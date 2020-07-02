Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Complete and Total Rage Is The Only Rational Response

by | 69 Comments

This post is in: 

The algorithm pushed this CNN report to me on YouTube and it is a ten minute glimpse into the bowels of hell at San Antonio Methodist Hospital. The physician in the thumbnail above explains that he doesn’t have enough beds in the specialized treatment ward to handle the young people knocking on heaven’s door. The amount of labor and equipment used to try to save lives on that floor, the neo-natal ICU charge nurse relating her projection that her COVID ward will soon be full of babies born to COVID moms (it doesn’t pass through the placenta, but the child can be infected during birth) and just the overall despair makes me so fucking angry.

Because Trump decided masks were unmanly, his ball lickers like Texas Governor Gregg Abbott still haven’t issued a mandatory mask order. Because Trump decided the economy was more important that lives, Texas and other states opened too soon, and now the hospitals are effectively full. (It doesn’t matter if they can stick you in a bed if they can’t fucking treat you.)

And this Saturday tomorrow, at Mt. Rushmore, Trump will be holding a non-socially-distanced, unmasked rally so he can watch some fucking fireworks, because another one of his asslickers, Dollar Store Sarah Palin aka Governor Kristi Noem, wants to please Daddy rather than protect her state.

What is it called when you go past rage? I think I’m going to find out.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    69Comments

    1. 1.

      Llelldorin

      What is it called when you go past rage? I think I’m going to find out.

      Is there a better word than apoplexy? Looking forward to this thread.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      M31

      And it’s not like the “economy more important then lives” strategy worked — the way they did it you end up with a fucked economy and death. Way to go, motherfuckers

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Salty Sam

      I’ve been so beyond rage for some time now.  Every time I think I’ve succumbed to rage fatigue,  some new atrocity surfaces and starts the cycle anew.

      Today is one of those days.  I just received the news that a man I worked with in a service organization in Houston, a loving, kind man who I respected and enjoyed his presence in my life, died of COVID.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jamie

      I watched the back and forth between Abbott and Clay Jenkins here in Dallas and kept wondering, “What the hell is the endgame?” Like, do we think if we pretend the virus doesn’t exist, the economy will come roaring back?

      The end result was painfully predictable to anybody who was paying attention, so I really don’t understand what they thought was going to happen here.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Cermet

      When your nation is founded upon slavery, writes its constitution to enshrine slavery, fights a war over slavery but after beating the slavers, enshrines their hero’s and passes laws to re-enact slavery (see chain gangs/workers that were 100% slavery visted upon all young black males) and keeps rinsing and repeating; then one gets the government that they (didn’t) vote for but the old slave constitution enables the stupid racist the ability to take power from the majority. Better still, with AGW, the world will be going into the shiter and things are at the best we have any right to hope. The future is fucked.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Jamie:

      I guess they thought it was a hoax or just a bad flu. Maybe they believed that it would only hurt big city Democrats in blue states.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Dollar Store Sarah Palin aka Governor Kristi Noem, wants to please Daddy rather than protect her state.

      I hate her, Douchey, and Abbot more than Trump. I guess it because I think they should know better

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Leto

      I keep thinking about how my accident would’ve played out during this. I think about all the resources used to save my life, and would those have been available during this? Which leads me to think about all the people who have serious accidents, but because most of the ICU beds are full… did we have people who didn’t live because all the resources were diverted away? How many deaths are Covid tangent?

      @Salty Sam: I’m sorry for your loss.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Lapassionara

      Right now, in Arizona, COVID 19 positive people in my age bracket and with my health history are being given palliative care only. Meanwhile, in France, life is on its way to almost normal, as long as masks are worn.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Redshift

      Because Trump decided the economy was more important than lives

      And his entire party is too stupid to understand that “the economy” isn’t going to be fixed by telling people everything is fine and they shouldn’t believe their lying eyes, and forcing people who have no choice back to work. It would be bad enough if they were just sacrificing Americans to Trump’s reelection, but they’re sacrificing Americans and trashing the economy, because they’re know-nothing assholes who will only listen to people who tell them what they want to hear.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Because Trump decided masks were unmanly

      Yes, well a mask would smear is makeup, wouldn’t it?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Kineslaw

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): As a Texan, I hate Abbott and how he handled this with the passion of 1,000 suns.  However, I hate Lt. Gov. Patrick and his ilk with the passion of 1,000,000 suns.

      Abbott is more scared of Patrick than of Drumpf and Patrick would be fine with every grandparent in Texas dying to keep the bars open

      Of course this means lots of people die AND our economy crashes even harder.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Nicole

      I can’t figure out what the elected officials think the endgame of this is.  What did they think was going to happen?  What do they think is going to happen?  All I can assume, is what Michelle Obama said, when she was asked about whether it made her nervous to be seated at official dinners with so many powerful people and she basically said no, because after awhile you realize that most of them aren’t very smart.  We’re under the rule of fucking idiots.

