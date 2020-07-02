The algorithm pushed this CNN report to me on YouTube and it is a ten minute glimpse into the bowels of hell at San Antonio Methodist Hospital. The physician in the thumbnail above explains that he doesn’t have enough beds in the specialized treatment ward to handle the young people knocking on heaven’s door. The amount of labor and equipment used to try to save lives on that floor, the neo-natal ICU charge nurse relating her projection that her COVID ward will soon be full of babies born to COVID moms (it doesn’t pass through the placenta, but the child can be infected during birth) and just the overall despair makes me so fucking angry.

Because Trump decided masks were unmanly, his ball lickers like Texas Governor Gregg Abbott still haven’t issued a mandatory mask order. Because Trump decided the economy was more important that lives, Texas and other states opened too soon, and now the hospitals are effectively full. (It doesn’t matter if they can stick you in a bed if they can’t fucking treat you.)

And this Saturday tomorrow, at Mt. Rushmore, Trump will be holding a non-socially-distanced, unmasked rally so he can watch some fucking fireworks, because another one of his asslickers, Dollar Store Sarah Palin aka Governor Kristi Noem, wants to please Daddy rather than protect her state.

What is it called when you go past rage? I think I’m going to find out.