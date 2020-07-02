So we’ve found what it takes for a Trumper to de-Trumpify: an absolute wildfire of death:

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today issued an Executive Order requiring all Texans to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases, with few exceptions. The Governor also issued a proclamation giving mayors and county judges the ability to impose restrictions on some outdoor gatherings of over 10 people, and making it mandatory that, with certain exceptions, people cannot be in groups larger than ten and must maintain six feet of social distancing from others.

Abbott, of course, is the one who earlier ordered that mayors and judges could not require masks.

Trump is kinda-sorta saying masks are OK, but if Abbott runs again, even in kinda-red, probably-purple Texas, if there’s any justice left in the universe, this should destroy him.

Speaking of dumb fucks, shot:

Masks will not be mandatory for the event, which will be attended by President Trump. PEOPLE ARE FED UP!https://t.co/Oykdz4xThD — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) July 1, 2020

Chaser:

We are sorry to announce that Herman Cain has tested positive for COVID-19, and is currently receiving treatment in an Atlanta-area hospital.



Please keep him, and all who are battling this virus, in your prayers.



Our full statement appears below. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/lDRW7Rla4e — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) July 2, 2020

Cain attended Trump’s Tulsa super-spreader event, unmasked, of course..