      There’s plenty about Cuomo I can criticize, but at least my governor is not a fucking idiot; he’s a pretty smart guy, and he seems to surround himself with people smarter than he is.  New York City got walloped at the start because it’s the site of two international airports and no one knew much of anything about the virus.  What’s the rest of the nation’s excuse?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Kropacetic

      Dollar Store Sarah Palin aka Governor Kristi Noem

      Implies a higher value for Sarah Palin which is not in evidence

      Reply
    24. 24.

      jonas

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):Maybe they believed that it would only hurt big city Democrats in blue states.

      That’s essentially what that asshole Lt. Gov. in TX said yesterday — we only have more positives because we’re testing more and anyway, NYC was way worse because Cuomo and Fauci suck, or something. A flailing farrago of lies. In a few weeks, they’re going to be *wishing* things were only as bad as NYC.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      wvng

      WV has a greater than 1.0 infection rate now, but the total cases in our state are still pretty low. I am doing all I can in my area to promote masks and physical distancing so the rate of infection can be controlled and our health departments will still be able to do the good job they have been doing of testing, contact tracing and quarantining. We are in a position to make that work, but only if the community as a whole masks up. It’s all up to individuals.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Biden +12 in Monmouth, 53-41.

      On average, Biden’s led by 11 points in live interview national surveys over the last month
      https://t.co/VmiPfrdAo8
      — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) July 2, 2020

      A key difference from four years ago is that fewer voters have a negative opinion of the Democratic nominee. Biden’s rating stands at 44% favorable and 44% unfavorable. It was 42%–49% in early June. Hillary Clinton’s rating in July 2016 was 34% favorable and 52% unfavorable. Trump currently has a negative 38% favorable and 55% unfavorable opinion.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      CaseyL

      I have been “beyond rage” for quite a while.  I am now in a steel-cold place where the more Republicans and Republican voters/supporters who die, the better.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Betty Cracker

      @Salty Sam:

      Every time I think I’ve succumbed to rage fatigue,  some new atrocity surfaces and starts the cycle anew.

      Same.

      From The Tampa Bay Times:

      Florida added more than 10,000 coronavirus cases on Thursday, the same day Vice President Mike Pence is set to visit Tampa with Gov. Ron DeSantis, and ahead of a holiday weekend where DeSantis encouraged residents to take caution but stopped short of setting any additional orders or closures.

      Fucking idiots.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Llelldorin

      My strong impression was that the Republicans collectively lost interest when it became clear that the poor were getting the worst of the pandemic, and are now startled to realize that the rest of the world isn’t impressed by that.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      scav

      Imagine them, the manly men, looking coyly over their shoulder and wondering (with a slight moue) if this mask made their Y chromosome look small.

      How to break it to them that the lack of one makes their entire being look like an ass.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Jamie

      @Kineslaw: Yeah, that’s the thing: ignoring this just gets you the worst of both worlds: more sick people and a worse economy over the long run (where “the long run” means “a month or two after the little uptick from reopening”). I just don’t get it. There’s not even a plausible evil motive–it just looks like pure stupidity combined with an inability to think beyond three weeks ahead.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Capri

      The GOP is stuck in a pattern of reflexive opposition to Dems and the mainstream media, i.e. reality.

      So when the Dems said not to jump off a cliff, the GOP jumped off the cliff without a second thought. While they were on their way down they protested closed hair salons and mask wearing. The ground is now approaching really quickly and they are stuck.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Jamie

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): I tend to assume that most Republican politicians are cynical actors and don’t believe half the bullshit they feed to their base (like they all secretly understand that climate change is a thing, for example). This, though, looks a lot like getting high on their own supply.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      OGLiberal

      I’d say fuck South Dakota, all of them, but then I’m sure there are a few people there – maybe 1,000 folks – who aren’t lunatic Trump humpers and while they may not be at the event they may run into those humpers so, yeah, can’t just say “fuck all of them”.  Given the Tulsa experience I doubt many out of staters will be coming out for this – folks from the Villages (and I know a lot of them are from my dear “non-racist” Northeast region) won’t be making the trip…golf carts don’t get that kind of mileage.

      I’d ask who the fuck still thinks this guy is the shit but then I know a 14-year old who is dying to wear a MAGA hat but his parents won’t let him because they are worried he’ll get attacked by some militant lefties, not because they think he’ll look like a white power idiot.  These fucking people.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Men: Biden 48-46%
      Women: Biden 57-36%

      White, non-college: Trump 57-37%
      White, college: Biden 63-33%

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Kropacetic

      @Capri: The GOP is stuck in a pattern of reflexive opposition to Dems and the mainstream media, i.e. reality.

      Not too much credit to the MSM here, as they are in a pattern of giving undue credence to Republican alternative “facts.” Reality can only be gleaned from MSM produced news by understanding sourcing and consistent application of critical thinking.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      low-tech cyclist

      Complete and Total Rage Is The Only Rational Response

      Been there.  For a couple months now.  You may have noticed.

      Is it worth the Dems’ at least calling for Trump’s resignation now?  Can we finally say it would be a net positive if the Dems in Congress would do at least that much to make the point that this man has no business being President right now?

      Pray for the dead, and fight like hell for the living.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      VOR

      @Leto: did we have people who didn’t live because all the resources were diverted away? How many deaths are Covid tangent?

