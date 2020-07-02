So we’ve found what it takes for a Trumper to de-Trumpify: an absolute wildfire of death:
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today issued an Executive Order requiring all Texans to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases, with few exceptions. The Governor also issued a proclamation giving mayors and county judges the ability to impose restrictions on some outdoor gatherings of over 10 people, and making it mandatory that, with certain exceptions, people cannot be in groups larger than ten and must maintain six feet of social distancing from others.
Abbott, of course, is the one who earlier ordered that mayors and judges could not require masks.
Trump is kinda-sorta saying masks are OK, but if Abbott runs again, even in kinda-red, probably-purple Texas, if there’s any justice left in the universe, this should destroy him.
Speaking of dumb fucks, shot:
Chaser:
Cain attended Trump’s Tulsa super-spreader event, unmasked, of course..
