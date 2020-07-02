Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Always Time to Do Things Right the Second Time Around

Always Time to Do Things Right the Second Time Around

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: 

So we’ve found what it takes for a Trumper to de-Trumpify: an absolute wildfire of death:

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today issued an Executive Order requiring all Texans to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases, with few exceptions. The Governor also issued a proclamation giving mayors and county judges the ability to impose restrictions on some outdoor gatherings of over 10 people, and making it mandatory that, with certain exceptions, people cannot be in groups larger than ten and must maintain six feet of social distancing from others.

Abbott, of course, is the one who earlier ordered that mayors and judges could not require masks.

Trump is kinda-sorta saying masks are OK, but if Abbott runs again, even in kinda-red, probably-purple Texas, if there’s any justice left in the universe, this should destroy him.

Speaking of dumb fucks, shot:

Chaser:

Cain attended Trump’s Tulsa super-spreader event, unmasked, of course..

  • joel hanes

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      joel hanes

      What it took, because Abbot is a coward and lickspittle, was cover from Pence wearing a mask and saying people should mask, Hannity saying masking is good, and the orange asshole admitting that masks might be useful, even if he won’t wear one in public.

      So once he didn’t have to cross His Orangeness or minions, Abbot could do the right thing.