      Yes, we almost certainly did. This is how CDC estimated deaths from the 2014 Swine Flu – they looked at the statistics and figured out how much higher actual deaths were than trend. Also how Puerto Rico came up with 3000 deaths for Hurricane Maria – actual deaths were much higher than statistical trend.

      Not an epidemiologist, but the number of deaths currently being reported are IIRC only cases where there was a positive COVID test and possibly likely COVID deaths. In a couple years we are going to see the stats showing the people dying at home, having heart attacks and not making it to the hospital, accident victims not getting care, and everything else. I predict history will record much higher levels of death to COVID than we are currently seeing.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      OGLiberal

      @Baud: OK, yeah, I’m college.  We still suck.  I work with plenty of post-grad douchebag white men who will vote for Trump simply because he’s “good for the market”, whatever the fuck that means.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Avalune

      My favorite thing about this is how PROUD the official (sorry I don’t know if she was the mayor or governor or what she was) was talking about how there was going to be none of that social distancing and masks at her party.

      😬

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Martin

      @Redshift:

      And his entire party is too stupid to understand that “the economy” isn’t going to be fixed by telling people everything is fine and they shouldn’t believe their lying eyes, and forcing people who have no choice back to work.

      What become much more clear under Trump is how much of conservatism is just ‘this is hard’ and making their whole theory of governance ‘someone else will fix it’, either states or the market or Jesus or whoever.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      joel hanes

      What is it called when you go past rage?

      Rage is short-lived, red-hot or even white-hot.

      Fury can be cold, implacable, and forever.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      H.E.Wolf

      What is it called when you go past rage? I think I’m going to find out.

      It’s called being female, and/or non-white [ETA and of course there are plenty of white men joining them]; and what happens is a steel-cold (thank you CaseyL) determination to do the work to elect more and better Democrats instead of Republicans, at all levels of our government.

      (I’m focused on legislatures, in particular: we need people in office with the power to make better laws and to allocate funds to implement them.)

      I can see a steady ongoing increase (in our state, where I volunteer in database support) in the numbers of people who are volunteering as phonebankers. GOTV is where it’s at, and it takes many forms, so there’s lots of scope for participating.

      Let’s show the Republicans what a real landslide looks like.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @Jamie:

      I tend to assume that most Republican politicians are cynical actors and don’t believe half the bullshit they feed to their base (like they all secretly understand that climate change is a thing, for example).

      I think that is true with GOP politicians who have been around a long time, like McConnell.  The folks who have come up as part of the Tea Party revolution are true believers.  They only accept information that comes from the conservative media bubble.  Those people are getting crazier.  This is what scares me the most.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      dmsilev

      @Martin: Triumph of ideology over expertise. Goes back a long way in the conservative movement, but a good signpost was Newt Gingrich getting rid of a lot of subject-matter experts in the House staff when he became Speaker in 1995.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Leto

      @Martin: I’m currently reading Steve Bennen’s book, “Imposters”, and this is essentially his take. That they’ve shifted to a post policy agenda. The book sort of feels like I’m reading the past couple of years of Balloon Juice.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Leto

      @dmsilev: when Mike Dense was in the House, he got rid of his policy people and replaced them with PR/media people. He’s another signpost of their failed governance.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Capri: The conservatives are literally dying now from drinking bleach in order to POWN the Libertards.  We’re well beyond the Wingnut Event Horizon.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @VOR: Also worth noting that Florida has been proven to fake their numbers; it’s only a COVID death in Florida if the patient tested positive and dies in a hospital.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Mary G

      This is the culmination of 40+ years of the GOP project to deny science and embrace white victimhood. There was a picture in AL’s overnight covid19 post showing a couple dressed up in a restaurant watching two servers in face shields, masks, and gloves put food on a “landing stage” – another table next to theirs, and it was just gross. They are so pleased and happy to be eating out again and seeing the poors working again for their benefit. It’s gross. I’ve spent way too much of my life around people in PPE to find that appealing.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      balconesfault

      Bexar County (where SA is) … like Travis County (Austin) and Harris County (Houston) … issued stay at home orders early in the game, and some were mandating facial protection.

      Abbott issued an order that his word superceded local jurisdictions, and took away the County Judges and Mayors ability to limit business activity or require masking up.

      This is squarely in his lap, which he keeps with him at all times.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      lollipopguild

      @Leto: I read an article back in April that in New York City they were having four times as many deaths as they did at the same time in 2019.Some people who had the virus dying at home but also people with strokes/heart problems, medical emergencies where people were never treated or treated too late. You can at least double the official death numbers and maybe go times 3.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Jager

      My niece is a neo-natal doc in Sioux Falls, during the surge there she went to work in the ER, one day after a 16-hour shift, the doc in charge invited the team out to the parking lot, he popped the trunk of his car and there was a cooler of beer, he told them to help themselves. They stood around in the lot drinking cold beers like high school kids. My niece said the topic of conversation was how many invasive tests they could order if Governor Noem showed up for treatment.

      Jodi has Crohn’s disease and  was told she didn’t have to work the ER, her response, “Of course I will, I’m a god damned doctor, it’s my job.”

      Reply

