WEEKS. — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 1, 2020

Dr. Fauci is gonna need to revise his estimate. Upward.

52,770 #Covid19 cases. In. One. Day. More than the Netherlands has had in total. https://t.co/OJPwWMeJhs pic.twitter.com/cdIcQ3dyKI — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) July 2, 2020

It is important to understand that he said this today. https://t.co/edxNO3wr9u — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) July 1, 2020

He’s BRANDING his great COVID response. Like his steaks, airline, bankrupt casinos, Trump U., that he’s a great businessman, etc.

It will be repeated until the Trump base is convinced it’s true. — Tim Moran (@OnlyFactsNTruth) July 1, 2020

COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. may be 28% higher than official count, study estimates https://t.co/fkxAli1x3j — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 1, 2020

Here's a quick visual summary of what got us here: pic.twitter.com/1laEqsONvb — Rishi Desai (@RishiDesaiMD) June 30, 2020

If you assume a 1% mortality rate, 100,000 new #COVID19 cases/day = 1,000 deaths/day. That's raw, of course, because lag time from infection to death is weeks. But it omens a doubling in the total US burden of death by September, or earlier. Take action now😷😷, slow this down. https://t.co/aO5oJq8FYk — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) July 1, 2020

Buckle up, folks. We are near 50k for daily cases and we are heading into July 4th with part of the country still thinking this pandemic is a hoax. https://t.co/OPPsHU0mh6 — Dr. Nahid Bhadelia "Masks,Tests,PPE & Leadership" (@BhadeliaMD) July 2, 2020

======

#BREAKING More than 160,000 new #coronavirus cases reported every day for past week: WHO pic.twitter.com/kDDAz0p1Bd — AFP news agency (@AFP) July 1, 2020





The next wave: Japan and Asian neighbors walk COVID 'tightrope'https://t.co/YXXyq2yI6j pic.twitter.com/c1V6qAXXFd — 𝕁.𝕁. 𝔸𝕟𝕘𝕖𝕝𝕦𝕤 – Science Comms 🗯 (@JJ_Angelus) July 1, 2020

Japanese capital sees more than 100 new coronavirus cases Thursday, most in two months https://t.co/ebm7LrX73q pic.twitter.com/xf1YicgOMZ — Reuters (@Reuters) July 2, 2020

India's coronavirus cases cross 600,000 amid easing of lockdowns https://t.co/Xc2ltf3GKr pic.twitter.com/XzjTnNQA72 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 2, 2020

In India, fake or misleading news about #coronavirus has had a real impact on livelihoods. Who's been most affected? https://t.co/i8bVCbOwal — BBC Reality Check (@BBCRealityCheck) July 1, 2020

How lockdown is being lifted across Europehttps://t.co/ep5Whpve8g — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 1, 2020

As U.K. towns try to subdue COVID-19 clusters and avoid local lockdowns, critics accuse Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government of failing to share data on cases. https://t.co/AfIiXOvfFs — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) July 1, 2020

World Health Organization is warning that the Mideast has reached a 'critical threshold' in its #COVID19 fight. According to newly published figures, 22 countries from Morocco to Pakistan had recorded 1,077,706 coronavirus cases & 24,973 deaths https://t.co/DX367xCTJr pic.twitter.com/AfkFbL5sRV — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 1, 2020

Uganda opens border for DR Congo refugees who have been unable to seek safety because of coronavirus https://t.co/CBa4e3wc51 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 1, 2020

======

Immunity to Covid-19 may be more widespread than antibody tests suggest https://t.co/yMZpQ0ka09 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) July 1, 2020

This is a disaster. When delays are 3 to 5 days, testing does nothing to remove infected people from public circulation. In other words, testing for mitigation is not possible. https://t.co/KlI0Slhah3 — Carl T. Bergstrom (@CT_Bergstrom) July 1, 2020

Could an ancient drug help fight severe #COVID19? Scientists now looking at recruiting chochicine, an anti-gout drug, into the COVID fight. It's derived from the autumn crocus, Colchicum autumnale (a poisonous European flowering plant) https://t.co/4Xa7ktFkAB pic.twitter.com/N3pMjoo76n — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 1, 2020

Cool cool cool. “If demand continues to accelerate and shortages are not resolved, then turnaround times for test results will rise, tests will effectively be rationed, and the number of infections that are never counted in official statistics will grow.“ https://t.co/t8HZGhDUSx — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) July 1, 2020

Health experts have slammed the U.S. decision to hog nearly the entire global supply of remdesivir, the only drug licensed so far to treat COVID-19. https://t.co/3SYYZixEUh — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) July 1, 2020



======

40% said last week they think the country needs to be more aggressively social distancing. Now, almost half say the same – a 9-point increase. Since June 8, the share who say this has increased 17 points (32% ? 49%). pic.twitter.com/S1rMyPWePJ — Navigator Research (@NavigatorSurvey) July 1, 2020

The coronavirus first hit Democratic areas in the U.S. These six charts show how it is now spreading into Republican territory. https://t.co/xNlFAfqvgh — The Associated Press (@AP) July 1, 2020

Governor Cuomo says all New Yorkers can be tested for coronavirus now, regardless of symptoms or other factors. "Get a test," he urges. — Evan Dawson (@evandawson) July 1, 2020

California breaks #coronavirus record for second day in a row https://t.co/rCv3XW0OTJ — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 1, 2020

This, from the man who said on @TuckerCarlson in March:

"my message is let’s get back to work, let’s get back to living. Let’s be smart abt it & those of us who are 70+, we’ll take care of ourselves. But don’t sacrifice the country, don’t do that, don’t ruin this great America.” https://t.co/ZvfLzGzjMr — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) July 1, 2020

And despite that… “To tell you the truth, what worries me is not this week, where we’re still kind of handling it,” said one exec. “I’m really worried about next week.” https://t.co/phIDCSy38T — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) July 1, 2020

Texas and Florida have both seen a recent surge in coronavirus cases How is affecting those that live there? https://t.co/dtqvecrG4n — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 1, 2020

I’d like to hope these kids were pranking the city counciler/reporters, but then again…

Tuscaloosa students diagnosed with COVID-19 have been attending parties as part of a disturbing contest to see who can catch the virus first, a city council member says. https://t.co/jTAafPMmru — ABC News (@ABC) July 1, 2020